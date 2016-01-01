Skip to main content
SQLAlchemy Support

ClickHouse Connect includes a SQLAlchemy dialect (clickhousedb) built on top of the core driver. It targets SQLAlchemy Core APIs and supports SQLAlchemy 1.4.40+ and 2.0.x.

Connect with SQLAlchemy

Create an engine using either clickhousedb:// or clickhousedb+connect:// URLs. Query parameters map to ClickHouse settings, client options, and HTTP/TLS transport options.

from sqlalchemy import create_engine, text

engine = create_engine(
    "clickhousedb://user:password@host:8123/mydb?compression=zstd"
)

with engine.begin() as conn:
    rows = conn.execute(text("SELECT version()"))
    print(rows.scalar())

Notes on URL/query parameters:

  • ClickHouse settings: pass as query parameters (for example, use_skip_indexes=0).
  • Client options: compression (alias for compress), query_limit, timeouts, and more.
  • HTTP/TLS options: options for the HTTP pool and TLS (for example, ch_http_max_field_name_size=99999, ca_cert=certifi).

See Connection arguments and Settings in the sections below for the full list of supported options. These can also be supplied via the SQLAlchemy DSN.

Core queries

The dialect supports SQLAlchemy Core SELECT queries with joins, filters, ordering, limits/offsets, and DISTINCT.

from sqlalchemy import MetaData, Table, select

metadata = MetaData(schema="mydb")
users = Table("users", metadata, autoload_with=engine)
orders = Table("orders", metadata, autoload_with=engine)

# Basic SELECT
with engine.begin() as conn:
    rows = conn.execute(select(users.c.id, users.c.name).order_by(users.c.id).limit(10)).fetchall()

# JOINs (INNER/LEFT OUTER/FULL OUTER/CROSS)
with engine.begin() as conn:
    stmt = (
        select(users.c.name, orders.c.product)
        .select_from(users.join(orders, users.c.id == orders.c.user_id))
    )
    rows = conn.execute(stmt).fetchall()

Lightweight DELETE with a required WHERE clause is supported:

from sqlalchemy import delete

with engine.begin() as conn:
    conn.execute(delete(users).where(users.c.name.like("%temp%")))

DDL and reflection

You can create databases and tables using the provided DDL helpers and type/engine constructs. Table reflection (including column types and engine) is supported.

import sqlalchemy as db
from sqlalchemy import MetaData
from clickhouse_connect.cc_sqlalchemy.ddl.custom import CreateDatabase, DropDatabase
from clickhouse_connect.cc_sqlalchemy.ddl.tableengine import MergeTree
from clickhouse_connect.cc_sqlalchemy.datatypes.sqltypes import UInt32, String, DateTime64

with engine.begin() as conn:
    # Databases
    conn.execute(CreateDatabase("example_db", exists_ok=True))

    # Tables
    metadata = MetaData(schema="example_db")
    table = db.Table(
        "events",
        metadata,
        db.Column("id", UInt32, primary_key=True),
        db.Column("user", String),
        db.Column("created_at", DateTime64(3)),
        MergeTree(order_by="id"),
    )
    table.create(conn)

    # Reflection
    reflected = db.Table("events", metadata, autoload_with=engine)
    assert reflected.engine is not None

Reflected columns include dialect-specific attributes such as clickhousedb_default_type, clickhousedb_codec_expression, and clickhousedb_ttl_expression when present on the server.

Inserts (Core and basic ORM)

Inserts work via SQLAlchemy Core as well as with simple ORM models for convenience.

# Core insert
with engine.begin() as conn:
    conn.execute(table.insert().values(id=1, user="joe"))

# Basic ORM insert
from sqlalchemy.orm import declarative_base, Session

Base = declarative_base(metadata=MetaData(schema="example_db"))

class User(Base):
    __tablename__ = "users"
    __table_args__ = (MergeTree(order_by=["id"]),)
    id = db.Column(UInt32, primary_key=True)
    name = db.Column(String)

Base.metadata.create_all(engine)

with Session(engine) as session:
    session.add(User(id=1, name="Alice"))
    session.bulk_save_objects([User(id=2, name="Bob")])
    session.commit()

Scope and limitations

  • Core focus: Enable SQLAlchemy Core features like SELECT with JOINs (INNER, LEFT OUTER, FULL OUTER, CROSS), WHERE, ORDER BY, LIMIT/OFFSET, and DISTINCT.
  • DELETE with WHERE only: The dialect supports lightweight DELETE but requires an explicit WHERE clause to avoid accidental full-table deletes. To clear a table, use TRUNCATE TABLE.
  • No UPDATE: ClickHouse is append-optimized. The dialect does not implement UPDATE. If you need to change data, apply transformations upstream and re-insert, or use explicit text SQL (for example, ALTER TABLE ... UPDATE) at your own risk.
  • DDL and reflection: Creating databases and tables is supported, and reflection returns column types and table engine metadata. Traditional PK/FK/index metadata is not present because ClickHouse does not enforce those constraints.
  • ORM scope: Declarative models and inserts via Session.add(...)/bulk_save_objects(...) work for convenience. Advanced ORM features (relationship management, unit-of-work updates, cascading, eager/lazy loading semantics) are not supported.
  • Primary key semantics: Column(..., primary_key=True) is used by SQLAlchemy for object identity only. It does not create a server-side constraint in ClickHouse. Define ORDER BY (and optional PRIMARY KEY) via table engines (for example, MergeTree(order_by=...)).
  • Transactions and server features: Two-phase transactions, sequences, RETURNING, and advanced isolation levels are not supported. engine.begin() provides a Python context manager for grouping statements but performs no actual transaction control (commit/rollback are no-ops).