from clickhouse_backupview import open_backup, S3, FileInfo # Open a backup. We could also use a local path: # backup = open_backup("/backups/my_backup_1/") backup = open_backup(S3( "uri" , "access_key_id" , "secret_access_key" )) # Get a list of databasess inside the backup. print (backup.get_databases())) # Get a list of tables inside the backup, # and for each table its create query and a list of parts and partitions. for db in backup.get_databases(): for tbl in backup.get_tables( database = db): print (backup.get_create_query( database = db, table = tbl)) print (backup.get_partitions( database = db, table = tbl)) print (backup.get_parts( database = db, table = tbl)) # Extract everything from the backup. backup.extract_all( table = "mydb.mytable" , out = '/tmp/my_backup_1/all/' ) # Extract the data of a specific table. backup.extract_table_data( table = "mydb.mytable" , out = '/tmp/my_backup_1/mytable/' ) # Extract a single partition. backup.extract_table_data( table = "mydb.mytable" , partition = "202201" , out = '/tmp/my_backup_1/202201/' ) # Extract a single part. backup.extract_table_data( table = "mydb.mytable" , part = "202201_100_200_3" , out = '/tmp/my_backup_1/202201_100_200_3/' )