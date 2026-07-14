Get Alert
Retrieves a specific alert by ID
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
alerts
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a123456",
"threshold": 80,
"interval": "5m",
"thresholdType": "above",
"source": "tile",
"state": "ALERT",
"channel": {
"type": "webhook",
"webhookId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a789012"
},
"teamId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678",
"tileId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"dashboardId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"numConsecutiveWindows": 3,
"createdAt": "2023-03-15T10:20:30.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-03-15T14:25:10.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a123456",
"threshold": 80,
"interval": "5m",
"thresholdType": "above",
"source": "tile",
"state": "ALERT",
"channel": {
"type": "webhook",
"webhookId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a789012"
},
"teamId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678",
"tileId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"dashboardId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"numConsecutiveWindows": 3,
"createdAt": "2023-03-15T10:20:30.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-03-15T14:25:10.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}