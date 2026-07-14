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التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

معلمات المسار

id
string
مطلوب

Saved search ID

الاستجابة

Successfully deleted saved search

The response is of type object.

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