How to use incremental materialized views to speed up queries

Incremental Materialized Views (Materialized Views) allow you to shift the cost of computation from query time to insert time, resulting in faster SELECT queries.

Unlike in transactional databases like Postgres, a ClickHouse materialized view is just a trigger that runs a query on blocks of data as they’re inserted into a table. The result of this query is inserted into a second “target” table. Should more rows be inserted, results will again be sent to the target table where the intermediate results will be updated and merged. This merged result is the equivalent of running the query over all of the original data.

The principal motivation for Materialized Views is that the results inserted into the target table represent the results of an aggregation, filtering, or transformation on rows. These results will often be a smaller representation of the original data (a partial sketch in the case of aggregations). This, along with the resulting query for reading the results from the target table being simple, ensures query times are faster than if the same computation was performed on the original data, shifting computation (and thus query latency) from query time to insert time.

Materialized views in ClickHouse are updated in real time as data flows into the table they’re based on, functioning more like continually updating indexes. This is in contrast to other databases where Materialized Views are typically static snapshots of a query that must be refreshed (similar to ClickHouse Refreshable Materialized Views ).

For example purposes we’ll use the Stack Overflow dataset documented in “Schema Design”

Suppose we want to obtain the number of up and down votes per day for a post.

CREATE TABLE votes ( `Id` UInt32, `PostId` Int32, `VoteTypeId` UInt8, `CreationDate` DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ), `UserId` Int32, `BountyAmount` UInt8 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (VoteTypeId, CreationDate, PostId) INSERT INTO votes SELECT * FROM s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/*.parquet' )

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 29.359 sec. Processed 238.98 million rows, 2.13 GB (8.14 million rows/s., 72.45 MB/s.)

This is a reasonably simple query in ClickHouse thanks to the toStartOfDay function:

SELECT toStartOfDay(CreationDate) AS day , countIf(VoteTypeId = 2 ) AS UpVotes, countIf(VoteTypeId = 3 ) AS DownVotes FROM votes GROUP BY day ORDER BY day ASC LIMIT 10

┌─────────────────day─┬─UpVotes─┬─DownVotes─┐ │ 2008-07-31 00:00:00 │ 6 │ 0 │ │ 2008-08-01 00:00:00 │ 182 │ 50 │ │ 2008-08-02 00:00:00 │ 436 │ 107 │ │ 2008-08-03 00:00:00 │ 564 │ 100 │ │ 2008-08-04 00:00:00 │ 1306 │ 259 │ │ 2008-08-05 00:00:00 │ 1368 │ 269 │ │ 2008-08-06 00:00:00 │ 1701 │ 211 │ │ 2008-08-07 00:00:00 │ 1544 │ 211 │ │ 2008-08-08 00:00:00 │ 1241 │ 212 │ │ 2008-08-09 00:00:00 │ 576 │ 46 │ └─────────────────────┴─────────┴───────────┘ 10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.133 sec. Processed 238.98 million rows, 2.15 GB (1.79 billion rows/s., 16.14 GB/s.) Peak memory usage: 363.22 MiB.

This query is already fast thanks to ClickHouse, but can we do better?

If we want to compute this at insert time using a materialized view, we need a table to receive the results. This table should only keep 1 row per day. If an update is received for an existing day, the other columns should be merged into the existing day’s row. For this merge of incremental states to happen, partial states must be stored for the other columns.

This requires a special engine type in ClickHouse: the SummingMergeTree . This replaces all the rows with the same ordering key with one row which contains summed values for the numeric columns. The following table will merge any rows with the same date, summing any numerical columns:

CREATE TABLE up_down_votes_per_day ( `Day` Date , `UpVotes` UInt32, `DownVotes` UInt32 ) ENGINE = SummingMergeTree ORDER BY Day

To demonstrate our materialized view, assume our votes table is empty and have yet to receive any data. Our materialized view performs the above SELECT on data inserted into votes , with the results sent to up_down_votes_per_day :

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW up_down_votes_per_day_mv TO up_down_votes_per_day AS SELECT toStartOfDay(CreationDate):: Date AS Day , countIf(VoteTypeId = 2 ) AS UpVotes, countIf(VoteTypeId = 3 ) AS DownVotes FROM votes GROUP BY Day

The TO clause here is key, denoting where results will be sent to i.e. up_down_votes_per_day .

We can repopulate our votes table from our earlier insert:

INSERT INTO votes SELECT toUInt32(Id) AS Id, toInt32(PostId) AS PostId, VoteTypeId, CreationDate, UserId, BountyAmount FROM s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/*.parquet' )

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 111.964 sec. Processed 477.97 million rows, 3.89 GB (4.27 million rows/s., 34.71 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 283.49 MiB.

On completion, we can confirm the size of our up_down_votes_per_day - we should have 1 row per day:

SELECT count () FROM up_down_votes_per_day FINAL

┌─count()─┐ │ 5723 │ └─────────┘

We’ve effectively reduced the number of rows here from 238 million (in votes ) to 5000 by storing the result of our query. What’s key here, however, is that if new votes are inserted into the votes table, new values will be sent to the up_down_votes_per_day for their respective day where they will be automatically merged asynchronously in the background - keeping only one row per day. up_down_votes_per_day will thus always be both small and up-to-date.

Since the merging of rows is asynchronous, there may be more than one vote per day when a user queries. To ensure any outstanding rows are merged at query time, we have two options:

Use the FINAL modifier on the table name. We did this for the count query above.

modifier on the table name. We did this for the count query above. Aggregate by the ordering key used in our final table i.e. CreationDate and sum the metrics. Typically this is more efficient and flexible (the table can be used for other things), but the former can be simpler for some queries. We show both below:

SELECT Day , UpVotes, DownVotes FROM up_down_votes_per_day FINAL ORDER BY Day ASC LIMIT 10

10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec. Processed 8.97 thousand rows, 89.68 KB (2.09 million rows/s., 20.89 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 289.75 KiB.

SELECT Day , sum (UpVotes) AS UpVotes, sum (DownVotes) AS DownVotes FROM up_down_votes_per_day GROUP BY Day ORDER BY Day ASC LIMIT 10

┌────────Day─┬─UpVotes─┬─DownVotes─┐ │ 2008-07-31 │ 6 │ 0 │ │ 2008-08-01 │ 182 │ 50 │ │ 2008-08-02 │ 436 │ 107 │ │ 2008-08-03 │ 564 │ 100 │ │ 2008-08-04 │ 1306 │ 259 │ │ 2008-08-05 │ 1368 │ 269 │ │ 2008-08-06 │ 1701 │ 211 │ │ 2008-08-07 │ 1544 │ 211 │ │ 2008-08-08 │ 1241 │ 212 │ │ 2008-08-09 │ 576 │ 46 │ └────────────┴─────────┴───────────┘ 10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.010 sec. Processed 8.97 thousand rows, 89.68 KB (907.32 thousand rows/s., 9.07 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 567.61 KiB.

This has sped up our query from 0.133s to 0.004s – an over 25x improvement!

Important: ORDER BY = GROUP BY In most cases the columns used in the GROUP BY clause of the Materialized Views transformation, should be consistent with those used in the ORDER BY clause of the target table if using the SummingMergeTree or AggregatingMergeTree table engines. These engines rely on the ORDER BY columns to merge rows with identical values during background merge operations. Misalignment between GROUP BY and ORDER BY columns can lead to inefficient query performance, suboptimal merges, or even data discrepancies.

​ A more complex example

The above example uses Materialized Views to compute and maintain two sums per day. Sums represent the simplest form of aggregation to maintain partial states for - we can just add new values to existing values when they arrive. However, ClickHouse Materialized Views can be used for any aggregation type.

Suppose we wish to compute some statistics for posts for each day: the 99.9th percentile for the Score and an average of the CommentCount . The query to compute this might look like:

SELECT toStartOfDay(CreationDate) AS Day , quantile( 0 . 999 )(Score) AS Score_99th, avg (CommentCount) AS AvgCommentCount FROM posts GROUP BY Day ORDER BY Day DESC LIMIT 10

┌─────────────────Day─┬────────Score_99th─┬────AvgCommentCount─┐ │ 2024-03-31 00:00:00 │ 5.23700000000008 │ 1.3429811866859624 │ │ 2024-03-30 00:00:00 │ 5 │ 1.3097158891616976 │ │ 2024-03-29 00:00:00 │ 5.78899999999976 │ 1.2827635327635327 │ │ 2024-03-28 00:00:00 │ 7 │ 1.277746158224246 │ │ 2024-03-27 00:00:00 │ 5.738999999999578 │ 1.2113264918282023 │ │ 2024-03-26 00:00:00 │ 6 │ 1.3097536945812809 │ │ 2024-03-25 00:00:00 │ 6 │ 1.2836721018539201 │ │ 2024-03-24 00:00:00 │ 5.278999999999996 │ 1.2931667891256429 │ │ 2024-03-23 00:00:00 │ 6.253000000000156 │ 1.334061135371179 │ │ 2024-03-22 00:00:00 │ 9.310999999999694 │ 1.2388059701492538 │ └─────────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────────┘ 10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.113 sec. Processed 59.82 million rows, 777.65 MB (528.48 million rows/s., 6.87 GB/s.) Peak memory usage: 658.84 MiB.

As before, we can create a materialized view which executes the above query as new posts are inserted into our posts table.

posts_null with the same schema as posts . However, this table won’t store any data and simply be used by the materialized view when rows are inserted. To prevent storage of data, we can use the For the purposes of example, and to avoid loading the posts data from S3, we will create a duplicate tablewith the same schema as. However, this table won’t store any data and simply be used by the materialized view when rows are inserted. To prevent storage of data, we can use the Null table engine type

CREATE TABLE posts_null AS posts ENGINE = Null

The Null table engine is a powerful optimization - think of it as /dev/null . Our materialized view will compute and store our summary statistics when our posts_null table receives rows at insert time - it’s just a trigger. However, the raw data won’t be stored. While in our case, we probably still want to store the original posts, this approach can be used to compute aggregates while avoiding storage overhead of the raw data.

The materialized view thus becomes:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW post_stats_mv TO post_stats_per_day AS SELECT toStartOfDay(CreationDate) AS Day , quantileState( 0 . 999 )(Score) AS Score_quantiles, avgState(CommentCount) AS AvgCommentCount FROM posts_null GROUP BY Day

Note how we append the suffix State to the end of our aggregate functions. This ensures the aggregate state of the function is returned instead of the final result. This will contain additional information to allow this partial state to merge with other states. For example, in the case of an average, this will include a count and sum of the column.

Partial aggregation states are necessary to compute correct results. For example, for computing an average, simply averaging the averages of sub-ranges produces incorrect results.

We now create the target table for this view post_stats_per_day which stores these partial aggregate states:

CREATE TABLE post_stats_per_day ( `Day` Date , `Score_quantiles` AggregateFunction(quantile( 0 . 999 ), Int32), `AvgCommentCount` AggregateFunction(avg, UInt8) ) ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree ORDER BY Day

SummingMergeTree was sufficient to store counts, we require a more advanced engine type for other functions: the Score_quantiles and AvgCommentCount as the type AggregateFunction , specifying the function source of the partial states and the type of their source columns. Like the SummingMergeTree , rows with the same ORDER BY key value will be merged ( Day in the above example). While earlier thewas sufficient to store counts, we require a more advanced engine type for other functions: the AggregatingMergeTree . To ensure ClickHouse knows that aggregate states will be stored, we define theandas the type, specifying the function source of the partial states and the type of their source columns. Like the, rows with the samekey value will be merged (in the above example).

To populate our post_stats_per_day via our materialized view, we can simply insert all rows from posts into posts_null :

INSERT INTO posts_null SELECT * FROM posts

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 13.329 sec. Processed 119.64 million rows, 76.99 GB (8.98 million rows/s., 5.78 GB/s.)

In production, you would likely attach the materialized view to the posts table. We have used posts_null here to demonstrate the null table.

Our final query needs to utilize the Merge suffix for our functions (as the columns store partial aggregation states):

SELECT Day , quantileMerge( 0 . 999 )(Score_quantiles), avgMerge(AvgCommentCount) FROM post_stats_per_day GROUP BY Day ORDER BY Day DESC LIMIT 10

Note we use a GROUP BY here instead of using FINAL .

​ Other applications

The above focuses primarily on using Materialized Views to incrementally update partial aggregates of data, thus moving the computation from query to insert time. Beyond this common use case, Materialized Views have a number of other applications.

​ Filtering and transformation

In some situations, we may wish to only insert a subset of the rows and columns on insertion. In this case, our posts_null table could receive inserts, with a SELECT query filtering rows prior to insertion into the posts table. For example, suppose we wished to transform a Tags column in our posts table. This contains a pipe delimited list of tag names. By converting these into an array, we can more easily aggregate by individual tag values.

We could perform this transformation when running an INSERT INTO SELECT . The materialized view allows us to encapsulate this logic in ClickHouse DDL and keep our INSERT simple, with the transformation applied to any new rows.

Our materialized view for this transformation is shown below:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW posts_mv TO posts AS SELECT * EXCEPT Tags, arrayFilter(t -> (t != '' ), splitByChar( '|' , Tags)) as Tags FROM posts_null

​ Lookup table

You should consider their access patterns when choosing a ClickHouse ordering key. Columns which are frequently used in filter and aggregation clauses should be used. This can be restrictive for scenarios where users have more diverse access patterns which can’t be encapsulated in a single set of columns. For example, consider the following comments table:

CREATE TABLE comments ( `Id` UInt32, `PostId` UInt32, `Score` UInt16, `Text` String, `CreationDate` DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ), `UserId` Int32, `UserDisplayName` LowCardinality(String) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY PostId

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 46.357 sec. Processed 90.38 million rows, 11.14 GB (1.95 million rows/s., 240.22 MB/s.)

The ordering key here optimizes the table for queries which filter by PostId .

Suppose a user wishes to filter on a specific UserId and compute their average Score :

SELECT avg (Score) FROM comments WHERE UserId = 8592047

┌──────────avg(Score)─┐ │ 0.18181818181818182 │ └─────────────────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.778 sec. Processed 90.38 million rows, 361.59 MB (116.16 million rows/s., 464.74 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 217.08 MiB.

While fast (the data is small for ClickHouse), we can tell this requires a full table scan from the number of rows processed - 90.38 million. For larger datasets, we can use a materialized view to lookup our ordering key values PostId for filtering column UserId . These values can then be used to perform an efficient lookup.

In this example, our materialized view can be very simple, selecting only the PostId and UserId from comments on insert. These results are in turn sent to a table comments_posts_users which is ordered by UserId . We create a null version of the Comments table below and use this to populate our view and comments_posts_users table:

CREATE TABLE comments_posts_users ( PostId UInt32, UserId Int32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY UserId CREATE TABLE comments_null AS comments ENGINE = Null CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW comments_posts_users_mv TO comments_posts_users AS SELECT PostId, UserId FROM comments_null INSERT INTO comments_null SELECT * FROM comments

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 5.163 sec. Processed 90.38 million rows, 17.25 GB (17.51 million rows/s., 3.34 GB/s.)

We can now use this View in a subquery to accelerate our previous query:

SELECT avg (Score) FROM comments WHERE PostId IN ( SELECT PostId FROM comments_posts_users WHERE UserId = 8592047 ) AND UserId = 8592047

┌──────────avg(Score)─┐ │ 0.18181818181818182 │ └─────────────────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.012 sec. Processed 88.61 thousand rows, 771.37 KB (7.09 million rows/s., 61.73 MB/s.)

​ Chaining / cascading materialized views

Materialized views can be chained (or cascaded), allowing complex workflows to be established. For more information see the guide “Cascading materialized views”

​ Materialized views and JOINs

Refreshable Materialized Views The following applies to Incremental Materialized Views only. Refreshable Materialized Views execute their query periodically over the full target dataset and fully support JOINs. Consider using them for complex JOINs if a reduction in result freshness can be tolerated.

Incremental Materialized views in ClickHouse fully support JOIN operations, but with one crucial constraint: the materialized view only triggers on inserts to the source table (the left-most table in the query). Right-side tables in JOINs don’t trigger updates, even if their data changes. This behavior is especially important when building Incremental Materialized Views, where data is aggregated or transformed during insert time.

When an Incremental materialized view is defined using a JOIN , the left-most table in the SELECT query acts as the source. When new rows are inserted into this table, ClickHouse executes the materialized view query only with those newly inserted rows. Right-side tables in the JOIN are read in full during this execution, but changes to them alone don’t trigger the view.

This behavior makes JOINs in Materialized Views similar to a snapshot join against static dimension data.

This works well for enriching data with reference or dimension tables. However, any updates to the right-side tables (e.g., user metadata) won’t retroactively update the materialized view. To see updated data, new inserts must arrive in the source table.

daily badges per user, including the display name of the user from the users table. Let’s walk through a concrete example using the Stack Overflow dataset . We’ll use a materialized view to compute, including the display name of the user from thetable.

As a reminder, our table schemas are:

CREATE TABLE badges ( `Id` UInt32, `UserId` Int32, `Name` LowCardinality(String), `Date` DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ), `Class` Enum8( 'Gold' = 1 , 'Silver' = 2 , 'Bronze' = 3 ), `TagBased` Bool ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY UserId CREATE TABLE users ( `Id` Int32, `Reputation` UInt32, `CreationDate` DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ), `DisplayName` LowCardinality(String), `LastAccessDate` DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ), `Location` LowCardinality(String), `Views` UInt32, `UpVotes` UInt32, `DownVotes` UInt32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY Id;

We’ll assume our users table is pre-populated:

INSERT INTO users SELECT * FROM s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/users.parquet' );

The materialized view and its associated target table are defined as:

CREATE TABLE daily_badges_by_user ( Day Date , UserId Int32, DisplayName LowCardinality(String), Gold UInt32, Silver UInt32, Bronze UInt32 ) ENGINE = SummingMergeTree ORDER BY (DisplayName, UserId, Day ); CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_badges_by_user_mv TO daily_badges_by_user AS SELECT toDate( Date ) AS Day , b . UserId , u . DisplayName , countIf(Class = 'Gold' ) AS Gold, countIf(Class = 'Silver' ) AS Silver, countIf(Class = 'Bronze' ) AS Bronze FROM badges AS b LEFT JOIN users AS u ON b . UserId = u . Id GROUP BY Day , b . UserId , u . DisplayName ;

Grouping and Ordering Alignment The GROUP BY clause in the materialized view must include DisplayName , UserId , and Day to match the ORDER BY in the SummingMergeTree target table. This ensures rows are correctly aggregated and merged. Omitting any of these can lead to incorrect results or inefficient merges.

If we now populate the badges, the view will be triggered - populating our daily_badges_by_user table.

INSERT INTO badges SELECT * FROM s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/badges.parquet' )

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 433.762 sec. Processed 1.16 billion rows, 28.50 GB (2.67 million rows/s., 65.70 MB/s.)

Suppose we wish to view the badges achieved by a specific user, we can write the following query:

SELECT * FROM daily_badges_by_user FINAL WHERE DisplayName = 'gingerwizard'

┌────────Day─┬──UserId─┬─DisplayName──┬─Gold─┬─Silver─┬─Bronze─┐ │ 2023-02-27 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2023-02-28 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2013-10-30 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2024-03-04 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ │ 2024-03-05 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2023-04-17 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2013-11-18 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2023-10-31 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ └────────────┴─────────┴──────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────┘ 8 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.018 sec. Processed 32.77 thousand rows, 642.14 KB (1.86 million rows/s., 36.44 MB/s.)

Now, if this user receives a new badge and a row is inserted, our view will be updated:

INSERT INTO badges VALUES ( 53505058 , 2936484 , 'gingerwizard' , now (), 'Gold' , 0 );

1 row in set. Elapsed: 7.517 sec.

SELECT * FROM daily_badges_by_user FINAL WHERE DisplayName = 'gingerwizard'

┌────────Day─┬──UserId─┬─DisplayName──┬─Gold─┬─Silver─┬─Bronze─┐ │ 2013-10-30 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2013-11-18 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2023-02-27 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2023-02-28 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2023-04-17 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2023-10-31 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2024-03-04 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ │ 2024-03-05 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 2025-04-13 │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ └────────────┴─────────┴──────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────┘ 9 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.017 sec. Processed 32.77 thousand rows, 642.27 KB (1.96 million rows/s., 38.50 MB/s.)

users table, significantly impacting insert performance. We propose approaches to address this below in Notice the latency of the insert here. The inserted user row is joined against the entiretable, significantly impacting insert performance. We propose approaches to address this below in “Using source table in filters and joins”

Conversely, if we insert a badge for a new user, followed by the row for the user, our materialized view will fail to capture the users’ metrics.

INSERT INTO badges VALUES ( 53505059 , 23923286 , 'Good Answer' , now (), 'Bronze' , 0 ); INSERT INTO users VALUES ( 23923286 , 1 , now (), 'brand_new_user' , now (), 'UK' , 1 , 1 , 0 );

SELECT * FROM daily_badges_by_user FINAL WHERE DisplayName = 'brand_new_user' ;

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.017 sec. Processed 32.77 thousand rows, 644.32 KB (1.98 million rows/s., 38.94 MB/s.)

The view, in this case, only executes for the badge insert before the user row exists. If we insert another badge for the user, a row is inserted, as is expected:

INSERT INTO badges VALUES ( 53505060 , 23923286 , 'Teacher' , now (), 'Bronze' , 0 ); SELECT * FROM daily_badges_by_user FINAL WHERE DisplayName = 'brand_new_user'

┌────────Day─┬───UserId─┬─DisplayName────┬─Gold─┬─Silver─┬─Bronze─┐ │ 2025-04-13 │ 23923286 │ brand_new_user │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ └────────────┴──────────┴────────────────┴──────┴────────┴────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.018 sec. Processed 32.77 thousand rows, 644.48 KB (1.87 million rows/s., 36.72 MB/s.)

Note, however, that this result is incorrect.

​ Best practices for JOINs in materialized views

Use the left-most table as the trigger. Only the table on the left side of the SELECT statement triggers the materialized view. Changes to right-side tables won’t trigger updates.

Pre-insert joined data. Ensure that data in joined tables exists before inserting rows into the source table. The JOIN is evaluated at insert time, so missing data will result in unmatched rows or nulls.

Limit columns pulled from joins. Select only the required columns from joined tables to minimize memory use and reduce insert-time latency (see below).

Evaluate insert-time performance. JOINs increase the cost of inserts, especially with large right-side tables. Benchmark insert rates using representative production data.

Prefer dictionaries for simple lookups . Use . Use Dictionaries for key-value lookups (e.g., user ID to name) to avoid expensive JOIN operations.

Align GROUP BY and ORDER BY for merge efficiency. When using SummingMergeTree or AggregatingMergeTree , ensure GROUP BY matches the ORDER BY clause in the target table to allow efficient row merging.

Use explicit column aliases. When tables have overlapping column names, use aliases to prevent ambiguity and ensure correct results in the target table.

Consider insert volume and frequency. JOINs work well in moderate insert workloads. For high-throughput ingestion, consider using staging tables, pre-joins, or other approaches such as Dictionaries and JOINs work well in moderate insert workloads. For high-throughput ingestion, consider using staging tables, pre-joins, or other approaches such as Dictionaries and Refreshable Materialized Views

​ Using source table in filters and joins

When working with Materialized Views in ClickHouse, it’s important to understand how the source table is treated during the execution of the materialized view’s query. Specifically, the source table in the materialized view’s query is replaced with the inserted block of data. This behavior can lead to some unexpected results if not properly understood.

​ Example scenario

Consider the following setup:

CREATE TABLE t0 ( `c0` Int ) ENGINE = Memory; CREATE TABLE mvw1_inner ( `c0` Int ) ENGINE = Memory; CREATE TABLE mvw2_inner ( `c0` Int ) ENGINE = Memory; CREATE VIEW vt0 AS SELECT * FROM t0; CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mvw1 TO mvw1_inner AS SELECT count ( * ) AS c0 FROM t0 LEFT JOIN ( SELECT * FROM t0 ) AS x ON t0 . c0 = x . c0 ; CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mvw2 TO mvw2_inner AS SELECT count ( * ) AS c0 FROM t0 LEFT JOIN vt0 ON t0 . c0 = vt0 . c0 ; INSERT INTO t0 VALUES ( 1 ),( 2 ),( 3 ); INSERT INTO t0 VALUES ( 1 ),( 2 ),( 3 ),( 4 ),( 5 ); SELECT * FROM mvw1;

┌─c0─┐ │ 3 │ │ 5 │ └────┘

SELECT * FROM mvw2;

┌─c0─┐ │ 3 │ │ 8 │ └────┘

In the above example, we have two Materialized Views mvw1 and mvw2 that perform similar operations but with a slight difference in how they reference the source table t0 .

In mvw1 , table t0 is directly referenced inside a (SELECT * FROM t0) subquery on the right side of the JOIN. When data is inserted into t0 , the materialized view’s query is executed with the inserted block of data replacing t0 . This means that the JOIN operation is performed only on the newly inserted rows, not the entire table.

In the second case with joining vt0 , the view reads all the data from t0 . This ensures that the JOIN operation considers all rows in t0 , not just the newly inserted block.

The key difference lies in how ClickHouse handles the source table in the materialized view’s query. When a materialized view is triggered by an insert, the source table ( t0 in this case) is replaced by the inserted block of data. This behavior can be leveraged to optimize queries but also requires careful consideration to avoid unexpected results.

​ Use cases and caveats

In practice, you may use this behavior to optimize Materialized Views that only need to process a subset of the source table’s data. For example, you can use a subquery to filter the source table before joining it with other tables. This can help reduce the amount of data processed by the materialized view and improve performance.

CREATE TABLE t0 (id UInt32, value String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id; CREATE TABLE t1 (id UInt32, description String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id; INSERT INTO t1 VALUES ( 1 , 'A' ), ( 2 , 'B' ), ( 3 , 'C' ); CREATE TABLE mvw1_target_table (id UInt32, value String, description String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id; CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mvw1 TO mvw1_target_table AS SELECT t0 . id , t0 . value , t1 . description FROM t0 JOIN ( SELECT * FROM t1 WHERE t1 . id IN ( SELECT id FROM t0)) AS t1 ON t0 . id = t1 . id ;

In this example, the set built from the IN (SELECT id FROM t0) subquery has only the newly inserted rows, which can help to filter t1 against it.

​ Example with stack overflow

daily badges per user, including the user’s display name from the users table. Consider our earlier materialized view example to compute, including the user’s display name from thetable.

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_badges_by_user_mv TO daily_badges_by_user AS SELECT toDate( Date ) AS Day , b . UserId , u . DisplayName , countIf(Class = 'Gold' ) AS Gold, countIf(Class = 'Silver' ) AS Silver, countIf(Class = 'Bronze' ) AS Bronze FROM badges AS b LEFT JOIN users AS u ON b . UserId = u . Id GROUP BY Day , b . UserId , u . DisplayName ;

This view significantly impacted insert latency on the badges table e.g.

INSERT INTO badges VALUES ( 53505058 , 2936484 , 'gingerwizard' , now (), 'Gold' , 0 );

1 row in set. Elapsed: 7.517 sec.

Using the approach above, we can optimize this view. We’ll add a filter to the users table using the user ids in the inserted badge rows:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_badges_by_user_mv TO daily_badges_by_user AS SELECT toDate( Date ) AS Day , b . UserId , u . DisplayName , countIf(Class = 'Gold' ) AS Gold, countIf(Class = 'Silver' ) AS Silver, countIf(Class = 'Bronze' ) AS Bronze FROM badges AS b LEFT JOIN ( SELECT Id, DisplayName FROM users WHERE Id IN ( SELECT UserId FROM badges ) ) AS u ON b . UserId = u . Id GROUP BY Day , b . UserId , u . DisplayName

Not only does this speed up the initial badges insert:

INSERT INTO badges SELECT * FROM s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/badges.parquet' )

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 132.118 sec. Processed 323.43 million rows, 4.69 GB (2.45 million rows/s., 35.49 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 1.99 GiB.

But also means future badge inserts are efficient:

INSERT INTO badges VALUES ( 53505058 , 2936484 , 'gingerwizard' , now (), 'Gold' , 0 );

1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.583 sec.

In the above operation, only one row is retrieved from the users table for the user id 2936484 . This lookup is also optimized with a table ordering key of Id .

​ Materialized views and unions

UNION ALL queries are commonly used to combine data from multiple source tables into a single result set.

While UNION ALL isn’t directly supported in Incremental Materialized Views, you can achieve the same outcome by creating a separate materialized view for each SELECT branch and writing their results to a shared target table.

For our example, we’ll use the Stack Overflow dataset. Consider the badges and comments tables below, which represent the badges earned by a user and the comments they make on posts:

CREATE TABLE stackoverflow .comments ( `Id` UInt32, `PostId` UInt32, `Score` UInt16, `Text` String, `CreationDate` DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ), `UserId` Int32, `UserDisplayName` LowCardinality(String) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY CreationDate CREATE TABLE stackoverflow .badges ( `Id` UInt32, `UserId` Int32, `Name` LowCardinality(String), `Date` DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' ), `Class` Enum8( 'Gold' = 1 , 'Silver' = 2 , 'Bronze' = 3 ), `TagBased` Bool ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY UserId

These can be populated with the following INSERT INTO commands:

INSERT INTO stackoverflow . badges SELECT * FROM s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/badges.parquet' ) INSERT INTO stackoverflow . comments SELECT * FROM s3( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/comments/*.parquet' )

Suppose we want to create a unified view of user activity, showing the last activity by each user by combining these two tables:

SELECT UserId, argMax( description , event_time) AS last_description, argMax(activity_type, event_time) AS activity_type, max (event_time) AS last_activity FROM ( SELECT UserId, CreationDate AS event_time, Text AS description , 'comment' AS activity_type FROM stackoverflow . comments UNION ALL SELECT UserId, Date AS event_time, Name AS description , 'badge' AS activity_type FROM stackoverflow . badges ) GROUP BY UserId ORDER BY last_activity DESC LIMIT 10

Let’s assume we have a target table to receive the results of this query. Note the use of the AggregatingMergeTree table engine and AggregateFunction to ensure results are merged correctly:

CREATE TABLE user_activity ( `UserId` String, `last_description` AggregateFunction(argMax, String, DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' )), `activity_type` AggregateFunction(argMax, String, DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' )), `last_activity` SimpleAggregateFunction(max, DateTime64( 3 , 'UTC' )) ) ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree ORDER BY UserId

Wanting this table to update as new rows are inserted into either badges or comments , a naive approach to this problem may be to try and create a materialized view with the previous union query:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW user_activity_mv TO user_activity AS SELECT UserId, argMaxState( description , event_time) AS last_description, argMaxState(activity_type, event_time) AS activity_type, max (event_time) AS last_activity FROM ( SELECT UserId, CreationDate AS event_time, Text AS description , 'comment' AS activity_type FROM stackoverflow . comments UNION ALL SELECT UserId, Date AS event_time, Name AS description , 'badge' AS activity_type FROM stackoverflow . badges ) GROUP BY UserId ORDER BY last_activity DESC

While this is valid syntactically, it will produce unintended results - the view will only trigger inserts to the comments table. For example:

INSERT INTO comments VALUES ( 99999999 , 23121 , 1 , 'The answer is 42' , now (), 2936484 , 'gingerwizard' ); SELECT UserId, argMaxMerge(last_description) AS description , argMaxMerge(activity_type) AS activity_type, max (last_activity) AS last_activity FROM user_activity WHERE UserId = '2936484' GROUP BY UserId

┌─UserId──┬─description──────┬─activity_type─┬───────────last_activity─┐ │ 2936484 │ The answer is 42 │ comment │ 2025-04-15 09:56:19.000 │ └─────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.

Inserts into the badges table won’t trigger the view, causing user_activity to not receive updates:

INSERT INTO badges VALUES ( 53505058 , 2936484 , 'gingerwizard' , now (), 'Gold' , 0 ); SELECT UserId, argMaxMerge(last_description) AS description , argMaxMerge(activity_type) AS activity_type, max (last_activity) AS last_activity FROM user_activity WHERE UserId = '2936484' GROUP BY UserId;

┌─UserId──┬─description──────┬─activity_type─┬───────────last_activity─┐ │ 2936484 │ The answer is 42 │ comment │ 2025-04-15 09:56:19.000 │ └─────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.

To solve this, we simply create a materialized view for each SELECT statement:

DROP TABLE user_activity_mv; TRUNCATE TABLE user_activity; CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW comment_activity_mv TO user_activity AS SELECT UserId, argMaxState( Text , CreationDate) AS last_description, argMaxState( 'comment' , CreationDate) AS activity_type, max (CreationDate) AS last_activity FROM stackoverflow . comments GROUP BY UserId; CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW badges_activity_mv TO user_activity AS SELECT UserId, argMaxState( Name , Date ) AS last_description, argMaxState( 'badge' , Date ) AS activity_type, max ( Date ) AS last_activity FROM stackoverflow . badges GROUP BY UserId;

Inserting to either table now results in the correct results. For example, if we insert into the comments table:

INSERT INTO comments VALUES ( 99999999 , 23121 , 1 , 'The answer is 42' , now (), 2936484 , 'gingerwizard' ); SELECT UserId, argMaxMerge(last_description) AS description , argMaxMerge(activity_type) AS activity_type, max (last_activity) AS last_activity FROM user_activity WHERE UserId = '2936484' GROUP BY UserId;

┌─UserId──┬─description──────┬─activity_type─┬───────────last_activity─┐ │ 2936484 │ The answer is 42 │ comment │ 2025-04-15 10:18:47.000 │ └─────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.

Likewise, inserts into the badges table are reflected in the user_activity table:

INSERT INTO badges VALUES ( 53505058 , 2936484 , 'gingerwizard' , now (), 'Gold' , 0 ); SELECT UserId, argMaxMerge(last_description) AS description , argMaxMerge(activity_type) AS activity_type, max (last_activity) AS last_activity FROM user_activity WHERE UserId = '2936484' GROUP BY UserId

┌─UserId──┬─description──┬─activity_type─┬───────────last_activity─┐ │ 2936484 │ gingerwizard │ badge │ 2025-04-15 10:20:18.000 │ └─────────┴──────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.

​ Parallel vs sequential processing

As shown in the previous example, a table can act as the source for multiple Materialized Views. The order in which these are executed depends on the setting parallel_view_processing

By default, this setting is equal to 0 ( false ), meaning Materialized Views are executed sequentially in uuid order.

For example, consider the following source table and 3 Materialized Views, each sending rows to a target table:

CREATE TABLE source ( `message` String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple(); CREATE TABLE target ( `message` String, `from` String, `now` DateTime64( 9 ), `sleep` UInt8 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple(); CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_2 TO target AS SELECT message , 'mv2' AS from , now64( 9 ) as now , sleep( 1 ) as sleep FROM source; CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_3 TO target AS SELECT message , 'mv3' AS from , now64( 9 ) as now , sleep( 1 ) as sleep FROM source; CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_1 TO target AS SELECT message , 'mv1' AS from , now64( 9 ) as now , sleep( 1 ) as sleep FROM source;

Notice that each of the views pauses 1 second prior to inserting their rows to the target table while also including their name and insertion time.

Inserting a row into the table source takes ~3 seconds, with each view executing sequentially:

INSERT INTO source VALUES ( 'test' )

1 row in set. Elapsed: 3.786 sec.

We can confirm the arrival of rows from each row with a SELECT :

SELECT message , from , now FROM target ORDER BY now ASC

┌─message─┬─from─┬───────────────────────────now─┐ │ test │ mv3 │ 2025-04-15 14:52:01.306162309 │ │ test │ mv1 │ 2025-04-15 14:52:02.307693521 │ │ test │ mv2 │ 2025-04-15 14:52:03.309250283 │ └─────────┴──────┴───────────────────────────────┘ 3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.015 sec.

This aligns with the uuid of the views:

SELECT name , uuid FROM system . tables WHERE name IN ( 'mv_1' , 'mv_2' , 'mv_3' ) ORDER BY uuid ASC

┌─name─┬─uuid─────────────────────────────────┐ │ mv_3 │ ba5e36d0-fa9e-4fe8-8f8c-bc4f72324111 │ │ mv_1 │ b961c3ac-5a0e-4117-ab71-baa585824d43 │ │ mv_2 │ e611cc31-70e5-499b-adcc-53fb12b109f5 │ └──────┴──────────────────────────────────────┘ 3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.

Conversely, consider what happens if we insert a row with parallel_view_processing=1 enabled. With this enabled, the views are executed in parallel, giving no guarantees to the order at which rows arrive to the target table:

TRUNCATE target ; SET parallel_view_processing = 1 ; INSERT INTO source VALUES ( 'test' );

1 row in set. Elapsed: 1.588 sec.

SELECT message , from , now FROM target ORDER BY now ASC

┌─message─┬─from─┬───────────────────────────now─┐ │ test │ mv3 │ 2025-04-15 19:47:32.242937372 │ │ test │ mv1 │ 2025-04-15 19:47:32.243058183 │ │ test │ mv2 │ 2025-04-15 19:47:32.337921800 │ └─────────┴──────┴───────────────────────────────┘ 3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.

Although our ordering of the arrival of rows from each view is the same, this isn’t guaranteed - as illustrated by the similarity of each row’s insert time. Also note the improved insert performance.

​ When to use parallel processing

Enabling parallel_view_processing=1 can significantly improve insert throughput, as shown above, especially when multiple Materialized Views are attached to a single table. However, it’s important to understand the trade-offs:

Increased insert pressure : All Materialized Views are executed simultaneously, increasing CPU and memory usage. If each view performs heavy computation or JOINs, this can overload the system.

: All Materialized Views are executed simultaneously, increasing CPU and memory usage. If each view performs heavy computation or JOINs, this can overload the system. Need for strict execution order: In rare workflows where the order of view execution matters (e.g., chained dependencies), parallel execution may lead to inconsistent state or race conditions. While possible to design around this, such setups are fragile and may break with future versions.

Historical defaults and stability Sequential execution was the default for a long time, in part due to error handling complexities. Historically, a failure in one materialized view could prevent others from executing. Newer versions have improved this by isolating failures per block, but sequential execution still provides clearer failure semantics.

In general, enable parallel_view_processing=1 when:

You have multiple independent Materialized Views

You’re aiming to maximize insert performance

You’re aware of the system’s capacity to handle concurrent view execution

Leave it disabled when:

Materialized Views have dependencies on one another

You require predictable, ordered execution

You’re debugging or auditing insert behavior and want deterministic replay

​ Materialized views and Common Table Expressions (CTE)

Non-recursive Common Table Expressions (CTEs) are supported in Materialized Views.

Common Table Expressions aren’t materialized ClickHouse doesn’t materialize CTEs; instead, it substitutes the CTE definition directly into the query, which can lead to multiple evaluations of the same expression (if the CTE is used more than once).

Consider the following example which computes daily activity for each post type.

CREATE TABLE daily_post_activity ( Day Date , PostType String, PostsCreated SimpleAggregateFunction(sum, UInt64), AvgScore AggregateFunction(avg, Int32), TotalViews SimpleAggregateFunction(sum, UInt64) ) ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree ORDER BY ( Day , PostType); CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_post_activity_mv TO daily_post_activity AS WITH filtered_posts AS ( SELECT toDate(CreationDate) AS Day , PostTypeId, Score, ViewCount FROM posts WHERE Score > 0 AND PostTypeId IN ( 1 , 2 ) -- Question or Answer ) SELECT Day , CASE PostTypeId WHEN 1 THEN 'Question' WHEN 2 THEN 'Answer' END AS PostType, count () AS PostsCreated, avgState(Score) AS AvgScore, sum (ViewCount) AS TotalViews FROM filtered_posts GROUP BY Day , PostTypeId;

While the CTE is strictly unnecessary here, for example purposes, the view will work as expected:

INSERT INTO posts SELECT * FROM s3Cluster( 'default' , 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posts/by_month/*.parquet' )

SELECT Day , PostType, avgMerge(AvgScore) AS AvgScore, sum (PostsCreated) AS PostsCreated, sum (TotalViews) AS TotalViews FROM daily_post_activity GROUP BY Day , PostType ORDER BY Day DESC LIMIT 10

┌────────Day─┬─PostType─┬───────────AvgScore─┬─PostsCreated─┬─TotalViews─┐ │ 2024-03-31 │ Question │ 1.3317757009345794 │ 214 │ 9728 │ │ 2024-03-31 │ Answer │ 1.4747191011235956 │ 356 │ 0 │ │ 2024-03-30 │ Answer │ 1.4587912087912087 │ 364 │ 0 │ │ 2024-03-30 │ Question │ 1.2748815165876777 │ 211 │ 9606 │ │ 2024-03-29 │ Question │ 1.2641509433962264 │ 318 │ 14552 │ │ 2024-03-29 │ Answer │ 1.4706927175843694 │ 563 │ 0 │ │ 2024-03-28 │ Answer │ 1.601637107776262 │ 733 │ 0 │ │ 2024-03-28 │ Question │ 1.3530864197530865 │ 405 │ 24564 │ │ 2024-03-27 │ Question │ 1.3225806451612903 │ 434 │ 21346 │ │ 2024-03-27 │ Answer │ 1.4907539118065434 │ 703 │ 0 │ └────────────┴──────────┴────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────┘ 10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.013 sec. Processed 11.45 thousand rows, 663.87 KB (866.53 thousand rows/s., 50.26 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 989.53 KiB.

In ClickHouse, CTEs are inlined which means they’re effectively copy-pasted into the query during optimization and not materialized. This means:

If your CTE references a different table from the source table (i.e., the one the materialized view is attached to), and is used in a JOIN or IN clause, it will behave like a subquery or join, not a trigger.

or clause, it will behave like a subquery or join, not a trigger. The materialized view will still only trigger on inserts into the main source table, but the CTE will be re-executed on every insert, which may cause unnecessary overhead, especially if the referenced table is large.

For example,

WITH recent_users AS ( SELECT Id FROM stackoverflow . users WHERE CreationDate > now () - INTERVAL 7 DAY ) SELECT * FROM stackoverflow . posts WHERE OwnerUserId IN ( SELECT Id FROM recent_users)

In this case, the users CTE is re-evaluated on every insert into posts, and the materialized view won’t update when new users are inserted - only when posts are.