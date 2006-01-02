Data Types

Type conversions
The client aims to be as flexible as possible concerning accepting variable types for both insertion and marshaling of responses. In most cases, an equivalent Golang type exists for a ClickHouse column type, e.g., UInt64 to uint64. These logical mappings should always be supported. You may wish to utilize variable types that can be inserted into columns or used to receive a response if the conversion of either the variable or received data takes place first. The client aims to support these conversions transparently, so users don't need to convert their data to align precisely before insertion and to provide flexible marshaling at query time. This transparent conversion doesn't allow for precision loss. For example, a uint32 can't be used to receive data from a UInt64 column. Conversely, a string can be inserted into a datetime64 field provided it meets the format requirements.
The type conversions currently supported for primitive types are captured here.
This effort is ongoing and can be separated into insertion (
Append/
AppendRow) and read time (via a
Scan). Should you need support for a specific conversion, please raise an issue.
The standard
database/sql interface should support the same types as the ClickHouse API. There are a few exceptions, primarily for complex types, that are documented in the sections below. Similar to the ClickHouse API, the client aims to be as flexible as possible concerning accepting variable types for both insertion and marshaling of responses.
Complex types
Date/DateTime
The ClickHouse go client supports the
Date,
Date32,
DateTime, and
DateTime64 date/datetime types. Dates can be inserted as a string in the format
2006-01-02 or using the native go
time.Time{} or
sql.NullTime. DateTimes also support the latter types but require strings to be passed in the format
2006-01-02 15:04:05 with an optional timezone offset e.g.
2006-01-02 15:04:05 +08:00.
time.Time{} and
sql.NullTime are both supported at read time as well as any implementation of of the
sql.Scanner interface.
Handling of timezone information depends on the ClickHouse type and whether the value is being inserted or read:
- DateTime/DateTime64
- At insert time the value is sent to ClickHouse in UNIX timestamp format. If no time zone is provided, the client will assume the client's local time zone.
time.Time{} or
sql.NullTime will be converted to epoch accordingly.
- At select time the timezone of the column will be used if set when returning a
time.Time value. If not, the timezone of the server will be used.
- Date/Date32
- At insert time, the timezone of any date is considered when converting the date to a unix timestamp, i.e., it will be offset by the timezone prior to storage as a date, as Date types have no locale in ClickHouse. If this isn't specified in a string value, the local timezone will be used.
- At select time, dates are scanned into
time.Time{} or
sql.NullTime{} instances will be returned without timezone information.
Time/Time64 types
The
Time and
Time64 column types store time-of-day values without a date component. Both are mapped to Go's
time.Duration.
-
Time stores the time with second precision.
-
Time64(precision) supports sub-second precision (like
DateTime64), where precision is 0–9.
if err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
col1 Time,
col2 Time64(3)
) Engine Memory
`); err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
if err = batch.Append(
14*time.Hour+30*time.Minute+15*time.Second,
14*time.Hour+30*time.Minute+15*time.Second+500*time.Millisecond,
); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var col1, col2 time.Duration
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("col1=%v, col2=%v\n", col1, col2)
Array
Arrays should be inserted as slices. Typing rules for the elements are consistent with those for the primitive type, i.e., where possible elements will be converted.
A pointer to a slice should be provided at Scan time.
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
var i int64
for i = 0; i < 10; i++ {
err := batch.Append(
[]string{strconv.Itoa(int(i)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 1)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 2)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 3))},
[][]int64{{i, i + 1}, {i + 2, i + 3}, {i + 4, i + 5}},
)
if err != nil {
return err
}
}
if err := batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 []string
col2 [][]int64
)
rows, err := conn.Query(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
for rows.Next() {
if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("row: col1=%v, col2=%v\n", col1, col2)
}
// NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check
if err := rows.Err(); err != nil {
return err
}
rows.Close()
Full Example
Map
Maps should be inserted as Golang maps with keys and values conforming to the type rules defined earlier.
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
var i int64
for i = 0; i < 10; i++ {
err := batch.Append(
map[string]uint64{strconv.Itoa(int(i)): uint64(i)},
map[string][]string{strconv.Itoa(int(i)): {strconv.Itoa(int(i)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 1)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 2)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 3))}},
map[string]map[string]uint64{strconv.Itoa(int(i)): {strconv.Itoa(int(i)): uint64(i)}},
)
if err != nil {
return err
}
}
if err := batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 map[string]uint64
col2 map[string][]string
col3 map[string]map[string]uint64
)
rows, err := conn.Query(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
for rows.Next() {
if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("row: col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v\n", col1, col2, col3)
}
// NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check
if err := rows.Err(); err != nil {
return err
}
rows.Close()
Full Example
Note
When using the database/sql API, Map values require strict typing - you cannot use
interface{} as the value type. For example, you cannot pass a
map[string]interface{} for a
Map(String,String) field and must use a
map[string]string instead. An
interface{} variable will always be compatible and can be used for more complex structures.
Full Example
Tuples
Tuples represent a group of Columns of arbitrary length. The columns can either be explicitly named or only specify a type e.g.
//unnamed
Col1 Tuple(String, Int64)
//named
Col2 Tuple(name String, id Int64, age uint8)
Of these approaches, named tuples offer greater flexibility. While unnamed tuples must be inserted and read using slices, named tuples are also compatible with maps.
if err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
Col1 Tuple(name String, age UInt8),
Col2 Tuple(String, UInt8),
Col3 Tuple(name String, id String)
)
Engine Memory
`); err != nil {
return err
}
defer func() {
conn.Exec(ctx, "DROP TABLE example")
}()
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
// both named and unnamed can be added with slices. Note we can use strongly typed lists and maps if all elements are the same type
if err = batch.Append([]interface{}{"Clicky McClickHouse", uint8(42)}, []interface{}{"Clicky McClickHouse Snr", uint8(78)}, []string{"Dale", "521211"}); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = batch.Append(map[string]interface{}{"name": "Clicky McClickHouse Jnr", "age": uint8(20)}, []interface{}{"Baby Clicky McClickHouse", uint8(1)}, map[string]string{"name": "Geoff", "id": "12123"}); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 map[string]interface{}
col2 []interface{}
col3 map[string]string
)
// named tuples can be retrieved into a map or slices, unnamed just slices
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("row: col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v\n", col1, col2, col3)
Full Example
Note: typed slices and maps are supported, provide the sub-columns in the named tuple are all of the same types.
Nested
A Nested field is equivalent to an Array of named Tuples. Usage depends on whether the user has set flatten_nested to 1 or 0.
By setting flatten_nested to 0, Nested columns stay as a single array of tuples. This allows you to use slices of maps for insertion and retrieval and arbitrary levels of nesting. The map's key must equal the column's name, as shown in the example below.
Note: since the maps represent a tuple, they must be of the type
map[string]interface{}. The values are currently not strongly typed.
conn, err := GetNativeConnection(clickhouse.Settings{
"flatten_nested": 0,
}, nil, nil)
if err != nil {
return err
}
ctx := context.Background()
defer func() {
conn.Exec(ctx, "DROP TABLE example")
}()
conn.Exec(context.Background(), "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example")
err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
Col1 Nested(Col1_1 String, Col1_2 UInt8),
Col2 Nested(
Col2_1 UInt8,
Col2_2 Nested(
Col2_2_1 UInt8,
Col2_2_2 UInt8
)
)
) Engine Memory
`)
if err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
var i int64
for i = 0; i < 10; i++ {
err := batch.Append(
[]map[string]interface{}{
{
"Col1_1": strconv.Itoa(int(i)),
"Col1_2": uint8(i),
},
{
"Col1_1": strconv.Itoa(int(i + 1)),
"Col1_2": uint8(i + 1),
},
{
"Col1_1": strconv.Itoa(int(i + 2)),
"Col1_2": uint8(i + 2),
},
},
[]map[string]interface{}{
{
"Col2_2": []map[string]interface{}{
{
"Col2_2_1": uint8(i),
"Col2_2_2": uint8(i + 1),
},
},
"Col2_1": uint8(i),
},
{
"Col2_2": []map[string]interface{}{
{
"Col2_2_1": uint8(i + 2),
"Col2_2_2": uint8(i + 3),
},
},
"Col2_1": uint8(i + 1),
},
},
)
if err != nil {
return err
}
}
if err := batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 []map[string]interface{}
col2 []map[string]interface{}
)
rows, err := conn.Query(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
for rows.Next() {
if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("row: col1=%v, col2=%v\n", col1, col2)
}
// NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check
if err := rows.Err(); err != nil {
return err
}
rows.Close()
Full Example -
flatten_tested=0
If the default value of 1 is used for
flatten_nested, nested columns are flattened to separate arrays. This requires using nested slices for insertion and retrieval. While arbitrary levels of nesting may work, this isn't officially supported.
conn, err := GetNativeConnection(nil, nil, nil)
if err != nil {
return err
}
ctx := context.Background()
defer func() {
conn.Exec(ctx, "DROP TABLE example")
}()
conn.Exec(ctx, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example")
err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
Col1 Nested(Col1_1 String, Col1_2 UInt8),
Col2 Nested(
Col2_1 UInt8,
Col2_2 Nested(
Col2_2_1 UInt8,
Col2_2_2 UInt8
)
)
) Engine Memory
`)
if err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
var i uint8
for i = 0; i < 10; i++ {
col1_1_data := []string{strconv.Itoa(int(i)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 1)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 2))}
col1_2_data := []uint8{i, i + 1, i + 2}
col2_1_data := []uint8{i, i + 1, i + 2}
col2_2_data := [][][]interface{}{
{
{i, i + 1},
},
{
{i + 2, i + 3},
},
{
{i + 4, i + 5},
},
}
err := batch.Append(
col1_1_data,
col1_2_data,
col2_1_data,
col2_2_data,
)
if err != nil {
return err
}
}
if err := batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
Full Example -
flatten_nested=1
Note: Nested columns must have the same dimensions. For example, in the above example,
Col_2_2 and
Col_2_1 must have the same number of elements.
Due to a more straightforward interface and official support for nesting, we recommend
flatten_nested=0.
Geo types
The client supports the geo types Point, Ring, LineString, Polygon, MultiPolygon, and MultiLineString. These types are represented in Go using the github.com/paulmach/orb package.
if err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
point Point,
ring Ring,
lineString LineString,
polygon Polygon,
mPolygon MultiPolygon,
mLineString MultiLineString
)
Engine Memory
`); err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
if err = batch.Append(
orb.Point{11, 22},
orb.Ring{
orb.Point{1, 2},
orb.Point{1, 2},
},
orb.LineString{
orb.Point{1, 2},
orb.Point{3, 4},
orb.Point{5, 6},
},
orb.Polygon{
orb.Ring{
orb.Point{1, 2},
orb.Point{12, 2},
},
orb.Ring{
orb.Point{11, 2},
orb.Point{1, 12},
},
},
orb.MultiPolygon{
orb.Polygon{
orb.Ring{
orb.Point{1, 2},
orb.Point{12, 2},
},
orb.Ring{
orb.Point{11, 2},
orb.Point{1, 12},
},
},
orb.Polygon{
orb.Ring{
orb.Point{1, 2},
orb.Point{12, 2},
},
orb.Ring{
orb.Point{11, 2},
orb.Point{1, 12},
},
},
},
orb.MultiLineString{
orb.LineString{
orb.Point{1, 2},
orb.Point{3, 4},
},
orb.LineString{
orb.Point{5, 6},
orb.Point{7, 8},
},
},
); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
point orb.Point
ring orb.Ring
lineString orb.LineString
polygon orb.Polygon
mPolygon orb.MultiPolygon
mLineString orb.MultiLineString
)
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&point, &ring, &lineString, &polygon, &mPolygon, &mLineString); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("point=%v, ring=%v, lineString=%v, polygon=%v, mPolygon=%v, mLineString=%v\n", point, ring, lineString, polygon, mPolygon, mLineString)
Full Example
UUID
The UUID type is supported by the github.com/google/uuid package. You can also send and marshal a UUID as a string or any type which implements
sql.Scanner or
Stringify.
if err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
col1 UUID,
col2 UUID
)
Engine Memory
`); err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
col1Data, _ := uuid.NewUUID()
if err = batch.Append(
col1Data,
"603966d6-ed93-11ec-8ea0-0242ac120002",
); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 uuid.UUID
col2 uuid.UUID
)
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil {
return err
}
Full Example
Decimal
Due to Go's lack of a built-in Decimal type, we recommend using the third-party package github.com/shopspring/decimal to work with Decimal types natively without modifying your original queries.
if err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
Col1 Decimal32(3),
Col2 Decimal(18,6),
Col3 Decimal(15,7),
Col4 Decimal128(8),
Col5 Decimal256(9)
) Engine Memory
`); err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
if err = batch.Append(
decimal.New(25, 4),
decimal.New(30, 5),
decimal.New(35, 6),
decimal.New(135, 7),
decimal.New(256, 8),
); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 decimal.Decimal
col2 decimal.Decimal
col3 decimal.Decimal
col4 decimal.Decimal
col5 decimal.Decimal
)
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v, col4=%v, col5=%v\n", col1, col2, col3, col4, col5)
Full Example
Nullable
The go value of Nil represents a ClickHouse NULL. This can be used if a field is declared Nullable. At insert time, Nil can be passed for both the normal and Nullable version of a column. For the former, the default value for the type will be persisted, e.g., an empty string for string. For the nullable version, a NULL value will be stored in ClickHouse.
At scan time, the user must pass a pointer to a type that supports nil, e.g., *string, in order to represent the nil value for a Nullable field. In the example below, col1, which is a Nullable(String), thus receives a **string. This allows nil to be represented.
if err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
col1 Nullable(String),
col2 String,
col3 Nullable(Int8),
col4 Nullable(Int64)
)
Engine Memory
`); err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
if err = batch.Append(
nil,
nil,
nil,
sql.NullInt64{Int64: 0, Valid: false},
); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 *string
col2 string
col3 *int8
col4 sql.NullInt64
)
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4); err != nil {
return err
}
Full Example
The client additionally supports the
sql.Null* types e.g.
sql.NullInt64. These are compatible with their equivalent ClickHouse types.
Big Ints
Number types larger than 64 bits are represented using the native go big package.
if err = conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
Col1 Int128,
Col2 UInt128,
Col3 Array(Int128),
Col4 Int256,
Col5 Array(Int256),
Col6 UInt256,
Col7 Array(UInt256)
) Engine Memory`); err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer batch.Close()
col1Data, _ := new(big.Int).SetString("170141183460469231731687303715884105727", 10)
col2Data := big.NewInt(128)
col3Data := []*big.Int{
big.NewInt(-128),
big.NewInt(128128),
big.NewInt(128128128),
}
col4Data := big.NewInt(256)
col5Data := []*big.Int{
big.NewInt(256),
big.NewInt(256256),
big.NewInt(256256256256),
}
col6Data := big.NewInt(256)
col7Data := []*big.Int{
big.NewInt(256),
big.NewInt(256256),
big.NewInt(256256256256),
}
if err = batch.Append(col1Data, col2Data, col3Data, col4Data, col5Data, col6Data, col7Data); err != nil {
return err
}
if err = batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var (
col1 big.Int
col2 big.Int
col3 []*big.Int
col4 big.Int
col5 []*big.Int
col6 big.Int
col7 []*big.Int
)
if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5, &col6, &col7); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v, col4=%v, col5=%v, col6=%v, col7=%v\n", col1, col2, col3, col4, col5, col6, col7)
Full Example
BFloat16
BFloat16 is a 16-bit brain float type used in machine learning workloads. In Go,
BFloat16 values are inserted and scanned as
float32. Nullable variants use
sql.NullFloat64.
if err := conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
Col1 BFloat16,
Col2 Nullable(BFloat16)
) Engine MergeTree() ORDER BY tuple()
`); err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
batch.Append(float32(33.125), sql.NullFloat64{Float64: 34.25, Valid: true})
if err := batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
var col1 float32
var col2 sql.NullFloat64
if err := conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil {
return err
}
fmt.Printf("Col1: %v, Col2: %v\n", col1, col2)
Full Example
QBit
QBit is an experimental column type for storing vector embeddings in bit-sliced format, optimized for vector similarity search. It requires the
allow_experimental_qbit_type setting to be enabled.
In Go, a
QBit(Float32, N) column is inserted and scanned as
[]float32 where N is the vector dimension.
ctx = clickhouse.Context(ctx, clickhouse.WithSettings(clickhouse.Settings{
"allow_experimental_qbit_type": 1,
}))
if err := conn.Exec(ctx, `
CREATE TABLE example (
id UInt32,
embedding QBit(Float32, 128)
) Engine MergeTree() ORDER BY id
`); err != nil {
return err
}
batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
vector := make([]float32, 128)
// populate vector values...
if err := batch.Append(uint32(1), vector); err != nil {
return err
}
if err := batch.Send(); err != nil {
return err
}
rows, err := conn.Query(ctx, "SELECT id, embedding FROM example")
if err != nil {
return err
}
defer rows.Close()
for rows.Next() {
var id uint32
var embedding []float32
rows.Scan(&id, &embedding)
fmt.Printf("ID: %d, Vector dim: %d\n", id, len(embedding))
}
Full Example