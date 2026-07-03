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Puedes usar clickhouse-client para insertar archivos locales en tu servicio de ClickHouse. Esto te permite preprocesar los datos con las numerosas y potentes funciones de ClickHouse. Veamos un ejemplo…
  1. Supongamos que tenemos un archivo TSV llamado comments.tsv que contiene algunos comentarios de Hacker News y que la fila de encabezado contiene nombres de columnas. Debes especificar un formato de entrada al insertar los datos, que en nuestro caso es TabSeparatedWithNames:
  1. Vamos a crear la tabla para nuestros datos de Hacker News:
  1. Queremos convertir a minúsculas la columna author, lo cual se hace fácilmente con la función lower. También queremos dividir la cadena comment en tokens y almacenar el resultado en la columna tokens, lo cual puede hacerse con la función extractAll. Puede hacer todo esto en un solo comando clickhouse-client; observe cómo el archivo comments.tsv se redirige a clickhouse-client mediante el operador <:
La función input resulta útil aquí, ya que nos permite convertir los datos a medida que se insertan en la tabla hackernews. El argumento de input es el formato de los datos brutos de entrada, y verás esto en muchas otras funciones de tabla (donde especificas un esquema para los datos de entrada).
  1. ¡Eso es todo! Los datos ya están en ClickHouse:
El resultado es:
  1. Otra opción es usar una herramienta como cat para enviar el archivo a clickhouse-client. Por ejemplo, el siguiente comando tiene el mismo resultado que usar el operador <:
Consulta la página de documentación de clickhouse-client para obtener más información sobre cómo instalar clickhouse-client en tu sistema operativo local.
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026