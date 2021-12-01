On this page

DROP Statements

Deletes existing entity. If the IF EXISTS clause is specified, these queries do not return an error if the entity does not exist.

Deletes all tables inside the db database, then deletes the db database itself.

Syntax:

DROP DATABASE [ IF EXISTS ] db [ ON CLUSTER cluster ]



Deletes the table.

Syntax:

DROP [ TEMPORARY ] TABLE [ IF EXISTS ] [ db . ] name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ]



Deletes the dictionary.

Syntax:

DROP DICTIONARY [ IF EXISTS ] [ db . ] name



Deletes a user.

Syntax:

DROP USER [ IF EXISTS ] name [ , . . . ] [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name ]



Deletes a role. The deleted role is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.

Syntax:

DROP ROLE [ IF EXISTS ] name [ , . . . ] [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name ]



Deletes a row policy. Deleted row policy is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.

Syntax:

DROP [ ROW ] POLICY [ IF EXISTS ] name [ , . . . ] ON [ database . ] table [ , . . . ] [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name ]



Deletes a quota. The deleted quota is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.

Syntax:

DROP QUOTA [ IF EXISTS ] name [ , . . . ] [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name ]



Deletes a settings profile. The deleted settings profile is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.

Syntax:

DROP [ SETTINGS ] PROFILE [ IF EXISTS ] name [ , . . . ] [ ON CLUSTER cluster_name ]



Deletes a view. Views can be deleted by a DROP TABLE command as well but DROP VIEW checks that [db.]name is a view.

Syntax:

DROP VIEW [ IF EXISTS ] [ db . ] name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ]



Deletes a user defined function created by CREATE FUNCTION. System functions can not be dropped.

Syntax

DROP FUNCTION [ IF EXISTS ] function_name



Example