Database/SQL API

Full code examples for the standard API can be found here.

For connection configuration, see Configuration. For supported data types and Go type mappings, see Data Types.

The database/sql or "standard" API allows you to use the client in scenarios where application code should be agnostic of the underlying databases by conforming to a standard interface. This comes at some expense - additional layers of abstraction and indirection and primitives which aren't necessarily aligned with ClickHouse. These costs are, however, typically acceptable in scenarios where tooling needs to connect to multiple databases.

Additionally, this client supports using HTTP as the transport layer - data will still be encoded in the native format for optimal performance.

Connection can be achieved either via a DSN string with the format clickhouse://<host>:<port>?<query_option>=<value> and Open method or via the clickhouse.OpenDB method. The latter isn't part of the database/sql specification but returns a sql.DB instance. This method provides functionality such as profiling, for which there are no obvious means of exposing through the database/sql specification.

func Connect() error { env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment() if err != nil { return err } conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{ Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.Port)}, Auth: clickhouse.Auth{ Database: env.Database, Username: env.Username, Password: env.Password, }, }) return conn.Ping() } func ConnectDSN() error { env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment() if err != nil { return err } conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("clickhouse://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s", env.Host, env.Port, env.Username, env.Password)) if err != nil { return err } return conn.Ping() }

Full Example

For all subsequent examples, unless explicitly shown, we assume the use of the ClickHouse conn variable has been created and is available.

Most configuration options are shared with the ClickHouse API. See Configuration for shared settings. The following SQL-specific DSN parameters are available:

hosts - comma-separated list of single address hosts for load-balancing and failover - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes.

- comma-separated list of single address hosts for load-balancing and failover - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes. username/password - auth credentials - see Authentication

- auth credentials - see Authentication database - select the current default database

- select the current default database dial_timeout - a duration string is a possibly signed sequence of decimal numbers, each with optional fraction and a unit suffix such as 300ms , 1s . Valid time units are ms , s , m .

- a duration string is a possibly signed sequence of decimal numbers, each with optional fraction and a unit suffix such as , . Valid time units are , , . connection_open_strategy - random/in_order (default random ) - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes round_robin - choose a round-robin server from the set in_order - first live server is chosen in specified order

- (default ) - see Connecting to Multiple Nodes debug - enable debug output (boolean value)

- enable debug output (boolean value) compress - specify the compression algorithm - none (default), zstd , lz4 , gzip , deflate , br . If set to true , lz4 will be used. Only lz4 and zstd are supported for native communication.

- specify the compression algorithm - (default), , , , , . If set to , will be used. Only and are supported for native communication. compress_level - Level of compression (default is 0 ). See Compression. This is algorithm specific: gzip - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression) deflate - -2 (Best Speed) to 9 (Best Compression) br - 0 (Best Speed) to 11 (Best Compression) zstd , lz4 - ignored

- Level of compression (default is ). See Compression. This is algorithm specific: secure - establish secure SSL connection (default is false )

- establish secure SSL connection (default is ) skip_verify - skip certificate verification (default is false )

- skip certificate verification (default is ) block_buffer_size - allows you to control the block buffer size. See BlockBufferSize . (default is 2 )

func ConnectSettings() error { env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment() if err != nil { return err } conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("clickhouse://127.0.0.1:9001,127.0.0.1:9002,%s:%d/%s?username=%s&password=%s&dial_timeout=10s&connection_open_strategy=round_robin&debug=true&compress=lz4", env.Host, env.Port, env.Database, env.Username, env.Password)) if err != nil { return err } return conn.Ping() }

Full Example

By default, connections are established over the native protocol. For users needing HTTP, this can be enabled by either modifying the DSN to include the HTTP protocol or by specifying the Protocol in the connection options.

func ConnectHTTP() error { env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment() if err != nil { return err } conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{ Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.HttpPort)}, Auth: clickhouse.Auth{ Database: env.Database, Username: env.Username, Password: env.Password, }, Protocol: clickhouse.HTTP, }) return conn.Ping() } func ConnectDSNHTTP() error { env, err := GetStdTestEnvironment() if err != nil { return err } conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("http://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s", env.Host, env.HttpPort, env.Username, env.Password)) if err != nil { return err } return conn.Ping() }

Full Example

HTTP only Sessions are only needed when using the HTTP transport. Native TCP connections have a built-in session automatically.

When using HTTP, pass a session_id as a setting to enable session-bound features such as temporary tables.

conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{ Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.HttpPort)}, Auth: clickhouse.Auth{ Database: env.Database, Username: env.Username, Password: env.Password, }, Protocol: clickhouse.HTTP, Settings: clickhouse.Settings{ "session_id": uuid.NewString(), }, }) if _, err := conn.Exec(`DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example`); err != nil { return err } _, err = conn.Exec(` CREATE TEMPORARY TABLE IF NOT EXISTS example ( Col1 UInt8 ) `) if err != nil { return err } scope, err := conn.Begin() if err != nil { return err } batch, err := scope.Prepare("INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } for i := 0; i < 10; i++ { _, err := batch.Exec( uint8(i), ) if err != nil { return err } } rows, err := conn.Query("SELECT * FROM example") if err != nil { return err } defer rows.Close() var ( col1 uint8 ) for rows.Next() { if err := rows.Scan(&col1); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("row: col1=%d

", col1) } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err }

Full Example

Once a connection has been obtained, you can issue sql statements for execution via the Exec method.

conn.Exec(`DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example`) _, err = conn.Exec(` CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS example ( Col1 UInt8, Col2 String ) engine=Memory `) if err != nil { return err } _, err = conn.Exec("INSERT INTO example VALUES (1, 'test-1')")

Full Example

This method doesn't support receiving a context - by default, it executes with the background context. You can use ExecContext if this is needed - see Using Context.

Batch semantics can be achieved by creating a sql.Tx via the Being method. From this, a batch can be obtained using the Prepare method with the INSERT statement. This returns a sql.Stmt to which rows can be appended using the Exec method. The batch will be accumulated in memory until Commit is executed on the original sql.Tx .

batch, err := scope.Prepare("INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } for i := 0; i < 1000; i++ { _, err := batch.Exec( uint8(42), "ClickHouse", "Inc", uuid.New(), map[string]uint8{"key": 1}, // Map(String, UInt8) []string{"Q", "W", "E", "R", "T", "Y"}, // Array(String) []interface{}{ // Tuple(String, UInt8, Array(Map(String, String))) "String Value", uint8(5), []map[string]string{ map[string]string{"key": "value"}, map[string]string{"key": "value"}, map[string]string{"key": "value"}, }, }, time.Now(), ) if err != nil { return err } } return scope.Commit()

Full Example

Querying a single row can be achieved using the QueryRow method. This returns a *sql.Row, on which Scan can be invoked with pointers to variables into which the columns should be marshaled. A QueryRowContext variant allows a context to be passed other than background - see Using Context.

row := conn.QueryRow("SELECT * FROM example") var ( col1 uint8 col2, col3, col4 string col5 map[string]uint8 col6 []string col7 interface{} col8 time.Time ) if err := row.Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5, &col6, &col7, &col8); err != nil { return err }

Full Example

Iterating multiple rows requires the Query method. This returns a *sql.Rows struct on which Next can be invoked to iterate through the rows. QueryContext equivalent allows passing of a context.

rows, err := conn.Query("SELECT * FROM example") if err != nil { return err } defer rows.Close() var ( col1 uint8 col2, col3, col4 string col5 map[string]uint8 col6 []string col7 interface{} col8 time.Time ) for rows.Next() { if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5, &col6, &col7, &col8); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("row: col1=%d, col2=%s, col3=%s, col4=%s, col5=%v, col6=%v, col7=%v, col8=%v

", col1, col2, col3, col4, col5, col6, col7, col8) } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err }

Full Example

Asynchronous inserts can be achieved by executing an insert via the ExecContext method. This should be passed a context with asynchronous mode enabled, as shown below. This allows the user to specify whether the client should wait for the server to complete the insert or respond once the data has been received. This effectively controls the parameter wait_for_async_insert.

const ddl = ` CREATE TABLE example ( Col1 UInt64 , Col2 String , Col3 Array(UInt8) , Col4 DateTime ) ENGINE = Memory ` if _, err := conn.Exec(ddl); err != nil { return err } ctx := clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithStdAsync(false)) { for i := 0; i < 100; i++ { _, err := conn.ExecContext(ctx, fmt.Sprintf(`INSERT INTO example VALUES ( %d, '%s', [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9], now() )`, i, "Golang SQL database driver")) if err != nil { return err } } }

Full Example

The standard API supports the same parameter binding capabilities as the ClickHouse API, allowing parameters to be passed to the Exec , Query and QueryRow methods (and their equivalent Context variants). Positional, named and numbered parameters are supported.

var count uint64 // positional bind if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 >= ? AND Col3 < ?", 500, now.Add(time.Duration(750)*time.Second)).Scan(&count); err != nil { return err } // 250 fmt.Printf("Positional bind count: %d

", count) // numeric bind if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 <= $2 AND Col3 > $1", now.Add(time.Duration(150)*time.Second), 250).Scan(&count); err != nil { return err } // 100 fmt.Printf("Numeric bind count: %d

", count) // named bind if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT count() FROM example WHERE Col1 <= @col1 AND Col3 > @col3", clickhouse.Named("col1", 100), clickhouse.Named("col3", now.Add(time.Duration(50)*time.Second))).Scan(&count); err != nil { return err } // 50 fmt.Printf("Named bind count: %d

", count)

Full Example

Note special cases still apply.

The standard API supports the same ability to pass deadlines, cancellation signals, and other request-scoped values via the context as the ClickHouse API. Unlike the ClickHouse API, this is achieved by using Context variants of the methods i.e. methods such as Exec , which use the background context by default, have a variant ExecContext to which a context can be passed as the first parameter. This allows a context to be passed at any stage of an application flow. For example, you can pass a context when establishing a connection via ConnContext or when requesting a query row via QueryRowContext . Examples of all available methods are shown below.

For more detail on using the context to pass deadlines, cancellation signals, query ids, quota keys and connection settings see Using Context for the ClickHouse API.

ctx := clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithSettings(clickhouse.Settings{ "async_insert": "1", })) // queries can be cancelled using the context ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background()) go func() { cancel() }() if err = conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT sleep(3)").Scan(); err == nil { return fmt.Errorf("expected cancel") } // set a deadline for a query - this will cancel the query after the absolute time is reached. Again terminates the connection only, // queries will continue to completion in ClickHouse ctx, cancel = context.WithDeadline(context.Background(), time.Now().Add(-time.Second)) defer cancel() if err := conn.PingContext(ctx); err == nil { return fmt.Errorf("expected deadline exceeeded") } // set a query id to assist tracing queries in logs e.g. see system.query_log var one uint8 ctx = clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithQueryID(uuid.NewString())) if err = conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT 1").Scan(&one); err != nil { return err } conn.ExecContext(context.Background(), "DROP QUOTA IF EXISTS foobar") defer func() { conn.ExecContext(context.Background(), "DROP QUOTA IF EXISTS foobar") }() ctx = clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithQuotaKey("abcde")) // set a quota key - first create the quota if _, err = conn.ExecContext(ctx, "CREATE QUOTA IF NOT EXISTS foobar KEYED BY client_key FOR INTERVAL 1 minute MAX queries = 5 TO default"); err != nil { return err } // queries can be cancelled using the context ctx, cancel = context.WithCancel(context.Background()) // we will get some results before cancel ctx = clickhouse.Context(ctx, clickhouse.WithSettings(clickhouse.Settings{ "max_block_size": "1", })) rows, err := conn.QueryContext(ctx, "SELECT sleepEachRow(1), number FROM numbers(100);") if err != nil { return err } defer rows.Close() var ( col1 uint8 col2 uint8 ) for rows.Next() { if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil { if col2 > 3 { fmt.Println("expected cancel") return nil } return err } fmt.Printf("row: col2=%d

", col2) if col2 == 3 { cancel() } } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err }

Full Example

Similar to the ClickHouse API, column type information is available to allow you to create runtime instances of correctly typed variables which can be passed to Scan. This allows columns to be read where the type isn't known.

const query = ` SELECT 1 AS Col1 , 'Text' AS Col2 ` rows, err := conn.QueryContext(context.Background(), query) if err != nil { return err } defer rows.Close() columnTypes, err := rows.ColumnTypes() if err != nil { return err } vars := make([]interface{}, len(columnTypes)) for i := range columnTypes { vars[i] = reflect.New(columnTypes[i].ScanType()).Interface() } for rows.Next() { if err := rows.Scan(vars...); err != nil { return err } for _, v := range vars { switch v := v.(type) { case *string: fmt.Println(*v) case *uint8: fmt.Println(*v) } } } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err }

Full Example

External tables allow the client to send data to ClickHouse, with a SELECT query. This data is put in a temporary table and can be used in the query itself for evaluation.

To send external data to the client with a query, the user must build an external table via ext.NewTable before passing this via the context.

table1, err := ext.NewTable("external_table_1", ext.Column("col1", "UInt8"), ext.Column("col2", "String"), ext.Column("col3", "DateTime"), ) if err != nil { return err } for i := 0; i < 10; i++ { if err = table1.Append(uint8(i), fmt.Sprintf("value_%d", i), time.Now()); err != nil { return err } } table2, err := ext.NewTable("external_table_2", ext.Column("col1", "UInt8"), ext.Column("col2", "String"), ext.Column("col3", "DateTime"), ) for i := 0; i < 10; i++ { table2.Append(uint8(i), fmt.Sprintf("value_%d", i), time.Now()) } ctx := clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithExternalTable(table1, table2), ) rows, err := conn.QueryContext(ctx, "SELECT * FROM external_table_1") if err != nil { return err } defer rows.Close() for rows.Next() { var ( col1 uint8 col2 string col3 time.Time ) rows.Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3) fmt.Printf("col1=%d, col2=%s, col3=%v

", col1, col2, col3) } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err } var count uint64 if err := conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM external_table_1").Scan(&count); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("external_table_1: %d

", count) if err := conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM external_table_2").Scan(&count); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("external_table_2: %d

", count) if err := conn.QueryRowContext(ctx, "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM (SELECT * FROM external_table_1 UNION ALL SELECT * FROM external_table_2)").Scan(&count); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("external_table_1 UNION external_table_2: %d

", count)

Full Example

ClickHouse supports trace context propagation on both TCP and HTTP transports. Use clickhouse.WithSpan to attach a span to a query via the context.

HTTP transport limitation While ClickHouse server accepts the standard traceparent / tracestate HTTP headers, the clickhouse-go HTTP transport does not currently send them — WithSpan has no effect over HTTP. As a workaround, you can set the header manually via HttpHeaders in the connection options.

var count uint64 rows := conn.QueryRowContext(clickhouse.Context(context.Background(), clickhouse.WithSpan( trace.NewSpanContext(trace.SpanContextConfig{ SpanID: trace.SpanID{1, 2, 3, 4, 5}, TraceID: trace.TraceID{5, 4, 3, 2, 1}, }), )), "SELECT COUNT() FROM (SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5)") if err := rows.Scan(&count); err != nil { return err } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("count: %d

", count)

Full Example

The standard API supports the same compression algorithms as native ClickHouse API i.e. lz4 and zstd compression at a block level. In addition, gzip, deflate and br compression are supported for HTTP connections. If any of these are enabled, compression is performed on blocks during insertion and for query responses. Other requests e.g. pings or query requests, will remain uncompressed. This is consistent with lz4 and zstd options.

If using the OpenDB method to establish a connection, a Compression configuration can be passed. This includes the ability to specify the compression level (see below). If connecting via sql.Open with DSN, utilize the parameter compress . This can either be a specific compression algorithm i.e. gzip , deflate , br , zstd or lz4 or a boolean flag. If set to true, lz4 will be used. The default is none i.e. compression disabled.

conn := clickhouse.OpenDB(&clickhouse.Options{ Addr: []string{fmt.Sprintf("%s:%d", env.Host, env.HttpPort)}, Auth: clickhouse.Auth{ Database: env.Database, Username: env.Username, Password: env.Password, }, Compression: &clickhouse.Compression{ Method: clickhouse.CompressionBrotli, Level: 5, }, Protocol: clickhouse.HTTP, })

Full Example

conn, err := sql.Open("clickhouse", fmt.Sprintf("http://%s:%d?username=%s&password=%s&compress=gzip&compress_level=5", env.Host, env.HttpPort, env.Username, env.Password))

Full Example

The level of applied compression can be controlled by the DSN parameter compress_level or the Level field of the Compression option. This defaults to 0 but is algorithm specific: