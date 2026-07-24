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ClickHouse admite la integración con varios catálogos (OneLake, Unity, Glue, Polaris, etc.). Esta guía le mostrará los pasos para consultar los datos almacenados en Microsoft OneLake con ClickHouse y OneLake. Microsoft OneLake admite varios formatos de tabla para su lakehouse. Con ClickHouse, puede consultar tablas Iceberg.
Como esta función está en beta, deberá habilitarla con: SET allow_database_iceberg = 1;

Reunir los requisitos de OneLake

Antes de consultar su tabla en Microsoft Fabric, deberá recopilar la siguiente información:
  • Un ID de tenant de OneLake (su Entra ID)
  • Un Application (client) ID
  • Un client secret
  • Un warehouse ID y un data item ID
Su warehouse ID es su Workspace ID. Para el Data Item ID, recomendamos usar su Lakehouse ID. En nuestras pruebas, no funciona con un Warehouse ID. Consulte la documentación de Microsoft OneLake para obtener ayuda para encontrar estos valores.

Crear una conexión entre OneLake y ClickHouse

Con la información requerida indicada anteriormente, ya puede crear una conexión entre Microsoft OneLake y ClickHouse, pero antes debe habilitar los catálogos:

Conectarse a OneLake

Consultar OneLake con ClickHouse

Ahora que la conexión está lista, puede empezar a consultar OneLake:
Si estás usando el cliente Iceberg, solo se mostrarán las tablas Delta con Uniform activado: Para consultar una tabla:
Comillas invertidas obligatoriasLas comillas invertidas son obligatorias porque ClickHouse no admite más de un espacio de nombres.
Para inspeccionar el DDL de la tabla:

Cargar datos desde tu lago de datos en ClickHouse

Si necesitas cargar datos desde OneLake en ClickHouse:
Última modificación el 24 de julio de 2026