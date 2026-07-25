Skip to main content
PATCH
Update ClickPipe scaling
Change scaling settings for the specified ClickPipe. This endpoint supports Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob). Note: For database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery), use the Update CDC ClickPipes scaling endpoint instead.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the ClickPipe to update scaling settings.

Cuerpo

application/json
replicas
integer | null

Number of replicas to scale to. Use to scale Kafka pipes.

Rango requerido: 1 <= x <= 40
concurrency
integer | null
obsoleto

Number of concurrency to scale to. Use to scale S3 pipes.

Rango requerido: 0 <= x <= 34
replicaCpuMillicores
integer | null

CPU in millicores for each replica. Use to scale streaming pipes.

Rango requerido: 125 <= x <= 2000
replicaMemoryGb
number | null

Memory in GB for each replica. Use to scale streaming pipes.

Rango requerido: 0.5 <= x <= 8

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026