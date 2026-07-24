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ClickHouse admite la integración con varios catálogos (Unity, Glue, Polaris, etc.). En esta guía, le mostraremos cómo consultar sus datos en buckets de S3 con ClickHouse y Glue Data Catalog.
Glue admite muchos formatos de tabla diferentes, pero esta integración solo admite tablas Iceberg.

Configuración de Glue en AWS

Para conectarse al catálogo de Glue, necesitará lo siguiente:
  • La región de AWS de su catálogo
  • Access Key ID/Access Secret Key (v25.12+) o Rol de AWS ARN (v26.2+)
Para la autenticación con Rol de AWS, Rol de AWS Session Name es un campo opcional.
Deberá habilitarlo con SET allow_database_glue_catalog = 1;

Crear una conexión entre el catálogo de datos de Glue y ClickHouse

Una vez configurado Catálogo de AWS Glue, puedes autenticarte y establecer una conexión entre ClickHouse y Catálogo de AWS Glue.

Clave de acceso/clave secreta de AWS

Query

Rol de AWS

Query

Consultar el catálogo de datos de Glue con ClickHouse

Ahora que la conexión está lista, ya puedes empezar a consultar Glue:
Query
Como puede ver, algunas de las tablas anteriores no son tablas Iceberg; por ejemplo, iceberg-benchmark.hitsparquet. No podrá consultarlas, ya que actualmente solo se admite Iceberg. Para consultar una tabla:
Query
Las comillas invertidas son necesarias porque ClickHouse no admite más de un espacio de nombres.
Para ver el DDL de la tabla, ejecute la siguiente consulta:

Cargar datos desde tu lago de datos a ClickHouse

Si necesitas cargar datos desde Glue a ClickHouse, empieza por crear una tabla local de ClickHouse:
Query
A continuación, cargue los datos de su tabla Iceberg:
Query
Última modificación el 24 de julio de 2026