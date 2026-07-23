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Reglas TTL y control

TTL terminará aplicándose con el tiempo. ¿Qué significa esto? La configuración de tabla MergeTree merge_with_ttl_timeout establece el retraso mínimo, en segundos, antes de repetir una fusión con TTL de eliminación. El valor predeterminado es de 14400 segundos (4 horas). Pero ese es solo el retraso mínimo; puede pasar más tiempo antes de que se active una fusión para aplicar el TTL de eliminación. Puede ver toda la configuración actual de TTL (como merge_with_ttl_timeout) con esta consulta:
La respuesta tiene este aspecto:
Puede usar SHOW CREATE TABLE para comprobar si su tabla contiene reglas TTL, así como si alguno de los SETTINGS de la tabla modificó los valores de las opciones de configuración anteriores:

Forzar la aplicación de una regla TTL

No es la solución más elegante, pero puedes invocar explícitamente MATERIALIZE TTL, lo que obliga a materializar todas las reglas TTL de una tabla:

Hilos en segundo plano que afectan al TTL

Es posible que las reglas TTL no se estén aplicando porque no hay suficientes hilos de trabajo en el background pool. Por ejemplo, si inserta datos de forma intensiva, todo el background pool podría estar ocupado con las fusiones normales. Sin embargo, puede aumentar el tamaño del background pool. Puede comprobar el tamaño actual del background pool con esta consulta:
La respuesta tiene este aspecto:
Consulta la documentación para ver cómo modificar la configuración background_pool_size, que se configura de la siguiente manera:
Puedes comprobar la actividad actual del background pool con esta consulta:
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026