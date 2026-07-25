Get ClickPipe
Returns the specified ClickPipe.
GET
/
v1
/
organizations
/
{organizationId}
/
services
/
{serviceId}
/
clickpipes
/
{clickPipeId}
Get ClickPipe
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}"
headers = {"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>"}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {method: 'GET', headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>'}};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}"
req, _ := http.NewRequest("GET", url, nil)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.get("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"serviceId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "my_postgres_pipe",
"state": "Running",
"scaling": {
"replicas": 20,
"concurrency": 123,
"replicaCpuMillicores": 1062,
"replicaMemoryGb": 4.25
},
"source": {
"kafka": {
"brokers": "<string>",
"topics": "<string>",
"consumerGroup": "my-clickpipe-consumer-group",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"offset": {
"timestamp": "2021-01-01T00:00"
},
"schemaRegistry": {
"url": "https://psrc-aa00.us-east-2.aws.confluent.cloud/schemas/ids/100004",
"authentication": "PLAIN",
"caCertificate": "<string>"
},
"caCertificate": "<string>",
"reversePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"exactlyOnce": true
},
"objectStorage": {
"url": "https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/http/**.ndjson.gz",
"delimiter": ",",
"compression": "auto",
"isContinuous": true,
"queueUrl": "https://sqs.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/123456789012/MyQueue",
"skipInitialLoad": true,
"startAfter": "events/2026-06-01/",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net",
"path": "data/logs/*.json",
"azureContainerName": "mycontainer"
},
"kinesis": {
"streamName": "my-stream",
"region": "us-east-1",
"useEnhancedFanOut": true,
"timestamp": 1615766400,
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole"
},
"pubsub": {
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"projectId": "my-gcp-project",
"topic": "my-topic",
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"seekType": "earliest",
"seekTimestamp": "2026-04-10T12:00:00Z",
"filter": "<string>",
"enableOrdering": true,
"ackDeadline": 305
},
"postgres": {
"host": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "production_db",
"authentication": "IAM_ROLE",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"publicationName": "clickpipes_publication",
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"replicationSlotName": "clickpipes_slot",
"allowNullableColumns": false,
"initialLoadParallelism": 1,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"enableFailoverSlots": false,
"deleteOnMerge": false
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
]
},
"mysql": {
"host": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"replicationMechanism": "GTID",
"useCompression": false,
"allowNullableColumns": false,
"initialLoadParallelism": 1,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"deleteOnMerge": false
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
],
"authentication": "basic",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"serverId": 4242
},
"bigquery": {
"snapshotStagingPath": "<string>",
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "snapshot",
"allowNullableColumns": true,
"initialLoadParallelism": 123,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 123,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 123
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatasetName": "<string>",
"sourceTable": "<string>",
"targetTable": "<string>",
"excludedColumns": [
"<string>"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": true,
"sortingKeys": [
"<string>"
]
}
]
},
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"tlsHost": "cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 100000,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"deleteOnMerge": false,
"useJsonNativeFormat": true
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "<string>",
"table": "<string>",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": {
"versionColumnId": "<string>",
"columnIds": [
"<string>"
]
},
"sortingKey": [
"<string>"
],
"partitionBy": "<string>",
"primaryKey": "<string>"
},
"columns": [
{
"name": "<string>",
"type": "<string>"
}
]
},
"fieldMappings": [
{
"sourceField": "<string>",
"destinationField": "<string>"
}
],
"settings": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
},
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Returns the specified ClickPipe.
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.
ID of the requested ClickPipe.
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026
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Get ClickPipe
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}"
headers = {"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>"}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {method: 'GET', headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>'}};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}"
req, _ := http.NewRequest("GET", url, nil)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.get("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"serviceId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "my_postgres_pipe",
"state": "Running",
"scaling": {
"replicas": 20,
"concurrency": 123,
"replicaCpuMillicores": 1062,
"replicaMemoryGb": 4.25
},
"source": {
"kafka": {
"brokers": "<string>",
"topics": "<string>",
"consumerGroup": "my-clickpipe-consumer-group",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"offset": {
"timestamp": "2021-01-01T00:00"
},
"schemaRegistry": {
"url": "https://psrc-aa00.us-east-2.aws.confluent.cloud/schemas/ids/100004",
"authentication": "PLAIN",
"caCertificate": "<string>"
},
"caCertificate": "<string>",
"reversePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"exactlyOnce": true
},
"objectStorage": {
"url": "https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/http/**.ndjson.gz",
"delimiter": ",",
"compression": "auto",
"isContinuous": true,
"queueUrl": "https://sqs.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/123456789012/MyQueue",
"skipInitialLoad": true,
"startAfter": "events/2026-06-01/",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net",
"path": "data/logs/*.json",
"azureContainerName": "mycontainer"
},
"kinesis": {
"streamName": "my-stream",
"region": "us-east-1",
"useEnhancedFanOut": true,
"timestamp": 1615766400,
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyRole"
},
"pubsub": {
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"projectId": "my-gcp-project",
"topic": "my-topic",
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"seekType": "earliest",
"seekTimestamp": "2026-04-10T12:00:00Z",
"filter": "<string>",
"enableOrdering": true,
"ackDeadline": 305
},
"postgres": {
"host": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "production_db",
"authentication": "IAM_ROLE",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-postgres-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"settings": {
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"publicationName": "clickpipes_publication",
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"replicationSlotName": "clickpipes_slot",
"allowNullableColumns": false,
"initialLoadParallelism": 1,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"enableFailoverSlots": false,
"deleteOnMerge": false
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id",
"partitionByExpr": "toYYYYMM(created_at)"
}
]
},
"mysql": {
"host": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 1000,
"replicationMechanism": "GTID",
"useCompression": false,
"allowNullableColumns": false,
"initialLoadParallelism": 1,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"deleteOnMerge": false
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "my_database",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "my_database_users",
"excludedColumns": [
"internal_id",
"temp_data"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": false,
"sortingKeys": [
"created_at_date",
"event_id"
],
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree",
"partitionKey": "id"
}
],
"authentication": "basic",
"iamRole": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/MyApplicationRole",
"tlsHost": "my-mysql-server.example.com",
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"serverId": 4242
},
"bigquery": {
"snapshotStagingPath": "<string>",
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "snapshot",
"allowNullableColumns": true,
"initialLoadParallelism": 123,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 123,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 123
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatasetName": "<string>",
"sourceTable": "<string>",
"targetTable": "<string>",
"excludedColumns": [
"<string>"
],
"useCustomSortingKey": true,
"sortingKeys": [
"<string>"
]
}
]
},
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net/mydb",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"tlsHost": "cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"disableTls": false,
"skipCertVerification": false,
"caCertificate": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...",
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc",
"syncIntervalSeconds": 60,
"pullBatchSize": 100000,
"snapshotNumRowsPerPartition": 100000,
"snapshotNumberOfParallelTables": 1,
"deleteOnMerge": false,
"useJsonNativeFormat": true
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users",
"tableEngine": "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "<string>",
"table": "<string>",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": {
"versionColumnId": "<string>",
"columnIds": [
"<string>"
]
},
"sortingKey": [
"<string>"
],
"partitionBy": "<string>",
"primaryKey": "<string>"
},
"columns": [
{
"name": "<string>",
"type": "<string>"
}
]
},
"fieldMappings": [
{
"sourceField": "<string>",
"destinationField": "<string>"
}
],
"settings": {
"streaming_max_insert_wait_ms": 5000,
"object_storage_concurrency": 1,
"object_storage_polling_interval_ms": 30000,
"object_storage_max_insert_bytes": 10737418240,
"object_storage_max_file_count": 100,
"clickhouse_max_threads": 8,
"clickhouse_max_insert_threads": 1,
"clickhouse_min_insert_block_size_bytes": 1073741824,
"clickhouse_max_download_threads": 4,
"clickhouse_parallel_distributed_insert_select": 2,
"object_storage_use_cluster_function": true,
"clickhouse_parallel_view_processing": false
},
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}