如何构建 ClickHouse 发布包

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install git pbuilder debhelper lsb-release fakeroot sudo debian-archive-keyring debian-keyring



git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git

cd ClickHouse



./release



如何在开发过程中编译 ClickHouse

以下教程是在 Ubuntu Linux 中进行编译的示例。 通过适当的更改，它应该可以适用于任何其他的 Linux 发行版。 仅支持具有 x86_64、AArch64。 对 Power9 的支持是实验性的。

sudo apt-get install git cmake ninja-build



或cmake3而不是旧系统上的cmake。 或者在早期版本的系统中用 cmake3 替代 cmake

On Ubuntu/Debian you can use the automatic installation script (check official webpage)

sudo bash -c " $( wget -O - https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh ) "



mkdir build

cd build

cmake ..

ninja

cd ..



若要创建一个执行文件， 执行 ninja clickhouse 。 这个命令会使得 programs/clickhouse 文件可执行，您可以使用 client 或 server 参数运行。

