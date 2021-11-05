Hive
Hive引擎允许对HDFS Hive表执行
SELECT 查询。目前它支持如下输入格式:
-文本:只支持简单的标量列类型，除了
Binary
ORC:支持简单的标量列类型，除了
char; 只支持
array这样的复杂类型
Parquet:支持所有简单标量列类型;只支持
array这样的复杂类型
创建表
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [ALIAS expr1],
name2 [type2] [ALIAS expr2],
...
) ENGINE = Hive('thrift://host:port', 'database', 'table');
PARTITION BY expr
查看CREATE TABLE查询的详细描述。
表的结构可以与原来的Hive表结构有所不同:
- 列名应该与原来的Hive表相同，但你可以使用这些列中的一些，并以任何顺序，你也可以使用一些从其他列计算的别名列。
- 列类型与原Hive表的列类型保持一致。
- “Partition by expression”应与原Hive表保持一致，“Partition by expression”中的列应在表结构中。
引擎参数
thrift://host:port— Hive Metastore 地址
database— 远程数据库名.
table— 远程数据表名.
使用示例
如何使用HDFS文件系统的本地缓存
我们强烈建议您为远程文件系统启用本地缓存。基准测试显示，如果使用缓存，它的速度会快两倍。
在使用缓存之前，请将其添加到
config.xml
<local_cache_for_remote_fs>
<enable>true</enable>
<root_dir>local_cache</root_dir>
<limit_size>559096952</limit_size>
<bytes_read_before_flush>1048576</bytes_read_before_flush>
</local_cache_for_remote_fs>
- enable: 开启后，ClickHouse将为HDFS (远程文件系统)维护本地缓存。
- root_dir: 必需的。用于存储远程文件系统的本地缓存文件的根目录。
- limit_size: 必需的。本地缓存文件的最大大小(单位为字节)。
- bytes_read_before_flush: 从远程文件系统下载文件时，刷新到本地文件系统前的控制字节数。缺省值为1MB。
当ClickHouse为远程文件系统启用了本地缓存时，用户仍然可以选择不使用缓存，并在查询中设置
use_local_cache_for_remote_fs = 0 ,
use_local_cache_for_remote_fs 默认为
false。
查询 ORC 输入格式的Hive 表
在 Hive 中建表
hive > CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_orc`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcSerde'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_orc'
OK
Time taken: 0.51 seconds
hive > insert into test.test_orc partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_orc;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-11-05 12:38:16.314 2021-11-05 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.295 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
在 ClickHouse 中建表
ClickHouse中的表，从上面创建的Hive表中获取数据:
CREATE TABLE test.test_orc
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`f_binary` String,
`f_array_int` Array(Int32),
`f_array_string` Array(String),
`f_array_float` Array(Float32),
`f_array_array_int` Array(Array(Int32)),
`f_array_array_string` Array(Array(String)),
`f_array_array_float` Array(Array(Float32)),
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://localhost:9083', 'test', 'test_orc')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_orc settings input_format_orc_allow_missing_columns = 1\G
SELECT *
FROM test.test_orc
SETTINGS input_format_orc_allow_missing_columns = 1
Query id: c3eaffdc-78ab-43cd-96a4-4acc5b480658
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-04 04:00:44
f_date: 2021-12-03
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_bool: true
f_binary: hello world
f_array_int: [1,2,3]
f_array_string: ['hello world','hello world']
f_array_float: [1.1,1.2]
f_array_array_int: [[1,2],[3,4]]
f_array_array_string: [['a','b'],['c','d']]
f_array_array_float: [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]]
day: 2021-09-18
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.078 sec.
查询 Parquest 输入格式的Hive 表
在 Hive 中建表
hive >
CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_parquet`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_char` char(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.serde.ParquetHiveSerDe'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.MapredParquetInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.parquet.MapredParquetOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_parquet'
OK
Time taken: 0.51 seconds
hive > insert into test.test_parquet partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_parquet;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-12-14 17:54:56.743 2021-12-14 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.766 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
在 ClickHouse 中建表
ClickHouse 中的表， 从上面创建的Hive表中获取数据:
CREATE TABLE test.test_parquet
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_char` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`f_binary` String,
`f_array_int` Array(Int32),
`f_array_string` Array(String),
`f_array_float` Array(Float32),
`f_array_array_int` Array(Array(Int32)),
`f_array_array_string` Array(Array(String)),
`f_array_array_float` Array(Array(Float32)),
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://localhost:9083', 'test', 'test_parquet')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_parquet settings input_format_parquet_allow_missing_columns = 1\G
SELECT *
FROM test_parquet
SETTINGS input_format_parquet_allow_missing_columns = 1
Query id: 4e35cf02-c7b2-430d-9b81-16f438e5fca9
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-14 17:54:56
f_date: 2021-12-14
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_char: hello world
f_bool: true
f_binary: hello world
f_array_int: [1,2,3]
f_array_string: ['hello world','hello world']
f_array_float: [1.1,1.2]
f_array_array_int: [[1,2],[3,4]]
f_array_array_string: [['a','b'],['c','d']]
f_array_array_float: [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]]
day: 2021-09-18
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.357 sec.
查询文本输入格式的Hive表
在Hive 中建表
hive >
CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_text`(
`f_tinyint` tinyint,
`f_smallint` smallint,
`f_int` int,
`f_integer` int,
`f_bigint` bigint,
`f_float` float,
`f_double` double,
`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),
`f_timestamp` timestamp,
`f_date` date,
`f_string` string,
`f_varchar` varchar(100),
`f_char` char(100),
`f_bool` boolean,
`f_binary` binary,
`f_array_int` array<int>,
`f_array_string` array<string>,
`f_array_float` array<float>,
`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,
`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,
`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)
PARTITIONED BY (
`day` string)
ROW FORMAT SERDE
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.serde2.lazy.LazySimpleSerDe'
STORED AS INPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.mapred.TextInputFormat'
OUTPUTFORMAT
'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.HiveIgnoreKeyTextOutputFormat'
LOCATION
'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_text'
Time taken: 0.1 seconds, Fetched: 34 row(s)
hive > insert into test.test_text partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));
OK
Time taken: 36.025 seconds
hive > select * from test.test_text;
OK
1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-12-14 18:11:17.239 2021-12-14 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18
Time taken: 0.624 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)
在 ClickHouse 中建表
ClickHouse中的表， 从上面创建的Hive表中获取数据:
CREATE TABLE test.test_text
(
`f_tinyint` Int8,
`f_smallint` Int16,
`f_int` Int32,
`f_integer` Int32,
`f_bigint` Int64,
`f_float` Float32,
`f_double` Float64,
`f_decimal` Float64,
`f_timestamp` DateTime,
`f_date` Date,
`f_string` String,
`f_varchar` String,
`f_char` String,
`f_bool` Bool,
`day` String
)
ENGINE = Hive('thrift://localhost:9083', 'test', 'test_text')
PARTITION BY day
SELECT * FROM test.test_text settings input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 1, input_format_with_names_use_header = 1, date_time_input_format = 'best_effort'\G
SELECT *
FROM test.test_text
SETTINGS input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 1, input_format_with_names_use_header = 1, date_time_input_format = 'best_effort'
Query id: 55b79d35-56de-45b9-8be6-57282fbf1f44
Row 1:
──────
f_tinyint: 1
f_smallint: 2
f_int: 3
f_integer: 4
f_bigint: 5
f_float: 6.11
f_double: 7.22
f_decimal: 8
f_timestamp: 2021-12-14 18:11:17
f_date: 2021-12-14
f_string: hello world
f_varchar: hello world
f_char: hello world
f_bool: true
day: 2021-09-18