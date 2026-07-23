|Page
|Description
|Incremental materialized view
|Allow users to shift the cost of computation from query time to insert time, resulting in faster
SELECT queries.
|Refreshable materialized view
|Conceptually similar to incremental materialized views but require the periodic execution of the query over the full dataset - the results of which are stored in a target table for querying.
|Cascading materialized views
|Chain multiple materialized views together to build incremental data transformations.
Materialized views
Index page for materialized views
Last modified on July 23, 2026
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