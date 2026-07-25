Get CDC ClickPipes scaling

Get scaling settings for database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery).

The infrastructure is shared between all database ClickPipes in the service, both for initial load and CDC. For billing purposes, 2 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM correspond to one compute unit.

Note: For Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob), see Get ClickPipe.

This endpoint becomes available once at least one database ClickPipe was provisioned.