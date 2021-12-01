如何构建 ClickHouse 发布包
安装 Git 和 Pbuilder
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install git pbuilder debhelper lsb-release fakeroot sudo debian-archive-keyring debian-keyring
拉取 ClickHouse 源码
git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
cd ClickHouse
运行发布脚本
./release
如何在开发过程中编译 ClickHouse
以下教程是在 Ubuntu Linux 中进行编译的示例。 通过适当的更改，它应该可以适用于任何其他的 Linux 发行版。 仅支持具有 x86_64、AArch64。 对 Power9 的支持是实验性的。
安装 Git 和 CMake 和 Ninja
sudo apt-get install git cmake ninja-build
或cmake3而不是旧系统上的cmake。 或者在早期版本的系统中用 cmake3 替代 cmake
安装 Clang
On Ubuntu/Debian you can use the automatic installation script (check official webpage)
sudo bash -c "$(wget -O - https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh)"
拉取 ClickHouse 源码
git clone --recursive [email protected]:ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
# or: git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
cd ClickHouse
编译 ClickHouse
mkdir build
cd build
cmake ..
ninja
cd ..
若要创建一个执行文件， 执行
ninja clickhouse。
这个命令会使得
programs/clickhouse 文件可执行，您可以使用
client 或
server 参数运行。