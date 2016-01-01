Configuration
Connection settings
When opening a connection, an Options struct can be used to control client behavior. The following settings are available:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
Protocol
Protocol
Native
|Transport protocol:
Native (TCP) or
HTTP. See TCP vs HTTP.
Addr
[]string
|—
|Slice of
host:port addresses. For multiple nodes see Connecting to multiple nodes.
Auth
Auth
|—
|Authentication credentials (
Database,
Username,
Password). See Authentication.
TLS
*tls.Config
nil
|TLS configuration. A non-nil value enables TLS. See TLS.
DialContext
func(ctx, addr) (net.Conn, error)
|—
|Custom dial function to control how TCP connections are established.
DialTimeout
time.Duration
30s
|Maximum time to wait when opening a new connection.
MaxOpenConns
int
MaxIdleConns + 5
|Maximum number of connections open at any time.
MaxIdleConns
int
5
|Number of idle connections to keep in the pool.
ConnMaxLifetime
time.Duration
1h
|Maximum lifetime of a pooled connection. See Connection pooling.
ConnOpenStrategy
ConnOpenStrategy
ConnOpenInOrder
|Strategy for picking a node from
Addr. See Connecting to multiple nodes.
BlockBufferSize
uint8
2
|Number of blocks to decode in parallel. Higher values increase throughput at the cost of memory. Can be overridden per query via context.
Settings
Settings
|—
|Map of ClickHouse settings applied to every query. Individual queries can override via context.
Compression
*Compression
nil
|Block-level compression. See Compression.
ReadTimeout
time.Duration
|—
|Maximum time to wait for a read from the server on a single call.
FreeBufOnConnRelease
bool
false
|If true, releases the connection's memory buffer back to the pool on every query. Reduces memory usage at a small CPU cost.
Logger
*slog.Logger
nil
|Structured logger (Go
log/slog). See Logging.
Debug
bool
false
|Deprecated. Use
Logger instead. Enables legacy debug output to stdout.
Debugf
func(string, ...any)
|—
|Deprecated. Use
Logger instead. Custom debug log function. Requires
Debug: true.
GetJWT
GetJWTFunc
|—
|Callback returning a JWT token for ClickHouse Cloud authentication (HTTPS only).
HttpHeaders
map[string]string
|—
|Additional HTTP headers sent on every request (HTTP transport only).
HttpUrlPath
string
|—
|Additional URL path appended to HTTP requests (HTTP transport only).
HttpMaxConnsPerHost
int
|—
|Overrides
MaxConnsPerHost in the underlying
http.Transport (HTTP transport only).
TransportFunc
func(*http.Transport) (http.RoundTripper, error)
|—
|Custom HTTP transport factory. The default transport is passed in for selective overrides (HTTP transport only).
HTTPProxyURL
*url.URL
|—
|HTTP proxy URL for all requests (HTTP transport only).
TLS
At a low level, all client connect methods (
DSN/OpenDB/Open) will use the Go tls package to establish a secure connection. The client knows to use TLS if the Options struct contains a non-nil
tls.Config pointer.
This minimal
TLS.Config is normally sufficient to connect to the secure native port (normally 9440) on a ClickHouse server. If the ClickHouse server doesn't have a valid certificate (expired, wrong hostname, not signed by a publicly recognized root Certificate Authority),
InsecureSkipVerify can be true, but this is strongly discouraged.
If additional TLS parameters are necessary, the application code should set the desired fields in the
tls.Config struct. That can include specific cipher suites, forcing a particular TLS version (like 1.2 or 1.3), adding an internal CA certificate chain, adding a client certificate (and private key) if required by the ClickHouse server, and most of the other options that come with a more specialized security setup.
Authentication
Specify an Auth struct in the connection details to specify a username and password.
Connecting to multiple nodes
Multiple addresses can be specified via the
Addr struct.
Three connection strategies are available:
ConnOpenInOrder(default) - addresses are consumed in order. Later addresses are only utilized in case of failure to connect using addresses earlier in the list. This is effectively a failure-over strategy.
ConnOpenRoundRobin- Load is balanced across the addresses using a round-robin strategy.
ConnOpenRandom- A node is selected at random from the list of addresses.
This can be controlled through the option
ConnOpenStrategy
Connection pooling
The client maintains a pool of connections, reusing these across queries as required. At most,
MaxOpenConns will be used at any time, with the maximum pool size controlled by the
MaxIdleConns. The client will acquire a connection from the pool for each query execution, returning it to the pool for reuse. A connection is used for the lifetime of a batch and released on
Send().
There is no guarantee the same connection in a pool will be used for subsequent queries unless the user sets
MaxOpenConns=1. This is rarely needed but may be required for cases where users are using temporary tables.
Also, note that the
ConnMaxLifetime is by default 1hr. This can lead to cases where the load to ClickHouse becomes unbalanced if nodes leave the cluster. This can occur when a node becomes unavailable, connections will balance to the other nodes. These connections will persist and not be refreshed for 1hr by default, even if the problematic node returns to the cluster. Consider lowering this value in heavy workload cases.
Connection polling is enabled for both Native (TCP) and HTTP protocol.
Logging
The client supports structured logging via Go's standard
log/slog package using the
Logger field in
Options. The older
Debug and
Debugf fields are deprecated but still work for backward compatibility (priority:
Debugf >
Logger > no-op).
You can also enrich the logger with application-level context:
Compression
Support for compression methods depends on the underlying protocol in use. For the native protocol, the client supports
LZ4 and
ZSTD compression. This is performed at a block level only. Compression can be enabled by including a
Compression configuration with the connection.
Additional compression techniques are available when using HTTP transport:
gzip,
deflate, and
br. See Database/SQL API - Compression for details.
TCP vs HTTP
The transport is a single config switch — everything else in this guide applies to both. Here is what changes:
|TCP (Native protocol)
|HTTP
|Default port
|9000 (plain), 9440 (TLS)
|8123 (plain), 8443 (TLS)
|Enable
|Default — omit
Protocol
Protocol: clickhouse.HTTP or use an
http:// DSN
|Compression
lz4,
zstd
lz4,
zstd,
gzip,
deflate,
br
|Sessions
|Built-in (always active)
|Explicit — pass
session_id as a setting
|HTTP headers
|—
HttpHeaders,
HttpUrlPath,
HttpMaxConnsPerHost
|Custom transport
|—
TransportFunc
|JWT auth
|—
GetJWT (ClickHouse Cloud HTTPS)
|OpenTelemetry (
WithSpan)
|✅
|Server supports it; client does not yet send
traceparent header
To switch either API to HTTP: