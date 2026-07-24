Glue prend en charge de nombreux formats de table, mais cette intégration ne prend en charge que les tables Iceberg.
Pour vous connecter au catalogue Glue, vous aurez besoin de :
Configuration de Glue dans AWS
- La région AWS de votre catalogue
- l’ID de clé d’accès/la clé d’accès secrète (v25.12+) ou de l’ARN du rôle AWS (v26.2+)
Vous devrez l’activer avec
SET allow_database_glue_catalog = 1;
Une fois votre AWS Glue Catalog configuré, vous pouvez vous authentifier et établir une connexion entre ClickHouse et AWS Glue Catalog.
Établir une connexion entre le catalogue de données Glue et ClickHouse
Clé d’accès AWS / clé secrète AWS
Query
CREATE DATABASE glue
ENGINE = DataLakeCatalog
SETTINGS
catalog_type = 'glue',
region = 'us-west-2',
aws_access_key_id = '<access-key>',
aws_secret_access_key = '<secret-key>'
Rôle AWS
Query
CREATE DATABASE glue
ENGINE = DataLakeCatalog
SETTINGS
catalog_type = 'glue',
region = 'us-west-2',
aws_role_arn = 'arn:aws:iam::1111111111:role/glue_role',
aws_role_session_name = 'clickhouse-glue-session'
Maintenant que la connexion est établie, vous pouvez commencer à interroger Glue :
Interroger le catalogue de données Glue avec ClickHouse
Query
USE glue;
SHOW TABLES;
Comme vous pouvez le voir ci-dessus, certaines tables ne sont pas des tables Iceberg, par exemple
┌─name───────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ iceberg-benchmark.hitsiceberg │
2. │ iceberg-benchmark.hitsparquet │
3. │ iceberg_benchmark.hitsdailypartitioned │
4. │ iceberg_benchmark.time_travel │
└────────────────────────────────────────┘
iceberg-benchmark.hitsparquet. Vous ne pourrez pas les interroger, car seul Iceberg
est actuellement pris en charge.
Pour interroger une table :
Query
SELECT count(*) FROM `iceberg-benchmark.hitsiceberg`;
Pour afficher le DDL de la table, exécutez la requête suivante :
Les backticks sont obligatoires, car ClickHouse ne prend pas en charge plusieurs espaces de noms.
SHOW CREATE TABLE `iceberg-benchmark.hitsiceberg`;
┌─statement───────────────────────────────────────────────┐
1.│ CREATE TABLE glue.`iceberg-benchmark.hitsiceberg` │
│ ( │
│ `watchid` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `javaenable` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `title` Nullable(String), │
│ `goodevent` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `eventtime` Nullable(DateTime64(6)), │
│ `eventdate` Nullable(Date), │
│ `counterid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `clientip` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `regionid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `userid` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `counterclass` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `os` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `useragent` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `url` Nullable(String), │
│ `referer` Nullable(String), │
│ `isrefresh` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `referercategoryid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `refererregionid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `urlcategoryid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `urlregionid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `resolutionwidth` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `resolutionheight` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `resolutiondepth` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `flashmajor` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `flashminor` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `flashminor2` Nullable(String), │
│ `netmajor` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `netminor` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `useragentmajor` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `useragentminor` Nullable(String), │
│ `cookieenable` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `javascriptenable` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `ismobile` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `mobilephone` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `mobilephonemodel` Nullable(String), │
│ `params` Nullable(String), │
│ `ipnetworkid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `traficsourceid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `searchengineid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `searchphrase` Nullable(String), │
│ `advengineid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `isartifical` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `windowclientwidth` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `windowclientheight` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `clienttimezone` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `clienteventtime` Nullable(DateTime64(6)), │
│ `silverlightversion1` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `silverlightversion2` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `silverlightversion3` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `silverlightversion4` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `pagecharset` Nullable(String), │
│ `codeversion` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `islink` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `isdownload` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `isnotbounce` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `funiqid` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `originalurl` Nullable(String), │
│ `hid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `isoldcounter` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `isevent` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `isparameter` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `dontcounthits` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `withhash` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `hitcolor` Nullable(String), │
│ `localeventtime` Nullable(DateTime64(6)), │
│ `age` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `sex` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `income` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `interests` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `robotness` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `remoteip` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `windowname` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `openername` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `historylength` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `browserlanguage` Nullable(String), │
│ `browsercountry` Nullable(String), │
│ `socialnetwork` Nullable(String), │
│ `socialaction` Nullable(String), │
│ `httperror` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `sendtiming` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `dnstiming` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `connecttiming` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `responsestarttiming` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `responseendtiming` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `fetchtiming` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `socialsourcenetworkid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `socialsourcepage` Nullable(String), │
│ `paramprice` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `paramorderid` Nullable(String), │
│ `paramcurrency` Nullable(String), │
│ `paramcurrencyid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `openstatservicename` Nullable(String), │
│ `openstatcampaignid` Nullable(String), │
│ `openstatadid` Nullable(String), │
│ `openstatsourceid` Nullable(String), │
│ `utmsource` Nullable(String), │
│ `utmmedium` Nullable(String), │
│ `utmcampaign` Nullable(String), │
│ `utmcontent` Nullable(String), │
│ `utmterm` Nullable(String), │
│ `fromtag` Nullable(String), │
│ `hasgclid` Nullable(Int32), │
│ `refererhash` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `urlhash` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `clid` Nullable(Int32) │
│ ) │
│ENGINE = Iceberg('s3://<s3-path>') │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Si vous devez charger des données depuis Glue dans ClickHouse, commencez par créer une table ClickHouse locale :
Chargement des données depuis votre lac de données vers ClickHouse
Chargez ensuite les données de votre table Iceberg :
Query
CREATE TABLE hits
(
`WatchID` BIGINT NOT NULL,
`JavaEnable` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`Title` TEXT NOT NULL,
`GoodEvent` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`EventTime` TIMESTAMP NOT NULL,
`EventDate` Date NOT NULL,
`CounterID` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`ClientIP` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`RegionID` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`UserID` BIGINT NOT NULL,
`CounterClass` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`OS` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`UserAgent` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`URL` TEXT NOT NULL,
`Referer` TEXT NOT NULL,
`IsRefresh` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`RefererCategoryID` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`RefererRegionID` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`URLCategoryID` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`URLRegionID` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`ResolutionWidth` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`ResolutionHeight` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`ResolutionDepth` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`FlashMajor` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`FlashMinor` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`FlashMinor2` TEXT NOT NULL,
`NetMajor` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`NetMinor` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`UserAgentMajor` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`UserAgentMinor` VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,
`CookieEnable` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`JavascriptEnable` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`IsMobile` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`MobilePhone` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`MobilePhoneModel` TEXT NOT NULL,
`Params` TEXT NOT NULL,
`IPNetworkID` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`TraficSourceID` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`SearchEngineID` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`SearchPhrase` TEXT NOT NULL,
`AdvEngineID` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`IsArtifical` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`WindowClientWidth` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`WindowClientHeight` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`ClientTimeZone` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`ClientEventTime` TIMESTAMP NOT NULL,
`SilverlightVersion1` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`SilverlightVersion2` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`SilverlightVersion3` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`SilverlightVersion4` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`PageCharset` TEXT NOT NULL,
`CodeVersion` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`IsLink` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`IsDownload` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`IsNotBounce` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`FUniqID` BIGINT NOT NULL,
`OriginalURL` TEXT NOT NULL,
`HID` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`IsOldCounter` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`IsEvent` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`IsParameter` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`DontCountHits` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`WithHash` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`HitColor` CHAR NOT NULL,
`LocalEventTime` TIMESTAMP NOT NULL,
`Age` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`Sex` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`Income` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`Interests` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`Robotness` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`RemoteIP` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`WindowName` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`OpenerName` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`HistoryLength` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`BrowserLanguage` TEXT NOT NULL,
`BrowserCountry` TEXT NOT NULL,
`SocialNetwork` TEXT NOT NULL,
`SocialAction` TEXT NOT NULL,
`HTTPError` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`SendTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`DNSTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`ConnectTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`ResponseStartTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`ResponseEndTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`FetchTiming` INTEGER NOT NULL,
`SocialSourceNetworkID` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`SocialSourcePage` TEXT NOT NULL,
`ParamPrice` BIGINT NOT NULL,
`ParamOrderID` TEXT NOT NULL,
`ParamCurrency` TEXT NOT NULL,
`ParamCurrencyID` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`OpenstatServiceName` TEXT NOT NULL,
`OpenstatCampaignID` TEXT NOT NULL,
`OpenstatAdID` TEXT NOT NULL,
`OpenstatSourceID` TEXT NOT NULL,
`UTMSource` TEXT NOT NULL,
`UTMMedium` TEXT NOT NULL,
`UTMCampaign` TEXT NOT NULL,
`UTMContent` TEXT NOT NULL,
`UTMTerm` TEXT NOT NULL,
`FromTag` TEXT NOT NULL,
`HasGCLID` SMALLINT NOT NULL,
`RefererHash` BIGINT NOT NULL,
`URLHash` BIGINT NOT NULL,
`CLID` INTEGER NOT NULL
)
PRIMARY KEY (CounterID, EventDate, UserID, EventTime, WatchID);
Query
INSERT INTO default.hits
SELECT * FROM glue.`iceberg-benchmark.hitsiceberg`;