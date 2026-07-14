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PUT
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التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

معلمات المسار

id
string
مطلوب

Alert ID

الجسم

application/json
threshold
number
مطلوب

Threshold value for triggering the alert. For between and not_between threshold types, this is the lower bound.

مثال:

100

interval
enum<string>
مطلوب

Evaluation interval for the alert.

الخيارات المتاحة:
1m,
5m,
15m,
30m,
1h,
6h,
12h,
1d
مثال:

"1h"

thresholdType
enum<string>
مطلوب

Threshold comparison direction.

الخيارات المتاحة:
above,
below,
above_exclusive,
below_or_equal,
equal,
not_equal,
between,
not_between
مثال:

"above"

channel
object
مطلوب

Alert notification channel configuration.

dashboardId
string | null

Dashboard ID for tile-based alerts.

مثال:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890"

tileId
string | null

Tile ID for tile-based alerts. Must be a line, stacked bar, or number type tile.

مثال:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234"

savedSearchId
string | null

Saved search ID for saved_search alerts.

مثال:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678"

groupBy
string | null

Group-by key for saved search alerts.

مثال:

"ServiceName"

thresholdMax
number | null

Upper bound for between and not_between threshold types. Required when thresholdType is between or not_between, must be >= threshold.

مثال:

500

scheduleOffsetMinutes
integer | null

Offset from the interval boundary in minutes. For example, 2 with a 5m interval evaluates windows at :02, :07, :12, etc. (UTC).

النطاق المطلوب: x >= 0
مثال:

2

scheduleStartAt
string<date-time> | null

Absolute UTC start time anchor. Alert windows start from this timestamp and repeat every interval.

مثال:

"2026-02-08T10:00:00.000Z"

source
enum<string>

Alert source type (tile-based or saved search).

الخيارات المتاحة:
saved_search,
tile
مثال:

"tile"

name
string | null

Human-friendly alert name.

مثال:

"Test Alert"

message
string | null

Alert message template.

مثال:

"Test Alert Message"

note
string | null

Freeform note for the alert. Supports markdown formatting.

Required string length: 1 - 4096
مثال:

"Threshold raised from 50 to 100 on 2026-01-15. See [runbook](https://wiki.example.com/runbook)."

numConsecutiveWindows
integer | null

Fire the alert only after its condition has been met for this many consecutive evaluation windows. While the condition is met but fewer than this many consecutive windows have violated, the alert is in the PENDING state.

النطاق المطلوب: x >= 1
مثال:

3

الاستجابة

Successfully updated alert

data
object

The alert object.

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