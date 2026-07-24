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ClickHouse prend en charge l’intégration avec plusieurs catalogs (Unity, Glue, Polaris, etc.). Dans ce guide, nous vous expliquons comment interroger vos données dans des buckets S3 à l’aide de ClickHouse et du Glue Data Catalog.
Glue prend en charge de nombreux formats de table, mais cette intégration ne prend en charge que les tables Iceberg.

Configuration de Glue dans AWS

Pour vous connecter au catalogue Glue, vous aurez besoin de :
  • La région AWS de votre catalogue
  • l’ID de clé d’accès/la clé d’accès secrète (v25.12+) ou de l’ARN du rôle AWS (v26.2+)
Pour l’authentification par rôle AWS, le nom de session du rôle AWS est un champ supplémentaire facultatif.
Vous devrez l’activer avec SET allow_database_glue_catalog = 1;

Établir une connexion entre le catalogue de données Glue et ClickHouse

Une fois votre AWS Glue Catalog configuré, vous pouvez vous authentifier et établir une connexion entre ClickHouse et AWS Glue Catalog.

Clé d’accès AWS / clé secrète AWS

Query

Rôle AWS

Query

Interroger le catalogue de données Glue avec ClickHouse

Maintenant que la connexion est établie, vous pouvez commencer à interroger Glue :
Query
Comme vous pouvez le voir ci-dessus, certaines tables ne sont pas des tables Iceberg, par exemple iceberg-benchmark.hitsparquet. Vous ne pourrez pas les interroger, car seul Iceberg est actuellement pris en charge. Pour interroger une table :
Query
Les backticks sont obligatoires, car ClickHouse ne prend pas en charge plusieurs espaces de noms.
Pour afficher le DDL de la table, exécutez la requête suivante :

Chargement des données depuis votre lac de données vers ClickHouse

Si vous devez charger des données depuis Glue dans ClickHouse, commencez par créer une table ClickHouse locale :
Query
Chargez ensuite les données de votre table Iceberg :
Query
Dernière modification le 24 juillet 2026