hive > CREATE TABLE `test`.`test_orc`(

`f_tinyint` tinyint,

`f_smallint` smallint,

`f_int` int,

`f_integer` int,

`f_bigint` bigint,

`f_float` float,

`f_double` double,

`f_decimal` decimal(10,0),

`f_timestamp` timestamp,

`f_date` date,

`f_string` string,

`f_varchar` varchar(100),

`f_bool` boolean,

`f_binary` binary,

`f_array_int` array<int>,

`f_array_string` array<string>,

`f_array_float` array<float>,

`f_array_array_int` array<array<int>>,

`f_array_array_string` array<array<string>>,

`f_array_array_float` array<array<float>>)

PARTITIONED BY (

`day` string)

ROW FORMAT SERDE

'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcSerde'

STORED AS INPUTFORMAT

'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcInputFormat'

OUTPUTFORMAT

'org.apache.hadoop.hive.ql.io.orc.OrcOutputFormat'

LOCATION

'hdfs://testcluster/data/hive/test.db/test_orc'



OK

Time taken: 0.51 seconds



hive > insert into test.test_orc partition(day='2021-09-18') select 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.11, 7.22, 8.333, current_timestamp(), current_date(), 'hello world', 'hello world', 'hello world', true, 'hello world', array(1, 2, 3), array('hello world', 'hello world'), array(float(1.1), float(1.2)), array(array(1, 2), array(3, 4)), array(array('a', 'b'), array('c', 'd')), array(array(float(1.11), float(2.22)), array(float(3.33), float(4.44)));

OK

Time taken: 36.025 seconds



hive > select * from test.test_orc;

OK

1 2 3 4 5 6.11 7.22 8 2021-11-05 12:38:16.314 2021-11-05 hello world hello world hello world true hello world [1,2,3] ["hello world","hello world"] [1.1,1.2] [[1,2],[3,4]] [["a","b"],["c","d"]] [[1.11,2.22],[3.33,4.44]] 2021-09-18

Time taken: 0.295 seconds, Fetched: 1 row(s)

