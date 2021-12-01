Skip to main content

DROP Statements

Deletes existing entity. If the IF EXISTS clause is specified, these queries do not return an error if the entity does not exist.

DROP DATABASE

Deletes all tables inside the db database, then deletes the db database itself.

Syntax:

DROP DATABASE [IF EXISTS] db [ON CLUSTER cluster]

DROP TABLE

Deletes the table.

Syntax:

DROP [TEMPORARY] TABLE [IF EXISTS] [db.]name [ON CLUSTER cluster]

DROP DICTIONARY

Deletes the dictionary.

Syntax:

DROP DICTIONARY [IF EXISTS] [db.]name

DROP USER

Deletes a user.

Syntax:

DROP USER [IF EXISTS] name [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]

DROP ROLE

Deletes a role. The deleted role is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.

Syntax:

DROP ROLE [IF EXISTS] name [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]

DROP ROW POLICY

Deletes a row policy. Deleted row policy is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.

Syntax:

DROP [ROW] POLICY [IF EXISTS] name [,...] ON [database.]table [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]

DROP QUOTA

Deletes a quota. The deleted quota is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.

Syntax:

DROP QUOTA [IF EXISTS] name [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]

DROP SETTINGS PROFILE

Deletes a settings profile. The deleted settings profile is revoked from all the entities where it was assigned.

Syntax:

DROP [SETTINGS] PROFILE [IF EXISTS] name [,...] [ON CLUSTER cluster_name]

DROP VIEW

Deletes a view. Views can be deleted by a DROP TABLE command as well but DROP VIEW checks that [db.]name is a view.

Syntax:

DROP VIEW [IF EXISTS] [db.]name [ON CLUSTER cluster]

DROP FUNCTION

Deletes a user defined function created by CREATE FUNCTION. System functions can not be dropped.

Syntax

DROP FUNCTION [IF EXISTS] function_name

Example

CREATE FUNCTION linear_equation AS (x, k, b) -> k*x + b;
DROP FUNCTION linear_equation;