CREATE TABLE hits ( `WatchID` BIGINT NOT NULL , `JavaEnable` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `Title` TEXT NOT NULL , `GoodEvent` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `EventTime` TIMESTAMP NOT NULL , `EventDate` Date NOT NULL , `CounterID` INTEGER NOT NULL , `ClientIP` INTEGER NOT NULL , `RegionID` INTEGER NOT NULL , `UserID` BIGINT NOT NULL , `CounterClass` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `OS` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `UserAgent` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `URL` TEXT NOT NULL , `Referer` TEXT NOT NULL , `IsRefresh` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `RefererCategoryID` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `RefererRegionID` INTEGER NOT NULL , `URLCategoryID` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `URLRegionID` INTEGER NOT NULL , `ResolutionWidth` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `ResolutionHeight` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `ResolutionDepth` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `FlashMajor` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `FlashMinor` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `FlashMinor2` TEXT NOT NULL , `NetMajor` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `NetMinor` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `UserAgentMajor` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `UserAgentMinor` VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , `CookieEnable` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `JavascriptEnable` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `IsMobile` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `MobilePhone` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `MobilePhoneModel` TEXT NOT NULL , `Params` TEXT NOT NULL , `IPNetworkID` INTEGER NOT NULL , `TraficSourceID` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `SearchEngineID` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `SearchPhrase` TEXT NOT NULL , `AdvEngineID` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `IsArtifical` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `WindowClientWidth` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `WindowClientHeight` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `ClientTimeZone` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `ClientEventTime` TIMESTAMP NOT NULL , `SilverlightVersion1` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `SilverlightVersion2` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `SilverlightVersion3` INTEGER NOT NULL , `SilverlightVersion4` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `PageCharset` TEXT NOT NULL , `CodeVersion` INTEGER NOT NULL , `IsLink` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `IsDownload` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `IsNotBounce` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `FUniqID` BIGINT NOT NULL , `OriginalURL` TEXT NOT NULL , `HID` INTEGER NOT NULL , `IsOldCounter` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `IsEvent` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `IsParameter` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `DontCountHits` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `WithHash` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `HitColor` CHAR NOT NULL , `LocalEventTime` TIMESTAMP NOT NULL , `Age` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `Sex` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `Income` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `Interests` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `Robotness` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `RemoteIP` INTEGER NOT NULL , `WindowName` INTEGER NOT NULL , `OpenerName` INTEGER NOT NULL , `HistoryLength` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `BrowserLanguage` TEXT NOT NULL , `BrowserCountry` TEXT NOT NULL , `SocialNetwork` TEXT NOT NULL , `SocialAction` TEXT NOT NULL , `HTTPError` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `SendTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL , `DNSTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL , `ConnectTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL , `ResponseStartTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL , `ResponseEndTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL , `FetchTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL , `SocialSourceNetworkID` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `SocialSourcePage` TEXT NOT NULL , `ParamPrice` BIGINT NOT NULL , `ParamOrderID` TEXT NOT NULL , `ParamCurrency` TEXT NOT NULL , `ParamCurrencyID` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `OpenstatServiceName` TEXT NOT NULL , `OpenstatCampaignID` TEXT NOT NULL , `OpenstatAdID` TEXT NOT NULL , `OpenstatSourceID` TEXT NOT NULL , `UTMSource` TEXT NOT NULL , `UTMMedium` TEXT NOT NULL , `UTMCampaign` TEXT NOT NULL , `UTMContent` TEXT NOT NULL , `UTMTerm` TEXT NOT NULL , `FromTag` TEXT NOT NULL , `HasGCLID` SMALLINT NOT NULL , `RefererHash` BIGINT NOT NULL , `URLHash` BIGINT NOT NULL , `CLID` INTEGER NOT NULL ) PRIMARY KEY (CounterID, EventDate, UserID, EventTime, WatchID);