On this page

ClickHouse JS

The official Node.js client for connecting to ClickHouse. The client is written in TypeScript and provides typings for the client public API.

The nodejs must be available in the environment to run the client. The client is compatible with all the maintained nodejs LTS versions: v14.x and v16.x .

As soon as a nodejs version approaches End-Of-Life, the client drops support for the outdated insecure nodejs version.

Note: The Browser environment is not officially supported at the moment.

To install the latest available client version, run:

npm i @clickhouse/client



Clients provide forward compatibility with all the ClickHouse versions released in the following 2 years from the client release date. The clients also provide backward compatibility with all the ClickHouse versions supported when a client was released, which maps to 3 latest stable and max 2 lts releases.

Client version ClickHouse 0.0.1 - 0.0.4 22.8, 22.9

You can instantiate as many client instances as necessary with createClient factory.

import { createClient } from '@clickhouse/client'

const client = createClient ( ) ;



A client instance can be pre-configured during instantiation.

When creating a client instance, the following connection settings can be adjusted:

host?: string - a ClickHouse instance URL. Default value: http://localhost:8123

connect_timeout?: number - the timeout to setup a connection in milliseconds. Default value: 10_000 .

request_timeout?: number - the request timeout in milliseconds. Default value: 30_000 .

max_open_connections?: number - maximum number of sockets to allow per host. Default value: Infinity .

compression?: { response?: boolean; request?: boolean } - enable compression. Compression docs

username?: string - The name of the user on whose behalf requests are made. Default value: default .

password?: string - The user password. Default: '' .

application?: string - The name of the application using the nodejs client. Default value: clickhouse-js .

database?: string - Database name to use. Default value: default

clickhouse_settings?: ClickHouseSettings - ClickHouse settings to apply to all requests. Default value: {} .

log?: Log - configure logging. Logging docs

The client implements a connection via HTTP(s) protocol. The ClickHouse binary protocol is not supported yet.

The following example demonstrates how to set up a connection against ClickHouse Cloud. It assumes host (including protocol and port) and password values are specified via environment variables, and default user is used.

Example Client instance creation. Source code.

import { createClient } from '@clickhouse/client'

const client = createClient ( {

host : process . env . CLICKHOUSE_HOST ?? 'https://localhost:8443' ,

user : process . env . CLICKHOUSE_USER ?? 'default'

password : process . env . CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD ?? '' ,

} )



To avoid the overhead of establishing a connection on every request, the client creates a pool of connections to ClickHouse to reuse. By default, the size of connection pool is not limited, but you can change it with max_open_connections configuration option. There is no guarantee the same connection in a pool will be used for subsequent queries unless the user sets max_open_connections: 1 . This is rarely needed but may be required for cases where users are using temporary tables.

It can be used for statements that do not have any output, when the format clause is not applicable, or when you are not interested in the response at all. An example of such a statement can be CREATE TABLE or ALTER TABLE .

Should be awaited.

Optionally, it returns a readable stream that can be consumed on the application side if you need it for some reason. But in that case, you might consider using query instead.

interface ExecParams {



query : string



clickhouse_settings ? : ClickHouseSettings



query_params ? : Record < string , unknown >



abort_signal ? : AbortSignal

}



class ClickHouseClient {

exec ( params : ExecParams ) : Promise < Stream . Readable > { }

}



caution A request cancelled with abort_signal does not guarantee that DDL wasn't executed by server.

Example Create a table in ClickHouse Cloud. Source code.

await client . exec ( {

query : `

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS my_cloud_table

(id UInt64, name String)

ORDER BY (id)

` ,









clickhouse_settings : {

wait_end_of_query : 1 ,

} ,

} )



Example Create a table in a self-hosted ClickHouse instance. Source code.

await client . exec ( {

query : `

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS my_table

(id UInt64, name String)

ENGINE MergeTree()

ORDER BY (id)

` ,

} )



The primary method for data insertion. It can work with both Stream.Readable (all formats except JSON ) and plain Array<T> ( JSON* family formats only). It is recommended to avoid arrays in case of large inserts to reduce application memory consumption and consider streaming for most of the use cases.

Should be awaited, but it does not return anything.

interface InsertParams < T > {



table : string



values : ReadonlyArray < T > | Stream . Readable



format ? : DataFormat



clickhouse_settings ? : ClickHouseSettings



query_params ? : Record < string , unknown >



abort_signal ? : AbortSignal

}



class ClickHouseClient {

insert ( params : InsertParams ) : Promise < void > { }

}



caution A request canceled with abort_signal does not guarantee that data insertion did not take place.

Example Insert an array of values. Source code.

await client . insert ( {

table : 'my_table ,



values : [

{ id : 42 , name : 'foo' } ,

{ id : 42 , name : 'bar' } ,

] ,

format : 'JSONEachRow' ,

} )



Example Insert a stream of objects. Source code.

const stream = new Stream . Readable ( { objectMode : true , ... } ) ;

stream . push ( { id : '42' } )

setTimeout ( function closeStream ( ) { stream . push ( null ) } , 100 )

await client . insert ( {

table : 'my_table' ,

values : stream ,

format : 'JSONCompactEachRow' ,

} )



Example Insert a stream of strings in CSV format from a CSV file. Source code.

await client . insert ( {

table : 'my_table' ,

values : fs . createReadStream ( './path/to/a/file.csv' ) ,

format : 'CSV' ,

} )



Used for most statements that can have a response, such as SELECT , or for sending DDLs such as CREATE TABLE . Please consider using the dedicated method insert for data insertion.

interface QueryParams {



query : string



format ? : DataFormat



clickhouse_settings ? : ClickHouseSettings



query_params ? : Record < string , unknown >



abort_signal ? : AbortSignal

}



class ClickHouseClient {

query ( params : QueryParams ) : Promise < Rows > { }

}



tip Do not specify the FORMAT clause in query , use format parameter instead.

Provides several convenience methods for data processing in your application.

class Rows {







text ( ) : Promise < string > { }







json < T > ( ) : Promise < T > { }







stream ( ) : Stream . Readable { }

}



class Row {



text ( ) : string { }



json < T > ( ) : T { }

}



Example A query with a resulting dataset as json in JSONEachRow format. Source code.

const rows = await client . query ( {

query : 'SELECT * FROM my_table' ,

format : 'JSONEachRow' ,

} )

const dataset = await rows . json ( )



Example A query with a resulting dataset as a stream of objects in JSONEachRow format. Source code.

const rows = await client . query ( {

query : 'SELECT number FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10' ,

format : 'JSONEachRow' ,

} )

for await ( const row of rows . stream ( ) ) {

console . log ( row . json ( ) )

}



The ping method provided to check the connectivity stasus returns true if the server can be reached. It can throw a standard Node.js Error such as ECONNREFUSED .

class ClickHouseClient {

ping ( ) : Promise < boolean > { }

}



Example Ping a ClickHouse server instance. Source code.

const isAlive = await client . ping ( ) ;



Closes all the open connections and releases resources.

await client . close ( )



The client handles data formats as JSON or text.

If you specify format as one of the JSON-family ( JSONEachRow , JSONCompactEachRow , etc.), the client will serialize and deserialize data during the communication over the wire.

Data provided in the text formats ( CSV , TabSeparated and CustomSeparated families) are sent over the wire without additional transformations.

Format Input (array) Input (stream) Output (JSON) Output (text) JSON ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ JSONEachRow ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ JSONStringsEachRow ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ JSONCompactEachRow ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ JSONCompactStringsEachRow ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ JSONCompactEachRowWithNames ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ CSV ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ CSVWithNames ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ CSVWithNamesAndTypes ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ TabSeparated ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ TabSeparatedRaw ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ TabSeparatedWithNames ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ CustomSeparated ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ CustomSeparatedWithNames ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️

The entire list of ClickHouse input and output formats is available here.

Type Status JS type UInt8/16/32 ✔️ number UInt64/128/256 ✔️❗- see below string Int8/16/32 ✔️ number Int64/128/256 ✔️❗- see below string Float32/64 ✔️ number Decimal ✔️❗- see below number Boolean ✔️ boolean String ✔️ string FixedString ✔️ string UUID ✔️ string Date32/64 ✔️❗- see below string DateTime32/64 ✔️❗- see below string Enum ✔️ string LowCardinality ✔️ string Array(T) ✔️ T[] JSON ✔️ object Nested ❌ - Tuple ✔️ Tuple Nullable(T) ✔️ JS type for T or null IPv4 ✔️ string IPv6 ✔️ string Point ✔️ [ number, number ] Ring ✔️ Array\<Point > Polygon ✔️ Array\<Ring > MultiPolygon ✔️ Array\<Polygon > Map(K, V) ✔️ Record\<K, V >

The entire list of supported ClickHouse formats is available here.

Since the client inserts values without additional type conversion, Date\* type columns can only be inserted as strings and not as Unix time epochs. It might be changed with the future ClickHouse database releases.

Example Insert a Date type value. Source code.

await client . insert ( {

'my_table' ,

values : [ { date : '2022-09-05' } ] ,

format : 'JSONEachRow' ,

} )



Since the client performs no additional type conversion, it is not possible to insert Decimal* type columns as strings, only as numbers. This is a suboptimal approach as it might end in float precision loss. Thus, it is recommended to avoid JSON* formats when using Decimals as of now. Consider TabSeparated* , CSV* or CustomSeparated* formats families for that kind of workflows.

Example Insert a Decimal type value. Source code.

await client . insert ( {

'my_table' ,

values : [ { decimal : '1234567891234567891234567891.1234567891' } ] ,

format : 'JSONEachRow' ,

} )



Though the server can accept it as a number, it is returned as a string in JSON* family output formats to avoid integer overflow as max values for these types are bigger than Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER .

This behavior, however, can be modified with output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers setting.

Example Adjust the JSON output format for 64bit numbers.

const rows = await client . query ( {

query : 'SELECT * from system.numbers LIMIT 1' ,

format : 'JSONEachRow' ,

} )



await rows . json ( ) === [ { number : '0' } ]



const rows = await client . query ( {

query : 'SELECT * from system.numbers LIMIT 1' ,

format : 'JSONEachRow' ,

clickhouse_settings : { output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers : 0 } ,

} )



await rows . json ( ) === [ { number : 0 } ]



The client can adjust ClickHouse behavior via settings mechanism. The settings can be set on the client instance level so that they will be applied to every request sent to the ClickHouse:

const client = createClient ( { ...

clickhouse_settings : { ... }

} )



Or a setting can be configured on a request-level:

client . query ( { ...

clickhouse_settings : { ... }

} )



A type declaration file with all the supported ClickHouse settings can be found here.

caution Make sure that the user on whose behalf the queries are made has sufficient rights to change the settings.

You can create a query with parameters and pass values to them from client application. This allows to avoid formatting query with specific dynamic values on client side.

Format a query as usual, then place the values that you want to pass from the app parameters to the query in braces in the following format:

{<name>:<data type>}



where:

name — Placeholder identifier.

— Placeholder identifier. data type - Data type of the app parameter value.

Example: Query with parameters. Source code.

await client . query ( {

query : 'SELECT plus({val1: Int32}, {val2: Int32})' ,

format : 'CSV' ,

query_params : {

val1 : 10 ,

val2 : 20 ,

} ,

} )



Check https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/interfaces/cli#cli-queries-with-parameters-syntax for additional details.

Data applications operating with large datasets over the wire can benefit from enabling compression.

createClient ( {

compression : {

response : true ,

request : true

}

} )



Configurations parameters are:

response: true instructs ClickHouse server to respond with compressed response body. Default value: response: true .

instructs ClickHouse server to respond with compressed response body. Default value: . request: true enables compression on the client request body. Default value: request: false

caution The logging is an experimental feature and is subject to change in the future.

You can enable logging for debugging purposes by setting in the client configuration:

createClient ( { ...

log : { enable : true }



The default logger implementation emits log records into stdout . You can customize the logging logic via providing a LoggerClass :

import type { Logger } from '@clickhouse/client'

class FileLogger implements Logger { ... }

createClient ( { ...

LoggerClass : FileLogger



Check an example implementation here.

Browser environment is not supported.

There are no data mappers for the result sets, so only language primitives are used.

There are some Decimal and Date / DateTime * data types caveats.

Nested data type is currently not officially supported.