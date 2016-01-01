Go-client configuration reference
This page documents every configurable option in
clickhouse-go v2.x. For a guide with code examples, see Configuration.
Options added in
clickhouse-go v2.35.0 or later are marked with (Since vX.Y.Z) next to their description. Options without a "Since" tag have been available since v2.0 and are present in every supported release.
How options are set
Options exist at three scopes:
|Scope
|How to set
|Lifetime
|Connection
clickhouse.Options struct or DSN string
|All queries on the connection
|Query
clickhouse.Context() with
WithXxx functions
|Single query execution
|Batch
PrepareBatch() option functions
|Single batch operation
Where scopes overlap, the more specific scope wins: Batch > Query > Connection. For
Settings, query-level keys are merged with connection-level keys and query-level wins on conflict.
Via Options struct:
Via DSN string:
Via Connector (database/sql with Options struct):
Via context (per-query):
Connection options
Protocol and connection
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
Protocol
Protocol (int)
Native
|Scheme:
clickhouse://=Native,
http://=HTTP
|Communication protocol:
Native (0) for TCP,
HTTP (1) for HTTP
|Use Native for ~30% better performance. Use HTTP for proxy support, firewall traversal (port 80/443), or HTTP-only compression (
gzip/
br). See TCP vs HTTP.
|HTTP scheme with Native port (9000): connection refused. Native blocked by firewall: timeouts.
Addr
[]string
["localhost:9000"] (Native)
["localhost:8123"] (HTTP)
|Comma-separated hosts in URL
|List of
"host:port" addresses for connection and failover
|Specify multiple addresses in production for HA. Correct ports: 9000 (Native), 8123 (HTTP), 9440 (Native+TLS), 8443 (HTTP+TLS).
|Single address: no failover. Wrong port:
"connection refused". Empty/nil: defaults to localhost, fails in distributed deployments.
ConnOpenStrategy
ConnOpenStrategy (uint8)
ConnOpenInOrder (0)
connection_open_strategy (
in_order,
round_robin,
random)
|Strategy for selecting a server from
Addr.
InOrder (0)=failover,
RoundRobin (1)=load balance,
Random (2)=random.
InOrder for active-standby.
RoundRobin for active-active/K8s.
Random to avoid thundering herd.
InOrder with active-active: first server gets all load, others idle. All strategies try all servers on failure -- only affects which is tried first.
Authentication
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
Auth.Username
string
"default"
username or URL user portion
|Username for ClickHouse authentication
|Never use
default in production. Create dedicated users with minimal permissions.
|Wrong username:
"Code: 516. DB::Exception: Authentication failed". Empty string: silently uses
"default".
Auth.Password
string
""
password or URL password portion
|Password for ClickHouse authentication
|Use env vars or secret managers in production. URL-encode special characters in DSN.
|Wrong password:
"Code: 516. DB::Exception: Authentication failed". Special chars not URL-encoded: parsing errors.
Auth.Database
string
"" (server default)
database or URL path (
/mydb)
|Default database for the connection
|Always specify explicitly. Use dedicated databases per application in production.
|Non-existent:
"Code: 81. DB::Exception: Database xyz doesn't exist". Empty in multi-tenant setup: queries hit wrong database.
GetJWT
func(ctx) (string, error)
nil
|(programmatic only)
|Callback returning JWT for ClickHouse Cloud auth. Overridable per query with
WithJWT(token). (Since v2.35.0)
|Implement token caching/refresh - called per connection/request.
|Expired token: auth errors. Blocking callback: timeouts. JWT takes precedence over user/pass. Requires TLS - without it, falls back to user/pass silently.
Timeouts
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
DialTimeout
time.Duration
30s
dial_timeout
|Max time to establish a new connection. Also controls pool acquisition wait when
MaxOpenConns is reached.
|5-10s on LAN, 15-30s on WAN/cloud. Never below 1s.
|Too short:
"clickhouse: acquire conn timeout" during congestion. Too long (> 60s): app hangs during outages.
ReadTimeout
time.Duration
5m (300s)
read_timeout
|Max time to wait for a server response per read call. Applied per block, not entire query. Context deadline takes precedence.
|10-30s for short interactive queries; 5-30m for long analytical queries.
|Too short:
"i/o timeout" or
"read: connection reset by peer" mid-query; server continues executing. Too long: dead connections not detected.
Connection pool
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|API
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
MaxIdleConns
int
5
max_idle_conns
|Both
|Max idle (unused but alive) connections in pool
|50-80% of expected concurrent queries. Low: 2-5, medium: 10-20, high: 20-50.
|Too low: connection churn, higher latency. Too high: wasted memory. Capped at
MaxOpenConns automatically.
MaxOpenConns
int
MaxIdleConns + 5 (default: 10)
max_open_conns
|Both
|Max total connections (idle + active)
|Low: 10-20, medium: 20-50, high: 50-100. Formula: concurrent queries + burst + buffer. Monitor:
SELECT * FROM system.metrics WHERE metric='TCPConnection'.
|Too low:
"clickhouse: acquire conn timeout". Too high: server
"Too many connections", FD limits exceeded. ClickHouse default
max_connections: 1024 (shared).
ConnMaxLifetime
time.Duration
1h
conn_max_lifetime
|Both
|Max duration a connection can be reused. Checked on return to pool.
|1-5h stable envs. 5-15m for K8s/rolling deploys. Never infinite.
|Too short (< 1m): churn, higher latency. Too long/infinite: stale connections, DNS changes not picked up, traffic never rebalances.
ConnMaxIdleTime
time.Duration
0 (none)
|—
database/sql only
|Max time a connection can sit idle before closing. Not in
Options struct -- set via
db.SetConnMaxIdleTime().
|5-10m for K8s/bursty workloads to reclaim idle connections after traffic spikes.
|Not set: idle connections persist until
ConnMaxLifetime. Too short (< 30s): connections recreated during normal gaps.
ConnMaxIdleTime is a standard Go
database/sql pool setting. It isn't available in the
clickhouse.Options struct or via
clickhouse.Open(). Set it after
OpenDB():
See Connection Pooling for usage details.
Standard database/sql pool settings
When using
clickhouse.OpenDB() or
sql.Open("clickhouse", dsn), the returned
*sql.DB supports Go's standard pool methods.
OpenDB() auto-applies the first three from
Options:
|Method
|Options equivalent
|Notes
db.SetMaxIdleConns(n)
MaxIdleConns
|Auto-applied by
OpenDB()
db.SetMaxOpenConns(n)
MaxOpenConns
|Auto-applied by
OpenDB()
db.SetConnMaxLifetime(d)
ConnMaxLifetime
|Auto-applied by
OpenDB()
db.SetConnMaxIdleTime(d)
|None
|Must be set manually post-creation
These methods are not available on the connection returned by
clickhouse.Open(). The ClickHouse API manages its own pool internally using the
Options struct fields directly.
Compression
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
Compression.Method
CompressionMethod (byte)
|None
compress (
lz4,
zstd,
lz4hc,
gzip,
deflate,
br, or
true for LZ4)
|Compression algorithm for data transfer. See protocol support matrix below.
|LAN: None or LZ4. WAN: ZSTD or LZ4. CPU constrained: LZ4. Max compression: ZSTD (Native) or Brotli (HTTP). Skip for inserts < 1 MB.
|GZIP/Brotli on Native: handshake failure. LZ4HC on HTTP: error or silent fallback. No compression on slow networks: 10-100x slower inserts.
Compression.Level
int
3
compress_level
|Algorithm-specific intensity. GZIP/Deflate: -2 to 9. Brotli: 0 to 11. LZ4/ZSTD: ignored.
|GZIP balanced: 3-6. Brotli balanced: 4-6.
|Very high levels: extreme CPU, minimal benefit. Non-zero for LZ4/ZSTD: silently ignored. Level without compression enabled: no effect.
MaxCompressionBuffer
int (bytes)
10485760 (10 MiB)
max_compression_buffer
|Max compression buffer size before flushing. Each connection has its own buffer.
|Default 10 MiB is good. 20-50 MiB for wide rows. Total memory = buffer x
MaxOpenConns.
|Too small (< 1 MiB): frequent flushes, poor efficiency. Too large (> 100 MiB): OOM with many connections.
Compression method support by protocol:
|Method
|Native
|HTTP
CompressionLZ4
|Yes
|Yes
CompressionLZ4HC
|Yes
|No
CompressionZSTD
|Yes
|Yes
CompressionGZIP
|No
|Yes
CompressionDeflate
|No
|Yes
CompressionBrotli
|No
|Yes
TLS
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
TLS
*tls.Config
nil (plain text)
secure=true,
skip_verify=true
|TLS/SSL config. Non-nil enables TLS. Ports: Native 9000/9440, HTTP 8123/8443.
|Always enable in production and ClickHouse Cloud (required).
InsecureSkipVerify: false in production. Add custom CAs via
RootCAs.
|Wrong port:
"connection reset by peer".
skip_verify=true in prod: MITM vulnerable. Expired cert:
"x509: certificate has expired". Wrong host:
"x509: certificate is valid for X, not Y". Untrusted CA:
"x509: certificate signed by unknown authority". HTTP DSN with
secure=true: use
https:// scheme instead.
See TLS for code examples.
Logging
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
Logger
*slog.Logger
nil (no logging)
|—
|Structured logger via Go's
log/slog. Priority:
Debug+
Debugf >
Logger > no-op. (Since v2.43.0)
|Use
slog with JSON handler in production. Add app context with
logger.With(...).
|—
Debug (deprecated)
bool
false
debug
|Legacy debug toggle. Use
Logger instead. Logs to stdout unless
Debugf is set.
|—
|Enabled in production: performance overhead, verbose logs, sensitive data in output.
Debugf (deprecated)
func(string, ...any)
nil
|—
|Custom debug log function. Use
Logger instead. Requires
Debug: true.
|—
|—
See Logging for full examples.
Buffers and memory
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Per-query
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
BlockBufferSize
uint8
2
block_buffer_size
|Yes (
WithBlockBufferSize)
|Decoded blocks to buffer when reading results. Enables concurrent read + decode.
|Default 2 is fine. 5-10 for large streaming results. Memory = buffer x block size x concurrent queries.
|Too small (1): blocks reader, higher latency. Too large (> 50): high memory, diminishing returns.
FreeBufOnConnRelease
bool
false
|—
|No
|Release connection memory buffer after each query instead of reusing.
false for high query rates.
true in memory-constrained containers or infrequent large batches.
false + limited memory: buffers accumulate (memory = buffer x idle conns).
true + high rate: GC pressure, increased CPU.
HTTP-specific
These options only affect
Protocol: clickhouse.HTTP. They're silently ignored when using the Native protocol, and no error or warning is emitted.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
HttpHeaders
map[string]string
nil
|—
|Additional HTTP headers on every request
|Use for tracing (
X-Request-ID), auth proxy headers. Keep minimal.
|Overriding internal headers (
Content-Type,
Authorization): unpredictable behavior.
HttpUrlPath
string
""
http_path
|URL path appended to requests. Leading
/ added automatically.
|Use when behind reverse proxy with path routing.
|Wrong path: HTTP 404 from proxy/LB.
HttpMaxConnsPerHost
int
0 (unlimited)
|—
|TCP connections per host at transport layer (
http.Transport.MaxConnsPerHost).
|Leave at 0 for most apps. Only set when server has strict connection limits.
|Too low (e.g., 10 with
MaxOpenConns=50): transport bottleneck, slow queries despite low server load.
HTTPProxyURL
*url.URL
nil (uses env vars)
http_proxy (URL-encoded)
|HTTP proxy for routing requests
|Set explicitly if proxy required. Overrides
HTTP_PROXY/
HTTPS_PROXY env vars.
|Wrong address:
"dial tcp: lookup proxy: no such host". Proxy needs auth: HTTP 407.
TransportFunc
func(*http.Transport) (http.RoundTripper, error)
nil
|—
|Custom HTTP transport factory. Receives default transport for wrapping. (Since v2.41.0)
|Use for observability middleware. Don't override
Proxy,
DialContext,
TLSClientConfig.
|Returning
nil: panic. Overriding client fields: TLS/proxy silently ignored. Blocking RoundTripper: deadlocks.
When using HTTP, there are two connection pools:
- Layer 1 (application):
MaxIdleConns/
MaxOpenConns-- controls
httpConnectobjects
- Layer 2 (transport):
HttpMaxConnsPerHost-- controls underlying TCP connections
The Native protocol has a simple 1:1 mapping and ignores
HttpMaxConnsPerHost.
Advanced connection
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
DialContext
func(ctx, addr) (net.Conn, error)
nil (standard dialer)
|—
|Custom dial function for TCP connections. Works with both Native and HTTP.
|Leave
nil for 99% of cases. Use for Unix sockets, SOCKS proxy, custom DNS.
|Not respecting context: hangs, resource leaks. With
TLS set: custom dialer must handle TLS itself. Invalid
net.Conn: crashes.
DialStrategy
func(ctx, connID, options, dial) (DialResult, error)
DefaultDialStrategy
|—
|Custom server selection and connection strategy. Overrides
ConnOpenStrategy.
|Use default for 99.9% of cases. Custom only for geo-aware routing, weighted selection, health checks.
|Not trying all servers: fails with healthy servers available. Expensive ops inside: blocks pool acquisition on every connect.
Client information
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Per-query
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
ClientInfo
ClientInfo struct
|Auto:
clickhouse-go version + Go runtime
client_info_product=myapp/1.0
|Yes (
WithClientInfo, appends)
|App identification sent to ClickHouse. Contains
Products (
[]struct{Name,Version}) and
Comment (
[]string). Visible in
system.query_log.
|Always set app name + version. Query attribution:
SELECT client_name FROM system.query_log WHERE client_name LIKE '%myapp%'
|Not setting: can't identify which service issued queries in multi-service environments.
ClickHouse server settings
|Option
|Type
|Default
|DSN param
|Per-query
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
Settings
map[string]any
nil
|Any unrecognized param (e.g.
?max_execution_time=60)
|Yes (
WithSettings, context wins on conflict)
|ClickHouse server settings applied to every query. DSN conversion:
"true"→
1,
"false"→
0, numeric→
int.
|Set common limits at connection level, override per-query via context.
|Typos: silently ignored or error by version. Wrong types:
"Cannot parse string 'abc' as Int64".
max_execution_time=0 + no deadline: queries run forever.
CustomSetting
CustomSetting{Value string}
|—
|—
|Yes (via
WithSettings)
|Marks a setting as "custom" (non-important) for Native protocol. Won't error if server doesn't recognize it. HTTP treats all settings as custom by default.
|Use for experimental or version-specific settings.
|Marking important settings as custom: silently ignored if unsupported.
Common settings:
|Setting
|Type
|Description
max_execution_time
|int
|Query timeout in seconds
max_memory_usage
|int
|Memory limit per query (bytes)
max_block_size
|int
|Block size for processing
readonly
|int
|1 = read-only, 2 = read-only + settings changes
Context-level query options
Set per-query using
clickhouse.Context():
If the context has a deadline > 1s,
max_execution_time is automatically set to
seconds_remaining + 5. This overrides any manually set value.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Protocol
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
WithQueryID
string
|Auto-generated
|Both
|Custom query identifier. Visible in
system.query_log and
system.processes.
|Use UUIDs. Useful for
KILL QUERY WHERE query_id='...'.
|Duplicate IDs: confusion in
system.query_log.
WithQuotaKey
string
""
|Both
|Quota key for multi-tenant resource limits. Requires server-side quota config.
|Use for per-customer/per-user limits.
|Quota not configured: silently ignored.
WithJWT
string
""
|HTTPS only
|Per-query JWT override for ClickHouse Cloud. (Since v2.35.0)
|Use for per-request auth in multi-tenant proxies.
|Without TLS: ignored, falls back to connection auth. Expired:
"Token has expired".
WithSettings
Settings
|Inherits connection
|Both
|Per-query server settings. Merged with connection settings; context wins on conflict.
|Override
max_execution_time or
max_rows_to_read per query type.
|Same as connection-level
Settings.
WithParameters
Parameters (
map[string]string)
nil
|Both
|Server-side parameterized query values. Query syntax:
{param_name:Type}.
|Use instead of string concatenation for SQL injection safety.
|Missing param:
"Substitution {param_name:Type} isn't set". Wrong type:
"Cannot parse string 'abc' as UInt64".
WithAsync
bool (wait)
|Sync
|Both
|Async insert mode. Sets
async_insert=1.
wait=true adds
wait_for_async_insert=1. Requires ClickHouse 21.11+. (Since v2.41.0; supersedes the older
WithStdAsync.)
|Use for high-throughput inserts.
wait=false: errors may be async -- check
system.asynchronous_insert_log. With SELECT: ignored. Old server:
"Unknown setting async_insert".
WithLogs
func(*Log)
nil
|Native only
|Server log entries callback during query execution.
|Keep fast -- blocks execution. Use goroutines for heavy processing.
|On HTTP: silently never called.
WithProgress
func(*Progress)
nil
|Native only
|Query progress updates (rows/bytes processed).
|Keep fast -- blocks execution.
|On HTTP: silently never called.
WithProfileInfo
func(*ProfileInfo)
nil
|Native only
|Query execution statistics callback.
|Keep fast -- blocks execution.
|On HTTP: silently never called.
WithProfileEvents
func([]ProfileEvent)
nil
|Native only
|Performance counters callback.
|Keep fast -- blocks execution.
|On HTTP: silently never called.
WithoutProfileEvents
|—
|Events sent
|Native only
|Suppress profile events. Performance optimization for servers ≥ 25.11. (Since v2.44.0)
|Use when you don't need profile events.
|On older servers: error for unknown setting.
WithExternalTable
...*ext.Table
nil
|Both
|Attach temporary lookup tables to query. Data transferred per query.
|Keep tables < 10 MB. Native more efficient than HTTP (multipart).
|Large tables: network overhead per query.
WithUserLocation
*time.Location
|Server timezone
|Both
|Override timezone for DateTime parsing.
|Set explicitly when client/server timezones differ.
|Wrong timezone: DateTime values silently off by hours, potential data corruption.
WithColumnNamesAndTypes
[]ColumnNameAndType
nil (runs DESCRIBE)
|HTTP only
|Skip
DESCRIBE TABLE round trip on HTTP inserts by providing column info upfront. (Since v2.37.0)
|Use when schema is known and stable.
|Wrong types:
"Cannot convert String to UInt64". Schema drift after migration: stale info.
WithBlockBufferSize
uint8
|Connection-level (2)
|Both
|Override connection-level
BlockBufferSize for a single query.
|Increase for large result sets on specific queries.
|—
WithClientInfo
ClientInfo
|Connection-level
|Both
|Append additional client info for a single query. Does not replace, appends. (Since v2.42.0)
|Add per-request context (e.g., endpoint name).
|—
WithSpan
trace.SpanContext
|Empty
|Native only
|OpenTelemetry span context for distributed tracing.
|See OpenTelemetry.
|—
Batch options
Passed to
PrepareBatch(). Import:
github.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-go/v2/lib/driver.
|Option
|Default
|Description
|Best practice
|When misconfigured
WithReleaseConnection
|Connection held until
Send()
|Release connection to pool immediately after
PrepareBatch(). Re-acquires on
Send()/
Flush().
|Use for long-lived batches (minutes/hours) to prevent pool exhaustion.
|Not using for long batches:
"acquire conn timeout" if many active.
WithCloseOnFlush
|Batch stays open
|Auto-close batch when
Flush() is called.
|Use for one-shot batches. Saves explicit
Close().
|Using with multiple
Flush() calls: first flush closes batch, subsequent ops fail.
Quick reference tables
Connection pool sizing recommendations
|Application type
|MaxIdleConns
|MaxOpenConns
|ConnMaxLifetime
|Low-traffic web app
|5
|10
|1h
|Medium-traffic API
|20
|50
|30m
|High-traffic service
|50
|100
|15m
|Background batch jobs
|10
|20
|2h
|Kubernetes deployment
|10
|20
|10m
|Serverless (Lambda)
|1
|5
|5m
Timeout recommendations
|Environment
|DialTimeout
|ReadTimeout
|Local / LAN
|5s
|30s
|Cloud, same region
|10s
|2m
|Cloud, cross region
|30s
|5m
|OLAP workload
|10s
|30m
|Realtime / OLTP
|5s
|10s
DSN parameter quick reference
|DSN parameter
|Options field
|Example
username
Auth.Username
?username=admin
password
Auth.Password
?password=secret
database
Auth.Database
?database=mydb or
/mydb in path
dial_timeout
DialTimeout
?dial_timeout=10s
read_timeout
ReadTimeout
?read_timeout=5m
max_open_conns
MaxOpenConns
?max_open_conns=50
max_idle_conns
MaxIdleConns
?max_idle_conns=20
conn_max_lifetime
ConnMaxLifetime
?conn_max_lifetime=30m
connection_open_strategy
ConnOpenStrategy
?connection_open_strategy=round_robin
block_buffer_size
BlockBufferSize
?block_buffer_size=10
compress
Compression.Method
?compress=lz4
compress_level
Compression.Level
?compress_level=6
max_compression_buffer
MaxCompressionBuffer
?max_compression_buffer=20971520
secure
TLS
?secure=true
skip_verify
TLS.InsecureSkipVerify
?skip_verify=true
debug
Debug
?debug=true
client_info_product
ClientInfo.Products
?client_info_product=myapp/1.0
http_proxy
HTTPProxyURL
?http_proxy=http%3A%2F%2Fproxy%3A8080
http_path
HttpUrlPath
?http_path=/clickhouse
|(any other)
Settings[key]
?max_execution_time=60
Troubleshooting
Connection pool exhausted: "acquire conn timeout"
Cause: Connection pool exhausted - all
MaxOpenConns connections are in use and none became available within
DialTimeout.
Fix
Try the following steps in order, and diagnose the root cause before tuning knobs:
- Check for long-running queries holding connections:
SELECT query_id, elapsed FROM system.processes ORDER BY elapsed DESC. If found, address the slow queries first.
- If you run long-lived batches (minutes/hours between
PrepareBatch()and
Send()), use
WithReleaseConnection()to return the connection to the pool while the batch is open.
- Increase
MaxOpenConnsto match observed concurrency.
- Increase
DialTimeoutonly if bursts are expected and acquisition wait is the actual bottleneck.
Read timeout and connection reset errors
Cause:
ReadTimeout exceeded while waiting for a server response, or the connection was closed by the server/network.
Fix:
- Increase
ReadTimeoutfor long-running queries
- Use context deadlines for per-query timeout control
- Check ClickHouse server-side
max_execution_timelimits
"Code: 516. Authentication failed"
Cause: Wrong username, password, or the user doesn't exist.
Fix:
- Verify credentials against
system.userstable
- Check for URL-encoding issues with special characters in DSN passwords
- Confirm the user has access to the specified database
TLS certificate errors
|Error
|Cause
|Fix
x509: certificate has expired
|Server cert expired
|Renew server certificate
x509: certificate is valid for X, not Y
|Hostname mismatch
|Use correct hostname or add to SANs
x509: certificate signed by unknown authority
|Untrusted CA
|Add CA to
tls.Config.RootCAs
connection reset by peer
|TLS/port mismatch
|Use port 9440 (Native) or 8443 (HTTP) for TLS
Gradual memory growth
Cause: Large idle connection buffers accumulating.
Fix:
- Set
FreeBufOnConnRelease: truein memory-constrained environments
- Reduce
MaxIdleConnsto limit idle connections
- Reduce
MaxCompressionBufferif using compression
- Lower
ConnMaxLifetimeto cycle connections more frequently