DROP Statements
Deletes existing entity. If the
IF EXISTS clause is specified, these queries do not return an error if the entity does not exist.
DROP DATABASE
Deletes all tables inside the
db database, then deletes the
db database itself.
Syntax:
DROP DATABASE [IF EXISTS] db [ON CLUSTER cluster]
DROP TABLE
Deletes the table.
Syntax:
DROP [TEMPORARY] TABLE [IF EXISTS] [db.]name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
DROP DICTIONARY
Deletes the dictionary.
Syntax:
DROP DICTIONARY [IF EXISTS] [db.]name
DROP USER
Deletes a user.
Syntax:
DROP USER [IF EXISTS] name [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
DROP ROLE
Deletes a role. The deleted role is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.
Syntax:
DROP ROLE [IF EXISTS] name [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
DROP ROW POLICY
Deletes a row policy. Deleted row policy is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.
Syntax:
DROP [ROW] POLICY [IF EXISTS] name [,...] ON [database.]table [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
DROP QUOTA
Deletes a quota. The deleted quota is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.
Syntax:
DROP QUOTA [IF EXISTS] name [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
DROP SETTINGS PROFILE
Deletes a settings profile. The deleted settings profile is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.
Syntax:
DROP [SETTINGS] PROFILE [IF EXISTS] name [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]
DROP VIEW
Deletes a view. Views can be deleted by a
DROP TABLE command as well but
DROP VIEW checks that
[db.]name is a view.
Syntax:
DROP VIEW [IF EXISTS] [db.]name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
DROP FUNCTION
Deletes a user defined function created by CREATE FUNCTION. System functions can not be dropped.
Syntax
DROP FUNCTION [IF EXISTS] function_name
Example
CREATE FUNCTION linear_equation AS (x, k, b) -> k*x + b;
DROP FUNCTION linear_equation;