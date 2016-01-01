Advanced Inserting

ClickHouse Connect executes all inserts within an InsertContext . The InsertContext includes all the values sent as arguments to the client insert method. In addition, when an InsertContext is originally constructed, ClickHouse Connect retrieves the data types for the insert columns required for efficient Native format inserts. By reusing the InsertContext for multiple inserts, this "pre-query" is avoided and inserts are executed more quickly and efficiently.

An InsertContext can be acquired using the client create_insert_context method. The method takes the same arguments as the insert function. Note that only the data property of InsertContext s should be modified for reuse. This is consistent with its intended purpose of providing a reusable object for repeated inserts of new data to the same table.

test_data = [[1, 'v1', 'v2'], [2, 'v3', 'v4']] ic = test_client.create_insert_context(table='test_table', data='test_data') client.insert(context=ic) assert client.command('SELECT count() FROM test_table') == 2 new_data = [[3, 'v5', 'v6'], [4, 'v7', 'v8']] ic.data = new_data client.insert(context=ic) qr = test_client.query('SELECT * FROM test_table ORDER BY key DESC') assert qr.row_count == 4 assert qr[0][0] == 4

InsertContext s include mutable state that is updated during the insert process, so they are not thread safe.

Write formats are currently implemented for limited number of types. In most cases ClickHouse Connect will attempt to automatically determine the correct write format for a column by checking the type of the first (non-null) data value. For example, if inserting into a DateTime column, and the first insert value of the column is a Python integer, ClickHouse Connect will directly insert the integer value under the assumption that it's actually an epoch second.

In most cases, it is unnecessary to override the write format for a data type, but the associated methods in the clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format package can be used to do so at a global level.

ClickHouse Type Native Python Type Write Formats Comments Int[8-64], UInt[8-32] int - UInt64 int [U]Int[128,256] int BFloat16 float Float32 float Float64 float Decimal decimal.Decimal String string FixedString bytes string If inserted as a string, additional bytes will be set to zeros Enum[8,16] string Date datetime.date int ClickHouse stores Dates as days since 01/01/1970. int types will be assumed to be this "epoch date" value Date32 datetime.date int Same as Date, but for a wider range of dates DateTime datetime.datetime int ClickHouse stores DateTime in epoch seconds. int types will be assumed to be this "epoch second" value DateTime64 datetime.datetime int Python datetime.datetime is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available Time datetime.timedelta int, string, time ClickHouse stores DateTime in epoch seconds. int types will be assumed to be this "epoch second" value Time64 datetime.timedelta int, string, time Python datetime.timedelta is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available IPv4 ipaddress.IPv4Address string Properly formatted strings can be inserted as IPv4 addresses IPv6 ipaddress.IPv6Address string Properly formatted strings can be inserted as IPv6 addresses Tuple dict or tuple Map dict Nested Sequence[dict] UUID uuid.UUID string Properly formatted strings can be inserted as ClickHouse UUIDs JSON/Object('json') dict string Either dictionaries or JSON strings can be inserted into JSON Columns (note Object('json') is deprecated) Variant object At this time on all variants are inserted as Strings and parsed by the ClickHouse server Dynamic object Warning -- at this time any inserts into a Dynamic column are persisted as a ClickHouse String

ClickHouse Connect provides specialized insert methods for common data formats:

insert_df -- Insert a Pandas DataFrame. Instead of a Python Sequence of Sequences data argument, the second parameter of this method requires a df argument that must be a Pandas DataFrame instance. ClickHouse Connect automatically processes the DataFrame as a column oriented datasource, so the column_oriented parameter is not required or available.

-- Insert a Pandas DataFrame. Instead of a Python Sequence of Sequences argument, the second parameter of this method requires a argument that must be a Pandas DataFrame instance. ClickHouse Connect automatically processes the DataFrame as a column oriented datasource, so the parameter is not required or available. insert_arrow -- Insert a PyArrow Table. ClickHouse Connect passes the Arrow table unmodified to the ClickHouse server for processing, so only the database and settings arguments are available in addition to table and arrow_table .

-- Insert a PyArrow Table. ClickHouse Connect passes the Arrow table unmodified to the ClickHouse server for processing, so only the and arguments are available in addition to and . insert_df_arrow -- Insert an arrow-backed Pandas DataFrame or a Polars DataFrame. ClickHouse Connect will automatically determine if the DataFrame is a Pandas or Polars type. If Pandas, validation will be performed to ensure that each column's dtype backend is Arrow-based and an error will be raised if any are not.

Note A NumPy array is a valid Sequence of Sequences and can be used as the data argument to the main insert method, so a specialized method is not required.

import clickhouse_connect import pandas as pd client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() df = pd.DataFrame({ "id": [1, 2, 3], "name": ["Alice", "Bob", "Joe"], "age": [25, 30, 28], }) client.insert_df("users", df)

import clickhouse_connect import pyarrow as pa client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() arrow_table = pa.table({ "id": [1, 2, 3], "name": ["Alice", "Bob", "Joe"], "age": [25, 30, 28], }) client.insert_arrow("users", arrow_table)

import clickhouse_connect import pandas as pd client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Convert to Arrow-backed dtypes for better performance df = pd.DataFrame({ "id": [1, 2, 3], "name": ["Alice", "Bob", "Joe"], "age": [25, 30, 28], }).convert_dtypes(dtype_backend="pyarrow") client.insert_df_arrow("users", df)

When inserting Python datetime.datetime objects into ClickHouse DateTime or DateTime64 columns, ClickHouse Connect automatically handles timezone information. Since ClickHouse stores all DateTime values internally as timezone-naive Unix timestamps (seconds or fractional seconds since the epoch), timezone conversion happens automatically on the client side during insertion.

If you insert a timezone-aware Python datetime.datetime object, ClickHouse Connect will automatically call .timestamp() to convert it to a Unix timestamp, which correctly accounts for the timezone offset. This means you can insert datetime objects from any timezone, and they will be correctly stored as their UTC equivalent timestamp.

import clickhouse_connect from datetime import datetime import pytz client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() client.command("CREATE TABLE events (event_time DateTime) ENGINE Memory") # Insert timezone-aware datetime objects denver_tz = pytz.timezone('America/Denver') tokyo_tz = pytz.timezone('Asia/Tokyo') data = [ [datetime(2023, 6, 15, 10, 30, 0, tzinfo=pytz.UTC)], [denver_tz.localize(datetime(2023, 6, 15, 10, 30, 0))], [tokyo_tz.localize(datetime(2023, 6, 15, 10, 30, 0))] ] client.insert('events', data, column_names=['event_time']) results = client.query("SELECT * from events") print(*results.result_rows, sep="

") # Output: # (datetime.datetime(2023, 6, 15, 10, 30),) # (datetime.datetime(2023, 6, 15, 16, 30),) # (datetime.datetime(2023, 6, 15, 1, 30),)

In this example, all three datetime objects represent different points in time because they have different timezones. Each will be correctly converted to its corresponding Unix timestamp and stored in ClickHouse.

Note When using pytz, you must use the localize() method to attach timezone information to a naive datetime. Passing tzinfo= directly to the datetime constructor will use incorrect historical offsets. For UTC, tzinfo=pytz.UTC works correctly. See pytz docs for more info.

If you insert a timezone-naive Python datetime.datetime object (one without tzinfo ), the .timestamp() method will interpret it as being in the system's local timezone. To avoid ambiguity, it's recommended to:

Always use timezone-aware datetime objects when inserting, or Ensure your system timezone is set to UTC, or Manually convert to epoch timestamps before inserting

import clickhouse_connect from datetime import datetime import pytz client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Recommended: Always use timezone-aware datetimes utc_time = datetime(2023, 6, 15, 10, 30, 0, tzinfo=pytz.UTC) client.insert('events', [[utc_time]], column_names=['event_time']) # Alternative: Convert to epoch timestamp manually naive_time = datetime(2023, 6, 15, 10, 30, 0) epoch_timestamp = int(naive_time.replace(tzinfo=pytz.UTC).timestamp()) client.insert('events', [[epoch_timestamp]], column_names=['event_time'])

ClickHouse columns can be defined with timezone metadata (e.g., DateTime('America/Denver') or DateTime64(3, 'Asia/Tokyo') ). This metadata doesn't affect how data is stored (still as UTC timestamps), but it controls the timezone used when querying data back from ClickHouse.

When inserting into such columns, ClickHouse Connect converts your Python datetime to a Unix timestamp (accounting for its timezone if present). When you query the data back, ClickHouse Connect will return the datetime converted to the column's timezone, regardless of what timezone you used when inserting.

import clickhouse_connect from datetime import datetime import pytz client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Create table with Los Angeles timezone metadata client.command("CREATE TABLE events (event_time DateTime('America/Los_Angeles')) ENGINE Memory") # Insert a New York time (10:30 AM EDT, which is 14:30 UTC) ny_tz = pytz.timezone("America/New_York") data = ny_tz.localize(datetime(2023, 6, 15, 10, 30, 0)) client.insert("events", [[data]], column_names=["event_time"]) # When queried back, the time is automatically converted to Los Angeles timezone # 10:30 AM New York (UTC-4) = 14:30 UTC = 7:30 AM Los Angeles (UTC-7) results = client.query("select * from events") print(*results.result_rows, sep="

") # Output: # (datetime.datetime(2023, 6, 15, 7, 30, tzinfo=<DstTzInfo 'America/Los_Angeles' PDT-1 day, 17:00:00 DST>),)

The clickhouse_connect.driver.tools package includes the insert_file method that allows inserting data directly from the file system into an existing ClickHouse table. Parsing is delegated to the ClickHouse server. insert_file accepts the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description client Client Required The driver.Client used to perform the insert table str Required The ClickHouse table to insert into. The full table name (including database) is permitted. file_path str Required The native file system path to the data file fmt str CSV, CSVWithNames The ClickHouse Input Format of the file. CSVWithNames is assumed if column_names is not provided column_names Sequence of str None A list of column names in the data file. Not required for formats that include column names database str None Database of the table. Ignored if the table is fully qualified. If not specified, the insert will use the client database settings dict None See settings description. compression str None A recognized ClickHouse compression type (zstd, lz4, gzip) used for the Content-Encoding HTTP header

For files with inconsistent data or date/time values in an unusual format, settings that apply to data imports (such as input_format_allow_errors_num and input_format_allow_errors_num ) are recognized for this method.