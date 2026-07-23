ds[ds[ 'age' ] > 25 ] # Greater than ds[ds[ 'age' ] >= 25 ] # Greater or equal ds[ds[ 'age' ] < 25 ] # Less than ds[ds[ 'age' ] <= 25 ] # Less or equal ds[ds[ 'name' ] == 'Alice' ] # Equal ds[ds[ 'name' ] != 'Bob' ] # Not equal