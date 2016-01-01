ClickHouse C client
clickhouse-c is a header-only C client for the ClickHouse native protocol.
The source and per-header reference are in the GitHub repository.
Unlike the higher-level clients, it does little for you on purpose. The core header decodes and
encodes Native format blocks over an I/O callback you supply. You own
the socket, TLS context, allocator, retries, and connection pooling. That makes it small enough to
embed: including
clickhouse.h alone pulls in no link-time dependencies beyond libc.
This library is under active development. v1 decodes core ClickHouse types. Report limitations or missing functionality through the issue tracker. Understand however that this library is missing functionality by design.
What the library doesn't do
These are deliberate non-goals. Handle them in your application or with a sibling library:
- HTTP protocol. Wrap libcurl directly for the HTTP interface.
- DNS resolution, endpoint failover, connection pooling, retry, and backoff.
- TLS context lifecycle. The OpenSSL backend uses an
SSLyou have already connected.
- Threading. Each
chc_clientis single-threaded by design.
- Async I/O inside the library. The blocking client calls
chc_io.readsynchronously. For an event-loop client that performs no I/O itself, use the ioless client.
How the library is organized
clickhouse-c ships as a flat set of headers. Each header holds both declarations and implementation,
guarded by a sentinel macro. Pick the headers your build needs.
|Header
|Purpose
|Link flags
clickhouse.h
|Core: types, errors, allocator, I/O vtable, type-name parser, block reader, and writer
|—
clickhouse-client.h
|TCP packet loop: Hello, Query, Data, EndOfStream, Exception, Progress, Pong
|—
clickhouse-async.h
|Ioless client: the same packet loop driven by caller byte submission, no socket
|—
clickhouse-compression.h
|Compressed-frame layout, CityHash128, codec dispatch, and
LZ4/
ZSTD adapters
-llz4 -lzstd
clickhouse-posix-io.h
|I/O backend over blocking
read(2)/
write(2)
|—
clickhouse-openssl.h
|I/O backend over
SSL_read/
SSL_write
-lssl -lcrypto
Required server setting
The decoder reads printable type names from the wire, so they must be encoded as text. ClickHouse writes them as text by default, but pin the setting on your queries so a server or session profile that sets it to binary can't break decoding:
Adding it to your project
There's no package to install, so you should vendor the headers into your tree via a git submodule or a copy.
Exactly one translation unit defines
CHC_IMPLEMENTATION and pulls in the implementation;
every other unit includes the same headers for declarations only.
Define
CHC_PROVIDE_STDLIB_ALLOC before including
clickhouse.h to use
chc_alloc_stdlib.
Define
CHC_NO_LZ4 or
CHC_NO_ZSTD for
clickhouse-compression.h to drop a lz4/zstd dependencies.
Connecting over TCP
To talk to a ClickHouse server you set up the socket yourself, wrap it in a
chc_io, and hand that
to
chc_client_init, which runs the Hello handshake synchronously. The library does no DNS,
failover, reconnection, or pooling — those are caller concerns.
Each
chc_client is single-threaded and wraps one connection. The library calls the
chc_io
callbacks synchronously; what those callbacks do underneath (
epoll,
io_uring,
WaitLatchOrSocket) is up to you.
Running a query
Send the query, then drain packets until
CHC_PKT_END_OF_STREAM. Use
chc_client_send_query_ex to
attach the required server setting; the bare
chc_client_send_query sends an
empty settings list and inherits whatever the server defaults to.
Server exceptions arrive as
CHC_PKT_EXCEPTION packets, not as a non-OK return from
chc_client_recv_packet. Only transport-level failures return non-OK. The first
CHC_PKT_DATA
packet of a result is a header block describing the schema with zero rows; data blocks follow.
chc_packet_clear frees the packet's block or exception — null those fields on the packet first to
take ownership instead.
Reading column data
Blocks are column-oriented. Each column has a physical layout, returned by
chc_column_layout, that
you dispatch on; its declared type comes from
chc_block_column_type. Composite layouts nest, so
reading a
Nullable(Array(String)) means unwrapping the nullable, walking the array offsets, then
slicing the string data.
|Layout
|Accessors
CHC_COL_FIXED
chc_column_fixed_data(c, &elem_size) —
n_rows * elem_size little-endian bytes
CHC_COL_STRING
chc_column_string_data(c),
chc_column_string_offsets(c) —
offsets[i] is row
i's exclusive end in host byte order; row 0 starts at 0
CHC_COL_NULLABLE
chc_column_null_map(c) (one byte per row, 1 =
NULL),
chc_column_nullable_inner(c)
CHC_COL_ARRAY
chc_column_array_offsets(c) (cumulative ends),
chc_column_array_values(c);
Map decodes as
Array(Tuple(K, V))
CHC_COL_TUPLE
chc_column_tuple_arity(c),
chc_column_tuple_child(c, i) — each child has the same row count
CHC_COL_LOW_CARDINALITY
chc_column_lc_key_size(c) (1/2/4/8),
chc_column_lc_keys(c),
chc_column_lc_dict(c); dictionary slot 0 is the default value
A reader for plain numeric, string, and nullable columns:
CHC_COL_FIXED data is little-endian on the wire; on big-endian hosts you byte-swap multi-byte
integers yourself. Offsets and LowCardinality keys are already swapped to host order at decode time.
UUIDs are two little-endian
UInt64 halves, IPv4 is a 4-byte little-endian integer, and IPv6 is
network byte order.
DateTime64 ticks are UTC — the timezone in the type is metadata only.
When ingesting from an untrusted peer, call
chc_column_validate on each column before traversing
it.
chc_block_read doesn't validate cross-field invariants such as array offsets and
LowCardinality keys, so a forged block could otherwise read past inner-column bounds.
Inserting data
Build a block with
chc_block_builder, then hand it to
chc_client_send_data. The builder records
pointers rather than copying, so the column slabs must outlive the send. An INSERT sends the query,
waits for the server's header block, sends one or more data blocks, then sends an empty block to
terminate the stream.
chc_block_builder_append_fixed takes
n_rows * elem_size little-endian bytes;
chc_block_builder_append_string takes cumulative exclusive end offsets in host byte order over a
packed slab. Routing the builder through
chc_client_send_data rather than the lower-level
chc_block_write lets the client set the block options from the negotiated revision and apply
compression.
Compression
Pass a compression mode and a filled codec in
chc_client_opts. The client decompresses incoming
Data packets and compresses outgoing ones. The compression header ships
LZ4 and
ZSTD adapters;
each init only fills its own slots, so call both to support either.
To use a compression library the project doesn't ship a binding for, fill a
chc_codec yourself;
the vtable is declared in
clickhouse-compression.h.
TLS
clickhouse-openssl.h provides a
chc_io backend over
SSL_read/
SSL_write. You drive OpenSSL:
the library never creates an
SSL_CTX, verifies certificates, sets SNI, or calls
SSL_connect /
SSL_shutdown. By the time
chc_io.read fires, the handshake must be complete.
ClickHouse Cloud and other TLS-enabled deployments use the native protocol on
port 9440. Both backends accept an optional
check_cancel callback, polled between reads, and a
read deadline via
chc_openssl_io_set_deadline /
chc_posix_io_set_deadline.
Ioless (async) client
clickhouse-async.h is an ioless variant of the TCP client for event loops. It never touches a
socket: you submit the bytes you've received and drain the bytes it wants to send, driving
epoll,
io_uring, or
WaitLatchOrSocket yourself. The options, packet types, and block builder are the
same as the blocking client.
chc_async_client_init does no I/O and can't block. The handshake runs afterward as a resumable
state machine, as does every send and receive. When a parse runs past the bytes you've submitted, the
call returns
CHC_WOULD_BLOCK instead of blocking — submit more inbound bytes and call again, and the
parser resumes mid-block.
Your
pump moves bytes both ways. Outbound,
chc_async_pending_out hands back a pointer and length
into the queued bytes; after the socket accepts some, call
chc_async_consume_out with that count, a
partial write is fine. Inbound, feed socket reads to
chc_async_submit. Sends never block or apply
backpressure, so watch the pending-out length and stop issuing sends when it grows too large.
A working liburing driver is in
test/test_async_uring.c.
Memory and the allocator
Every entry point takes a
chc_alloc vtable, so allocation rides on whatever scheme the host uses.
Define
CHC_PROVIDE_STDLIB_ALLOC before including
clickhouse.h and call
chc_alloc_stdlib() for a
standard
malloc-backed allocator.
Errors and server exceptions
Functions return
CHC_OK (0) or a nonzero
CHC_ERR_* code. The code is the return value; a
caller-stack-allocated
chc_err carries the human-readable message. The library never heap-allocates
an error.
Server-side query errors aren't
chc_err failures. They arrive on the packet stream as
CHC_PKT_EXCEPTION, carrying the server's
code,
display_text, and
stack_trace. Reserve
chc_err checking for transport, protocol, and decode failures.
Supported data types
The block reader decodes:
Int8–
Int256,
UInt8–
UInt256
Float32,
Float64,
BFloat16
Bool
Decimal32,
Decimal64,
Decimal128,
Decimal256
Date,
Date32,
DateTime,
DateTime64,
Time,
Time64
String,
FixedString(N)
UUID,
IPv4,
IPv6
Enum8,
Enum16
Nullable(T),
Array(T),
Tuple(...),
Map(K, V),
Nested(...)
LowCardinality(T)
Interval
QBit(...)
Point,
Ring,
Polygon,
MultiPolygon
SimpleAggregateFunction(f, T), which decodes as its inner
T
JSONand
Object('json'), as
Stringcolumns under string serialization (see below)
JSON and
Object('json') decode only when the query sets
output_format_native_write_json_as_string=1.
Each row arrives as one JSON document in a
CHC_COL_STRING column, so the string accessors read it;
the builder writes the same shape with
chc_block_builder_append_json_string. Any other JSON
serialization version returns
CHC_ERR_TYPE naming the setting.
Variant,
Dynamic,
AggregateFunction aren't yet decoded and return
CHC_ERR_TYPE;
cast them to
String server-side as a fallback.