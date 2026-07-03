BackgroundIncremental Materialized Views (Materialized Views) allow you to shift the cost of computation from query time to insert time, resulting in faster
SELECT queries.
Unlike in transactional databases like Postgres, a ClickHouse materialized view is just a trigger that runs a query on blocks of data as they’re inserted into a table. The result of this query is inserted into a second “target” table. Should more rows be inserted, results will again be sent to the target table where the intermediate results will be updated and merged. This merged result is the equivalent of running the query over all of the original data.
The principal motivation for Materialized Views is that the results inserted into the target table represent the results of an aggregation, filtering, or transformation on rows. These results will often be a smaller representation of the original data (a partial sketch in the case of aggregations). This, along with the resulting query for reading the results from the target table being simple, ensures query times are faster than if the same computation was performed on the original data, shifting computation (and thus query latency) from query time to insert time.
Materialized views in ClickHouse are updated in real time as data flows into the table they’re based on, functioning more like continually updating indexes. This is in contrast to other databases where Materialized Views are typically static snapshots of a query that must be refreshed (similar to ClickHouse Refreshable Materialized Views).
ExampleFor example purposes we’ll use the Stack Overflow dataset documented in “Schema Design”. Suppose we want to obtain the number of up and down votes per day for a post.
CREATE TABLE votes
(
`Id` UInt32,
`PostId` Int32,
`VoteTypeId` UInt8,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`BountyAmount` UInt8
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (VoteTypeId, CreationDate, PostId)
INSERT INTO votes SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/*.parquet')
This is a reasonably simple query in ClickHouse thanks to the
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 29.359 sec. Processed 238.98 million rows, 2.13 GB (8.14 million rows/s., 72.45 MB/s.)
toStartOfDay function:
SELECT toStartOfDay(CreationDate) AS day,
countIf(VoteTypeId = 2) AS UpVotes,
countIf(VoteTypeId = 3) AS DownVotes
FROM votes
GROUP BY day
ORDER BY day ASC
LIMIT 10
This query is already fast thanks to ClickHouse, but can we do better? If we want to compute this at insert time using a materialized view, we need a table to receive the results. This table should only keep 1 row per day. If an update is received for an existing day, the other columns should be merged into the existing day’s row. For this merge of incremental states to happen, partial states must be stored for the other columns. This requires a special engine type in ClickHouse: the SummingMergeTree. This replaces all the rows with the same ordering key with one row which contains summed values for the numeric columns. The following table will merge any rows with the same date, summing any numerical columns:
┌─────────────────day─┬─UpVotes─┬─DownVotes─┐
│ 2008-07-31 00:00:00 │ 6 │ 0 │
│ 2008-08-01 00:00:00 │ 182 │ 50 │
│ 2008-08-02 00:00:00 │ 436 │ 107 │
│ 2008-08-03 00:00:00 │ 564 │ 100 │
│ 2008-08-04 00:00:00 │ 1306 │ 259 │
│ 2008-08-05 00:00:00 │ 1368 │ 269 │
│ 2008-08-06 00:00:00 │ 1701 │ 211 │
│ 2008-08-07 00:00:00 │ 1544 │ 211 │
│ 2008-08-08 00:00:00 │ 1241 │ 212 │
│ 2008-08-09 00:00:00 │ 576 │ 46 │
└─────────────────────┴─────────┴───────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.133 sec. Processed 238.98 million rows, 2.15 GB (1.79 billion rows/s., 16.14 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 363.22 MiB.
To demonstrate our materialized view, assume our votes table is empty and have yet to receive any data. Our materialized view performs the above
CREATE TABLE up_down_votes_per_day
(
`Day` Date,
`UpVotes` UInt32,
`DownVotes` UInt32
)
ENGINE = SummingMergeTree
ORDER BY Day
SELECT on data inserted into
votes, with the results sent to
up_down_votes_per_day:
The
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW up_down_votes_per_day_mv TO up_down_votes_per_day AS
SELECT toStartOfDay(CreationDate)::Date AS Day,
countIf(VoteTypeId = 2) AS UpVotes,
countIf(VoteTypeId = 3) AS DownVotes
FROM votes
GROUP BY Day
TO clause here is key, denoting where results will be sent to i.e.
up_down_votes_per_day.
We can repopulate our votes table from our earlier insert:
INSERT INTO votes SELECT toUInt32(Id) AS Id, toInt32(PostId) AS PostId, VoteTypeId, CreationDate, UserId, BountyAmount
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/*.parquet')
On completion, we can confirm the size of our
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 111.964 sec. Processed 477.97 million rows, 3.89 GB (4.27 million rows/s., 34.71 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 283.49 MiB.
up_down_votes_per_day - we should have 1 row per day:
SELECT count()
FROM up_down_votes_per_day
FINAL
We’ve effectively reduced the number of rows here from 238 million (in
┌─count()─┐
│ 5723 │
└─────────┘
votes) to 5000 by storing the result of our query. What’s key here, however, is that if new votes are inserted into the
votes table, new values will be sent to the
up_down_votes_per_day for their respective day where they will be automatically merged asynchronously in the background - keeping only one row per day.
up_down_votes_per_day will thus always be both small and up-to-date.
Since the merging of rows is asynchronous, there may be more than one vote per day when a user queries. To ensure any outstanding rows are merged at query time, we have two options:
- Use the
FINALmodifier on the table name. We did this for the count query above.
- Aggregate by the ordering key used in our final table i.e.
CreationDateand sum the metrics. Typically this is more efficient and flexible (the table can be used for other things), but the former can be simpler for some queries. We show both below:
SELECT
Day,
UpVotes,
DownVotes
FROM up_down_votes_per_day
FINAL
ORDER BY Day ASC
LIMIT 10
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec. Processed 8.97 thousand rows, 89.68 KB (2.09 million rows/s., 20.89 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 289.75 KiB.
SELECT Day, sum(UpVotes) AS UpVotes, sum(DownVotes) AS DownVotes
FROM up_down_votes_per_day
GROUP BY Day
ORDER BY Day ASC
LIMIT 10
This has sped up our query from 0.133s to 0.004s – an over 25x improvement!
┌────────Day─┬─UpVotes─┬─DownVotes─┐
│ 2008-07-31 │ 6 │ 0 │
│ 2008-08-01 │ 182 │ 50 │
│ 2008-08-02 │ 436 │ 107 │
│ 2008-08-03 │ 564 │ 100 │
│ 2008-08-04 │ 1306 │ 259 │
│ 2008-08-05 │ 1368 │ 269 │
│ 2008-08-06 │ 1701 │ 211 │
│ 2008-08-07 │ 1544 │ 211 │
│ 2008-08-08 │ 1241 │ 212 │
│ 2008-08-09 │ 576 │ 46 │
└────────────┴─────────┴───────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.010 sec. Processed 8.97 thousand rows, 89.68 KB (907.32 thousand rows/s., 9.07 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 567.61 KiB.
A more complex exampleThe above example uses Materialized Views to compute and maintain two sums per day. Sums represent the simplest form of aggregation to maintain partial states for - we can just add new values to existing values when they arrive. However, ClickHouse Materialized Views can be used for any aggregation type. Suppose we wish to compute some statistics for posts for each day: the 99.9th percentile for the
Score and an average of the
CommentCount. The query to compute this might look like:
SELECT
toStartOfDay(CreationDate) AS Day,
quantile(0.999)(Score) AS Score_99th,
avg(CommentCount) AS AvgCommentCount
FROM posts
GROUP BY Day
ORDER BY Day DESC
LIMIT 10
As before, we can create a materialized view which executes the above query as new posts are inserted into our
┌─────────────────Day─┬────────Score_99th─┬────AvgCommentCount─┐
│ 2024-03-31 00:00:00 │ 5.23700000000008 │ 1.3429811866859624 │
│ 2024-03-30 00:00:00 │ 5 │ 1.3097158891616976 │
│ 2024-03-29 00:00:00 │ 5.78899999999976 │ 1.2827635327635327 │
│ 2024-03-28 00:00:00 │ 7 │ 1.277746158224246 │
│ 2024-03-27 00:00:00 │ 5.738999999999578 │ 1.2113264918282023 │
│ 2024-03-26 00:00:00 │ 6 │ 1.3097536945812809 │
│ 2024-03-25 00:00:00 │ 6 │ 1.2836721018539201 │
│ 2024-03-24 00:00:00 │ 5.278999999999996 │ 1.2931667891256429 │
│ 2024-03-23 00:00:00 │ 6.253000000000156 │ 1.334061135371179 │
│ 2024-03-22 00:00:00 │ 9.310999999999694 │ 1.2388059701492538 │
└─────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.113 sec. Processed 59.82 million rows, 777.65 MB (528.48 million rows/s., 6.87 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 658.84 MiB.
posts table.
For the purposes of example, and to avoid loading the posts data from S3, we will create a duplicate table
posts_null with the same schema as
posts. However, this table won’t store any data and simply be used by the materialized view when rows are inserted. To prevent storage of data, we can use the
Null table engine type.
The Null table engine is a powerful optimization - think of it as
CREATE TABLE posts_null AS posts ENGINE = Null
/dev/null. Our materialized view will compute and store our summary statistics when our
posts_null table receives rows at insert time - it’s just a trigger. However, the raw data won’t be stored. While in our case, we probably still want to store the original posts, this approach can be used to compute aggregates while avoiding storage overhead of the raw data.
The materialized view thus becomes:
Note how we append the suffix
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW post_stats_mv TO post_stats_per_day AS
SELECT toStartOfDay(CreationDate) AS Day,
quantileState(0.999)(Score) AS Score_quantiles,
avgState(CommentCount) AS AvgCommentCount
FROM posts_null
GROUP BY Day
State to the end of our aggregate functions. This ensures the aggregate state of the function is returned instead of the final result. This will contain additional information to allow this partial state to merge with other states. For example, in the case of an average, this will include a count and sum of the column.
Partial aggregation states are necessary to compute correct results. For example, for computing an average, simply averaging the averages of sub-ranges produces incorrect results.We now create the target table for this view
post_stats_per_day which stores these partial aggregate states:
While earlier the
CREATE TABLE post_stats_per_day
(
`Day` Date,
`Score_quantiles` AggregateFunction(quantile(0.999), Int32),
`AvgCommentCount` AggregateFunction(avg, UInt8)
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree
ORDER BY Day
SummingMergeTree was sufficient to store counts, we require a more advanced engine type for other functions: the
AggregatingMergeTree.
To ensure ClickHouse knows that aggregate states will be stored, we define the
Score_quantiles and
AvgCommentCount as the type
AggregateFunction, specifying the function source of the partial states and the type of their source columns. Like the
SummingMergeTree, rows with the same
ORDER BY key value will be merged (
Day in the above example).
To populate our
post_stats_per_day via our materialized view, we can simply insert all rows from
posts into
posts_null:
INSERT INTO posts_null SELECT * FROM posts
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 13.329 sec. Processed 119.64 million rows, 76.99 GB (8.98 million rows/s., 5.78 GB/s.)
In production, you would likely attach the materialized view to theOur final query needs to utilize the
poststable. We have used
posts_nullhere to demonstrate the null table.
Merge suffix for our functions (as the columns store partial aggregation states):
Note we use a
SELECT
Day,
quantileMerge(0.999)(Score_quantiles),
avgMerge(AvgCommentCount)
FROM post_stats_per_day
GROUP BY Day
ORDER BY Day DESC
LIMIT 10
GROUP BY here instead of using
FINAL.
Other applicationsThe above focuses primarily on using Materialized Views to incrementally update partial aggregates of data, thus moving the computation from query to insert time. Beyond this common use case, Materialized Views have a number of other applications.
Filtering and transformationIn some situations, we may wish to only insert a subset of the rows and columns on insertion. In this case, our
posts_null table could receive inserts, with a
SELECT query filtering rows prior to insertion into the
posts table. For example, suppose we wished to transform a
Tags column in our
posts table. This contains a pipe delimited list of tag names. By converting these into an array, we can more easily aggregate by individual tag values.
We could perform this transformation when running anOur materialized view for this transformation is shown below:
INSERT INTO SELECT. The materialized view allows us to encapsulate this logic in ClickHouse DDL and keep our
INSERTsimple, with the transformation applied to any new rows.
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW posts_mv TO posts AS
SELECT * EXCEPT Tags, arrayFilter(t -> (t != ''), splitByChar('|', Tags)) as Tags FROM posts_null
Lookup tableYou should consider their access patterns when choosing a ClickHouse ordering key. Columns which are frequently used in filter and aggregation clauses should be used. This can be restrictive for scenarios where users have more diverse access patterns which can’t be encapsulated in a single set of columns. For example, consider the following
comments table:
CREATE TABLE comments
(
`Id` UInt32,
`PostId` UInt32,
`Score` UInt16,
`Text` String,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`UserDisplayName` LowCardinality(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY PostId
The ordering key here optimizes the table for queries which filter by
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 46.357 sec. Processed 90.38 million rows, 11.14 GB (1.95 million rows/s., 240.22 MB/s.)
PostId.
Suppose a user wishes to filter on a specific
UserId and compute their average
Score:
SELECT avg(Score)
FROM comments
WHERE UserId = 8592047
While fast (the data is small for ClickHouse), we can tell this requires a full table scan from the number of rows processed - 90.38 million. For larger datasets, we can use a materialized view to lookup our ordering key values
┌──────────avg(Score)─┐
│ 0.18181818181818182 │
└─────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.778 sec. Processed 90.38 million rows, 361.59 MB (116.16 million rows/s., 464.74 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 217.08 MiB.
PostId for filtering column
UserId. These values can then be used to perform an efficient lookup.
In this example, our materialized view can be very simple, selecting only the
PostId and
UserId from
comments on insert. These results are in turn sent to a table
comments_posts_users which is ordered by
UserId. We create a null version of the
Comments table below and use this to populate our view and
comments_posts_users table:
CREATE TABLE comments_posts_users (
PostId UInt32,
UserId Int32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY UserId
CREATE TABLE comments_null AS comments
ENGINE = Null
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW comments_posts_users_mv TO comments_posts_users AS
SELECT PostId, UserId FROM comments_null
INSERT INTO comments_null SELECT * FROM comments
We can now use this View in a subquery to accelerate our previous query:
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 5.163 sec. Processed 90.38 million rows, 17.25 GB (17.51 million rows/s., 3.34 GB/s.)
SELECT avg(Score)
FROM comments
WHERE PostId IN (
SELECT PostId
FROM comments_posts_users
WHERE UserId = 8592047
) AND UserId = 8592047
┌──────────avg(Score)─┐
│ 0.18181818181818182 │
└─────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.012 sec. Processed 88.61 thousand rows, 771.37 KB (7.09 million rows/s., 61.73 MB/s.)
Chaining / cascading materialized viewsMaterialized views can be chained (or cascaded), allowing complex workflows to be established. For more information see the guide “Cascading materialized views”.
Materialized views and JOINs
Incremental Materialized views in ClickHouse fully support
Refreshable Materialized ViewsThe following applies to Incremental Materialized Views only. Refreshable Materialized Views execute their query periodically over the full target dataset and fully support JOINs. Consider using them for complex JOINs if a reduction in result freshness can be tolerated.
JOIN operations, but with one crucial constraint: the materialized view only triggers on inserts to the source table (the left-most table in the query). Right-side tables in JOINs don’t trigger updates, even if their data changes. This behavior is especially important when building Incremental Materialized Views, where data is aggregated or transformed during insert time.
When an Incremental materialized view is defined using a
JOIN, the left-most table in the
SELECT query acts as the source. When new rows are inserted into this table, ClickHouse executes the materialized view query only with those newly inserted rows. Right-side tables in the JOIN are read in full during this execution, but changes to them alone don’t trigger the view.
This behavior makes JOINs in Materialized Views similar to a snapshot join against static dimension data.
This works well for enriching data with reference or dimension tables. However, any updates to the right-side tables (e.g., user metadata) won’t retroactively update the materialized view. To see updated data, new inserts must arrive in the source table.
ExampleLet’s walk through a concrete example using the Stack Overflow dataset. We’ll use a materialized view to compute daily badges per user, including the display name of the user from the
users table.
As a reminder, our table schemas are:
We’ll assume our
CREATE TABLE badges
(
`Id` UInt32,
`UserId` Int32,
`Name` LowCardinality(String),
`Date` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Class` Enum8('Gold' = 1, 'Silver' = 2, 'Bronze' = 3),
`TagBased` Bool
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY UserId
CREATE TABLE users
(
`Id` Int32,
`Reputation` UInt32,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`DisplayName` LowCardinality(String),
`LastAccessDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Location` LowCardinality(String),
`Views` UInt32,
`UpVotes` UInt32,
`DownVotes` UInt32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY Id;
users table is pre-populated:
The materialized view and its associated target table are defined as:
INSERT INTO users
SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/users.parquet');
CREATE TABLE daily_badges_by_user
(
Day Date,
UserId Int32,
DisplayName LowCardinality(String),
Gold UInt32,
Silver UInt32,
Bronze UInt32
)
ENGINE = SummingMergeTree
ORDER BY (DisplayName, UserId, Day);
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_badges_by_user_mv TO daily_badges_by_user AS
SELECT
toDate(Date) AS Day,
b.UserId,
u.DisplayName,
countIf(Class = 'Gold') AS Gold,
countIf(Class = 'Silver') AS Silver,
countIf(Class = 'Bronze') AS Bronze
FROM badges AS b
LEFT JOIN users AS u ON b.UserId = u.Id
GROUP BY Day, b.UserId, u.DisplayName;
If we now populate the badges, the view will be triggered - populating our
Grouping and Ordering AlignmentThe
GROUP BY clause in the materialized view must include
DisplayName,
UserId, and
Day to match the
ORDER BY in the
SummingMergeTree target table. This ensures rows are correctly aggregated and merged. Omitting any of these can lead to incorrect results or inefficient merges.
daily_badges_by_user table.
INSERT INTO badges SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/badges.parquet')
Suppose we wish to view the badges achieved by a specific user, we can write the following query:
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 433.762 sec. Processed 1.16 billion rows, 28.50 GB (2.67 million rows/s., 65.70 MB/s.)
SELECT *
FROM daily_badges_by_user
FINAL
WHERE DisplayName = 'gingerwizard'
Now, if this user receives a new badge and a row is inserted, our view will be updated:
┌────────Day─┬──UserId─┬─DisplayName──┬─Gold─┬─Silver─┬─Bronze─┐
│ 2023-02-27 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2023-02-28 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2013-10-30 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2024-03-04 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2024-03-05 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2023-04-17 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2013-11-18 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2023-10-31 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
└────────────┴─────────┴──────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────┘
8 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.018 sec. Processed 32.77 thousand rows, 642.14 KB (1.86 million rows/s., 36.44 MB/s.)
INSERT INTO badges VALUES (53505058, 2936484, 'gingerwizard', now(), 'Gold', 0);
1 row in set. Elapsed: 7.517 sec.
SELECT *
FROM daily_badges_by_user
FINAL
WHERE DisplayName = 'gingerwizard'
Conversely, if we insert a badge for a new user, followed by the row for the user, our materialized view will fail to capture the users’ metrics.
┌────────Day─┬──UserId─┬─DisplayName──┬─Gold─┬─Silver─┬─Bronze─┐
│ 2013-10-30 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2013-11-18 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2023-02-27 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2023-02-28 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2023-04-17 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2023-10-31 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2024-03-04 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2024-03-05 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
│ 2025-04-13 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │
└────────────┴─────────┴──────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────┘
9 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.017 sec. Processed 32.77 thousand rows, 642.27 KB (1.96 million rows/s., 38.50 MB/s.)
INSERT INTO badges VALUES (53505059, 23923286, 'Good Answer', now(), 'Bronze', 0);
INSERT INTO users VALUES (23923286, 1, now(), 'brand_new_user', now(), 'UK', 1, 1, 0);
SELECT *
FROM daily_badges_by_user
FINAL
WHERE DisplayName = 'brand_new_user';
The view, in this case, only executes for the badge insert before the user row exists. If we insert another badge for the user, a row is inserted, as is expected:
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.017 sec. Processed 32.77 thousand rows, 644.32 KB (1.98 million rows/s., 38.94 MB/s.)
INSERT INTO badges VALUES (53505060, 23923286, 'Teacher', now(), 'Bronze', 0);
SELECT *
FROM daily_badges_by_user
FINAL
WHERE DisplayName = 'brand_new_user'
Note, however, that this result is incorrect.
┌────────Day─┬───UserId─┬─DisplayName────┬─Gold─┬─Silver─┬─Bronze─┐
│ 2025-04-13 │ 23923286 │ brand_new_user │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
└────────────┴──────────┴────────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.018 sec. Processed 32.77 thousand rows, 644.48 KB (1.87 million rows/s., 36.72 MB/s.)
Best practices for JOINs in materialized views
-
Use the left-most table as the trigger. Only the table on the left side of the
SELECTstatement triggers the materialized view. Changes to right-side tables won’t trigger updates.
- Pre-insert joined data. Ensure that data in joined tables exists before inserting rows into the source table. The JOIN is evaluated at insert time, so missing data will result in unmatched rows or nulls.
- Limit columns pulled from joins. Select only the required columns from joined tables to minimize memory use and reduce insert-time latency (see below).
- Evaluate insert-time performance. JOINs increase the cost of inserts, especially with large right-side tables. Benchmark insert rates using representative production data.
- Prefer dictionaries for simple lookups. Use Dictionaries for key-value lookups (e.g., user ID to name) to avoid expensive JOIN operations.
-
Align
GROUP BYand
ORDER BYfor merge efficiency. When using
SummingMergeTreeor
AggregatingMergeTree, ensure
GROUP BYmatches the
ORDER BYclause in the target table to allow efficient row merging.
- Use explicit column aliases. When tables have overlapping column names, use aliases to prevent ambiguity and ensure correct results in the target table.
- Consider insert volume and frequency. JOINs work well in moderate insert workloads. For high-throughput ingestion, consider using staging tables, pre-joins, or other approaches such as Dictionaries and Refreshable Materialized Views.
Using source table in filters and joinsWhen working with Materialized Views in ClickHouse, it’s important to understand how the source table is treated during the execution of the materialized view’s query. Specifically, the source table in the materialized view’s query is replaced with the inserted block of data. This behavior can lead to some unexpected results if not properly understood.
Example scenarioConsider the following setup:
CREATE TABLE t0 (`c0` Int) ENGINE = Memory;
CREATE TABLE mvw1_inner (`c0` Int) ENGINE = Memory;
CREATE TABLE mvw2_inner (`c0` Int) ENGINE = Memory;
CREATE VIEW vt0 AS SELECT * FROM t0;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mvw1 TO mvw1_inner
AS SELECT count(*) AS c0
FROM t0
LEFT JOIN ( SELECT * FROM t0 ) AS x ON t0.c0 = x.c0;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mvw2 TO mvw2_inner
AS SELECT count(*) AS c0
FROM t0
LEFT JOIN vt0 ON t0.c0 = vt0.c0;
INSERT INTO t0 VALUES (1),(2),(3);
INSERT INTO t0 VALUES (1),(2),(3),(4),(5);
SELECT * FROM mvw1;
┌─c0─┐
│ 3 │
│ 5 │
└────┘
SELECT * FROM mvw2;
┌─c0─┐
│ 3 │
│ 8 │
└────┘
ExplanationIn the above example, we have two Materialized Views
mvw1 and
mvw2 that perform similar operations but with a slight difference in how they reference the source table
t0.
In
mvw1, table
t0 is directly referenced inside a
(SELECT * FROM t0) subquery on the right side of the JOIN. When data is inserted into
t0, the materialized view’s query is executed with the inserted block of data replacing
t0. This means that the JOIN operation is performed only on the newly inserted rows, not the entire table.
In the second case with joining
vt0, the view reads all the data from
t0. This ensures that the JOIN operation considers all rows in
t0, not just the newly inserted block.
The key difference lies in how ClickHouse handles the source table in the materialized view’s query. When a materialized view is triggered by an insert, the source table (
t0 in this case) is replaced by the inserted block of data. This behavior can be leveraged to optimize queries but also requires careful consideration to avoid unexpected results.
Use cases and caveatsIn practice, you may use this behavior to optimize Materialized Views that only need to process a subset of the source table’s data. For example, you can use a subquery to filter the source table before joining it with other tables. This can help reduce the amount of data processed by the materialized view and improve performance.
In this example, the set built from the
CREATE TABLE t0 (id UInt32, value String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;
CREATE TABLE t1 (id UInt32, description String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;
INSERT INTO t1 VALUES (1, 'A'), (2, 'B'), (3, 'C');
CREATE TABLE mvw1_target_table (id UInt32, value String, description String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mvw1 TO mvw1_target_table AS
SELECT t0.id, t0.value, t1.description
FROM t0
JOIN (SELECT * FROM t1 WHERE t1.id IN (SELECT id FROM t0)) AS t1
ON t0.id = t1.id;
IN (SELECT id FROM t0) subquery has only the newly inserted rows, which can help to filter
t1 against it.
Example with stack overflowConsider our earlier materialized view example to compute daily badges per user, including the user’s display name from the
users table.
This view significantly impacted insert latency on the
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_badges_by_user_mv TO daily_badges_by_user
AS SELECT
toDate(Date) AS Day,
b.UserId,
u.DisplayName,
countIf(Class = 'Gold') AS Gold,
countIf(Class = 'Silver') AS Silver,
countIf(Class = 'Bronze') AS Bronze
FROM badges AS b
LEFT JOIN users AS u ON b.UserId = u.Id
GROUP BY Day, b.UserId, u.DisplayName;
badges table e.g.
INSERT INTO badges VALUES (53505058, 2936484, 'gingerwizard', now(), 'Gold', 0);
Using the approach above, we can optimize this view. We’ll add a filter to the
1 row in set. Elapsed: 7.517 sec.
users table using the user ids in the inserted badge rows:
Not only does this speed up the initial badges insert:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_badges_by_user_mv TO daily_badges_by_user
AS SELECT
toDate(Date) AS Day,
b.UserId,
u.DisplayName,
countIf(Class = 'Gold') AS Gold,
countIf(Class = 'Silver') AS Silver,
countIf(Class = 'Bronze') AS Bronze
FROM badges AS b
LEFT JOIN
(
SELECT
Id,
DisplayName
FROM users
WHERE Id IN (
SELECT UserId
FROM badges
)
) AS u ON b.UserId = u.Id
GROUP BY
Day,
b.UserId,
u.DisplayName
INSERT INTO badges SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/badges.parquet')
But also means future badge inserts are efficient:
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 132.118 sec. Processed 323.43 million rows, 4.69 GB (2.45 million rows/s., 35.49 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 1.99 GiB.
INSERT INTO badges VALUES (53505058, 2936484, 'gingerwizard', now(), 'Gold', 0);
In the above operation, only one row is retrieved from the users table for the user id
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.583 sec.
2936484. This lookup is also optimized with a table ordering key of
Id.
Materialized views and unions
UNION ALL queries are commonly used to combine data from multiple source tables into a single result set.
While
UNION ALL isn’t directly supported in Incremental Materialized Views, you can achieve the same outcome by creating a separate materialized view for each
SELECT branch and writing their results to a shared target table.
For our example, we’ll use the Stack Overflow dataset. Consider the
badges and
comments tables below, which represent the badges earned by a user and the comments they make on posts:
These can be populated with the following
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.comments
(
`Id` UInt32,
`PostId` UInt32,
`Score` UInt16,
`Text` String,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`UserDisplayName` LowCardinality(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY CreationDate
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.badges
(
`Id` UInt32,
`UserId` Int32,
`Name` LowCardinality(String),
`Date` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Class` Enum8('Gold' = 1, 'Silver' = 2, 'Bronze' = 3),
`TagBased` Bool
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY UserId
INSERT INTO commands:
Suppose we want to create a unified view of user activity, showing the last activity by each user by combining these two tables:
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.badges SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/badges.parquet')
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.comments SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/comments/*.parquet')
Let’s assume we have a target table to receive the results of this query. Note the use of the AggregatingMergeTree table engine and AggregateFunction to ensure results are merged correctly:
SELECT
UserId,
argMax(description, event_time) AS last_description,
argMax(activity_type, event_time) AS activity_type,
max(event_time) AS last_activity
FROM
(
SELECT
UserId,
CreationDate AS event_time,
Text AS description,
'comment' AS activity_type
FROM stackoverflow.comments
UNION ALL
SELECT
UserId,
Date AS event_time,
Name AS description,
'badge' AS activity_type
FROM stackoverflow.badges
)
GROUP BY UserId
ORDER BY last_activity DESC
LIMIT 10
Wanting this table to update as new rows are inserted into either
CREATE TABLE user_activity
(
`UserId` String,
`last_description` AggregateFunction(argMax, String, DateTime64(3, 'UTC')),
`activity_type` AggregateFunction(argMax, String, DateTime64(3, 'UTC')),
`last_activity` SimpleAggregateFunction(max, DateTime64(3, 'UTC'))
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree
ORDER BY UserId
badges or
comments, a naive approach to this problem may be to try and create a materialized view with the previous union query:
While this is valid syntactically, it will produce unintended results - the view will only trigger inserts to the
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW user_activity_mv TO user_activity AS
SELECT
UserId,
argMaxState(description, event_time) AS last_description,
argMaxState(activity_type, event_time) AS activity_type,
max(event_time) AS last_activity
FROM
(
SELECT
UserId,
CreationDate AS event_time,
Text AS description,
'comment' AS activity_type
FROM stackoverflow.comments
UNION ALL
SELECT
UserId,
Date AS event_time,
Name AS description,
'badge' AS activity_type
FROM stackoverflow.badges
)
GROUP BY UserId
ORDER BY last_activity DESC
comments table. For example:
INSERT INTO comments VALUES (99999999, 23121, 1, 'The answer is 42', now(), 2936484, 'gingerwizard');
SELECT
UserId,
argMaxMerge(last_description) AS description,
argMaxMerge(activity_type) AS activity_type,
max(last_activity) AS last_activity
FROM user_activity
WHERE UserId = '2936484'
GROUP BY UserId
Inserts into the
┌─UserId──┬─description──────┬─activity_type─┬───────────last_activity─┐
│ 2936484 │ The answer is 42 │ comment │ 2025-04-15 09:56:19.000 │
└─────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.
badges table won’t trigger the view, causing
user_activity to not receive updates:
INSERT INTO badges VALUES (53505058, 2936484, 'gingerwizard', now(), 'Gold', 0);
SELECT
UserId,
argMaxMerge(last_description) AS description,
argMaxMerge(activity_type) AS activity_type,
max(last_activity) AS last_activity
FROM user_activity
WHERE UserId = '2936484'
GROUP BY UserId;
To solve this, we simply create a materialized view for each SELECT statement:
┌─UserId──┬─description──────┬─activity_type─┬───────────last_activity─┐
│ 2936484 │ The answer is 42 │ comment │ 2025-04-15 09:56:19.000 │
└─────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.
Inserting to either table now results in the correct results. For example, if we insert into the
DROP TABLE user_activity_mv;
TRUNCATE TABLE user_activity;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW comment_activity_mv TO user_activity AS
SELECT
UserId,
argMaxState(Text, CreationDate) AS last_description,
argMaxState('comment', CreationDate) AS activity_type,
max(CreationDate) AS last_activity
FROM stackoverflow.comments
GROUP BY UserId;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW badges_activity_mv TO user_activity AS
SELECT
UserId,
argMaxState(Name, Date) AS last_description,
argMaxState('badge', Date) AS activity_type,
max(Date) AS last_activity
FROM stackoverflow.badges
GROUP BY UserId;
comments table:
INSERT INTO comments VALUES (99999999, 23121, 1, 'The answer is 42', now(), 2936484, 'gingerwizard');
SELECT
UserId,
argMaxMerge(last_description) AS description,
argMaxMerge(activity_type) AS activity_type,
max(last_activity) AS last_activity
FROM user_activity
WHERE UserId = '2936484'
GROUP BY UserId;
Likewise, inserts into the
┌─UserId──┬─description──────┬─activity_type─┬───────────last_activity─┐
│ 2936484 │ The answer is 42 │ comment │ 2025-04-15 10:18:47.000 │
└─────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.
badges table are reflected in the
user_activity table:
INSERT INTO badges VALUES (53505058, 2936484, 'gingerwizard', now(), 'Gold', 0);
SELECT
UserId,
argMaxMerge(last_description) AS description,
argMaxMerge(activity_type) AS activity_type,
max(last_activity) AS last_activity
FROM user_activity
WHERE UserId = '2936484'
GROUP BY UserId
┌─UserId──┬─description──┬─activity_type─┬───────────last_activity─┐
│ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ badge │ 2025-04-15 10:20:18.000 │
└─────────┴──────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.
Parallel vs sequential processingAs shown in the previous example, a table can act as the source for multiple Materialized Views. The order in which these are executed depends on the setting
parallel_view_processing.
By default, this setting is equal to
0 (
false), meaning Materialized Views are executed sequentially in
uuid order.
For example, consider the following
source table and 3 Materialized Views, each sending rows to a
target table:
Notice that each of the views pauses 1 second prior to inserting their rows to the
CREATE TABLE source
(
`message` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple();
CREATE TABLE target
(
`message` String,
`from` String,
`now` DateTime64(9),
`sleep` UInt8
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple();
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_2 TO target
AS SELECT
message,
'mv2' AS from,
now64(9) as now,
sleep(1) as sleep
FROM source;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_3 TO target
AS SELECT
message,
'mv3' AS from,
now64(9) as now,
sleep(1) as sleep
FROM source;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_1 TO target
AS SELECT
message,
'mv1' AS from,
now64(9) as now,
sleep(1) as sleep
FROM source;
target table while also including their name and insertion time.
Inserting a row into the table
source takes ~3 seconds, with each view executing sequentially:
INSERT INTO source VALUES ('test')
We can confirm the arrival of rows from each row with a
1 row in set. Elapsed: 3.786 sec.
SELECT:
SELECT
message,
from,
now
FROM target
ORDER BY now ASC
This aligns with the
┌─message─┬─from─┬───────────────────────────now─┐
│ test │ mv3 │ 2025-04-15 14:52:01.306162309 │
│ test │ mv1 │ 2025-04-15 14:52:02.307693521 │
│ test │ mv2 │ 2025-04-15 14:52:03.309250283 │
└─────────┴──────┴───────────────────────────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.015 sec.
uuid of the views:
SELECT
name,
uuid
FROM system.tables
WHERE name IN ('mv_1', 'mv_2', 'mv_3')
ORDER BY uuid ASC
Conversely, consider what happens if we insert a row with
┌─name─┬─uuid─────────────────────────────────┐
│ mv_3 │ ba5e36d0-fa9e-4fe8-8f8c-bc4f72324111 │
│ mv_1 │ b961c3ac-5a0e-4117-ab71-baa585824d43 │
│ mv_2 │ e611cc31-70e5-499b-adcc-53fb12b109f5 │
└──────┴──────────────────────────────────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.
parallel_view_processing=1 enabled. With this enabled, the views are executed in parallel, giving no guarantees to the order at which rows arrive to the target table:
TRUNCATE target;
SET parallel_view_processing = 1;
INSERT INTO source VALUES ('test');
1 row in set. Elapsed: 1.588 sec.
SELECT
message,
from,
now
FROM target
ORDER BY now ASC
Although our ordering of the arrival of rows from each view is the same, this isn’t guaranteed - as illustrated by the similarity of each row’s insert time. Also note the improved insert performance.
┌─message─┬─from─┬───────────────────────────now─┐
│ test │ mv3 │ 2025-04-15 19:47:32.242937372 │
│ test │ mv1 │ 2025-04-15 19:47:32.243058183 │
│ test │ mv2 │ 2025-04-15 19:47:32.337921800 │
└─────────┴──────┴───────────────────────────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.
When to use parallel processingEnabling
parallel_view_processing=1 can significantly improve insert throughput, as shown above, especially when multiple Materialized Views are attached to a single table. However, it’s important to understand the trade-offs:
- Increased insert pressure: All Materialized Views are executed simultaneously, increasing CPU and memory usage. If each view performs heavy computation or JOINs, this can overload the system.
- Need for strict execution order: In rare workflows where the order of view execution matters (e.g., chained dependencies), parallel execution may lead to inconsistent state or race conditions. While possible to design around this, such setups are fragile and may break with future versions.
In general, enable
Historical defaults and stabilitySequential execution was the default for a long time, in part due to error handling complexities. Historically, a failure in one materialized view could prevent others from executing. Newer versions have improved this by isolating failures per block, but sequential execution still provides clearer failure semantics.
parallel_view_processing=1 when:
- You have multiple independent Materialized Views
- You’re aiming to maximize insert performance
- You’re aware of the system’s capacity to handle concurrent view execution
- Materialized Views have dependencies on one another
- You require predictable, ordered execution
- You’re debugging or auditing insert behavior and want deterministic replay
Materialized views and Common Table Expressions (CTE)Non-recursive Common Table Expressions (CTEs) are supported in Materialized Views.
Consider the following example which computes daily activity for each post type.
Common Table Expressions aren’t materializedClickHouse doesn’t materialize CTEs; instead, it substitutes the CTE definition directly into the query, which can lead to multiple evaluations of the same expression (if the CTE is used more than once).
While the CTE is strictly unnecessary here, for example purposes, the view will work as expected:
CREATE TABLE daily_post_activity
(
Day Date,
PostType String,
PostsCreated SimpleAggregateFunction(sum, UInt64),
AvgScore AggregateFunction(avg, Int32),
TotalViews SimpleAggregateFunction(sum, UInt64)
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree
ORDER BY (Day, PostType);
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_post_activity_mv TO daily_post_activity AS
WITH filtered_posts AS (
SELECT
toDate(CreationDate) AS Day,
PostTypeId,
Score,
ViewCount
FROM posts
WHERE Score > 0 AND PostTypeId IN (1, 2) -- Question or Answer
)
SELECT
Day,
CASE PostTypeId
WHEN 1 THEN 'Question'
WHEN 2 THEN 'Answer'
END AS PostType,
count() AS PostsCreated,
avgState(Score) AS AvgScore,
sum(ViewCount) AS TotalViews
FROM filtered_posts
GROUP BY Day, PostTypeId;
INSERT INTO posts
SELECT *
FROM s3Cluster('default', 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posts/by_month/*.parquet')
SELECT
Day,
PostType,
avgMerge(AvgScore) AS AvgScore,
sum(PostsCreated) AS PostsCreated,
sum(TotalViews) AS TotalViews
FROM daily_post_activity
GROUP BY
Day,
PostType
ORDER BY Day DESC
LIMIT 10
In ClickHouse, CTEs are inlined which means they’re effectively copy-pasted into the query during optimization and not materialized. This means:
┌────────Day─┬─PostType─┬───────────AvgScore─┬─PostsCreated─┬─TotalViews─┐
│ 2024-03-31 │ Question │ 1.3317757009345794 │ 214 │ 9728 │
│ 2024-03-31 │ Answer │ 1.4747191011235956 │ 356 │ 0 │
│ 2024-03-30 │ Answer │ 1.4587912087912087 │ 364 │ 0 │
│ 2024-03-30 │ Question │ 1.2748815165876777 │ 211 │ 9606 │
│ 2024-03-29 │ Question │ 1.2641509433962264 │ 318 │ 14552 │
│ 2024-03-29 │ Answer │ 1.4706927175843694 │ 563 │ 0 │
│ 2024-03-28 │ Answer │ 1.601637107776262 │ 733 │ 0 │
│ 2024-03-28 │ Question │ 1.3530864197530865 │ 405 │ 24564 │
│ 2024-03-27 │ Question │ 1.3225806451612903 │ 434 │ 21346 │
│ 2024-03-27 │ Answer │ 1.4907539118065434 │ 703 │ 0 │
└────────────┴──────────┴────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.013 sec. Processed 11.45 thousand rows, 663.87 KB (866.53 thousand rows/s., 50.26 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 989.53 KiB.
- If your CTE references a different table from the source table (i.e., the one the materialized view is attached to), and is used in a
JOINor
INclause, it will behave like a subquery or join, not a trigger.
- The materialized view will still only trigger on inserts into the main source table, but the CTE will be re-executed on every insert, which may cause unnecessary overhead, especially if the referenced table is large.
In this case, the users CTE is re-evaluated on every insert into posts, and the materialized view won’t update when new users are inserted - only when posts are. Generally, use CTEs for logic that operates on the same source table the materialized view is attached to or ensure that referenced tables are small and unlikely to cause performance bottlenecks. Alternatively, consider the same optimizations as JOINs with Materialized Views.
WITH recent_users AS (
SELECT Id FROM stackoverflow.users WHERE CreationDate > now() - INTERVAL 7 DAY
)
SELECT * FROM stackoverflow.posts WHERE OwnerUserId IN (SELECT Id FROM recent_users)