Delete Webhook
Deletes a webhook. Blocked with a 409 while any alert still references it — reassign or remove those alerts first — so deletion never leaves an alert pointing at a missing webhook (which would silently drop notifications). Mirrors the internal webhook delete guard.
DELETE
/
api
/
v2
/
webhooks
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
التفويضات
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
معلمات المسار
Webhook ID
الاستجابة
Successfully deleted webhook
The response is of type
object.
آخر تعديل في ١٤ يوليو ٢٠٢٦
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السابق
Update WebhookReplaces an existing webhook. Readable optional fields (`description`, `body`) are a full replace: omitting them clears them. The write-only fields `headers` and `queryParams` are never returned on read, so omitting them preserves the stored values; send an explicit empty object (`{}`) to clear them. Exception: if the destination (`url` or `service`) changes, omitted `headers`/ `queryParams` are cleared rather than preserved so stored secrets are never forwarded to a new destination.
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}