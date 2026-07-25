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PATCH
Update ClickPipe
Update the specified ClickPipe.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the service to create the ClickPipe for.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested ClickPipe.

Cuerpo

application/json
name
string | null

Name of the ClickPipe.

source
object | null
destination
object | null
fieldMappings
object[]

Field mappings of the ClickPipe. This will not update the table schema, only the ClickPipe configuration.

settings
object | null

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026