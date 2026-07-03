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La siguiente consulta se puede usar para contar el número de partes por tipo:
A continuación se muestra una respuesta de ejemplo:
Ejecute la siguiente consulta para ver el tamaño de las partes anchas y compactas:
A continuación se muestra una respuesta de ejemplo:
El tamaño de la parte compacta aparece como ceroTen en cuenta que los tamaños de las columnas no se calculan en las partes compactas y, por lo tanto, se muestran como 0 más arriba.
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026