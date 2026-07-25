Get reverse private endpoint
Returns the reverse private endpoint with the specified ID.
GET
/
v1
/
organizations
/
{organizationId}
/
services
/
{serviceId}
/
clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints
/
{reversePrivateEndpointId}
Get reverse private endpoint
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}"
headers = {"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>"}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {method: 'GET', headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>'}};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}"
req, _ := http.NewRequest("GET", url, nil)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.get("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"description": "My reverse private endpoint",
"type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE",
"vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceConfigurationId": "rcfg-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceShareArn": "arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567",
"mskClusterArn": "arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster",
"mskAuthentication": "SASL_IAM",
"gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service",
"customPrivateDnsMappings": [
{
"privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com"
},
{
"privateDnsName": "*.example.com"
}
],
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012",
"serviceId": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012",
"endpointId": "vpce-12345678901234567",
"dnsNames": [
"vpce-12345678901234567-abcdefg.execute-api.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com"
],
"privateDnsNames": [
"vpce-12345678901234567-abcdefg.execute-api.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com"
],
"status": "Ready"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Returns the reverse private endpoint with the specified ID.
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service that owns the Reverse Private Endpoint.
ID of the reverse private endpoint to get.
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026
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Get reverse private endpoint
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}"
headers = {"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>"}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {method: 'GET', headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>'}};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}"
req, _ := http.NewRequest("GET", url, nil)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.get("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesReversePrivateEndpoints/{reversePrivateEndpointId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"description": "My reverse private endpoint",
"type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE",
"vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceConfigurationId": "rcfg-12345678901234567",
"vpcResourceShareArn": "arn:aws:ram:us-east-1:123456789012:resource-share/share-12345678901234567",
"mskClusterArn": "arn:aws:kafka:us-east-1:123456789012:cluster/my-cluster",
"mskAuthentication": "SASL_IAM",
"gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/my-project/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/my-service",
"customPrivateDnsMappings": [
{
"privateDnsName": "my-service.example.com"
},
{
"privateDnsName": "*.example.com"
}
],
"id": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012",
"serviceId": "12345678-1234-1234-1234-123456789012",
"endpointId": "vpce-12345678901234567",
"dnsNames": [
"vpce-12345678901234567-abcdefg.execute-api.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com"
],
"privateDnsNames": [
"vpce-12345678901234567-abcdefg.execute-api.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com"
],
"status": "Ready"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}