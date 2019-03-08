How to Build ClickHouse on Linux for AARCH64 (ARM64) Architecture
This is for the case when you have Linux machine and want to use it to build
clickhouse binary that will run on another Linux machine with AARCH64 CPU architecture.
This is intended for continuous integration checks that run on Linux servers.
The cross-build for AARCH64 is based on the Build instructions, follow them first.
Install Clang-13
Follow the instructions from https://apt.llvm.org/ for your Ubuntu or Debian setup or do
sudo bash -c "$(wget -O - https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh)"
Install Cross-Compilation Toolset
cd ClickHouse
mkdir -p build-aarch64/cmake/toolchain/linux-aarch64
wget 'https://developer.arm.com/-/media/Files/downloads/gnu-a/8.3-2019.03/binrel/gcc-arm-8.3-2019.03-x86_64-aarch64-linux-gnu.tar.xz?revision=2e88a73f-d233-4f96-b1f4-d8b36e9bb0b9&la=en' -O gcc-arm-8.3-2019.03-x86_64-aarch64-linux-gnu.tar.xz
tar xJf gcc-arm-8.3-2019.03-x86_64-aarch64-linux-gnu.tar.xz -C build-aarch64/cmake/toolchain/linux-aarch64 --strip-components=1
Build ClickHouse
cd ClickHouse
mkdir build-arm64
CC=clang-13 CXX=clang++-13 cmake . -Bbuild-arm64 -DCMAKE_TOOLCHAIN_FILE=cmake/linux/toolchain-aarch64.cmake
ninja -C build-arm64
The resulting binary will run only on Linux with the AARCH64 CPU architecture.