الصنف الأساسية الشبيهة بـ DataFrame لمعالجة البيانات.
DataStore
from chdb.datastore import DataStore
المُنشئ
المعلمات:
DataStore(data=None, columns=None, index=None, dtype=None, copy=None)
أمثلة:
|المعلمة
|النوع
|الوصف
data
|dict/list/DataFrame/DataStore
|بيانات الإدخال
columns
|list
|أسماء الأعمدة
index
|Index
|فهرس الصف
dtype
|dict
|أنواع بيانات الأعمدة
copy
|bool
|نسخ البيانات
# From dictionary
ds = DataStore({'a': [1, 2, 3], 'b': ['x', 'y', 'z']})
# From pandas DataFrame
import pandas as pd
ds = DataStore(pd.DataFrame({'a': [1, 2, 3]}))
# Empty DataStore
ds = DataStore()
|الخاصية
|النوع
|الوصف
columns
|Index
|أسماء الأعمدة
dtypes
|Series
|أنواع بيانات الأعمدة
shape
|tuple
|(الصفوف، الأعمدة)
size
|int
|إجمالي العناصر
ndim
|int
|عدد الأبعاد (2)
empty
|bool
|ما إذا كان DataFrame فارغًا
values
|ndarray
|البيانات الأساسية على هيئة مصفوفة NumPy
index
|Index
|فهرس الصفوف
T
|DataStore
|منقول
axes
|list
|قائمة المحاور
دوال المصنع
راجع دوال المصنع لمزيد من التفاصيل.
|الطريقة
|الوصف
uri(uri)
|دالة مصنع عامة من عنوان URI
from_file(path, ...)
|إنشاء من ملف
from_df(df)
|إنشاء من pandas DataFrame
from_s3(url, ...)
|إنشاء من S3
from_gcs(url, ...)
|إنشاء من Google Cloud Storage
from_azure(url, ...)
|إنشاء من Azure Blob
from_mysql(...)
|إنشاء من MySQL
from_postgresql(...)
|إنشاء من PostgreSQL
from_clickhouse(...)
|إنشاء من ClickHouse
from_mongodb(...)
|إنشاء من MongoDB
from_sqlite(...)
|إنشاء من SQLite
from_iceberg(path)
|إنشاء من جدول Iceberg
from_delta(path)
|إنشاء من Delta Lake
from_numbers(n)
|إنشاء بأرقام متسلسلة
from_random(rows, cols)
|إنشاء ببيانات عشوائية
run_sql(query)
|إنشاء من استعلام SQL
طرق الاستعلام
راجع بناء الاستعلامات لمزيد من التفاصيل.
|الطريقة
|القيمة المُعادة
|الوصف
select(*cols)
|DataStore
|تحديد الأعمدة
filter(condition)
|DataStore
|تصفية الصفوف
where(condition)
|DataStore
|اسم بديل لـ
filter
sort(*cols, ascending=True)
|DataStore
|فرز الصفوف
orderby(*cols)
|DataStore
|اسم بديل لـ
sort
limit(n)
|DataStore
|تقييد عدد الصفوف
offset(n)
|DataStore
|تخطي الصفوف
distinct(subset=None)
|DataStore
|إزالة التكرارات
groupby(*cols)
|LazyGroupBy
|تجميع الصفوف
having(condition)
|DataStore
|تصفية المجموعات
join(right, ...)
|DataStore
|ربط كائنات DataStore
union(other, all=False)
|DataStore
|دمج كائنات DataStore
when(cond, val)
|CaseWhen
|CASE WHEN
راجع التوافق مع Pandas للاطّلاع على القائمة الكاملة التي تضم 209 أساليب. الفهرسة:
الأساليب المتوافقة مع Pandas
head(),
tail(),
sample(),
loc,
iloc,
at,
iat,
query(),
isin(),
where(),
mask(),
get(),
xs(),
pop()
التجميع:
sum(),
mean(),
std(),
var(),
min(),
max(),
median(),
count(),
nunique(),
quantile(),
describe(),
corr(),
cov(),
skew(),
kurt()
المعالجة:
drop(),
drop_duplicates(),
dropna(),
fillna(),
replace(),
rename(),
assign(),
astype(),
copy()
الفرز:
sort_values(),
sort_index(),
nlargest(),
nsmallest(),
rank()
إعادة التشكيل:
pivot(),
pivot_table(),
melt(),
stack(),
unstack(),
transpose(),
explode(),
squeeze()
الدمج:
merge(),
join(),
concat(),
append(),
combine(),
update(),
compare()
التطبيق/التحويل:
apply(),
applymap(),
map(),
agg(),
transform(),
pipe(),
groupby()
السلاسل الزمنية:
rolling(),
expanding(),
ewm(),
shift(),
diff(),
pct_change(),
resample()
طرق الإدخال والإخراج
راجع عمليات الإدخال والإخراج للتفاصيل.
|الطريقة
|الوصف
to_csv(path, ...)
|تصدير إلى CSV
to_parquet(path, ...)
|تصدير إلى Parquet
to_json(path, ...)
|تصدير إلى JSON
to_excel(path, ...)
|تصدير إلى Excel
to_df()
|تحويل إلى pandas DataFrame
to_pandas()
|اسم بديل لـ to_df
to_arrow()
|تحويل إلى Arrow Table
to_dict(orient)
|تحويل إلى قاموس
to_records()
|تحويل إلى سجلات
to_numpy()
|تحويل إلى مصفوفة NumPy
to_sql()
|إنشاء نص SQL
to_string()
|تمثيل نصي
to_markdown()
|جدول Markdown
to_html()
|جدول HTML
طرق تصحيح الأخطاء
راجع تصحيح الأخطاء لمزيد من التفاصيل.
|الطريقة
|الوصف
explain(verbose=False)
|عرض خطة التنفيذ
clear_cache()
|مسح النتائج المخزنة مؤقتًا
الطرائق السحرية
|الطريقة
|الوصف
__getitem__(key)
ds['col'],
ds[['a', 'b']],
ds[condition]
__setitem__(key, value)
ds['col'] = value
__delitem__(key)
del ds['col']
__len__()
len(ds)
__iter__()
for col in ds
__contains__(key)
'col' in ds
__repr__()
repr(ds)
__str__()
str(ds)
__eq__(other)
ds == other
__ne__(other)
ds != other
__lt__(other)
ds < other
__le__(other)
ds <= other
__gt__(other)
ds > other
__ge__(other)
ds >= other
__add__(other)
ds + other
__sub__(other)
ds - other
__mul__(other)
ds * other
__truediv__(other)
ds / other
__floordiv__(other)
ds // other
__mod__(other)
ds % other
__pow__(other)
ds ** other
__and__(other)
ds & other
__or__(other)
|`ds
|other`
__invert__()
~ds
__neg__()
-ds
__pos__()
+ds
__abs__()
abs(ds)
يمثّل تعبيرًا لعمود يُستخدم في التقييم الكسول. ويُعاد عند الوصول إلى عمود.
ColumnExpr
# ColumnExpr is returned automatically
col = ds['name'] # Returns ColumnExpr
|الخاصية
|النوع
|الوصف
name
|str
|اسم العمود
dtype
|dtype
|نوع البيانات
أدوات الوصول
راجع أدوات الوصول للاطلاع على الوثائق الكاملة.
|أداة الوصول
|الوصف
|الطرق
.str
|عمليات السلاسل النصية
|56 طريقة
.dt
|عمليات DateTime
|42+ طريقة
.arr
|عمليات Array
|37 طريقة
.json
|تحليل JSON
|13 طريقة
.url
|تحليل URL
|15 طريقة
.ip
|عمليات عناوين IP
|9 طريقة
.geo
|عمليات Geo وقياس المسافة
|14 طريقة
العمليات الحسابية
ds['total'] = ds['price'] * ds['quantity']
ds['profit'] = ds['revenue'] - ds['cost']
ds['ratio'] = ds['a'] / ds['b']
ds['squared'] = ds['value'] ** 2
ds['remainder'] = ds['value'] % 10
عمليات المقارنة
ds[ds['age'] > 25] # Greater than
ds[ds['age'] >= 25] # Greater or equal
ds[ds['age'] < 25] # Less than
ds[ds['age'] <= 25] # Less or equal
ds[ds['name'] == 'Alice'] # Equal
ds[ds['name'] != 'Bob'] # Not equal
العمليات المنطقية
ds[(ds['age'] > 25) & (ds['city'] == 'NYC')] # AND
ds[(ds['age'] > 25) | (ds['city'] == 'NYC')] # OR
ds[~(ds['status'] == 'inactive')] # NOT
الطرائق
|الطريقة
|الوصف
as_(alias)
|تعيين اسم مستعار
cast(dtype)
|التحويل إلى نوع بيانات
astype(dtype)
|اسم مستعار لـ cast
isnull()
|NULL
notnull()
|ليس NULL
isna()
|اسم مستعار لـ isnull
notna()
|اسم مستعار لـ notnull
isin(values)
|ضمن قائمة قيم
between(low, high)
|بين قيمتين
fillna(value)
|ملء قيم NULL
replace(to_replace, value)
|استبدال القيم
clip(lower, upper)
|قصّ القيم
abs()
|القيمة المطلقة
round(decimals)
|تقريب القيم
floor()
|تقريب لأسفل
ceil()
|تقريب لأعلى
apply(func)
|تطبيق دالة
map(mapper)
|تحويل القيم
أساليب التجميع
|الطريقة
|الوصف
sum()
|المجموع
mean()
|المتوسط
avg()
|اسم مستعار لـ mean
min()
|الحد الأدنى
max()
|الحد الأقصى
count()
|عدد القيم غير NULL
nunique()
|عدد القيم الفريدة
std()
|الانحراف المعياري
var()
|التباين
median()
|الوسيط
quantile(q)
|الكوانتايل
first()
|أول قيمة
last()
|آخر قيمة
any()
|أي قيمة تساوي true
all()
|جميع القيم تساوي true
يمثل DataStore مُجمَّعًا يُستخدم لعمليات التجميع.
LazyGroupBy
# LazyGroupBy is returned automatically
grouped = ds.groupby('category') # Returns LazyGroupBy
الأساليب
|الأسلوب
|النتيجة
|الوصف
agg(spec)
|DataStore
|تجميع
aggregate(spec)
|DataStore
|اسم بديل لـ agg
sum()
|DataStore
|المجموع لكل مجموعة
mean()
|DataStore
|المتوسط لكل مجموعة
count()
|DataStore
|العدد لكل مجموعة
min()
|DataStore
|الحد الأدنى لكل مجموعة
max()
|DataStore
|الحد الأقصى لكل مجموعة
std()
|DataStore
|الانحراف المعياري لكل مجموعة
var()
|DataStore
|التباين لكل مجموعة
median()
|DataStore
|الوسيط لكل مجموعة
nunique()
|DataStore
|عدد القيم الفريدة لكل مجموعة
first()
|DataStore
|أول قيمة لكل مجموعة
last()
|DataStore
|آخر قيمة لكل مجموعة
nth(n)
|DataStore
|القيمة رقم n لكل مجموعة
head(n)
|DataStore
|أول n عنصر لكل مجموعة
tail(n)
|DataStore
|آخر n عنصر لكل مجموعة
apply(func)
|DataStore
|تطبيق دالة على كل مجموعة
transform(func)
|DataStore
|تحويل كل مجموعة
filter(func)
|DataStore
|تصفية المجموعات
اختيار الأعمدة
# Select column after groupby
grouped['amount'].sum() # Returns DataStore
grouped[['a', 'b']].sum() # Returns DataStore
مواصفات التجميع
# Single aggregation
grouped.agg({'amount': 'sum'})
# Multiple aggregations per column
grouped.agg({'amount': ['sum', 'mean', 'count']})
# Named aggregations
grouped.agg(
total=('amount', 'sum'),
average=('amount', 'mean'),
count=('id', 'count')
)
يمثل Series بتقييم كسول (عمود واحد).
LazySeries
|الخاصية
|النوع
|الوصف
name
|str
|اسم السلسلة
dtype
|dtype
|نوع البيانات
ترث معظم الطرق من
الطرق
ColumnExpr. أهم الطرق:
|الطريقة
|الوصف
value_counts()
|تكرارات القيم
unique()
|القيم الفريدة
nunique()
|عدد القيم الفريدة
mode()
|قيمة المنوال
to_list()
|تحويل إلى قائمة
to_numpy()
|تحويل إلى مصفوفة
to_frame()
|تحويل إلى DataStore
حيّز أسماء لدوال ClickHouse.
F (الدوال)
راجع التجميع لمزيد من التفاصيل.
from chdb.datastore import F, Field
# Aggregations
F.sum(Field('amount'))
F.avg(Field('price'))
F.count(Field('id'))
F.quantile(Field('value'), 0.95)
# Conditional
F.sum_if(Field('amount'), Field('status') == 'completed')
F.count_if(Field('active'))
# Window
F.row_number().over(order_by='date')
F.lag('price', 1).over(partition_by='product', order_by='date')
إشارة إلى عمود باسمه.
الحقل
from chdb.datastore import Field
# Create field reference
amount = Field('amount')
price = Field('price')
# Use in expressions
F.sum(Field('amount'))
F.avg(Field('price'))
أداة مساعدة لبناء تعبيرات CASE WHEN.
CaseWhen
# Create case-when expression
result = (ds
.when(ds['score'] >= 90, 'A')
.when(ds['score'] >= 80, 'B')
.when(ds['score'] >= 70, 'C')
.otherwise('F')
)
# Assign to column
ds['grade'] = result
مواصفة Window الخاصة بدوال النافذة.
Window
from chdb.datastore import F
# Create window
window = F.window(
partition_by='category',
order_by='date',
rows_between=(-7, 0)
)
# Use with aggregation
ds['rolling_avg'] = F.avg('price').over(window)