Skip to main content
أنماط Pandas الشائعة وما يقابلها في DataStore. تعمل معظم الشيفرات كما هي!

تحميل البيانات

قراءة CSV

قراءة عدة ملفات

التصفية

شرط واحد

شروط متعددة

استخدام query()

isin()

between()

اختيار الأعمدة

عمود واحد

أعمدة متعددة

الاختيار والتصفية

الفرز

عمود واحد

أعمدة متعددة

استخراج أعلى/أدنى N

GroupBy والتجميع

GroupBy بسيط

تجميعات متعددة

التجميعات المُسمّاة

مفاتيح متعددة في GroupBy

ضمّ البيانات

الربط الداخلي

الربط الأيسر

الربط باستخدام أعمدة مختلفة

Concat

عمليات على السلاسل النصية

تحويل حالة الأحرف

السلسلة الفرعية

استبدال

تقسيم

الطول

عمليات DateTime

استخراج المكوّنات

التنسيق

البيانات المفقودة

فحص القيم المفقودة

استبعاد القيم المفقودة

ملء القيم المفقودة

إنشاء أعمدة جديدة

تعيين بسيط

استخدام الدالة assign()

التعبير الشرطي (where/mask)

apply() للمنطق المخصص

إعادة تشكيل البيانات

الجدول المحوري

Melt (فكّ التمحور)

Explode

الدوال النافذة

المتحرك

التوسيع

الإزاحة

الفرق

المخرجات

بصيغة CSV

بصيغة Parquet

التحويل إلى pandas DataFrame

إضافات DataStore

عرض SQL

شرح خطة التنفيذ

دوال ClickHouse

URI الشامل

آخر تعديل في ٢٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦