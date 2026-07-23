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يوثّق هذا المرجع الأصناف الأساسية ضمن واجهة برمجة تطبيقات DataStore.

DataStore

الصنف الأساسية الشبيهة بـ DataFrame لمعالجة البيانات.

المُنشئ

المعلمات: أمثلة:

الخصائص

دوال المصنع

راجع دوال المصنع لمزيد من التفاصيل.

طرق الاستعلام

راجع بناء الاستعلامات لمزيد من التفاصيل.

الأساليب المتوافقة مع Pandas

راجع التوافق مع Pandas للاطّلاع على القائمة الكاملة التي تضم 209 أساليب. الفهرسة: head(), tail(), sample(), loc, iloc, at, iat, query(), isin(), where(), mask(), get(), xs(), pop() التجميع: sum(), mean(), std(), var(), min(), max(), median(), count(), nunique(), quantile(), describe(), corr(), cov(), skew(), kurt() المعالجة: drop(), drop_duplicates(), dropna(), fillna(), replace(), rename(), assign(), astype(), copy() الفرز: sort_values(), sort_index(), nlargest(), nsmallest(), rank() إعادة التشكيل: pivot(), pivot_table(), melt(), stack(), unstack(), transpose(), explode(), squeeze() الدمج: merge(), join(), concat(), append(), combine(), update(), compare() التطبيق/التحويل: apply(), applymap(), map(), agg(), transform(), pipe(), groupby() السلاسل الزمنية: rolling(), expanding(), ewm(), shift(), diff(), pct_change(), resample()

طرق الإدخال والإخراج

راجع عمليات الإدخال والإخراج للتفاصيل.

طرق تصحيح الأخطاء

راجع تصحيح الأخطاء لمزيد من التفاصيل.

الطرائق السحرية

ColumnExpr

يمثّل تعبيرًا لعمود يُستخدم في التقييم الكسول. ويُعاد عند الوصول إلى عمود.

الخصائص

أدوات الوصول

راجع أدوات الوصول للاطلاع على الوثائق الكاملة.

العمليات الحسابية

عمليات المقارنة

العمليات المنطقية

الطرائق

أساليب التجميع

LazyGroupBy

يمثل DataStore مُجمَّعًا يُستخدم لعمليات التجميع.

الأساليب

اختيار الأعمدة

مواصفات التجميع

LazySeries

يمثل Series بتقييم كسول (عمود واحد).

الخصائص

الطرق

ترث معظم الطرق من ColumnExpr. أهم الطرق:

F (الدوال)

حيّز أسماء لدوال ClickHouse.
راجع التجميع لمزيد من التفاصيل.

الحقل

إشارة إلى عمود باسمه.

CaseWhen

أداة مساعدة لبناء تعبيرات CASE WHEN.

Window

مواصفة Window الخاصة بدوال النافذة.
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