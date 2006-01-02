Data Types

The client aims to be as flexible as possible concerning accepting variable types for both insertion and marshaling of responses. In most cases, an equivalent Golang type exists for a ClickHouse column type, e.g., UInt64 to uint64. These logical mappings should always be supported. You may wish to utilize variable types that can be inserted into columns or used to receive a response if the conversion of either the variable or received data takes place first. The client aims to support these conversions transparently, so users don't need to convert their data to align precisely before insertion and to provide flexible marshaling at query time. This transparent conversion doesn't allow for precision loss. For example, a uint32 can't be used to receive data from a UInt64 column. Conversely, a string can be inserted into a datetime64 field provided it meets the format requirements.

The type conversions currently supported for primitive types are captured here.

This effort is ongoing and can be separated into insertion ( Append / AppendRow ) and read time (via a Scan ). Should you need support for a specific conversion, please raise an issue.

The standard database/sql interface should support the same types as the ClickHouse API. There are a few exceptions, primarily for complex types, that are documented in the sections below. Similar to the ClickHouse API, the client aims to be as flexible as possible concerning accepting variable types for both insertion and marshaling of responses.

The ClickHouse go client supports the Date , Date32 , DateTime , and DateTime64 date/datetime types. Dates can be inserted as a string in the format 2006-01-02 or using the native go time.Time{} or sql.NullTime . DateTimes also support the latter types but require strings to be passed in the format 2006-01-02 15:04:05 with an optional timezone offset e.g. 2006-01-02 15:04:05 +08:00 . time.Time{} and sql.NullTime are both supported at read time as well as any implementation of of the sql.Scanner interface.

Handling of timezone information depends on the ClickHouse type and whether the value is being inserted or read:

DateTime/DateTime64 At insert time the value is sent to ClickHouse in UNIX timestamp format. If no time zone is provided, the client will assume the client's local time zone. time.Time{} or sql.NullTime will be converted to epoch accordingly. At select time the timezone of the column will be used if set when returning a time.Time value. If not, the timezone of the server will be used.

Date/Date32 At insert time, the timezone of any date is considered when converting the date to a unix timestamp, i.e., it will be offset by the timezone prior to storage as a date, as Date types have no locale in ClickHouse. If this isn't specified in a string value, the local timezone will be used. At select time, dates are scanned into time.Time{} or sql.NullTime{} instances will be returned without timezone information.



The Time and Time64 column types store time-of-day values without a date component. Both are mapped to Go's time.Duration .

Time stores the time with second precision.

stores the time with second precision. Time64(precision) supports sub-second precision (like DateTime64 ), where precision is 0–9.

if err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( col1 Time, col2 Time64(3) ) Engine Memory `); err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() if err = batch.Append( 14*time.Hour+30*time.Minute+15*time.Second, 14*time.Hour+30*time.Minute+15*time.Second+500*time.Millisecond, ); err != nil { return err } if err = batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var col1, col2 time.Duration if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("col1=%v, col2=%v

", col1, col2)

Arrays should be inserted as slices. Typing rules for the elements are consistent with those for the primitive type, i.e., where possible elements will be converted.

A pointer to a slice should be provided at Scan time.

batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() var i int64 for i = 0; i < 10; i++ { err := batch.Append( []string{strconv.Itoa(int(i)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 1)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 2)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 3))}, [][]int64{{i, i + 1}, {i + 2, i + 3}, {i + 4, i + 5}}, ) if err != nil { return err } } if err := batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( col1 []string col2 [][]int64 ) rows, err := conn.Query(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example") if err != nil { return err } for rows.Next() { if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("row: col1=%v, col2=%v

", col1, col2) } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err } rows.Close()

Full Example

Maps should be inserted as Golang maps with keys and values conforming to the type rules defined earlier.

batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() var i int64 for i = 0; i < 10; i++ { err := batch.Append( map[string]uint64{strconv.Itoa(int(i)): uint64(i)}, map[string][]string{strconv.Itoa(int(i)): {strconv.Itoa(int(i)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 1)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 2)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 3))}}, map[string]map[string]uint64{strconv.Itoa(int(i)): {strconv.Itoa(int(i)): uint64(i)}}, ) if err != nil { return err } } if err := batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( col1 map[string]uint64 col2 map[string][]string col3 map[string]map[string]uint64 ) rows, err := conn.Query(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example") if err != nil { return err } for rows.Next() { if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("row: col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v

", col1, col2, col3) } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err } rows.Close()

Full Example

Note When using the database/sql API, Map values require strict typing - you cannot use interface{} as the value type. For example, you cannot pass a map[string]interface{} for a Map(String,String) field and must use a map[string]string instead. An interface{} variable will always be compatible and can be used for more complex structures. Full Example

Tuples represent a group of Columns of arbitrary length. The columns can either be explicitly named or only specify a type e.g.

//unnamed Col1 Tuple(String, Int64) //named Col2 Tuple(name String, id Int64, age uint8)

Of these approaches, named tuples offer greater flexibility. While unnamed tuples must be inserted and read using slices, named tuples are also compatible with maps.

if err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( Col1 Tuple(name String, age UInt8), Col2 Tuple(String, UInt8), Col3 Tuple(name String, id String) ) Engine Memory `); err != nil { return err } defer func() { conn.Exec(ctx, "DROP TABLE example") }() batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() // both named and unnamed can be added with slices. Note we can use strongly typed lists and maps if all elements are the same type if err = batch.Append([]interface{}{"Clicky McClickHouse", uint8(42)}, []interface{}{"Clicky McClickHouse Snr", uint8(78)}, []string{"Dale", "521211"}); err != nil { return err } if err = batch.Append(map[string]interface{}{"name": "Clicky McClickHouse Jnr", "age": uint8(20)}, []interface{}{"Baby Clicky McClickHouse", uint8(1)}, map[string]string{"name": "Geoff", "id": "12123"}); err != nil { return err } if err = batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( col1 map[string]interface{} col2 []interface{} col3 map[string]string ) // named tuples can be retrieved into a map or slices, unnamed just slices if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("row: col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v

", col1, col2, col3)

Full Example

Note: typed slices and maps are supported, provide the sub-columns in the named tuple are all of the same types.

A Nested field is equivalent to an Array of named Tuples. Usage depends on whether the user has set flatten_nested to 1 or 0.

By setting flatten_nested to 0, Nested columns stay as a single array of tuples. This allows you to use slices of maps for insertion and retrieval and arbitrary levels of nesting. The map's key must equal the column's name, as shown in the example below.

Note: since the maps represent a tuple, they must be of the type map[string]interface{} . The values are currently not strongly typed.

conn, err := GetNativeConnection(clickhouse.Settings{ "flatten_nested": 0, }, nil, nil) if err != nil { return err } ctx := context.Background() defer func() { conn.Exec(ctx, "DROP TABLE example") }() conn.Exec(context.Background(), "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example") err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( Col1 Nested(Col1_1 String, Col1_2 UInt8), Col2 Nested( Col2_1 UInt8, Col2_2 Nested( Col2_2_1 UInt8, Col2_2_2 UInt8 ) ) ) Engine Memory `) if err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() var i int64 for i = 0; i < 10; i++ { err := batch.Append( []map[string]interface{}{ { "Col1_1": strconv.Itoa(int(i)), "Col1_2": uint8(i), }, { "Col1_1": strconv.Itoa(int(i + 1)), "Col1_2": uint8(i + 1), }, { "Col1_1": strconv.Itoa(int(i + 2)), "Col1_2": uint8(i + 2), }, }, []map[string]interface{}{ { "Col2_2": []map[string]interface{}{ { "Col2_2_1": uint8(i), "Col2_2_2": uint8(i + 1), }, }, "Col2_1": uint8(i), }, { "Col2_2": []map[string]interface{}{ { "Col2_2_1": uint8(i + 2), "Col2_2_2": uint8(i + 3), }, }, "Col2_1": uint8(i + 1), }, }, ) if err != nil { return err } } if err := batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( col1 []map[string]interface{} col2 []map[string]interface{} ) rows, err := conn.Query(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example") if err != nil { return err } for rows.Next() { if err := rows.Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("row: col1=%v, col2=%v

", col1, col2) } // NOTE: Do not skip rows.Err() check if err := rows.Err(); err != nil { return err } rows.Close()

Full Example - flatten_tested=0

If the default value of 1 is used for flatten_nested , nested columns are flattened to separate arrays. This requires using nested slices for insertion and retrieval. While arbitrary levels of nesting may work, this isn't officially supported.

conn, err := GetNativeConnection(nil, nil, nil) if err != nil { return err } ctx := context.Background() defer func() { conn.Exec(ctx, "DROP TABLE example") }() conn.Exec(ctx, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS example") err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( Col1 Nested(Col1_1 String, Col1_2 UInt8), Col2 Nested( Col2_1 UInt8, Col2_2 Nested( Col2_2_1 UInt8, Col2_2_2 UInt8 ) ) ) Engine Memory `) if err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() var i uint8 for i = 0; i < 10; i++ { col1_1_data := []string{strconv.Itoa(int(i)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 1)), strconv.Itoa(int(i + 2))} col1_2_data := []uint8{i, i + 1, i + 2} col2_1_data := []uint8{i, i + 1, i + 2} col2_2_data := [][][]interface{}{ { {i, i + 1}, }, { {i + 2, i + 3}, }, { {i + 4, i + 5}, }, } err := batch.Append( col1_1_data, col1_2_data, col2_1_data, col2_2_data, ) if err != nil { return err } } if err := batch.Send(); err != nil { return err }

Full Example - flatten_nested=1

Note: Nested columns must have the same dimensions. For example, in the above example, Col_2_2 and Col_2_1 must have the same number of elements.

Due to a more straightforward interface and official support for nesting, we recommend flatten_nested=0 .

The client supports the geo types Point, Ring, LineString, Polygon, MultiPolygon, and MultiLineString. These types are represented in Go using the github.com/paulmach/orb package.

if err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( point Point, ring Ring, lineString LineString, polygon Polygon, mPolygon MultiPolygon, mLineString MultiLineString ) Engine Memory `); err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() if err = batch.Append( orb.Point{11, 22}, orb.Ring{ orb.Point{1, 2}, orb.Point{1, 2}, }, orb.LineString{ orb.Point{1, 2}, orb.Point{3, 4}, orb.Point{5, 6}, }, orb.Polygon{ orb.Ring{ orb.Point{1, 2}, orb.Point{12, 2}, }, orb.Ring{ orb.Point{11, 2}, orb.Point{1, 12}, }, }, orb.MultiPolygon{ orb.Polygon{ orb.Ring{ orb.Point{1, 2}, orb.Point{12, 2}, }, orb.Ring{ orb.Point{11, 2}, orb.Point{1, 12}, }, }, orb.Polygon{ orb.Ring{ orb.Point{1, 2}, orb.Point{12, 2}, }, orb.Ring{ orb.Point{11, 2}, orb.Point{1, 12}, }, }, }, orb.MultiLineString{ orb.LineString{ orb.Point{1, 2}, orb.Point{3, 4}, }, orb.LineString{ orb.Point{5, 6}, orb.Point{7, 8}, }, }, ); err != nil { return err } if err = batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( point orb.Point ring orb.Ring lineString orb.LineString polygon orb.Polygon mPolygon orb.MultiPolygon mLineString orb.MultiLineString ) if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&point, &ring, &lineString, &polygon, &mPolygon, &mLineString); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("point=%v, ring=%v, lineString=%v, polygon=%v, mPolygon=%v, mLineString=%v

", point, ring, lineString, polygon, mPolygon, mLineString)

Full Example

The UUID type is supported by the github.com/google/uuid package. You can also send and marshal a UUID as a string or any type which implements sql.Scanner or Stringify .

if err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( col1 UUID, col2 UUID ) Engine Memory `); err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() col1Data, _ := uuid.NewUUID() if err = batch.Append( col1Data, "603966d6-ed93-11ec-8ea0-0242ac120002", ); err != nil { return err } if err = batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( col1 uuid.UUID col2 uuid.UUID ) if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil { return err }

Full Example

Due to Go's lack of a built-in Decimal type, we recommend using the third-party package github.com/shopspring/decimal to work with Decimal types natively without modifying your original queries.

Note You may be tempted to use Float instead to avoid third-party dependencies. However, be aware that Float types in ClickHouse aren't recommended when accurate values are required. If you still choose to use Go's built-in Float type on the client side, you must explicitly convert Decimal to Float using the toFloat64() function or its variants in your ClickHouse queries. Be aware that this conversion may result in loss of precision.

if err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( Col1 Decimal32(3), Col2 Decimal(18,6), Col3 Decimal(15,7), Col4 Decimal128(8), Col5 Decimal256(9) ) Engine Memory `); err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() if err = batch.Append( decimal.New(25, 4), decimal.New(30, 5), decimal.New(35, 6), decimal.New(135, 7), decimal.New(256, 8), ); err != nil { return err } if err = batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( col1 decimal.Decimal col2 decimal.Decimal col3 decimal.Decimal col4 decimal.Decimal col5 decimal.Decimal ) if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v, col4=%v, col5=%v

", col1, col2, col3, col4, col5)

Full Example

The go value of Nil represents a ClickHouse NULL. This can be used if a field is declared Nullable. At insert time, Nil can be passed for both the normal and Nullable version of a column. For the former, the default value for the type will be persisted, e.g., an empty string for string. For the nullable version, a NULL value will be stored in ClickHouse.

At scan time, the user must pass a pointer to a type that supports nil, e.g., *string, in order to represent the nil value for a Nullable field. In the example below, col1, which is a Nullable(String), thus receives a **string. This allows nil to be represented.

if err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( col1 Nullable(String), col2 String, col3 Nullable(Int8), col4 Nullable(Int64) ) Engine Memory `); err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() if err = batch.Append( nil, nil, nil, sql.NullInt64{Int64: 0, Valid: false}, ); err != nil { return err } if err = batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( col1 *string col2 string col3 *int8 col4 sql.NullInt64 ) if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4); err != nil { return err }

Full Example

The client additionally supports the sql.Null* types e.g. sql.NullInt64 . These are compatible with their equivalent ClickHouse types.

Number types larger than 64 bits are represented using the native go big package.

if err = conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( Col1 Int128, Col2 UInt128, Col3 Array(Int128), Col4 Int256, Col5 Array(Int256), Col6 UInt256, Col7 Array(UInt256) ) Engine Memory`); err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } defer batch.Close() col1Data, _ := new(big.Int).SetString("170141183460469231731687303715884105727", 10) col2Data := big.NewInt(128) col3Data := []*big.Int{ big.NewInt(-128), big.NewInt(128128), big.NewInt(128128128), } col4Data := big.NewInt(256) col5Data := []*big.Int{ big.NewInt(256), big.NewInt(256256), big.NewInt(256256256256), } col6Data := big.NewInt(256) col7Data := []*big.Int{ big.NewInt(256), big.NewInt(256256), big.NewInt(256256256256), } if err = batch.Append(col1Data, col2Data, col3Data, col4Data, col5Data, col6Data, col7Data); err != nil { return err } if err = batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var ( col1 big.Int col2 big.Int col3 []*big.Int col4 big.Int col5 []*big.Int col6 big.Int col7 []*big.Int ) if err = conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2, &col3, &col4, &col5, &col6, &col7); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("col1=%v, col2=%v, col3=%v, col4=%v, col5=%v, col6=%v, col7=%v

", col1, col2, col3, col4, col5, col6, col7)

Full Example

BFloat16 is a 16-bit brain float type used in machine learning workloads. In Go, BFloat16 values are inserted and scanned as float32 . Nullable variants use sql.NullFloat64 .

if err := conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( Col1 BFloat16, Col2 Nullable(BFloat16) ) Engine MergeTree() ORDER BY tuple() `); err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } batch.Append(float32(33.125), sql.NullFloat64{Float64: 34.25, Valid: true}) if err := batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } var col1 float32 var col2 sql.NullFloat64 if err := conn.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT * FROM example").Scan(&col1, &col2); err != nil { return err } fmt.Printf("Col1: %v, Col2: %v

", col1, col2)

Full Example

QBit is an experimental column type for storing vector embeddings in bit-sliced format, optimized for vector similarity search. It requires the allow_experimental_qbit_type setting to be enabled.

In Go, a QBit(Float32, N) column is inserted and scanned as []float32 where N is the vector dimension.

ctx = clickhouse.Context(ctx, clickhouse.WithSettings(clickhouse.Settings{ "allow_experimental_qbit_type": 1, })) if err := conn.Exec(ctx, ` CREATE TABLE example ( id UInt32, embedding QBit(Float32, 128) ) Engine MergeTree() ORDER BY id `); err != nil { return err } batch, err := conn.PrepareBatch(ctx, "INSERT INTO example") if err != nil { return err } vector := make([]float32, 128) // populate vector values... if err := batch.Append(uint32(1), vector); err != nil { return err } if err := batch.Send(); err != nil { return err } rows, err := conn.Query(ctx, "SELECT id, embedding FROM example") if err != nil { return err } defer rows.Close() for rows.Next() { var id uint32 var embedding []float32 rows.Scan(&id, &embedding) fmt.Printf("ID: %d, Vector dim: %d

", id, len(embedding)) }

Full Example