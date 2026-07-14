List Alerts
Retrieves alerts for the authenticated team (paginated). Results are capped at
limit (default and maximum 1000). When more records exist than are returned,
meta.total exceeds
data.length; clients with large collections must page with
limit/
offset to retrieve them all.
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
alerts
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a123456",
"threshold": 100,
"interval": "15m",
"thresholdType": "above",
"source": "tile",
"state": "OK",
"channel": {
"type": "webhook",
"webhookId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a789012"
},
"teamId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678",
"tileId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"dashboardId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"createdAt": "2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z"
}
],
"meta": {
"total": 1,
"limit": 1000,
"offset": 0
}
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
التفويضات
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
معلمات الاستعلام
Maximum number of alerts to return.
النطاق المطلوب:
1 <= x <= 1000
Number of alerts to skip before returning results.
النطاق المطلوب:
x >= 0
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a123456",
"threshold": 100,
"interval": "15m",
"thresholdType": "above",
"source": "tile",
"state": "OK",
"channel": {
"type": "webhook",
"webhookId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a789012"
},
"teamId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678",
"tileId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"dashboardId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"createdAt": "2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z"
}
],
"meta": {
"total": 1,
"limit": 1000,
"offset": 0
}
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}