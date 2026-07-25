Update ClickPipe settings
Update the advanced settings for the specified ClickPipe. Send key-value pairs where values can be strings, numbers, or booleans.
curl --request PUT \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings"
payload = {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": True,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": False
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.put(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PUT',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
streaming_max_insert_wait_ms: 5000,
object_storage_concurrency: 1,
object_storage_polling_interval_ms: 30000,
object_storage_max_insert_bytes: 10737418240,
object_storage_max_file_count: 100,
clickhouse_max_threads: 8,
clickhouse_max_insert_threads: 1,
clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes: 1073741824,
clickhouse_max_download_threads: 4,
clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select: 2,
object_storage_use_cluster_function: true,
clickhouse_parallel_view_processing: false
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PUT",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'streaming_max_insert_wait_ms' => 5000,
'object_storage_concurrency' => 1,
'object_storage_polling_interval_ms' => 30000,
'object_storage_max_insert_bytes' => 10737418240,
'object_storage_max_file_count' => 100,
'clickhouse_max_threads' => 8,
'clickhouse_max_insert_threads' => 1,
'clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes' => 1073741824,
'clickhouse_max_download_threads' => 4,
'clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select' => 2,
'object_storage_use_cluster_function' => true,
'clickhouse_parallel_view_processing' => false
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PUT", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.put("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Put.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.
ID of the ClickPipe to update settings for.
Cuerpo
Streaming max insert wait time. Configures the max wait period before inserting data into the ClickHouse.
500 <= x <= 60000
5000
Object storage concurrency. Number of concurrent file processing threads
1 <= x <= 35
1
Object storage polling interval. Configures the refresh interval for querying continuous ingest for new object storage data
100 <= x <= 3600000
30000
Max insert bytes. Number of bytes to process in a single insert batch
10485760 <= x <= 53687091200
10737418240
Max file count. Maximum number of files to process in a single insert batch
1 <= x <= 10000
100
Max threads. Maximum number of concurrent threads for file processing
0 <= x <= 64
8
Max insert threads. Maximum number of concurrent insert threads
0 <= x <= 16
1
Min insert block size bytes. Minimum size of data block for insert (in bytes)
0 <= x <= 10737418240
1073741824
Max download threads. Maximum number of concurrent download threads
0 <= x <= 32
4
Parallel distributed insert select. Parallel distributed insert select setting
0 <= x <= 2
2
use cluster function. Whether to use ClickHouse cluster function for distributed processing
true
parallel view processing. Whether to enable pushing to attached views concurrently instead of sequentially
false
¿Esta página le ayudó?
curl --request PUT \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings"
payload = {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": True,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": False
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.put(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PUT',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
streaming_max_insert_wait_ms: 5000,
object_storage_concurrency: 1,
object_storage_polling_interval_ms: 30000,
object_storage_max_insert_bytes: 10737418240,
object_storage_max_file_count: 100,
clickhouse_max_threads: 8,
clickhouse_max_insert_threads: 1,
clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes: 1073741824,
clickhouse_max_download_threads: 4,
clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select: 2,
object_storage_use_cluster_function: true,
clickhouse_parallel_view_processing: false
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PUT",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'streaming_max_insert_wait_ms' => 5000,
'object_storage_concurrency' => 1,
'object_storage_polling_interval_ms' => 30000,
'object_storage_max_insert_bytes' => 10737418240,
'object_storage_max_file_count' => 100,
'clickhouse_max_threads' => 8,
'clickhouse_max_insert_threads' => 1,
'clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes' => 1073741824,
'clickhouse_max_download_threads' => 4,
'clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select' => 2,
'object_storage_use_cluster_function' => true,
'clickhouse_parallel_view_processing' => false
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PUT", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.put("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Put.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms\": 5000,\n \"object_storage_concurrency\": 1,\n \"object_storage_polling_interval_ms\": 30000,\n \"object_storage_max_insert_bytes\": 10737418240,\n \"object_storage_max_file_count\": 100,\n \"clickhouse_max_threads\": 8,\n \"clickhouse_max_insert_threads\": 1,\n \"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes\": 1073741824,\n \"clickhouse_max_download_threads\": 4,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select\": 2,\n \"object_storage_use_cluster_function\": true,\n \"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing\": false\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}