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يمكنك استخدام clickhouse-client لتمرير الملفات المحلية إلى خدمة ClickHouse الخاصة بك. يتيح لك ذلك معالجة البيانات مسبقًا باستخدام العديد من وظائف ClickHouse القوية والعملية. لنلقِ نظرة على مثال…
  1. لنفترض أن لدينا ملف TSV باسم comments.tsv يحتوي على بعض تعليقات Hacker News، ويحتوي صف الرأس على أسماء الأعمدة. تحتاج إلى تحديد تنسيق الإدخال عند إدراج البيانات، وهو في حالتنا TabSeparatedWithNames:
  1. لنُنشئ الجدول لبيانات Hacker News:
  1. نريد تحويل العمود author إلى أحرف صغيرة، ويمكن فعل ذلك بسهولة باستخدام الدالة lower. ونريد أيضًا تقسيم السلسلة النصية comment إلى رموز وتخزين النتيجة في العمود tokens، ويمكن فعل ذلك باستخدام الدالة extractAll. يمكنك تنفيذ كل ذلك بأمر واحد من clickhouse-client — لاحظ كيف يُمرَّر الملف comments.tsv إلى clickhouse-client باستخدام المعامل <:
تُعدّ الدالة input مفيدة هنا لأنها تتيح لنا تحويل البيانات أثناء إدراجها في جدول hackernews. وتكون وسيطة input هي تنسيق البيانات الخام الواردة، وسترى ذلك في كثير من دوال الجداول الأخرى (حيث تحدد مخططًا للبيانات الواردة).
  1. هذا كل شيء! أصبحت البيانات الآن في ClickHouse:
النتيجة:
  1. خيار آخر هو استخدام أداة مثل cat لتمرير الملف إلى clickhouse-client. على سبيل المثال، يعطي الأمر التالي النتيجة نفسها عند استخدام المعامل <:
تفضّل بزيارة صفحة الوثائق الخاصة بـ clickhouse-client للاطلاع على تفاصيل كيفية تثبيت clickhouse-client على نظام التشغيل المحلي لديك.
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