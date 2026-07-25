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DELETE
Delete reverse private endpoint
Delete the reverse private endpoint with the specified ID.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the service that owns the Reverse Private Endpoint.

reversePrivateEndpointId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the reverse private endpoint to delete.

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026