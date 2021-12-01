On this page

CREATE ROLE

Creates new roles. Role is a set of privileges. A user assigned a role gets all the privileges of this role.

Syntax:

CREATE ROLE [ IF NOT EXISTS | OR REPLACE ] name1 [ , name2 . . . ]

[ SETTINGS variable [ = value ] [ MIN [ = ] min_value ] [ MAX [ = ] max_value ] [ READONLY | WRITABLE ] | PROFILE 'profile_name' ] [ , . . . ]



A user can be assigned multiple roles. Users can apply their assigned roles in arbitrary combinations by the SET ROLE statement. The final scope of privileges is a combined set of all the privileges of all the applied roles. If a user has privileges granted directly to it’s user account, they are also combined with the privileges granted by roles.

User can have default roles which apply at user login. To set default roles, use the SET DEFAULT ROLE statement or the ALTER USER statement.

To revoke a role, use the REVOKE statement.

To delete role, use the DROP ROLE statement. The deleted role is being automatically revoked from all the users and roles to which it was assigned.

CREATE ROLE accountant ;

GRANT SELECT ON db . * TO accountant ;



This sequence of queries creates the role accountant that has the privilege of reading data from the db database.

Assigning the role to the user mira :

GRANT accountant TO mira ;



After the role is assigned, the user can apply it and execute the allowed queries. For example: