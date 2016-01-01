ClickHouse C client

clickhouse-c is a header-only C client for the ClickHouse native protocol. The source and per-header reference are in the GitHub repository.

Unlike the higher-level clients, it does little for you on purpose. The core header decodes and encodes Native format blocks over an I/O callback you supply. You own the socket, TLS context, allocator, retries, and connection pooling. That makes it small enough to embed: including clickhouse.h alone pulls in no link-time dependencies beyond libc.

Note This library is under active development. v1 decodes core ClickHouse types. Report limitations or missing functionality through the issue tracker. Understand however that this library is missing functionality by design.

These are deliberate non-goals. Handle them in your application or with a sibling library:

HTTP protocol. Wrap libcurl directly for the HTTP interface.

DNS resolution, endpoint failover, connection pooling, retry, and backoff.

TLS context lifecycle. The OpenSSL backend uses an SSL you have already connected.

you have already connected. Threading. Each chc_client is single-threaded by design.

is single-threaded by design. Async I/O inside the library. The blocking client calls chc_io.read synchronously. For an event-loop client that performs no I/O itself, use the ioless client.

clickhouse-c ships as a flat set of headers. Each header holds both declarations and implementation, guarded by a sentinel macro. Pick the headers your build needs.

Header Purpose Link flags clickhouse.h Core: types, errors, allocator, I/O vtable, type-name parser, block reader, and writer — clickhouse-client.h TCP packet loop: Hello, Query, Data, EndOfStream, Exception, Progress, Pong — clickhouse-async.h Ioless client: the same packet loop driven by caller byte submission, no socket — clickhouse-compression.h Compressed-frame layout, CityHash128, codec dispatch, and LZ4 / ZSTD adapters -llz4 -lzstd clickhouse-posix-io.h I/O backend over blocking read(2) / write(2) — clickhouse-openssl.h I/O backend over SSL_read / SSL_write -lssl -lcrypto

The decoder reads printable type names from the wire, so they must be encoded as text. ClickHouse writes them as text by default, but pin the setting on your queries so a server or session profile that sets it to binary can't break decoding:

output_format_native_encode_types_in_binary_format = 0

There's no package to install, so you should vendor the headers into your tree via a git submodule or a copy. Exactly one translation unit defines CHC_IMPLEMENTATION and pulls in the implementation; every other unit includes the same headers for declarations only.

/* clickhouse_impl.c */ #define CHC_IMPLEMENTATION #include "clickhouse.h" #include "clickhouse-posix-io.h" #include "clickhouse-client.h" #include "clickhouse-compression.h"

/* every other TU */ #include "clickhouse.h" #include "clickhouse-client.h"

Define CHC_PROVIDE_STDLIB_ALLOC before including clickhouse.h to use chc_alloc_stdlib . Define CHC_NO_LZ4 or CHC_NO_ZSTD for clickhouse-compression.h to drop a lz4/zstd dependencies.

To talk to a ClickHouse server you set up the socket yourself, wrap it in a chc_io , and hand that to chc_client_init , which runs the Hello handshake synchronously. The library does no DNS, failover, reconnection, or pooling — those are caller concerns.

int fd = socket(AF_INET, SOCK_STREAM, 0); int one = 1; setsockopt(fd, IPPROTO_TCP, TCP_NODELAY, &one, sizeof one); struct sockaddr_in sa = {}; sa.sin_family = AF_INET; sa.sin_port = htons(9000); sa.sin_addr.s_addr = htonl(INADDR_LOOPBACK); connect(fd, (struct sockaddr *) &sa, sizeof sa); chc_alloc al = chc_alloc_stdlib(); chc_posix_io state; chc_io io; chc_posix_io_init(&state, &io, fd, NULL, NULL); chc_client *client = NULL; chc_client_opts opts = { .user = "default", .password = "", .database = "default", }; chc_err err = {}; if (chc_client_init(&client, &opts, &al, &io, &err) != CHC_OK) { fprintf(stderr, "connect: %s

", err.msg); chc_client_close(client); /* safe to call on the NULL-on-failure handle */ return 1; } const chc_server_info *info = chc_client_server_info(client); printf("connected to %s %llu.%llu.%llu

", info->display_name, (unsigned long long) info->version_major, (unsigned long long) info->version_minor, (unsigned long long) info->version_patch);

Each chc_client is single-threaded and wraps one connection. The library calls the chc_io callbacks synchronously; what those callbacks do underneath ( epoll , io_uring , WaitLatchOrSocket ) is up to you.

Send the query, then drain packets until CHC_PKT_END_OF_STREAM . Use chc_client_send_query_ex to attach the required server setting; the bare chc_client_send_query sends an empty settings list and inherits whatever the server defaults to.

chc_query_setting settings[] = { { .name = "output_format_native_encode_types_in_binary_format", .value = "0" }, }; chc_query_opts qopts = { .settings = settings, .n_settings = 1 }; const char *sql = "SELECT number, toString(number * number) FROM numbers(5)"; if (chc_client_send_query_ex(client, sql, strlen(sql), &qopts, &err) != CHC_OK) { fprintf(stderr, "query: %s

", err.msg); return 1; } for (;;) { chc_packet pkt = {}; if (chc_client_recv_packet(client, &pkt, &err) != CHC_OK) { fprintf(stderr, "recv: %s

", err.msg); break; } if (pkt.kind == CHC_PKT_DATA) { for (size_t r = 0; r < chc_block_n_rows(pkt.block); r++) for (size_t c = 0; c < chc_block_n_columns(pkt.block); c++) print_value(chc_block_column_type(pkt.block, c), chc_block_column(pkt.block, c), r); } else if (pkt.kind == CHC_PKT_EXCEPTION) { fprintf(stderr, "server: %s

", pkt.exception->display_text); } bool done = pkt.kind == CHC_PKT_END_OF_STREAM; chc_packet_clear(client, &pkt); if (done) break; }

Server exceptions arrive as CHC_PKT_EXCEPTION packets, not as a non-OK return from chc_client_recv_packet . Only transport-level failures return non-OK. The first CHC_PKT_DATA packet of a result is a header block describing the schema with zero rows; data blocks follow. chc_packet_clear frees the packet's block or exception — null those fields on the packet first to take ownership instead.

Blocks are column-oriented. Each column has a physical layout, returned by chc_column_layout , that you dispatch on; its declared type comes from chc_block_column_type . Composite layouts nest, so reading a Nullable(Array(String)) means unwrapping the nullable, walking the array offsets, then slicing the string data.

Layout Accessors CHC_COL_FIXED chc_column_fixed_data(c, &elem_size) — n_rows * elem_size little-endian bytes CHC_COL_STRING chc_column_string_data(c) , chc_column_string_offsets(c) — offsets[i] is row i 's exclusive end in host byte order; row 0 starts at 0 CHC_COL_NULLABLE chc_column_null_map(c) (one byte per row, 1 = NULL ), chc_column_nullable_inner(c) CHC_COL_ARRAY chc_column_array_offsets(c) (cumulative ends), chc_column_array_values(c) ; Map decodes as Array(Tuple(K, V)) CHC_COL_TUPLE chc_column_tuple_arity(c) , chc_column_tuple_child(c, i) — each child has the same row count CHC_COL_LOW_CARDINALITY chc_column_lc_key_size(c) (1/2/4/8), chc_column_lc_keys(c) , chc_column_lc_dict(c) ; dictionary slot 0 is the default value

A reader for plain numeric, string, and nullable columns:

void print_value(const chc_type *t, const chc_column *c, size_t row) { if (chc_column_layout(c) == CHC_COL_NULLABLE) { if (chc_column_null_map(c)[row]) { fputs("\\N", stdout); return; } print_value(chc_type_child(t, 0), chc_column_nullable_inner(c), row); return; } switch (chc_column_layout(c)) { case CHC_COL_FIXED: { /* fixed_data is a raw little-endian byte slab. memcpy into a typed local to avoid unaligned loads and strict-aliasing UB, then byte-swap on big-endian hosts. */ size_t es; const uint8_t *p = chc_column_fixed_data(c, &es) + row * es; switch (chc_type_kind(t)) { case CHC_UINT64: { uint64_t v; memcpy(&v, p, sizeof v); printf("%" PRIu64, v); break; } case CHC_INT32: { int32_t v; memcpy(&v, p, sizeof v); printf("%" PRId32, v); break; } case CHC_FLOAT64: { double v; memcpy(&v, p, sizeof v); printf("%g", v); break; } /* ... remaining numeric kinds ... */ default: break; } break; } case CHC_COL_STRING: { const uint8_t *bytes = chc_column_string_data(c); const uint64_t *offsets = chc_column_string_offsets(c); uint64_t start = row == 0 ? 0 : offsets[row - 1]; fwrite(bytes + start, 1, (size_t) (offsets[row] - start), stdout); break; } default: break; } }

CHC_COL_FIXED data is little-endian on the wire; on big-endian hosts you byte-swap multi-byte integers yourself. Offsets and LowCardinality keys are already swapped to host order at decode time. UUIDs are two little-endian UInt64 halves, IPv4 is a 4-byte little-endian integer, and IPv6 is network byte order. DateTime64 ticks are UTC — the timezone in the type is metadata only.

When ingesting from an untrusted peer, call chc_column_validate on each column before traversing it. chc_block_read doesn't validate cross-field invariants such as array offsets and LowCardinality keys, so a forged block could otherwise read past inner-column bounds.

Build a block with chc_block_builder , then hand it to chc_client_send_data . The builder records pointers rather than copying, so the column slabs must outlive the send. An INSERT sends the query, waits for the server's header block, sends one or more data blocks, then sends an empty block to terminate the stream.

const char *sql = "INSERT INTO greetings (id, message) VALUES"; chc_client_send_query(client, sql, strlen(sql), "", 0, &err); /* Wait for the server's header block (schema, 0 rows). */ bool got_header = false; while (!got_header) { chc_packet pkt = {}; if (chc_client_recv_packet(client, &pkt, &err) != CHC_OK) { fprintf(stderr, "recv: %s

", err.msg); return 1; } chc_packet_kind kind = pkt.kind; if (kind == CHC_PKT_DATA) got_header = true; else if (kind == CHC_PKT_EXCEPTION && pkt.exception) fprintf(stderr, "server: %s

", pkt.exception->display_text); chc_packet_clear(client, &pkt); if (kind == CHC_PKT_EXCEPTION || kind == CHC_PKT_END_OF_STREAM) return 1; /* no header coming */ } chc_block_builder *bb = NULL; chc_block_builder_init(&bb, &al, &err); uint64_t ids[3] = { 1, 2, 3 }; chc_type *u64 = NULL; chc_type_parse("UInt64", 6, &al, &u64, &err); chc_block_builder_append_fixed(bb, "id", 2, u64, ids, 3, &err); /* String columns: cumulative exclusive end offsets + a packed byte slab. */ uint64_t offsets[3] = { 5, 11, 20 }; /* "hello", "buenas", "goedendag" */ const uint8_t bytes[] = "hellobuenasgoedendag"; chc_block_builder_append_string(bb, "message", 7, offsets, bytes, 3, &err); chc_client_send_data(client, bb, &err); /* the populated block */ chc_client_send_data(client, NULL, &err); /* empty block ends the INSERT */ /* Drain to EndOfStream. */ for (;;) { chc_packet pkt = {}; chc_client_recv_packet(client, &pkt, &err); bool done = pkt.kind == CHC_PKT_END_OF_STREAM; chc_packet_clear(client, &pkt); if (done) break; } chc_block_builder_destroy(bb); chc_type_destroy(u64, &al);

chc_block_builder_append_fixed takes n_rows * elem_size little-endian bytes; chc_block_builder_append_string takes cumulative exclusive end offsets in host byte order over a packed slab. Routing the builder through chc_client_send_data rather than the lower-level chc_block_write lets the client set the block options from the negotiated revision and apply compression.

Pass a compression mode and a filled codec in chc_client_opts . The client decompresses incoming Data packets and compresses outgoing ones. The compression header ships LZ4 and ZSTD adapters; each init only fills its own slots, so call both to support either.

#include "clickhouse-compression.h" chc_codec codec = {}; chc_lz4_codec_init(&codec); chc_zstd_codec_init(&codec); chc_client_opts opts = { .user = "default", .compression = CHC_COMP_LZ4, /* or CHC_COMP_ZSTD */ .codec = &codec, };

To use a compression library the project doesn't ship a binding for, fill a chc_codec yourself; the vtable is declared in clickhouse-compression.h .

clickhouse-openssl.h provides a chc_io backend over SSL_read / SSL_write . You drive OpenSSL: the library never creates an SSL_CTX , verifies certificates, sets SNI, or calls SSL_connect / SSL_shutdown . By the time chc_io.read fires, the handshake must be complete.

#include "clickhouse-openssl.h" SSL *ssl = /* connected, handshake complete */; chc_openssl_io state; chc_io io; chc_openssl_io_init(&state, &io, ssl, NULL, NULL); /* hand &io to chc_client_init, same as the POSIX backend */

ClickHouse Cloud and other TLS-enabled deployments use the native protocol on port 9440. Both backends accept an optional check_cancel callback, polled between reads, and a read deadline via chc_openssl_io_set_deadline / chc_posix_io_set_deadline .

clickhouse-async.h is an ioless variant of the TCP client for event loops. It never touches a socket: you submit the bytes you've received and drain the bytes it wants to send, driving epoll , io_uring , or WaitLatchOrSocket yourself. The options, packet types, and block builder are the same as the blocking client.

chc_async_client_init does no I/O and can't block. The handshake runs afterward as a resumable state machine, as does every send and receive. When a parse runs past the bytes you've submitted, the call returns CHC_WOULD_BLOCK instead of blocking — submit more inbound bytes and call again, and the parser resumes mid-block.

#include "clickhouse-async.h" chc_async_client *c = NULL; chc_client_opts opts = { .user = "default" }; chc_async_client_init(&c, &opts, &al, &err); for (;;) { int rc = chc_async_handshake(c, &err); if (rc == CHC_OK) break; if (rc != CHC_WOULD_BLOCK) break; /* hard error */ pump(c); /* drain pending_out to the socket; feed received bytes to chc_async_submit */ } chc_async_send_query(c, sql, strlen(sql), "", 0, &err); for (;;) { chc_packet pkt = {}; int rc = chc_async_recv_packet(c, &pkt, &err); if (rc == CHC_WOULD_BLOCK) { pump(c); continue; } if (rc != CHC_OK) break; bool done = pkt.kind == CHC_PKT_END_OF_STREAM; if (pkt.kind == CHC_PKT_DATA && pkt.block) { /* read columns as above */ } chc_async_packet_clear(c, &pkt); if (done) break; }

Your pump moves bytes both ways. Outbound, chc_async_pending_out hands back a pointer and length into the queued bytes; after the socket accepts some, call chc_async_consume_out with that count, a partial write is fine. Inbound, feed socket reads to chc_async_submit . Sends never block or apply backpressure, so watch the pending-out length and stop issuing sends when it grows too large.

A working liburing driver is in test/test_async_uring.c .

Every entry point takes a chc_alloc vtable, so allocation rides on whatever scheme the host uses.

typedef struct chc_alloc { void *ud; void *(*alloc) (void *ud, size_t bytes); void *(*realloc)(void *ud, void *p, size_t old_bytes, size_t new_bytes); void (*free) (void *ud, void *p, size_t bytes); } chc_alloc;

Define CHC_PROVIDE_STDLIB_ALLOC before including clickhouse.h and call chc_alloc_stdlib() for a standard malloc -backed allocator.

Functions return CHC_OK (0) or a nonzero CHC_ERR_* code. The code is the return value; a caller-stack-allocated chc_err carries the human-readable message. The library never heap-allocates an error.

typedef struct chc_err { int server_code; /* set when the return code is CHC_ERR_SERVER */ char msg[CHC_ERR_MSG_LEN]; /* NUL-terminated, default 256 bytes */ char server_name[64]; /* ClickHouse exception class, if SERVER */ } chc_err;

Server-side query errors aren't chc_err failures. They arrive on the packet stream as CHC_PKT_EXCEPTION , carrying the server's code , display_text , and stack_trace . Reserve chc_err checking for transport, protocol, and decode failures.

The block reader decodes:

Int8 – Int256 , UInt8 – UInt256

– , – Float32 , Float64 , BFloat16

, , Bool

Decimal32 , Decimal64 , Decimal128 , Decimal256

, , , Date , Date32 , DateTime , DateTime64 , Time , Time64

, , , , , String , FixedString(N)

, UUID , IPv4 , IPv6

, , Enum8 , Enum16

, Nullable(T) , Array(T) , Tuple(...) , Map(K, V) , Nested(...)

, , , , LowCardinality(T)

Interval

QBit(...)

Point , Ring , Polygon , MultiPolygon

, , , SimpleAggregateFunction(f, T) , which decodes as its inner T

, which decodes as its inner JSON and Object('json') , as String columns under string serialization (see below)

JSON and Object('json') decode only when the query sets output_format_native_write_json_as_string=1 . Each row arrives as one JSON document in a CHC_COL_STRING column, so the string accessors read it; the builder writes the same shape with chc_block_builder_append_json_string . Any other JSON serialization version returns CHC_ERR_TYPE naming the setting.