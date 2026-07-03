La siguiente consulta se puede usar para contar el número de partes por tipo:
A continuación se muestra una respuesta de ejemplo:
SELECT
table,
part_type,
count(*)
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY
table,
part_type
ORDER BY
table ASC,
part_type ASC
Ejecute la siguiente consulta para ver el tamaño de las partes anchas y compactas:
┌─table───────────────────┬─part_type─┬─count()─┐
│ asynchronous_metric_log │ Compact │ 6 │
│ metric_log │ Compact │ 1 │
│ otel_logs │ Compact │ 5 │
│ otel_logs │ Wide │ 2 │
│ part_log │ Compact │ 2 │
│ query_log │ Compact │ 5 │
│ session_log │ Compact │ 2 │
│ text_log │ Compact │ 7 │
│ trace_log │ Compact │ 6 │
└─────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────┘
A continuación se muestra una respuesta de ejemplo:
SELECT
table,
column,
part_type,
sum(rows),
sum(column_data_compressed_bytes),
sum(column_data_uncompressed_bytes)
FROM system.parts_columns
WHERE active
GROUP BY
table,
column,
part_type
ORDER BY
table ASC,
column ASC,
part_type ASC
┌─table─────┬─column─────────────┬─part_type─┬─sum(rows)─┬─sum(column_data_compressed_bytes)─┬─sum(column_data_uncompressed_bytes)─┐
│ otel_logs │ Body │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ Body │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 316784170 │ 2807508947 │
│ otel_logs │ LogAttributes │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ LogAttributes │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 215812392 │ 3173566494 │
│ otel_logs │ ResourceAttributes │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ ResourceAttributes │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 94428129 │ 2258154988 │
│ otel_logs │ ServiceName │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ ServiceName │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 24726 │ 18973727 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityNumber │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityNumber │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 51973 │ 75600628 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityText │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityText │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 24726 │ 18973727 │
│ otel_logs │ SpanId │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ SpanId │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 13048 │ 18900157 │
│ otel_logs │ Timestamp │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ Timestamp │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 61225801 │ 151201256 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceFlags │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceFlags │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 51973 │ 75600628 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceId │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceId │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 13048 │ 18900157 │
└───────────┴────────────────────┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘
El tamaño de la parte compacta aparece como ceroTen en cuenta que los tamaños de las columnas no se calculan en las partes compactas y, por lo tanto, se muestran como
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