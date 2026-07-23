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وحدة بايثون للمساعدة في تحليل النسخ الاحتياطية التي أُنشئت باستخدام الأمر BACKUP. وكان الدافع الرئيسي منها هو إتاحة الحصول على بعض المعلومات من نسخة احتياطية دون استعادتها فعليًا. توفر هذه الوحدة وظائف من أجل:
  • تعداد الملفات الموجودة في نسخة احتياطية
  • قراءة الملفات من نسخة احتياطية
  • الحصول على معلومات مفيدة وبصيغة مقروءة عن قواعد البيانات والجداول والأجزاء الموجودة في نسخة احتياطية
  • التحقق من سلامة نسخة احتياطية

مثال:

لمزيد من الأمثلة، راجع test.
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