Delete Dashboard
Deletes a dashboard
DELETE
/
api
/
v2
/
dashboards
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Dashboard not found"
}
التفويضات
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
معلمات المسار
Dashboard ID
الاستجابة
Successfully deleted dashboard
The response is of type
object.
آخر تعديل في ١٤ يوليو ٢٠٢٦
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السابق
Validate DashboardValidates a dashboard body against the same schema and tile rules used by POST /api/v2/dashboards. The dashboard is **never persisted**. Use this endpoint at plan time (e.g. from a Terraform provider) to check that a dashboard configuration is valid before applying it.
التالي
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Dashboard not found"
}