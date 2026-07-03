Example: We will use a fake dataset with the number of views per hour for a group of domain names. Our Goal
- We need the data aggregated by month for each domain name,
- We also need the data aggregated by year for each domain name.
- Write queries that will read and aggregate the data during the SELECT request
- Prepare the data at the ingest time to a new format
- Prepare the data at the time of ingest to a specific aggregation.
Source table for the materialized viewsCreate the source table, because our goals involve reporting on the aggregated data and not the individual rows, we can parse it, pass the information on to the Materialized Views, and discard the actual incoming data. This meets our goals and saves on storage so we will use the
Null table engine.
CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS analytics;
CREATE TABLE analytics.hourly_data
(
`domain_name` String,
`event_time` DateTime,
`count_views` UInt64
)
ENGINE = Null
You can create a materialized view on a Null table. So the data written to the table will end up affecting the view, but the original raw data will still be discarded.
Monthly aggregated table and materialized viewFor the first materialized view, we need to create the
Target table, for this example, it will be
analytics.monthly_aggregated_data and we will store the sum of the views by month and domain name.
The materialized view that will forward the data on the target table will look like this:
CREATE TABLE analytics.monthly_aggregated_data
(
`domain_name` String,
`month` Date,
`sumCountViews` AggregateFunction(sum, UInt64)
)
ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree
ORDER BY (domain_name, month)
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW analytics.monthly_aggregated_data_mv
TO analytics.monthly_aggregated_data
AS
SELECT
toDate(toStartOfMonth(event_time)) AS month,
domain_name,
sumState(count_views) AS sumCountViews
FROM analytics.hourly_data
GROUP BY
domain_name,
month
Yearly aggregated table and materialized viewNow we will create the second Materialized view that will be linked to our previous target table
monthly_aggregated_data.
First, we will create a new target table that will store the sum of views aggregated by year for each domain name.
This step defines the cascade. The
CREATE TABLE analytics.year_aggregated_data
(
`domain_name` String,
`year` UInt16,
`sumCountViews` UInt64
)
ENGINE = SummingMergeTree()
ORDER BY (domain_name, year)
FROM statement will use the
monthly_aggregated_data table, this means the data flow will be:
- The data comes to the
hourly_datatable.
- ClickHouse will forward the data received to the first materialized view
monthly_aggregated_datatable,
- Finally, the data received in step 2 will be forwarded to the
year_aggregated_data.
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW analytics.year_aggregated_data_mv
TO analytics.year_aggregated_data
AS
SELECT
toYear(toStartOfYear(month)) AS year,
domain_name,
sumMerge(sumCountViews) AS sumCountViews
FROM analytics.monthly_aggregated_data
GROUP BY
domain_name,
year
A common misinterpretation when working with Materialized views is that data is read from the table, This isn’t how
Materialized views work; the data forwarded is the inserted block, not the final result in your table.Let’s imagine in this example that the engine used in
monthly_aggregated_data is a CollapsingMergeTree, the data forwarded to our second Materialized view
year_aggregated_data_mv won’t be the final result of the collapsed table, it will forward the block of data with the fields defined as in the
SELECT ... GROUP BY.If you’re using CollapsingMergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, or even SummingMergeTree and you plan to create a cascade Materialized view you need to understand the limitations described here.
Sample dataNow is the time to test our cascade materialized view by inserting some data:
If you SELECT the contents of
INSERT INTO analytics.hourly_data (domain_name, event_time, count_views)
VALUES ('clickhouse.com', '2019-01-01 10:00:00', 1),
('clickhouse.com', '2019-02-02 00:00:00', 2),
('clickhouse.com', '2019-02-01 00:00:00', 3),
('clickhouse.com', '2020-01-01 00:00:00', 6);
analytics.hourly_data you will see the following because the table engine is
Null, but the data was processed.
SELECT * FROM analytics.hourly_data
We have used a small dataset to be sure we can follow and compare the result with what we’re expecting, once your flow is correct with a small data set, you could just move to a large amount of data.
Ok.
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.
ResultsIf you try to query the target table by selecting the
sumCountViews field, you will see the binary representation (in some terminals), as the value isn’t stored as a number but as an AggregateFunction type.
To get the final result of the aggregation you should use the
-Merge suffix.
You can see the special characters stored in AggregateFunction with this query:
SELECT sumCountViews FROM analytics.monthly_aggregated_data
Instead, let’s try using the
┌─sumCountViews─┐
│ │
│ │
│ │
└───────────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.
Merge suffix to get the
sumCountViews value:
SELECT
sumMerge(sumCountViews) AS sumCountViews
FROM analytics.monthly_aggregated_data;
In the
┌─sumCountViews─┐
│ 12 │
└───────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.
AggregatingMergeTree we have defined the
AggregateFunction as
sum, so we can use the
sumMerge. When we use the function
avg on the
AggregateFunction, we will use
avgMerge, and so forth.
Now we can review that the Materialized Views answer the goal we have defined. Now that we have the data stored in the target table
SELECT
month,
domain_name,
sumMerge(sumCountViews) AS sumCountViews
FROM analytics.monthly_aggregated_data
GROUP BY
domain_name,
month
monthly_aggregated_data we can get the data aggregated by month for each domain name:
SELECT
month,
domain_name,
sumMerge(sumCountViews) AS sumCountViews
FROM analytics.monthly_aggregated_data
GROUP BY
domain_name,
month
The data aggregated by year for each domain name:
┌──────month─┬─domain_name────┬─sumCountViews─┐
│ 2020-01-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 6 │
│ 2019-01-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 1 │
│ 2019-02-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 5 │
└────────────┴────────────────┴───────────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.
SELECT
year,
domain_name,
sum(sumCountViews)
FROM analytics.year_aggregated_data
GROUP BY
domain_name,
year
┌─year─┬─domain_name────┬─sum(sumCountViews)─┐
│ 2019 │ clickhouse.com │ 6 │
│ 2020 │ clickhouse.com │ 6 │
└──────┴────────────────┴────────────────────┘
2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.
Combining multiple source tables to single target tableMaterialized views can also be used to combine multiple source tables into the same destination table. This is useful for creating a materialized view that is similar to a
UNION ALL logic.
First, create two source tables representing different sets of metrics:
Then create the
CREATE TABLE analytics.impressions
(
`event_time` DateTime,
`domain_name` String
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (domain_name, event_time)
;
CREATE TABLE analytics.clicks
(
`event_time` DateTime,
`domain_name` String
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (domain_name, event_time)
;
Target table with the combined set of metrics:
Create two materialized views pointing to the same
CREATE TABLE analytics.daily_overview
(
`on_date` Date,
`domain_name` String,
`impressions` SimpleAggregateFunction(sum, UInt64),
`clicks` SimpleAggregateFunction(sum, UInt64)
) ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree ORDER BY (on_date, domain_name)
Target table. You don’t need to explicitly include the missing columns:
Now when you insert values those values will be aggregated to their respective columns in the
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW analytics.daily_impressions_mv
TO analytics.daily_overview
AS
SELECT
toDate(event_time) AS on_date,
domain_name,
count() AS impressions,
0 clicks ---<<<--- if you omit this, it will be the same 0
FROM
analytics.impressions
GROUP BY
toDate(event_time) AS on_date,
domain_name
;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW analytics.daily_clicks_mv
TO analytics.daily_overview
AS
SELECT
toDate(event_time) AS on_date,
domain_name,
count() AS clicks,
0 impressions ---<<<--- if you omit this, it will be the same 0
FROM
analytics.clicks
GROUP BY
toDate(event_time) AS on_date,
domain_name
;
Target table:
The combined impressions and clicks together in the
INSERT INTO analytics.impressions (domain_name, event_time)
VALUES ('clickhouse.com', '2019-01-01 00:00:00'),
('clickhouse.com', '2019-01-01 12:00:00'),
('clickhouse.com', '2019-02-01 00:00:00'),
('clickhouse.com', '2019-03-01 00:00:00')
;
INSERT INTO analytics.clicks (domain_name, event_time)
VALUES ('clickhouse.com', '2019-01-01 00:00:00'),
('clickhouse.com', '2019-01-01 12:00:00'),
('clickhouse.com', '2019-03-01 00:00:00')
;
Target table:
This query should output something like:
SELECT
on_date,
domain_name,
sum(impressions) AS impressions,
sum(clicks) AS clicks
FROM
analytics.daily_overview
GROUP BY
on_date,
domain_name
;
┌────on_date─┬─domain_name────┬─impressions─┬─clicks─┐
│ 2019-01-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 2 │ 2 │
│ 2019-03-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2019-02-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 1 │ 0 │
└────────────┴────────────────┴─────────────┴────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.018 sec.