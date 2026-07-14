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التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

معلمات الاستعلام

limit
integer
افتراضي:1000

Maximum number of webhooks to return.

النطاق المطلوب: 1 <= x <= 1000
offset
integer
افتراضي:0

Number of webhooks to skip before returning results.

النطاق المطلوب: x >= 0

الاستجابة

Successfully retrieved webhooks

data
object[]
مطلوب

List of webhook objects.

meta
object
مطلوب

Pagination metadata for this result page.

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