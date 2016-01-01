Querying data with ClickHouse Connect: Advanced usage

ClickHouse Connect executes standard queries within a QueryContext . The QueryContext contains the key structures that are used to build queries against the ClickHouse database, and the configuration used to process the result into a QueryResult or other response data structure. That includes the query itself, parameters, settings, read formats, and other properties.

A QueryContext can be acquired using the client create_query_context method. This method takes the same parameters as the core query method. This query context can then be passed to the query , query_df , or query_np methods as the context keyword argument instead of any or all of the other arguments to those methods. Note that additional arguments specified for the method call will override any properties of QueryContext.

The clearest use case for a QueryContext is to send the same query with different binding parameter values. All parameter values can be updated by calling the QueryContext.set_parameters method with a dictionary, or any single value can be updated by calling QueryContext.set_parameter with the desired key , value pair.

client.create_query_context(query='SELECT value1, value2 FROM data_table WHERE key = {k:Int32}', parameters={'k': 2}, column_oriented=True) result = client.query(context=qc) assert result.result_set[1][0] == 'second_value2' qc.set_parameter('k', 1) result = test_client.query(context=qc) assert result.result_set[1][0] == 'first_value2'

Note that QueryContext s are not thread safe, but a copy can be obtained in a multi-threaded environment by calling the QueryContext.updated_copy method.

The ClickHouse Connect Client provides multiple methods for retrieving data as a stream (implemented as a Python generator):

query_column_block_stream -- Returns query data in blocks as a sequence of columns using native Python objects

-- Returns query data in blocks as a sequence of columns using native Python objects query_row_block_stream -- Returns query data as a block of rows using native Python objects

-- Returns query data as a block of rows using native Python objects query_rows_stream -- Returns query data as a sequence of rows using native Python objects

-- Returns query data as a sequence of rows using native Python objects query_np_stream -- Returns each ClickHouse block of query data as a NumPy array

-- Returns each ClickHouse block of query data as a NumPy array query_df_stream -- Returns each ClickHouse Block of query data as a Pandas DataFrame

-- Returns each ClickHouse Block of query data as a Pandas DataFrame query_arrow_stream -- Returns query data in PyArrow RecordBlocks

-- Returns query data in PyArrow RecordBlocks query_df_arrow_stream -- Returns each ClickHouse Block of query data as an arrow-backed Pandas DataFrame or a Polars DataFrame depending on the kwarg dataframe_library (default is "pandas").

Each of these methods returns a ContextStream object that must be opened via a with statement to start consuming the stream.

ClickHouse Connect processes all data from the primary query method as a stream of blocks received from the ClickHouse server. These blocks are transmitted in the custom "Native" format to and from ClickHouse. A "block" is simply a sequence of columns of binary data, where each column contains an equal number of data values of the specified data type. (As a columnar database, ClickHouse stores this data in a similar form.) The size of a block returned from a query is governed by two user settings that can be set at several levels (user profile, user, session, or query). They are:

max_block_size -- Limit on the size of the block in rows. Default 65536.

preferred_block_size_bytes -- Soft limit on the size of the block in bytes. Default 1,000,0000.

Regardless of the preferred_block_size_setting , each block will never be more than max_block_size rows. Depending on the type of query, the actual blocks returned can be of any size. For example, queries to a distributed table covering many shards may contain smaller blocks retrieved directly from each shard.

When using one of the Client query_*_stream methods, results are returned on a block by block basis. ClickHouse Connect only loads a single block at a time. This allows processing large amounts of data without the need to load all of a large result set into memory. Note the application should be prepared to process any number of blocks and the exact size of each block cannot be controlled.

Because of limitations in the HTTP protocol, if blocks are processed at a rate significantly slower than the ClickHouse server is streaming data, the ClickHouse server will close the connection, resulting in an Exception being thrown in the processing thread. Some of this can be mitigated by increasing the buffer size of the HTTP streaming buffer (which defaults to 10 megabytes) using the common http_buffer_size setting. Large http_buffer_size values should be okay in this situation if there is sufficient memory available to the application. Data in the buffer is stored compressed if using lz4 or zstd compression, so using those compression types will increase the overall buffer available.

Each of the query_*_stream methods (like query_row_block_stream ) returns a ClickHouse StreamContext object, which is a combined Python context/generator. This is the basic usage:

with client.query_row_block_stream('SELECT pickup, dropoff, pickup_longitude, pickup_latitude FROM taxi_trips') as stream: for block in stream: for row in block: <do something with each row of Python trip data>

Note that trying to use a StreamContext without a with statement will raise an error. The use of a Python context ensures that the stream (in this case, a streaming HTTP response) will be properly closed even if not all the data is consumed and/or an exception is raised during processing. Also, StreamContext s can only be used once to consume the stream. Trying to use a StreamContext after it has exited will produce a StreamClosedError .

You can use the source property of the StreamContext to access the parent QueryResult object, which includes column names and types.

The query_column_block_stream method returns the block as a sequence of column data stored as native Python data types. Using the above taxi_trips queries, the data returned will be a list where each element of the list is another list (or tuple) containing all the data for the associated column. So block[0] would be a tuple containing nothing but strings. Column oriented formats are most used for doing aggregate operations for all the values in a column, like adding up total fares.

The query_row_block_stream method returns the block as a sequence of rows like a traditional relational database. For taxi trips, the data returned will be a list where each element of the list is another list representing a row of data. So block[0] would contain all the fields (in order) for the first taxi trip , block[1] would contain a row for all the fields in the second taxi trip, and so on. Row oriented results are normally used for display or transformation processes.

The query_row_stream is a convenience method that automatically moves to the next block when iterating through the stream. Otherwise, it is identical to query_row_block_stream .

The query_np_stream method return each block as a two-dimensional NumPy Array. Internally, NumPy arrays are (usually) stored as columns, so no distinct row or column methods are needed. The "shape" of the NumPy array will be expressed as (columns, rows). The NumPy library provides many methods of manipulating NumPy arrays. Note that if all columns in the query share the same NumPy dtype, the returned NumPy array will only have one dtype as well, and can be reshaped/rotated without actually changing its internal structure.

The query_df_stream method returns each ClickHouse Block as a two-dimensional Pandas DataFrame. Here's an example which shows that the StreamContext object can be used as a context in a deferred fashion (but only once).

df_stream = client.query_df_stream('SELECT * FROM hits') column_names = df_stream.source.column_names with df_stream: for df in df_stream: <do something with the pandas DataFrame>

The query_df_arrow_stream method returns each ClickHouse Block as a DataFrame with PyArrow dtype backend. This method supports both Pandas (2.x or later) and Polars DataFrames via the dataframe_library parameter (defaults to "pandas" ). Each iteration yields a DataFrame converted from PyArrow record batches, providing better performance and memory efficiency for certain data types.

Finally, the query_arrow_stream method returns a ClickHouse ArrowStream formatted result as a pyarrow.ipc.RecordBatchStreamReader wrapped in StreamContext . Each iteration of the stream returns PyArrow RecordBlock.

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Stream large result sets row by row with client.query_rows_stream("SELECT number, number * 2 as doubled FROM system.numbers LIMIT 100000") as stream: for row in stream: print(row) # Process each row # Output: # (0, 0) # (1, 2) # (2, 4) # ....

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Stream in blocks of rows (more efficient than row-by-row) with client.query_row_block_stream("SELECT number, number * 2 FROM system.numbers LIMIT 100000") as stream: for block in stream: print(f"Received block with {len(block)} rows") # Output: # Received block with 65409 rows # Received block with 34591 rows

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Stream query results as Pandas DataFrames with client.query_df_stream("SELECT number, toString(number) AS str FROM system.numbers LIMIT 100000") as stream: for df in stream: # Process each DataFrame block print(f"Received DataFrame with {len(df)} rows") print(df.head(3)) # Output: # Received DataFrame with 65409 rows # number str # 0 0 0 # 1 1 1 # 2 2 2 # Received DataFrame with 34591 rows # number str # 0 65409 65409 # 1 65410 65410 # 2 65411 65411

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Stream query results as Arrow record batches with client.query_arrow_stream("SELECT * FROM large_table") as stream: for arrow_batch in stream: # Process each Arrow batch print(f"Received Arrow batch with {arrow_batch.num_rows} rows") # Output: # Received Arrow batch with 65409 rows # Received Arrow batch with 34591 rows

ClickHouse Connect provides specialized query methods for working with NumPy, Pandas, and Arrow data structures. These methods allow you to retrieve query results directly in these popular data formats without manual conversion.

The query_np method returns query results as a NumPy array instead of a ClickHouse Connect QueryResult .

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Query returns a NumPy array np_array = client.query_np("SELECT number, number * 2 AS doubled FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5") print(type(np_array)) # Output: # <class "numpy.ndarray"> print(np_array) # Output: # [[0 0] # [1 2] # [2 4] # [3 6] # [4 8]]

The query_df method returns query results as a Pandas DataFrame instead of a ClickHouse Connect QueryResult .

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Query returns a Pandas DataFrame df = client.query_df("SELECT number, number * 2 AS doubled FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5") print(type(df)) # Output: <class "pandas.core.frame.DataFrame"> print(df) # Output: # number doubled # 0 0 0 # 1 1 2 # 2 2 4 # 3 3 6 # 4 4 8

The query_arrow method returns query results as a PyArrow Table. It utilizes the ClickHouse Arrow format directly, so it only accepts three arguments in common with the main query method: query , parameters , and settings . In addition, there is an additional argument, use_strings , which determines whether the Arrow Table will render ClickHouse String types as strings (if True) or bytes (if False).

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Query returns a PyArrow Table arrow_table = client.query_arrow("SELECT number, toString(number) AS str FROM system.numbers LIMIT 3") print(type(arrow_table)) # Output: # <class "pyarrow.lib.Table"> print(arrow_table) # Output: # pyarrow.Table # number: uint64 not null # str: string not null # ---- # number: [[0,1,2]] # str: [["0","1","2"]]

ClickHouse Connect supports fast, memory‑efficient DataFrame creation from Arrow results via the query_df_arrow and query_df_arrow_stream methods. These are thin wrappers around the Arrow query methods and perform zero‑copy conversions to DataFrames where possible:

query_df_arrow : Executes the query using the ClickHouse Arrow output format and returns a DataFrame. For dataframe_library='pandas' , returns a pandas 2.x DataFrame using Arrow‑backed dtypes ( pd.ArrowDtype ). This requires pandas 2.x and leverages zero‑copy buffers where possible for excellent performance and low memory overhead. For dataframe_library='polars' , returns a Polars DataFrame created from the Arrow table ( pl.from_arrow ), which is similarly efficient and can be zero‑copy depending on the data.

: Executes the query using the ClickHouse output format and returns a DataFrame. query_df_arrow_stream : Streams results as a sequence of DataFrames (pandas 2.x or Polars) converted from Arrow stream batches.

import clickhouse_connect client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # Query returns a Pandas DataFrame with Arrow dtypes (requires pandas 2.x) df = client.query_df_arrow( "SELECT number, toString(number) AS str FROM system.numbers LIMIT 3", dataframe_library="pandas" ) print(df.dtypes) # Output: # number uint64[pyarrow] # str string[pyarrow] # dtype: object # Or use Polars polars_df = client.query_df_arrow( "SELECT number, toString(number) AS str FROM system.numbers LIMIT 3", dataframe_library="polars" ) print(df.dtypes) # Output: # [UInt64, String] # Streaming into batches of DataFrames (polars shown) with client.query_df_arrow_stream( "SELECT number, toString(number) AS str FROM system.numbers LIMIT 100000", dataframe_library="polars" ) as stream: for df_batch in stream: print(f"Received {type(df_batch)} batch with {len(df_batch)} rows and dtypes: {df_batch.dtypes}") # Output: # Received <class 'polars.dataframe.frame.DataFrame'> batch with 65409 rows and dtypes: [UInt64, String] # Received <class 'polars.dataframe.frame.DataFrame'> batch with 34591 rows and dtypes: [UInt64, String]

Arrow type mapping: When returning data in Arrow format, ClickHouse maps types to the closest supported Arrow types. Some ClickHouse types do not have a native Arrow equivalent and are returned as raw bytes in Arrow fields (usually BINARY or FIXED_SIZE_BINARY ). Examples: IPv4 is represented as Arrow UINT32 ; IPv6 and large integers ( Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256 ) are often represented as FIXED_SIZE_BINARY / BINARY with raw bytes. In these cases, the DataFrame column will contain byte values backed by the Arrow field; it is up to the client code to interpret/convert those bytes according to ClickHouse semantics.

or ). Unsupported Arrow data types (e.g., UUID/ENUM as true Arrow types) are not emitted; values are represented using the closest supported Arrow type (often as binary bytes) for output.

Pandas requirement: Arrow‑backed dtypes require pandas 2.x. For older pandas versions, use query_df (non‑Arrow) instead.

(non‑Arrow) instead. Strings vs binary: The use_strings option (when supported by the server setting output_format_arrow_string_as_string ) controls whether ClickHouse String columns are returned as Arrow strings or as binary.

When ClickHouse returns columns as raw binary data (e.g., FIXED_SIZE_BINARY or BINARY ), it is the responsibility of application code to convert these bytes to appropriate Python types. The examples below illustrate that some conversions are feasible using DataFrame library APIs, while others may require pure Python approaches like struct.unpack (which sacrifice performance but maintain flexibility).

Date columns can arrive as UINT16 (days since the Unix epoch, 1970‑01‑01). Converting inside the DataFrame is efficient and straightforward:

# Polars df = df.with_columns(pl.col("event_date").cast(pl.Date)) # Pandas df["event_date"] = pd.to_datetime(df["event_date"], unit="D")

Columns like Int128 can arrive as FIXED_SIZE_BINARY with raw bytes. Polars provides native support for 128-bit integers:

# Polars - native support df = df.with_columns(pl.col("data").bin.reinterpret(dtype=pl.Int128, endianness="little"))

As of NumPy 2.3 there is no public 128-bit integer dtype, so we must fall back to pure Python and can do something like:

# Assuming we have a pandas dataframe with an Int128 column of dtype fixed_size_binary[16][pyarrow] print(df) # Output: # str_col int_128_col # 0 num1 b'\\x15}\\xda\\xeb\\x18ZU\\x0fn\\x05\\x01\\x00\\x00\\x00... # 1 num2 b'\\x08\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00... # 2 num3 b'\\x15\\xdfp\\x81r\\x9f\\x01\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x00\\x... print([int.from_bytes(n, byteorder="little") for n in df["int_128_col"].to_list()]) # Output: # [1234567898765432123456789, 8, 456789123456789]

The key takeaway: application code must handle these conversions based on the capabilities of the chosen DataFrame library and the acceptable performance trade-offs. When DataFrame-native conversions aren't available, pure Python approaches remain an option.

Read formats control the data types of values returned from the client query , query_np , and query_df methods. (The raw_query and query_arrow do not modify incoming data from ClickHouse, so format control does not apply.) For example, if the read format for a UUID is changed from the default native format to the alternative string format, a ClickHouse query of UUID column will be returned as string values (using the standard 8-4-4-4-12 RFC 1422 format) instead of Python UUID objects.

The "data type" argument for any formatting function can include wildcards. The format is a single lower case string.

Read formats can be set at several levels:

Globally, using the methods defined in the clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format package. This will control the format of the configured datatype for all queries.

from clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format import set_read_format # Return both IPv6 and IPv4 values as strings set_read_format('IPv*', 'string') # Return all Date types as the underlying epoch second or epoch day set_read_format('Date*', 'int')

For an entire query, using the optional query_formats dictionary argument. In that case any column (or subcolumn) of the specified data types(s) will use the configured format.

# Return any UUID column as a string client.query('SELECT user_id, user_uuid, device_uuid from users', query_formats={'UUID': 'string'})

For the values in a specific column, using the optional column_formats dictionary argument. The key is the column named as return by ClickHouse, and format for the data column or a second level "format" dictionary of a ClickHouse type name and a value of query formats. This secondary dictionary can be used for nested column types such as Tuples or Maps.

# Return IPv6 values in the `dev_address` column as strings client.query('SELECT device_id, dev_address, gw_address from devices', column_formats={'dev_address':'string'})

ClickHouse Type Native Python Type Read Formats Comments Int[8-64], UInt[8-32] int - UInt64 int signed Superset does not currently handle large unsigned UInt64 values [U]Int[128,256] int string Pandas and NumPy int values are 64 bits maximum, so these can be returned as strings BFloat16 float - All Python floats are 64 bits internally Float32 float - All Python floats are 64 bits internally Float64 float - Decimal decimal.Decimal - String string bytes ClickHouse String columns have no inherent encoding, so they are also used for variable length binary data FixedString bytes string FixedStrings are fixed size byte arrays, but sometimes are treated as Python strings Enum[8,16] string string, int Python enums don't accept empty strings, so all enums are rendered as either strings or the underlying int value. Date datetime.date int ClickHouse stores Dates as days since 01/01/1970. This value is available as an int Date32 datetime.date int Same as Date, but for a wider range of dates DateTime datetime.datetime int ClickHouse stores DateTime in epoch seconds. This value is available as an int DateTime64 datetime.datetime int Python datetime.datetime is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available Time datetime.timedelta int, string, time The point in time is saved as a Unix timestamp. This value is available as an int Time64 datetime.timedelta int, string, time Python datetime.timedelta is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available IPv4 ipaddress.IPv4Address string IP addresses can be read as strings and properly formatted strings can be inserted as IP addresses IPv6 ipaddress.IPv6Address string IP addresses can be read as strings and properly formatted can be inserted as IP addresses Tuple dict or tuple tuple, json Named tuples returned as dictionaries by default. Named tuples can also be returned as JSON strings Map dict - Nested Sequence[dict] - UUID uuid.UUID string UUIDs can be read as strings formatted as per RFC 4122

JSON dict string A python dictionary is returned by default. The string format will return a JSON string Variant object - Returns the matching Python type for the ClickHouse datatype stored for the value Dynamic object - Returns the matching Python type for the ClickHouse datatype stored for the value

ClickHouse queries can accept external data in any ClickHouse format. This binary data is sent along with the query string to be used to process the data. Details of the External Data feature are here. The client query* methods accept an optional external_data parameter to take advantage of this feature. The value for the external_data parameter should be a clickhouse_connect.driver.external.ExternalData object. The constructor for that object accepts the following arguments:

Name Type Description file_path str Path to a file on the local system path to read the external data from. Either file_path or data is required file_name str The name of the external data "file". If not provided, will be determined from the file_path (without extensions) data bytes The external data in binary form (instead of being read from a file). Either data or file_path is required fmt str The ClickHouse Input Format of the data. Defaults to TSV types str or seq of str A list of column data types in the external data. If a string, types should be separated by commas. Either types or structure is required structure str or seq of str A list of column name + data type in the data (see examples). Either structure or types is required mime_type str Optional MIME type of the file data. Currently ClickHouse ignores this HTTP subheader

To send a query with an external CSV file containing "movie" data, and combine that data with an directors table already present on the ClickHouse server:

import clickhouse_connect from clickhouse_connect.driver.external import ExternalData client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() ext_data = ExternalData(file_path='/data/movies.csv', fmt='CSV', structure=['movie String', 'year UInt16', 'rating Decimal32(3)', 'director String']) result = client.query('SELECT name, avg(rating) FROM directors INNER JOIN movies ON directors.name = movies.director GROUP BY directors.name', external_data=ext_data).result_rows

Additional external data files can be added to the initial ExternalData object using the add_file method, which takes the same parameters as the constructor. For HTTP, all external data is transmitted as part of a multi-part/form-data file upload.

There are multiple mechanisms for applying a time zone to ClickHouse DateTime and DateTime64 values. Internally, the ClickHouse server always stores any DateTime or DateTime64 object as a time zone naive number representing seconds since the epoch, 1970-01-01 00:00:00 UTC time. For DateTime64 values, the representation can be milliseconds, microseconds, or nanoseconds since the epoch, depending on precision. As a result, the application of any time zone information always occurs on the client side. Note that this involves meaningful extra calculation, so in performance critical applications it is recommended to treat DateTime types as epoch timestamps except for user display and conversion (Pandas Timestamps, for example, are always a 64-bit integer representing epoch nanoseconds to improve performance).

When using time zone aware data types in queries - in particular the Python datetime.datetime object -- clickhouse-connect applies a client side time zone using the following precedence rules:

If the query method parameter client_tzs is specified for the query, the specific column time zone is applied If the ClickHouse column has timezone metadata (i.e., it is a type like DateTime64(3, 'America/Denver')), the ClickHouse column timezone is applied. (Note this timezone metadata is not available to clickhouse-connect for DateTime columns prior to ClickHouse version 23.2) If the query method parameter query_tz is specified for the query, the "query timezone" is applied. If a timezone setting is applied to the query or session, that timezone is applied. (This functionality is not yet released in the ClickHouse server) Finally, if the client apply_server_timezone parameter has been set to True (the default), the ClickHouse server timezone is applied.