Update Dashboard
Updates an existing dashboard.
Concurrency: This endpoint does not support optimistic concurrency control. Concurrent PUT requests for the same dashboard may silently overwrite each other, which can leave orphan tile-to-container references on layout-shape edits. Clients should serialize edits to a given dashboard.
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"name": "Updated Dashboard Name",
"tiles": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"name": "Updated Line Chart",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "line",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "count",
"where": "level:error"
}
]
}
},
{
"id": "new-tile-123",
"name": "New Number Chart",
"x": 6,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "number",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "count",
"where": "level:info"
}
]
}
}
],
"tags": [
"production",
"updated"
],
"filters": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a301005",
"type": "QUERY_EXPRESSION",
"name": "Environment",
"expression": "environment",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111"
}
]
}
}
{
"message": "Could not find the following source IDs: 68fa86308aa879b977aa6af6"
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Dashboard not found"
}
{
"message": "Invalid dashboard configuration"
}
التفويضات
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
معلمات المسار
Dashboard ID
الجسم
Dashboard name.
1024
"Updated Dashboard Name"
Full list of tiles for the dashboard. Existing tiles are matched by ID; tiles with an ID that does not match an existing tile will be assigned a new generated ID.
500
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Tags for organizing and filtering dashboards.
50
32
["production", "updated"]
Dashboard filter keys on the dashboard, applied across all tiles
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Optional default dashboard query to persist on the dashboard.
"service.name = 'api'"
Query language used by savedQuery.
sql,
lucene
"sql"
Optional default dashboard filter values to persist on the dashboard.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Optional grouping containers. Each tile may join a container via tile.containerId, and a tab inside it via tile.tabId.
50
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
الاستجابة
Successfully updated dashboard
هل كانت هذه الصفحة مفيدة؟
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"name": "Updated Dashboard Name",
"tiles": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"name": "Updated Line Chart",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "line",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "count",
"where": "level:error"
}
]
}
},
{
"id": "new-tile-123",
"name": "New Number Chart",
"x": 6,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "number",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "count",
"where": "level:info"
}
]
}
}
],
"tags": [
"production",
"updated"
],
"filters": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a301005",
"type": "QUERY_EXPRESSION",
"name": "Environment",
"expression": "environment",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111"
}
]
}
}
{
"message": "Could not find the following source IDs: 68fa86308aa879b977aa6af6"
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Dashboard not found"
}
{
"message": "Invalid dashboard configuration"
}