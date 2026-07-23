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│ max_replicated_merges_with_ttl_in_queue │ 1 │ 0 │ How many tasks of merging parts with TTL are allowed simultaneously in ReplicatedMergeTree queue. │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │ UInt64 │

│ max_number_of_merges_with_ttl_in_pool │ 2 │ 0 │ When there is more than specified number of merges with TTL entries in pool, do not assign new merge with TTL. This is to leave free threads for regular merges and avoid "Too many parts" │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │ UInt64 │

│ merge_tree_clear_old_broken_detached_parts_ttl_timeout_seconds │ 2592000 │ 1 │ Remove old broken detached parts in the background if they remained intouched for a specified by this setting period of time. │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │ UInt64 │

│ merge_with_ttl_timeout │ 14400 │ 0 │ Minimal time in seconds, when merge with delete TTL can be repeated. │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │ Int64 │

│ merge_with_recompression_ttl_timeout │ 14400 │ 0 │ Minimal time in seconds, when merge with recompression TTL can be repeated. │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │ Int64 │

│ ttl_only_drop_parts │ 0 │ 0 │ Only drop altogether the expired parts and not partially prune them. │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │ Bool │

│ materialize_ttl_recalculate_only │ 0 │ 0 │ Only recalculate ttl info when MATERIALIZE TTL │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │ Bool │