git-import incluida con ClickHouse.
Los datos generados incluyen un archivo
tsv para cada una de las siguientes tablas:
commits- commits con estadísticas.
file_changes- archivos modificados en cada commit, con información sobre el cambio y estadísticas.
line_changes- cada línea modificada en cada archivo modificado de cada commit, con información completa sobre la línea y sobre el cambio anterior de esa línea.
commits- 7.8M - 266,051 filas
file_changes- 53M - 266,051 filas
line_changes- 2.7G - 7,535,157 filas
Esto es opcional. Ofrecemos los datos de forma gratuita; consulta Descarga e inserción de los datos.
Generación de datos
Este proceso tardará unos 3 minutos en completarse (a fecha del 8 de noviembre de 2022, en un MacBook Pro 2021) para el repositorio de ClickHouse. La lista completa de opciones disponibles puede consultarse en la ayuda integrada de la herramienta.
git clone git@github.com:ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
cd ClickHouse
clickhouse git-import --skip-paths 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/' --skip-commits-with-messages '^Merge branch '
Esta ayuda también incluye el DDL de cada una de las tablas anteriores, p. ej.
clickhouse git-import -h
Estas consultas deberían funcionar en cualquier repositorio. No dudes en explorar y compartir tus hallazgos. Algunas indicaciones sobre los tiempos de ejecución (a noviembre de 2022):
CREATE TABLE git.commits
(
hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
message String,
files_added UInt32,
files_deleted UInt32,
files_renamed UInt32,
files_modified UInt32,
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
- Linux -
~/clickhouse git-import- 160 min
Los siguientes datos pueden utilizarse para reproducir un entorno de trabajo funcional. Como alternativa, este conjunto de datos está disponible en play.clickhouse.com; consulta Consultas para obtener más información. A continuación se muestran los archivos generados para los siguientes repositorios:
Descarga e inserción de datos
- ClickHouse (8 de noviembre de 2022)
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/commits.tsv.xz - 2.5 MB
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/file_changes.tsv.xz - 4.5MB
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/line_changes.tsv.xz - 127.4 MB
- Linux (8 de noviembre de 2022)
Inserta los datos mediante
DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS git;
CREATE DATABASE git;
CREATE TABLE git.commits
(
hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
message String,
files_added UInt32,
files_deleted UInt32,
files_renamed UInt32,
files_modified UInt32,
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
CREATE TABLE git.file_changes
(
change_type Enum('Add' = 1, 'Delete' = 2, 'Modify' = 3, 'Rename' = 4, 'Copy' = 5, 'Type' = 6),
path LowCardinality(String),
old_path LowCardinality(String),
file_extension LowCardinality(String),
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32,
commit_hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
commit_message String,
commit_files_added UInt32,
commit_files_deleted UInt32,
commit_files_renamed UInt32,
commit_files_modified UInt32,
commit_lines_added UInt32,
commit_lines_deleted UInt32,
commit_hunks_added UInt32,
commit_hunks_removed UInt32,
commit_hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
CREATE TABLE git.line_changes
(
sign Int8,
line_number_old UInt32,
line_number_new UInt32,
hunk_num UInt32,
hunk_start_line_number_old UInt32,
hunk_start_line_number_new UInt32,
hunk_lines_added UInt32,
hunk_lines_deleted UInt32,
hunk_context LowCardinality(String),
line LowCardinality(String),
indent UInt8,
line_type Enum('Empty' = 0, 'Comment' = 1, 'Punct' = 2, 'Code' = 3),
prev_commit_hash String,
prev_author LowCardinality(String),
prev_time DateTime,
file_change_type Enum('Add' = 1, 'Delete' = 2, 'Modify' = 3, 'Rename' = 4, 'Copy' = 5, 'Type' = 6),
path LowCardinality(String),
old_path LowCardinality(String),
file_extension LowCardinality(String),
file_lines_added UInt32,
file_lines_deleted UInt32,
file_hunks_added UInt32,
file_hunks_removed UInt32,
file_hunks_changed UInt32,
commit_hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
commit_message String,
commit_files_added UInt32,
commit_files_deleted UInt32,
commit_files_renamed UInt32,
commit_files_modified UInt32,
commit_lines_added UInt32,
commit_lines_deleted UInt32,
commit_hunks_added UInt32,
commit_hunks_removed UInt32,
commit_hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
INSERT INTO SELECT y la función s3. Por ejemplo, a continuación insertamos los archivos de ClickHouse en sus respectivas tablas:
commits
INSERT INTO git.commits SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/commits.tsv.xz', 'TSV', 'hash String,author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, message String, files_added UInt32, files_deleted UInt32, files_renamed UInt32, files_modified UInt32, lines_added UInt32, lines_deleted UInt32, hunks_added UInt32, hunks_removed UInt32, hunks_changed UInt32')
file_changes
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.826 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 8.50 MB (34.39 thousand rows/s., 4.66 MB/s.)
INSERT INTO git.file_changes SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/file_changes.tsv.xz', 'TSV', 'change_type Enum(\'Add\' = 1, \'Delete\' = 2, \'Modify\' = 3, \'Rename\' = 4, \'Copy\' = 5, \'Type\' = 6), path LowCardinality(String), old_path LowCardinality(String), file_extension LowCardinality(String), lines_added UInt32, lines_deleted UInt32, hunks_added UInt32, hunks_removed UInt32, hunks_changed UInt32, commit_hash String, author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, commit_message String, commit_files_added UInt32, commit_files_deleted UInt32, commit_files_renamed UInt32, commit_files_modified UInt32, commit_lines_added UInt32, commit_lines_deleted UInt32, commit_hunks_added UInt32, commit_hunks_removed UInt32, commit_hunks_changed UInt32')
line_changes
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 2.688 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 48.30 MB (98.97 thousand rows/s., 17.97 MB/s.)
INSERT INTO git.line_changes SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/line_changes.tsv.xz', 'TSV', ' sign Int8, line_number_old UInt32, line_number_new UInt32, hunk_num UInt32, hunk_start_line_number_old UInt32, hunk_start_line_number_new UInt32, hunk_lines_added UInt32,\n hunk_lines_deleted UInt32, hunk_context LowCardinality(String), line LowCardinality(String), indent UInt8, line_type Enum(\'Empty\' = 0, \'Comment\' = 1, \'Punct\' = 2, \'Code\' = 3), prev_commit_hash String, prev_author LowCardinality(String), prev_time DateTime, file_change_type Enum(\'Add\' = 1, \'Delete\' = 2, \'Modify\' = 3, \'Rename\' = 4, \'Copy\' = 5, \'Type\' = 6),\n path LowCardinality(String), old_path LowCardinality(String), file_extension LowCardinality(String), file_lines_added UInt32, file_lines_deleted UInt32, file_hunks_added UInt32, file_hunks_removed UInt32, file_hunks_changed UInt32, commit_hash String,\n author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, commit_message String, commit_files_added UInt32, commit_files_deleted UInt32, commit_files_renamed UInt32, commit_files_modified UInt32, commit_lines_added UInt32, commit_lines_deleted UInt32, commit_hunks_added UInt32, commit_hunks_removed UInt32, commit_hunks_changed UInt32')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 50.535 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 2.09 GB (149.11 thousand rows/s., 41.40 MB/s.)
La herramienta sugiere varias consultas en su salida de ayuda. Hemos respondido a estas, además de incluir algunas preguntas complementarias de interés. Estas consultas están ordenadas, de forma aproximada, por complejidad creciente, en lugar de seguir el orden arbitrario de la herramienta. Este conjunto de datos está disponible en play.clickhouse.com en las bases de datos
Consultas
git_clickhouse. Proporcionamos un enlace a este entorno para todas las consultas, adaptando el nombre de la base de datos según sea necesario. Ten en cuenta que los resultados en play pueden variar con respecto a los que se presentan aquí debido a diferencias en el momento de la recopilación de los datos.
La más sencilla de las consultas. Aquí vemos todos los mensajes de commit de
Historial de un solo archivo
StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp. Como probablemente sean los más interesantes, los ordenamos empezando por los más recientes.
play
SELECT
time,
substring(commit_hash, 1, 11) AS commit,
change_type,
author,
path,
old_path,
lines_added,
lines_deleted,
commit_message
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'
ORDER BY time DESC
LIMIT 10
También podemos revisar los cambios por línea, sin contar los cambios de nombre; es decir, no mostraremos los cambios anteriores a un cambio de nombre cuando el archivo existía con otro nombre: play
┌────────────────time─┬─commit──────┬─change_type─┬─author─────────────┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─old_path─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┬─commit_message───────────────────────────────────┐
│ 2022-10-30 16:30:51 │ c68ab231f91 │ Modify │ Alexander Tokmakov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 13 │ 10 │ fix accessing part in Deleting state │
│ 2022-10-23 16:24:20 │ b40d9200d20 │ Modify │ Anton Popov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 28 │ 30 │ better semantic of constsness of DataPartStorage │
│ 2022-10-23 01:23:15 │ 56e5daba0c9 │ Modify │ Anton Popov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 28 │ 44 │ remove DataPartStorageBuilder │
│ 2022-10-21 13:35:37 │ 851f556d65a │ Modify │ Igor Nikonov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 2 │ Remove unused parameter │
│ 2022-10-21 13:02:52 │ 13d31eefbc3 │ Modify │ Igor Nikonov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 4 │ 4 │ Replicated merge tree polishing │
│ 2022-10-21 12:25:19 │ 4e76629aafc │ Modify │ Azat Khuzhin │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 2 │ Fixes for -Wshorten-64-to-32 │
│ 2022-10-19 13:59:28 │ 05e6b94b541 │ Modify │ Antonio Andelic │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 4 │ 0 │ Polishing │
│ 2022-10-19 13:34:20 │ e5408aac991 │ Modify │ Antonio Andelic │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 53 │ Simplify logic │
│ 2022-10-18 15:36:11 │ 7befe2825c9 │ Modify │ Alexey Milovidov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 2 │ 2 │ Update StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │
│ 2022-10-18 15:35:44 │ 0623ad4e374 │ Modify │ Alexey Milovidov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 1 │ 1 │ Update StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec. Processed 12.10 thousand rows, 1.60 MB (1.93 million rows/s., 255.40 MB/s.)
SELECT
time,
substring(commit_hash, 1, 11) AS commit,
sign,
line_number_old,
line_number_new,
author,
line
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'
ORDER BY line_number_new ASC
LIMIT 10
Ten en cuenta que existe una variante más compleja de esta consulta en la que se obtiene el historial de commits línea por línea de un archivo, teniendo en cuenta los cambios de nombre.
┌────────────────time─┬─commit──────┬─sign─┬─line_number_old─┬─line_number_new─┬─author───────────┬─line──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ -1 │ 1 │ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Disks/DiskSpaceMonitor.h> │
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Core/Defines.h> │
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ │
│ 2021-05-03 23:46:51 │ 02ce9cc7254 │ -1 │ 3 │ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Common/FieldVisitors.h> │
│ 2021-05-27 22:21:02 │ e2f29b9df02 │ -1 │ 3 │ 2 │ s-kat │ #include <Common/FieldVisitors.h> │
│ 2022-10-03 22:30:50 │ 210882b9c4d │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ alesapin │ #include <ranges> │
│ 2022-10-23 16:24:20 │ b40d9200d20 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ Anton Popov │ #include <cstddef> │
│ 2021-06-20 09:24:43 │ 4c391f8e994 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ Mike Kot │ #include "Common/hex.h" │
│ 2021-12-29 09:18:56 │ 8112a712336 │ -1 │ 6 │ 5 │ avogar │ #include <Common/ThreadPool.h> │
│ 2022-04-21 20:19:13 │ 9133e398b8c │ 1 │ 11 │ 12 │ Nikolai Kochetov │ #include <Storages/MergeTree/DataPartStorageOnDisk.h> │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴──────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.258 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 654.92 MB (29.24 million rows/s., 2.54 GB/s.)
Esto es importante para el análisis posterior, cuando solo queremos tener en cuenta los archivos actuales del repositorio. Estimamos que este conjunto está formado por los archivos que no se han renombrado ni eliminado (y luego vuelto a añadir o renombrar). Ten en cuenta que parece haber habido una interrupción en el historial de commits relacionada con los archivos de los directorios
Encontrar los archivos activos actuales
dbms,
libs y
tests/testflows/ durante sus cambios de nombre. Por ello, también los excluimos.
play
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)') ORDER BY path
LIMIT 10
Ten en cuenta que esto permite renombrar archivos y luego volver a ponerles sus nombres originales. Primero, agregamos
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01054_random_printable_ascii_ubsan.sh │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/02247_read_bools_as_numbers_json.sh │
│ tests/performance/file_table_function.xml │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01902_self_aliases_in_columns.sql │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01070_h3_get_base_cell.reference │
│ src/Functions/ztest.cpp │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterShowTablesQuery.h │
│ src/Parsers/Kusto/ParserKQLStatement.h │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/00938_dataset_test.sql │
│ src/Dictionaries/Embedded/GeodataProviders/Types.h │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.085 sec. Processed 532.10 thousand rows, 8.68 MB (6.30 million rows/s., 102.64 MB/s.)
old_path para obtener una lista de los archivos eliminados como resultado del cambio de nombre. Luego, combinamos esto con la última operación de cada
path. Por último, filtramos esta lista para quedarnos con aquellos en los que el evento final no es un
Delete.
play
SELECT uniq(path)
FROM
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)') ORDER BY path
)
Ten en cuenta que omitimos la importación de varios directorios durante este proceso, es decir:
┌─uniq(path)─┐
│ 18559 │
└────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.089 sec. Processed 532.10 thousand rows, 8.68 MB (6.01 million rows/s., 97.99 MB/s.)
--skip-paths 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/'
Al aplicar este patrón a
git list-files, el resultado es 18155.
Por lo tanto, nuestra solución actual es una estimación de los archivos activos actuales La diferencia aquí se debe a varios factores:
git ls-files | grep -v -E 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/' | wc -l
18155
- Un cambio de nombre puede producirse junto con otras modificaciones del archivo. Estas se registran como eventos independientes en file_changes, pero con la misma hora. La función
argMaxno tiene forma de distinguirlos: elige el primer valor. El orden natural de las inserciones (el único medio para conocer el orden correcto) no se conserva en la unión, por lo que pueden seleccionarse eventos de modificación. Por ejemplo, a continuación, el archivo
src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.htiene varias modificaciones antes de renombrarse a
src/Functions/geometryConverters.h. Nuestra solución actual puede elegir un evento Modify como el cambio más reciente, lo que hace que se conserve
src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h.
SELECT
change_type,
path,
old_path,
time,
commit_hash
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path = 'src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h') OR (old_path = 'src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h')
┌─change_type─┬─path───────────────────────────────┬─old_path───────────────────────────┬────────────────time─┬─commit_hash──────────────────────────────┐
│ Add │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 9376b676e9a9bb8911b872e1887da85a45f7479d │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 6d59be5ea4768034f6526f7f9813062e0c369f7b │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 33acc2aa5dc091a7cb948f78c558529789b2bad8 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 78e0db268ceadc42f82bc63a77ee1a4da6002463 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 14a891057d292a164c4179bfddaef45a74eaf83a │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ d0d6e6953c2a2af9fb2300921ff96b9362f22edb │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ fe8382521139a58c0ba277eb848e88894658db66 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 3be3d5cde8788165bc0558f1e2a22568311c3103 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ afad9bf4d0a55ed52a3f55483bc0973456e10a56 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ e3290ecc78ca3ea82b49ebcda22b5d3a4df154e6 │
│ Rename │ src/Functions/geometryConverters.h │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 125945769586baf6ffd15919b29565b1b2a63218 │
└─────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┘
11 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.030 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 6.61 MB (8.89 million rows/s., 220.82 MB/s.)
- Historial de commits incompleto: faltan eventos de eliminación. El origen y la causa aún están por determinar.
Si nos limitamos a los archivos actuales, consideramos que el número de modificaciones es la suma de eliminaciones y adiciones. play
Lista de archivos con más modificaciones
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS modifications
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY modifications DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─modifications─┐
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 21871 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 17709 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 15882 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeDataSelectExecutor.cpp │ 14249 │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 12636 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionListParsers.cpp │ 11794 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 11760 │
│ src/Coordination/KeeperStorage.cpp │ 10225 │
│ src/Functions/FunctionsConversion.h │ 9247 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionElementParsers.cpp │ 8197 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘
10 filas en el conjunto. Tiempo transcurrido: 0.134 seg. Procesadas 798.15 mil filas, 16.46 MB (5.95 millones de filas/s., 122.62 MB/s.)
play
¿Qué día de la semana suelen realizarse los commits?
SELECT
day_of_week,
count() AS c
FROM git.commits
GROUP BY dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week
Esto cuadra con cierta bajada de productividad los viernes. ¡Qué bien ver a gente haciendo commits de código los fines de semana! ¡Muchas gracias a nuestros colaboradores!
┌─day_of_week─┬─────c─┐
│ 1 │ 10575 │
│ 2 │ 10645 │
│ 3 │ 10748 │
│ 4 │ 10944 │
│ 5 │ 10090 │
│ 6 │ 4617 │
│ 7 │ 5166 │
└─────────────┴───────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.262 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 251.14 KB (239.73 thousand rows/s., 958.93 KB/s.)
Esto produciría un resultado de consulta muy grande, poco práctico de mostrar o visualizar sin filtrar. Por ello, en el siguiente ejemplo permitimos filtrar por archivo o subdirectorio. Aquí agrupamos por semana mediante la función
Historial del subdirectorio/archivo: número de líneas, commits y colaboradores a lo largo del tiempo
toStartOfWeek; adáptela según sea necesario.
play
SELECT
week,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted,
uniq(commit_hash) AS num_commits,
uniq(author) AS authors
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Storages%'
GROUP BY toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
ORDER BY week ASC
LIMIT 10
Estos datos se prestan bien a la visualización. A continuación, usamos Superset. Para líneas añadidas y eliminadas: Para commits y autores: Solo incluir los archivos actuales. probar
┌───────week─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┬─num_commits─┬─authors─┐
│ 2020-03-29 │ 49 │ 35 │ 4 │ 3 │
│ 2020-04-05 │ 940 │ 601 │ 55 │ 14 │
│ 2020-04-12 │ 1472 │ 607 │ 32 │ 11 │
│ 2020-04-19 │ 917 │ 841 │ 39 │ 12 │
│ 2020-04-26 │ 1067 │ 626 │ 36 │ 10 │
│ 2020-05-03 │ 514 │ 435 │ 27 │ 10 │
│ 2020-05-10 │ 2552 │ 537 │ 48 │ 12 │
│ 2020-05-17 │ 3585 │ 1913 │ 83 │ 9 │
│ 2020-05-24 │ 2851 │ 1812 │ 74 │ 18 │
│ 2020-05-31 │ 2771 │ 2077 │ 77 │ 16 │
└────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.043 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 15.85 MB (6.12 million rows/s., 364.61 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
uniq(author) AS num_authors
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY num_authors DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_authors─┐
│ src/Core/Settings.h │ 127 │
│ CMakeLists.txt │ 96 │
│ .gitmodules │ 85 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 72 │
│ src/CMakeLists.txt │ 71 │
│ programs/server/Server.cpp │ 70 │
│ src/Interpreters/Context.cpp │ 64 │
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 63 │
│ src/Common/ErrorCodes.cpp │ 61 │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 59 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.239 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 14.13 MB (3.35 million rows/s., 59.22 MB/s.)
Solo se incluyen los archivos actuales. probar
Las líneas de código más antiguas del repositorio
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
any(path) AS file_path,
line,
max(time) AS latest_change,
any(file_change_type)
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY line
ORDER BY latest_change ASC
LIMIT 10
┌─file_path───────────────────────────────────┬─line────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────latest_change─┬─any(file_change_type)─┐
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor -d < compressor.snp > compressor2 │ 2011-06-17 22:19:39 │ Modify │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor < compressor > compressor.snp │ 2011-06-17 22:19:39 │ Modify │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor -d < compressor.qlz > compressor2 │ 2014-02-24 03:14:30 │ Add │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor < compressor > compressor.qlz │ 2014-02-24 03:14:30 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ if (argc != 2) │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "std::exception: " << e.what() << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "Exception: " << e.displayText() << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ Poco::XML::DOMWriter().writeNode(std::cout, document); │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "Some exception" << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "usage: " << argv[0] << " path" << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.101 sec. Processed 8.07 million rows, 905.86 MB (7.33 million rows/s., 823.13 MB/s.)
Se limita solo a los archivos actuales. probar
Archivos con el historial más extenso
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
count() AS c,
path,
max(time) AS latest_change
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
Nuestra principal estructura de datos, el Merge Tree, está obviamente en constante evolución y cuenta con un largo historial de cambios.
┌───c─┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬───────latest_change─┐
│ 790 │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 2022-10-30 16:30:51 │
│ 788 │ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 2022-11-04 09:26:44 │
│ 752 │ src/Core/Settings.h │ 2022-10-25 11:35:25 │
│ 749 │ CMakeLists.txt │ 2022-10-05 21:00:49 │
│ 575 │ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 2022-11-01 10:20:10 │
│ 563 │ CHANGELOG.md │ 2022-10-27 08:19:50 │
│ 491 │ src/Interpreters/Context.cpp │ 2022-10-25 12:26:29 │
│ 437 │ programs/server/Server.cpp │ 2022-10-21 12:25:19 │
│ 375 │ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 2022-11-03 03:16:55 │
│ 350 │ src/CMakeLists.txt │ 2022-10-24 09:22:37 │
└─────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
10 filas en el conjunto. Tiempo transcurrido: 0.124 seg. Procesadas 798.15 mil filas, 14.71 MB (6.44 millones de filas/s., 118.61 MB/s.)
Durante la captura de datos, se han filtrado los cambios en la carpeta
Distribución de colaboradores entre documentación y código a lo largo del mes
docs/ debido a un historial de commits muy desordenado. Por lo tanto, los resultados de esta consulta no son precisos.
¿Escribimos más documentación en determinados momentos del mes, por ejemplo, en torno a las fechas de lanzamiento? Podemos usar la función
countIf para calcular una proporción simple y visualizar el resultado con la función
bar.
probar
SELECT
day,
bar(docs_ratio * 1000, 0, 100, 100) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
day,
countIf(file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AS code,
countIf(file_extension = 'md') AS docs,
docs / (code + docs) AS docs_ratio
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql', 'md'))
GROUP BY dayOfMonth(time) AS day
)
Quizá un poco más hacia el final del mes, pero en general mantenemos una distribución bastante uniforme. De nuevo, esto no es fiable debido al filtrado aplicado por el filtro de docs durante la inserción de datos. Aquí, consideramos la diversidad como la cantidad de archivos únicos en los que ha contribuido un autor. probar
┌─day─┬─bar─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ ███████████████████████████████████▍ │
│ 2 │ ███████████████████████▋ │
│ 3 │ ████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 4 │ █████████████ │
│ 5 │ █████████████████████▎ │
│ 6 │ ████████ │
│ 7 │ ███▋ │
│ 8 │ ████████▌ │
│ 9 │ ██████████████▎ │
│ 10 │ █████████████████▏ │
│ 11 │ █████████████▎ │
│ 12 │ ███████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 13 │ █████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 14 │ ██████▋ │
│ 15 │ █████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 16 │ ██████████▎ │
│ 17 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 18 │ █████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 19 │ ███████████ │
│ 20 │ █████████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 21 │ █████ │
│ 22 │ ███████████████████████▋ │
│ 23 │ ███████████████████████████▌ │
│ 24 │ ███████▌ │
│ 25 │ ██████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 26 │ ███████████▏ │
│ 27 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
│ 28 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
│ 29 │ ███▌ │
│ 30 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 31 │ █████████████████████████████████▏ │
└─────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
31 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.043 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 40.53 MB (176.71 million rows/s., 950.40 MB/s.)
SELECT
author,
uniq(path) AS num_files
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY author
ORDER BY num_files DESC
LIMIT 10
Veamos quién tiene los commits más variados en su trabajo reciente. En lugar de limitarlo por fecha, lo restringiremos a los últimos N commits de un autor (en este caso, hemos usado 3, pero puedes cambiarlo si quieres): play
┌─author─────────────┬─num_files─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 8433 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 3257 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 2316 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 2172 │
│ Azat Khuzhin │ 1988 │
│ alesapin │ 1818 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 1751 │
│ Amos Bird │ 1641 │
│ Ivan │ 1629 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ 1581 │
└────────────────────┴───────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.041 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.92 MB (6.56 million rows/s., 121.21 MB/s.)
SELECT
author,
sum(num_files_commit) AS num_files
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
commit_hash,
uniq(path) AS num_files_commit,
max(time) AS commit_time
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
author,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
author ASC,
commit_time DESC
LIMIT 3 BY author
)
GROUP BY author
ORDER BY num_files DESC
LIMIT 10
Aquí tomamos a nuestro fundador Alexey Milovidov y limitamos el análisis a los archivos actuales. probar
┌─author───────────────┬─num_files─┐
│ Mikhail │ 782 │
│ Li Yin │ 553 │
│ Roman Peshkurov │ 119 │
│ Vladimir Smirnov │ 88 │
│ f1yegor │ 65 │
│ maiha │ 54 │
│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ 53 │
│ Pradeep Chhetri │ 40 │
│ Orivej Desh │ 38 │
│ liyang │ 36 │
└──────────────────────┴───────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.106 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 21.04 MB (2.52 million rows/s., 198.93 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
count() AS c
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (author = 'Alexey Milovidov') AND (path IN (current_files))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
Esto tiene sentido porque Alexey ha sido responsable de mantener el Change log. Pero ¿qué pasa si usamos el nombre base del archivo para identificar sus archivos más populares? Esto permite contemplar los cambios de nombre y debería centrarse en las contribuciones de código. probar
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────┬───c─┐
│ CMakeLists.txt │ 165 │
│ CHANGELOG.md │ 126 │
│ programs/server/Server.cpp │ 73 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 71 │
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 68 │
│ src/Core/Settings.h │ 65 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 57 │
│ programs/server/play.html │ 48 │
│ .gitmodules │ 47 │
│ programs/install/Install.cpp │ 37 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.106 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 13.97 MB (7.51 million rows/s., 131.41 MB/s.)
SELECT
base,
count() AS c
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (author = 'Alexey Milovidov') AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY basename(path) AS base
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
Esto quizá refleje más sus áreas de interés. Para ello, primero tenemos que identificar los archivos más grandes. Estimar esto reconstruyendo por completo cada archivo a partir del historial de commits sería muy costoso. Como estimación, y suponiendo que nos limitamos a los archivos actuales, sumamos las líneas añadidas y restamos las eliminadas. Después, podemos calcular una proporción entre la longitud y el número de autores. play
┌─base───────────────────────────┬───c─┐
│ StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 393 │
│ InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 299 │
│ Aggregator.cpp │ 297 │
│ Client.cpp │ 280 │
│ MergeTreeData.cpp │ 274 │
│ Server.cpp │ 264 │
│ ExpressionAnalyzer.cpp │ 259 │
│ StorageMergeTree.cpp │ 239 │
│ Settings.h │ 225 │
│ TCPHandler.cpp │ 205 │
└────────────────────────────────┴─────┘
10 filas en el conjunto. Tiempo transcurrido: 0.032 seg. Procesadas 266.05 mil filas, 5.68 MB (8.22 millones de filas/s., 175.50 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
Los diccionarios de texto quizá no sean muy realistas, así que limitémonos solo al código mediante un filtro por extensión de archivo. play
┌─path──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/emotional_dictionary_rus.txt │ 148590 │ 1 │ 148590 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/emotional_dictionary_rus.txt │ 55533 │ 1 │ 55533 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/charset_freq.txt │ 35722 │ 1 │ 35722 │
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/charset_freq.txt │ 35722 │ 1 │ 35722 │
│ tests/integration/test_storage_meilisearch/movies.json │ 19549 │ 1 │ 19549 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/02364_multiSearch_function_family.reference │ 12874 │ 1 │ 12874 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/programming_freq.txt │ 9434 │ 1 │ 9434 │
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/programming_freq.txt │ 9434 │ 1 │ 9434 │
│ tests/performance/explain_ast.xml │ 5911 │ 1 │ 5911 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 5686 │ 1 │ 5686 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.138 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 16.57 MB (5.79 million rows/s., 120.11 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
Hay cierto sesgo hacia lo reciente en esto: los archivos más nuevos han tenido menos oportunidades de acumular commits. ¿Qué pasa si nos limitamos a archivos con al menos 1 año de antigüedad? probar
┌─path──────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 5686 │ 1 │ 5686 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryTreeBuilder.cpp │ 880 │ 1 │ 880 │
│ src/Planner/Planner.cpp │ 873 │ 1 │ 873 │
│ src/Backups/RestorerFromBackup.cpp │ 869 │ 1 │ 869 │
│ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy.h │ 770 │ 1 │ 770 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerActionsVisitor.cpp │ 765 │ 1 │ 765 │
│ src/Functions/sphinxstemen.cpp │ 728 │ 1 │ 728 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerJoinTree.cpp │ 708 │ 1 │ 708 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerJoins.cpp │ 695 │ 1 │ 695 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryNode.h │ 607 │ 1 │ 607 │
└───────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 filas en el conjunto. Transcurrido: 0.140 seg. Procesadas 798.15 mil filas, 16.84 MB (5.70 millones de filas/s., 120.32 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
min(time) AS min_date,
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
HAVING min_date <= (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
Interpretamos esto como el número de líneas añadidas y eliminadas según el día de la semana. En este caso, nos centramos en el directorio Functions probar
┌────────────min_date─┬─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ 2021-03-08 07:00:54 │ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy.h │ 770 │ 1 │ 770 │
│ 2021-05-04 13:47:34 │ src/Functions/sphinxstemen.cpp │ 728 │ 1 │ 728 │
│ 2021-03-14 16:52:51 │ utils/memcpy-bench/glibc/dwarf2.h │ 592 │ 1 │ 592 │
│ 2021-03-08 09:04:52 │ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy_Avx.h │ 496 │ 1 │ 496 │
│ 2020-10-19 01:10:50 │ tests/queries/0_stateless/01518_nullable_aggregate_states2.sql │ 411 │ 1 │ 411 │
│ 2020-11-24 14:53:34 │ programs/server/GRPCHandler.cpp │ 399 │ 1 │ 399 │
│ 2021-03-09 14:10:28 │ src/DataTypes/Serializations/SerializationSparse.cpp │ 363 │ 1 │ 363 │
│ 2021-08-20 15:06:57 │ src/Functions/vectorFunctions.cpp │ 1327 │ 4 │ 331.75 │
│ 2020-08-04 03:26:23 │ src/Interpreters/MySQL/CreateQueryConvertVisitor.cpp │ 311 │ 1 │ 311 │
│ 2020-11-06 15:45:13 │ src/Storages/Rocksdb/StorageEmbeddedRocksdb.cpp │ 611 │ 2 │ 305.5 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 filas en el conjunto. Transcurrido: 0.143 seg. Procesadas 798.15 mil filas, 18.00 MB (5.58 millones de filas/s., 125.87 MB/s.)
SELECT
dayOfWeek,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toDayOfWeek(time) AS dayOfWeek
Y por hora del día, probar
┌─dayOfWeek─┬─commits─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┐
│ 1 │ 476 │ 24619 │ 15782 │
│ 2 │ 434 │ 18098 │ 9938 │
│ 3 │ 496 │ 26562 │ 20883 │
│ 4 │ 587 │ 65674 │ 18862 │
│ 5 │ 504 │ 85917 │ 14518 │
│ 6 │ 314 │ 13604 │ 10144 │
│ 7 │ 294 │ 11938 │ 6451 │
└───────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.034 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (7.73 million rows/s., 425.56 MB/s.)
SELECT
hourOfDay,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toHour(time) AS hourOfDay
Esta distribución tiene sentido, ya que la mayor parte de nuestro equipo de desarrollo está en Ámsterdam. Las funciones
┌─hourOfDay─┬─commits─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┐
│ 0 │ 71 │ 4169 │ 3404 │
│ 1 │ 90 │ 2174 │ 1927 │
│ 2 │ 65 │ 2343 │ 1515 │
│ 3 │ 76 │ 2552 │ 493 │
│ 4 │ 62 │ 1480 │ 1304 │
│ 5 │ 38 │ 1644 │ 253 │
│ 6 │ 104 │ 4434 │ 2979 │
│ 7 │ 117 │ 4171 │ 1678 │
│ 8 │ 106 │ 4604 │ 4673 │
│ 9 │ 135 │ 60550 │ 2678 │
│ 10 │ 149 │ 6133 │ 3482 │
│ 11 │ 182 │ 8040 │ 3833 │
│ 12 │ 209 │ 29428 │ 15040 │
│ 13 │ 187 │ 10204 │ 5491 │
│ 14 │ 204 │ 9028 │ 6060 │
│ 15 │ 231 │ 15179 │ 10077 │
│ 16 │ 196 │ 9568 │ 5925 │
│ 17 │ 138 │ 4941 │ 3849 │
│ 18 │ 123 │ 4193 │ 3036 │
│ 19 │ 165 │ 8817 │ 6646 │
│ 20 │ 140 │ 3749 │ 2379 │
│ 21 │ 132 │ 41585 │ 4182 │
│ 22 │ 85 │ 4094 │ 3955 │
│ 23 │ 100 │ 3332 │ 1719 │
└───────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┘
24 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.039 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (6.77 million rows/s., 372.89 MB/s.)
bar nos ayudan a visualizar estas distribuciones:
probar
SELECT
hourOfDay,
bar(commits, 0, 400, 50) AS commits,
bar(lines_added, 0, 30000, 50) AS lines_added,
bar(lines_deleted, 0, 15000, 50) AS lines_deleted
FROM
(
SELECT
hourOfDay,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toHour(time) AS hourOfDay
)
El
┌─hourOfDay─┬─commits───────────────────────┬─lines_added────────────────────────────────────────┬─lines_deleted──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 0 │ ████████▊ │ ██████▊ │ ███████████▎ │
│ 1 │ ███████████▎ │ ███▌ │ ██████▍ │
│ 2 │ ████████ │ ███▊ │ █████ │
│ 3 │ █████████▌ │ ████▎ │ █▋ │
│ 4 │ ███████▋ │ ██▍ │ ████▎ │
│ 5 │ ████▋ │ ██▋ │ ▋ │
│ 6 │ █████████████ │ ███████▍ │ █████████▊ │
│ 7 │ ██████████████▋ │ ██████▊ │ █████▌ │
│ 8 │ █████████████▎ │ ███████▋ │ ███████████████▌ │
│ 9 │ ████████████████▊ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ ████████▊ │
│ 10 │ ██████████████████▋ │ ██████████▏ │ ███████████▌ │
│ 11 │ ██████████████████████▋ │ █████████████▍ │ ████████████▋ │
│ 12 │ ██████████████████████████ │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
│ 13 │ ███████████████████████▍ │ █████████████████ │ ██████████████████▎ │
│ 14 │ █████████████████████████▌ │ ███████████████ │ ████████████████████▏ │
│ 15 │ ████████████████████████████▊ │ █████████████████████████▎ │ █████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 16 │ ████████████████████████▌ │ ███████████████▊ │ ███████████████████▋ │
│ 17 │ █████████████████▎ │ ████████▏ │ ████████████▋ │
│ 18 │ ███████████████▍ │ ██████▊ │ ██████████ │
│ 19 │ ████████████████████▋ │ ██████████████▋ │ ██████████████████████▏ │
│ 20 │ █████████████████▌ │ ██████▏ │ ███████▊ │
│ 21 │ ████████████████▌ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ █████████████▊ │
│ 22 │ ██████████▋ │ ██████▋ │ █████████████▏ │
│ 23 │ ████████████▌ │ █████▌ │ █████▋ │
└───────────┴───────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
24 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.038 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (7.09 million rows/s., 390.69 MB/s.)
sign = -1 indica una eliminación de código. Excluimos la puntuación y la inserción de líneas vacías.
play
SELECT
prev_author || '(a)' AS add_author,
author || '(d)' AS delete_author,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty')) AND (author != prev_author) AND (prev_author != '')
GROUP BY
prev_author,
author
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY prev_author
LIMIT 100
Un diagrama de Sankey (SuperSet) permite visualizar esto claramente. Observa que aumentamos nuestro
┌─prev_author──────────┬─author───────────┬─────c─┐
│ Ivan │ Alexey Milovidov │ 18554 │
│ Alexey Arno │ Alexey Milovidov │ 18475 │
│ Michael Kolupaev │ Alexey Milovidov │ 14135 │
│ Alexey Milovidov │ Nikolai Kochetov │ 13435 │
│ Andrey Mironov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 10418 │
│ proller │ Alexey Milovidov │ 7280 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 6806 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 5027 │
│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ Alexey Milovidov │ 4390 │
│ Amos Bird │ Ivan Lezhankin │ 3125 │
│ f1yegor │ Alexey Milovidov │ 3119 │
│ Pavel Kartavyy │ Alexey Milovidov │ 3087 │
│ Alexey Zatelepin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2978 │
│ alesapin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2949 │
│ Sergey Fedorov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2727 │
│ Ivan Lezhankin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2618 │
│ Vasily Nemkov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2547 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2493 │
│ Nikita Vasilev │ Maksim Kita │ 2420 │
│ Anton Popov │ Amos Bird │ 2127 │
└──────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.098 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 42.16 MB (76.67 million rows/s., 428.99 MB/s.)
LIMIT BY a 3 para obtener los 3 autores que más código eliminan de cada autor y así mejorar la variedad de la visualización.
Está claro que a Alexey le gusta eliminar el código de otras personas. Excluyámoslo para obtener una visión más equilibrada de la eliminación de código.
Si consideramos solo el número de commits: play
¿Quién aporta el mayor porcentaje por día de la semana?
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
count() AS c
FROM git.commits
GROUP BY
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week,
author
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
Bien, aquí el colaborador con más trayectoria —nuestro fundador, Alexey— podría tener cierta ventaja. Limitemos el análisis al último año. play
┌─day_of_week─┬─author───────────┬────c─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2204 │
│ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1588 │
│ 3 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1725 │
│ 4 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1915 │
│ 5 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1940 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1851 │
│ 7 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2400 │
└─────────────┴──────────────────┴──────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.012 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 395.47 KB (5.44 million rows/s., 34.27 MB/s.)
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
count() AS c
FROM git.commits
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week,
author
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
Esto sigue siendo un poco simplista y no refleja el trabajo real de las personas. Una mejor métrica podría ser quién fue el principal contribuyente cada día, como fracción del trabajo total realizado durante el último año. Ten en cuenta que tratamos por igual la eliminación y la adición de código. play
┌─day_of_week─┬─author───────────┬───c─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 198 │
│ 2 │ alesapin │ 162 │
│ 3 │ alesapin │ 163 │
│ 4 │ Azat Khuzhin │ 166 │
│ 5 │ alesapin │ 191 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 179 │
│ 7 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 243 │
└─────────────┴──────────────────┴─────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec. Processed 21.82 thousand rows, 140.02 KB (4.88 million rows/s., 31.29 MB/s.)
SELECT
top_author.day_of_week,
top_author.author,
top_author.author_work / all_work.total_work AS top_author_percent
FROM
(
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS author_work
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY
author,
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
author_work DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
) AS top_author
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
day_of_week,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS total_work
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week
) AS all_work USING (day_of_week)
┌─day_of_week─┬─author──────────────┬──top_author_percent─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.3168282877768332 │
│ 2 │ Mikhail f. Shiryaev │ 0.3523434231193969 │
│ 3 │ vdimir │ 0.11859742484577324 │
│ 4 │ Nikolay Degterinsky │ 0.34577318920318467 │
│ 5 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.13208704423684223 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.18895257783624633 │
│ 7 │ Robert Schulze │ 0.3617405888930302 │
└─────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.014 sec. Processed 106.12 thousand rows, 1.38 MB (7.61 million rows/s., 98.65 MB/s.)
Limitamos el análisis a los archivos actuales. Por brevedad, restringimos los resultados a una profundidad de 2, con 5 archivos por carpeta raíz. Ajústelo según sea necesario. play
Distribución de la antigüedad del código en el repositorio
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
concat(root, '/', sub_folder) AS folder,
round(avg(days_present)) AS avg_age_of_files,
min(days_present) AS min_age_files,
max(days_present) AS max_age_files,
count() AS c
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
dateDiff('day', min(time), toDate('2022-11-03')) AS days_present
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY
splitByChar('/', path)[1] AS root,
splitByChar('/', path)[2] AS sub_folder
ORDER BY
root ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 5 BY root
Para esta consulta, necesitamos el número de líneas escritas por un autor dividido entre el número total de líneas que otros colaboradores le han eliminado. play
┌─folder───────────────────────────┬─avg_age_of_files─┬─min_age_files─┬─max_age_files─┬────c─┐
│ base/base │ 387 │ 201 │ 397 │ 84 │
│ base/glibc-compatibility │ 887 │ 59 │ 993 │ 19 │
│ base/consistent-hashing │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 5 │
│ base/widechar_width │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 2 │
│ base/consistent-hashing-sumbur │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 2 │
│ docker/test │ 1043 │ 1043 │ 1043 │ 1 │
│ programs/odbc-bridge │ 835 │ 91 │ 945 │ 25 │
│ programs/copier │ 587 │ 14 │ 945 │ 22 │
│ programs/library-bridge │ 155 │ 47 │ 608 │ 21 │
│ programs/disks │ 144 │ 62 │ 150 │ 14 │
│ programs/server │ 874 │ 709 │ 945 │ 10 │
│ rust/BLAKE3 │ 52 │ 52 │ 52 │ 1 │
│ src/Functions │ 752 │ 0 │ 944 │ 809 │
│ src/Storages │ 700 │ 8 │ 944 │ 736 │
│ src/Interpreters │ 684 │ 3 │ 944 │ 490 │
│ src/Processors │ 703 │ 44 │ 944 │ 482 │
│ src/Common │ 673 │ 7 │ 944 │ 473 │
│ tests/queries │ 674 │ -5 │ 945 │ 3777 │
│ tests/integration │ 656 │ 132 │ 945 │ 4 │
│ utils/memcpy-bench │ 601 │ 599 │ 605 │ 10 │
│ utils/keeper-bench │ 570 │ 569 │ 570 │ 7 │
│ utils/durability-test │ 793 │ 793 │ 793 │ 4 │
│ utils/self-extracting-executable │ 143 │ 143 │ 143 │ 3 │
│ utils/self-extr-exec │ 224 │ 224 │ 224 │ 2 │
└──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴──────┘
24 filas en el conjunto. Transcurrido: 0.129 seg. Procesadas 798.15 mil filas, 15.11 MB (6.19 millones de filas/s., 117.08 MB/s.)
SELECT
k,
written_code.c,
removed_code.c,
removed_code.c / written_code.c AS remove_ratio
FROM
(
SELECT
author AS k,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY k
) AS written_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
prev_author AS k,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty')) AND (author != prev_author)
GROUP BY k
) AS removed_code USING (k)
WHERE written_code.c > 1000
ORDER BY remove_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─k──────────────────┬─────c─┬─removed_code.c─┬───────remove_ratio─┐
│ Marek Vavruša │ 1458 │ 1318 │ 0.9039780521262003 │
│ Ivan │ 32715 │ 27500 │ 0.8405930001528351 │
│ artpaul │ 3450 │ 2840 │ 0.8231884057971014 │
│ Silviu Caragea │ 1542 │ 1209 │ 0.7840466926070039 │
│ Ruslan │ 1027 │ 802 │ 0.7809152872444012 │
│ Tsarkova Anastasia │ 1755 │ 1364 │ 0.7772079772079772 │
│ Vyacheslav Alipov │ 3526 │ 2727 │ 0.7733976176971072 │
│ Marek Vavruša │ 1467 │ 1124 │ 0.7661895023858214 │
│ f1yegor │ 7194 │ 5213 │ 0.7246316374756742 │
│ kreuzerkrieg │ 3406 │ 2468 │ 0.724603640634175 │
└────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.126 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 73.51 MB (119.97 million rows/s., 585.16 MB/s.)
El enfoque más sencillo para responder a esta pregunta podría ser simplemente contar el número de modificaciones de líneas por ruta (limitándose a los archivos actuales), por ejemplo:
¿Qué archivos se reescribieron más veces?
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (path IN (current_files))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
Esto no refleja, sin embargo, la idea de una “reescritura”, en la que una gran parte del archivo cambia en un commit. Esto requiere una consulta más compleja. Si consideramos que una reescritura se produce cuando se elimina más del 50 % del archivo y se añade otro 50 %, puedes ajustar la consulta según tu propia interpretación de lo que constituye una reescritura. La consulta se limita únicamente a los archivos actuales. Enumeramos todos los cambios de archivos agrupando por
┌─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─────c─┐
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 21871 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 17709 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 15882 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeDataSelectExecutor.cpp │ 14249 │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 12636 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionListParsers.cpp │ 11794 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 11760 │
│ src/Coordination/KeeperStorage.cpp │ 10225 │
│ src/Functions/FunctionsConversion.h │ 9247 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionElementParsers.cpp │ 8197 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────┘
10 filas en el conjunto. Tiempo transcurrido: 0.160 seg. Procesadas 8.07 millones de filas, 98.99 MB (50.49 millones de filas/s., 619.49 MB/s.)
path y
commit_hash, y devolvemos el número de líneas añadidas y eliminadas. Mediante una función de ventana, estimamos el tamaño total del archivo en cada momento realizando una suma acumulada y calculando el impacto de cada cambio en el tamaño del archivo como
lines added - lines removed. A partir de esta métrica, podemos calcular el porcentaje del archivo que se ha añadido o eliminado en cada cambio. Por último, contamos el número de cambios de archivo que constituyen una reescritura por archivo, es decir,
(percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND current_size > 50. Ten en cuenta que exigimos que los archivos tengan más de 50 líneas para evitar que las contribuciones iniciales a un archivo se contabilicen como una reescritura. Esto también evita un sesgo hacia archivos muy pequeños, que pueden ser más propensos a reescribirse.
play
WITH
current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
),
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(lines_added) AS num_added,
any(lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(change_type) AS type
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM changes
)
SELECT
path,
count() AS num_rewrites
FROM rewrites
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY num_rewrites DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path──────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_rewrites─┐
│ src/Storages/WindowView/StorageWindowView.cpp │ 8 │
│ src/Functions/array/arrayIndex.h │ 7 │
│ src/Dictionaries/CacheDictionary.cpp │ 6 │
│ src/Dictionaries/RangeHashedDictionary.cpp │ 5 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonPerimeter.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsEquals.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsWithin.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Processors/Formats/Impl/ArrowColumnToCHColumn.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsSymDifference.cpp │ 4 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘
10 filas en el conjunto. Tiempo transcurrido: 0.299 seg. Procesadas 798.15 mil filas, 31.52 MB (2.67 millones de filas/s., 105.29 MB/s.)
Para ello, necesitamos identificar de forma única una línea de código. Lo estimamos así (ya que la misma línea puede aparecer varias veces en un archivo) usando la ruta y el contenido de la línea. Consultamos las líneas añadidas, uniéndolas con las líneas eliminadas y filtrando los casos en los que estas últimas ocurren más recientemente que las primeras. Esto nos da las líneas eliminadas, a partir de las cuales podemos calcular el tiempo entre estos dos eventos. Por último, agregamos este conjunto de datos para calcular el número promedio de días que las líneas permanecen en el repositorio según el día de la semana. play
¿Qué día de la semana tiene el código más probabilidades de permanecer en el repositorio?
SELECT
day_of_week_added,
count() AS num,
avg(days_present) AS avg_days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
added_code.line,
added_code.time AS added_day,
dateDiff('day', added_code.time, removed_code.time) AS days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS added_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS removed_code USING (path, line)
WHERE removed_code.time > added_code.time
)
GROUP BY dayOfWeek(added_day) AS day_of_week_added
┌─day_of_week_added─┬────num─┬───avg_days_present─┐
│ 1 │ 171879 │ 193.81759260875384 │
│ 2 │ 141448 │ 153.0931013517335 │
│ 3 │ 161230 │ 137.61553681076722 │
│ 4 │ 255728 │ 121.14149799787273 │
│ 5 │ 203907 │ 141.60181847606998 │
│ 6 │ 62305 │ 202.43449161383518 │
│ 7 │ 70904 │ 220.0266134491707 │
└───────────────────┴────────┴────────────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 3.965 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 1.92 GB (3.80 million rows/s., 483.50 MB/s.)
Esta consulta utiliza el mismo principio que Qué día de la semana tiene el código la mayor probabilidad de permanecer en el repositorio: intenta identificar de forma única una línea de código mediante la ruta y el contenido de la línea. Esto nos permite determinar el tiempo transcurrido entre el momento en que se añadió una línea y el momento en que se eliminó. Sin embargo, filtramos para incluir solo los archivos actuales y únicamente el código, y calculamos el tiempo medio de cada archivo a partir de sus líneas. play
Archivos ordenados por la antigüedad media del código
WITH
current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.clickhouse_file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
),
lines_removed AS
(
SELECT
added_code.path AS path,
added_code.line,
added_code.time AS added_day,
dateDiff('day', added_code.time, removed_code.time) AS days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time,
any(file_extension) AS file_extension
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS added_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS removed_code USING (path, line)
WHERE (removed_code.time > added_code.time) AND (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
)
SELECT
path,
avg(days_present) AS avg_code_age
FROM lines_removed
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY avg_code_age DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬──────avg_code_age─┐
│ utils/corrector_utf8/corrector_utf8.cpp │ 1353.888888888889 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01288_shard_max_network_bandwidth.sql │ 881 │
│ src/Functions/replaceRegexpOne.cpp │ 861 │
│ src/Functions/replaceRegexpAll.cpp │ 861 │
│ src/Functions/replaceOne.cpp │ 861 │
│ utils/zookeeper-remove-by-list/main.cpp │ 838.25 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01356_state_resample.sql │ 819 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01293_create_role.sql │ 819 │
│ src/Functions/ReplaceStringImpl.h │ 810 │
│ src/Interpreters/createBlockSelector.cpp │ 795 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 3.134 sec. Processed 16.13 million rows, 1.83 GB (5.15 million rows/s., 582.99 MB/s.)
Hay varias formas de abordar esta pregunta. Si nos centramos en la proporción entre código y tests, esta consulta es relativamente sencilla: contar el número de contribuciones a carpetas que contienen
¿Quién suele escribir más tests / código en C++ / comentarios?
tests y calcular la proporción con respecto al total de contribuciones.
Aquí limitamos la consulta a usuarios con más de 20 cambios para centrarnos en quienes hacen commits con regularidad y evitar sesgos debidos a contribuciones puntuales.
play
SELECT
author,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql', 'sh', 'py', 'expect')) AND (path LIKE '%tests%')) AS test,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (NOT (path LIKE '%tests%'))) AS code,
code / (code + test) AS ratio_code
FROM git.clickhouse_file_changes
GROUP BY author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY code DESC
LIMIT 20
Podemos representar esta distribución como un histograma. play
┌─author───────────────┬─test─┬──code─┬─────────ratio_code─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 6617 │ 41799 │ 0.8633303040317251 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 916 │ 13361 │ 0.9358408629263851 │
│ alesapin │ 2408 │ 8796 │ 0.785076758300607 │
│ kssenii │ 869 │ 6769 │ 0.8862267609321812 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 799 │ 5862 │ 0.8800480408347096 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 1472 │ 5727 │ 0.7955271565495208 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 1764 │ 5521 │ 0.7578586135895676 │
│ Ivan Lezhankin │ 843 │ 4698 │ 0.8478613968597726 │
│ Anton Popov │ 599 │ 4346 │ 0.8788675429726996 │
│ Ivan │ 2630 │ 4269 │ 0.6187853312074214 │
│ Azat Khuzhin │ 1664 │ 3697 │ 0.689610147360567 │
│ Amos Bird │ 400 │ 2901 │ 0.8788245986064829 │
│ proller │ 1207 │ 2377 │ 0.6632254464285714 │
│ chertus │ 453 │ 2359 │ 0.8389046941678521 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ 303 │ 2321 │ 0.8845274390243902 │
│ Alexey Arno │ 169 │ 2310 │ 0.9318273497377975 │
│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ 334 │ 2283 │ 0.8723729461215132 │
│ Robert Schulze │ 182 │ 2196 │ 0.9234650967199327 │
│ CurtizJ │ 460 │ 2158 │ 0.8242933537051184 │
│ Alexander Kuzmenkov │ 298 │ 2092 │ 0.8753138075313808 │
└──────────────────────┴──────┴───────┴────────────────────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.034 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.65 MB (7.93 million rows/s., 138.76 MB/s.)
WITH (
SELECT histogram(10)(ratio_code) AS hist
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql', 'sh', 'py', 'expect')) AND (path LIKE '%tests%')) AS test,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (NOT (path LIKE '%tests%'))) AS code,
code / (code + test) AS ratio_code
FROM git.clickhouse_file_changes
GROUP BY author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY code DESC
LIMIT 20
)
) AS hist
SELECT
arrayJoin(hist).1 AS lower,
arrayJoin(hist).2 AS upper,
bar(arrayJoin(hist).3, 0, 100, 500) AS bar
La mayoría de los colaboradores escriben más código que pruebas, como cabría esperar. ¿Y quién añade más comentarios al aportar código? play
┌──────────────lower─┬──────────────upper─┬─bar───────────────────────────┐
│ 0.6187853312074214 │ 0.6410053888179964 │ █████ │
│ 0.6410053888179964 │ 0.6764177968945693 │ █████ │
│ 0.6764177968945693 │ 0.7237343804750673 │ █████ │
│ 0.7237343804750673 │ 0.7740802855073157 │ █████▋ │
│ 0.7740802855073157 │ 0.807297655565091 │ ████████▋ │
│ 0.807297655565091 │ 0.8338381996094653 │ ██████▎ │
│ 0.8338381996094653 │ 0.8533566747727687 │ ████████▋ │
│ 0.8533566747727687 │ 0.871392376017531 │ █████████▍ │
│ 0.871392376017531 │ 0.904916108899021 │ ████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 0.904916108899021 │ 0.9358408629263851 │ █████████████████▌ │
└────────────────────┴────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.051 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.65 MB (5.24 million rows/s., 91.64 MB/s.)
SELECT
author,
avg(ratio_comments) AS avg_ratio_comments,
sum(code) AS code
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
commit_hash,
countIf(line_type = 'Comment') AS comments,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code,
if(comments > 0, comments / (comments + code), 0) AS ratio_comments
FROM git.clickhouse_line_changes
GROUP BY
author,
commit_hash
)
GROUP BY author
ORDER BY code DESC
LIMIT 10
Ten en cuenta que ordenamos por contribuciones de código. Es un % sorprendentemente alto en todos nuestros principales colaboradores y parte de lo que hace que nuestro código sea tan legible. Calcular esto por autor es trivial,
┌─author─────────────┬──avg_ratio_comments─┬────code─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.1034915408309902 │ 1147196 │
│ s-kat │ 0.1361718900215362 │ 614224 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 0.08722993407690126 │ 218328 │
│ alesapin │ 0.1040477684726504 │ 198082 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 0.06446875712939285 │ 161801 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 0.06863376297549255 │ 156381 │
│ Alexey Arno │ 0.11252677608033655 │ 146642 │
│ Vitaliy Zakaznikov │ 0.06199215397180561 │ 138530 │
│ kssenii │ 0.07455322590796751 │ 131143 │
│ Artur │ 0.12383737231074826 │ 121484 │
└────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.290 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 394.57 MB (26.00 million rows/s., 1.36 GB/s.)
SELECT
author,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code_lines,
countIf((line_type = 'Comment') OR (line_type = 'Punct')) AS comments,
code_lines / (comments + code_lines) AS ratio_code,
toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
FROM git.line_changes
GROUP BY
time,
author
ORDER BY
author ASC,
time ASC
LIMIT 10
Idealmente, sin embargo, queremos ver cómo cambia esto de forma agregada para todos los autores desde el primer día en que empiezan a hacer commits. ¿Van reduciendo poco a poco la cantidad de comentarios que escriben? Para calcularlo, primero determinamos la proporción de comentarios de cada autor a lo largo del tiempo, de forma similar a ¿Quién tiende a escribir más pruebas / código CPP / comentarios?. Luego, esto se cruza con la fecha de inicio de cada autor, lo que nos permite calcular la proporción de comentarios por desfase semanal. Después de calcular el promedio por desfase semanal para todos los autores, muestreamos estos resultados seleccionando cada décima semana. play
┌─author──────────────────────┬─code_lines─┬─comments─┬─────────ratio_code─┬───────week─┐
│ 1lann │ 8 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2022-03-06 │
│ 20018712 │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2020-09-13 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 2 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 112 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 14 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 3ldar-nasyrov │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2021-03-14 │
│ 821008736@qq.com │ 27 │ 2 │ 0.9310344827586207 │ 2019-04-21 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 182 │ 60 │ 0.7520661157024794 │ 2021-05-09 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 7 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2021-05-09 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 32 │ 12 │ 0.7272727272727273 │ 2021-05-09 │
└─────────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────────┴────────────────────┴────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.145 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 51.09 MB (51.83 million rows/s., 351.44 MB/s.)
WITH author_ratios_by_offset AS
(
SELECT
author,
dateDiff('week', start_dates.start_date, contributions.week) AS week_offset,
ratio_code
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
toStartOfWeek(min(time)) AS start_date
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')
GROUP BY author AS start_dates
) AS start_dates
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
author,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code,
countIf((line_type = 'Comment') OR (line_type = 'Punct')) AS comments,
comments / (comments + code) AS ratio_code,
toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (sign = 1)
GROUP BY
time,
author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY
author ASC,
time ASC
) AS contributions USING (author)
)
SELECT
week_offset,
avg(ratio_code) AS avg_code_ratio
FROM author_ratios_by_offset
GROUP BY week_offset
HAVING (week_offset % 10) = 0
ORDER BY week_offset ASC
LIMIT 20
Es alentador que nuestro % de comentarios se mantenga bastante constante y no disminuya cuanto más tiempo contribuyen los autores.
┌─week_offset─┬──────avg_code_ratio─┐
│ 0 │ 0.21626798253005078 │
│ 10 │ 0.18299433892099454 │
│ 20 │ 0.22847255749045017 │
│ 30 │ 0.2037816688365288 │
│ 40 │ 0.1987063517030308 │
│ 50 │ 0.17341406302829748 │
│ 60 │ 0.1808884776496144 │
│ 70 │ 0.18711773536450496 │
│ 80 │ 0.18905573684766458 │
│ 90 │ 0.2505147771581594 │
│ 100 │ 0.2427673990917429 │
│ 110 │ 0.19088569009169926 │
│ 120 │ 0.14218574654598348 │
│ 130 │ 0.20894252550489317 │
│ 140 │ 0.22316626978848397 │
│ 150 │ 0.1859507592277053 │
│ 160 │ 0.22007759757363546 │
│ 170 │ 0.20406936638195144 │
│ 180 │ 0.1412102467834332 │
│ 190 │ 0.20677550885049117 │
└─────────────┴─────────────────────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.167 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 101.74 MB (90.51 million rows/s., 610.98 MB/s.)
Podemos usar el mismo principio que en List files that were rewritten most number of time or by most of authors para identificar reescrituras, pero teniendo en cuenta todos los archivos. Se utiliza una función de ventana para calcular el tiempo entre reescrituras de cada archivo. A partir de esto, podemos calcular el promedio y la mediana para todos los archivos. play
¿Cuál es el tiempo promedio antes de que el código se reescriba y cuál es la mediana (vida media de la degradación del código)?
WITH
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(lines_added) AS num_added,
any(lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(change_type) AS type
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
)
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT
*,
any(max_time) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS previous_rewrite,
dateDiff('day', previous_rewrite, max_time) AS rewrite_days
FROM changes
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
)
SELECT
avgIf(rewrite_days, rewrite_days > 0) AS avg_rewrite_time,
quantilesTimingIf(0.5)(rewrite_days, rewrite_days > 0) AS half_life
FROM rewrites
┌─avg_rewrite_time─┬─half_life─┐
│ 122.2890625 │ [23] │
└──────────────────┴───────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.388 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 22.85 MB (685.82 thousand rows/s., 58.89 MB/s.)
Al igual que en ¿Cuál es el tiempo promedio antes de que el código sea reescrito y la mediana (vida media de la degradación del código)? y Listar archivos que fueron reescritos la mayor cantidad de veces o por la mayor cantidad de autores, excepto que aquí agregamos por día de la semana. Ajústalo según sea necesario; por ejemplo, al mes del año. play
¿Cuándo es peor escribir código, en el sentido de que tenga más probabilidades de reescribirse?
WITH
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(file_lines_added) AS num_added,
any(file_lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(file_change_type) AS type
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
)
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT any(max_time) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS previous_rewrite
FROM changes
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
)
SELECT
dayOfWeek(previous_rewrite) AS dayOfWeek,
count() AS num_re_writes
FROM rewrites
GROUP BY dayOfWeek
Definimos “duradero” como el tiempo que permanece el código de un autor antes de ser reescrito. Al igual que en la pregunta anterior ¿Cuál es el tiempo promedio antes de que se reescriba el código y la mediana (vida media de la degradación del código)?, usamos la misma métrica para las reescrituras; es decir, 50% de adiciones y 50% de eliminaciones en el archivo. Calculamos el tiempo promedio de reescritura por autor y solo consideramos a los colaboradores con más de dos archivos. play
┌─dayOfWeek─┬─num_re_writes─┐
│ 1 │ 111 │
│ 2 │ 121 │
│ 3 │ 91 │
│ 4 │ 111 │
│ 5 │ 90 │
│ 6 │ 64 │
│ 7 │ 46 │
└───────────┴───────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.466 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 701.52 MB (16.15 million rows/s., 1.50 GB/s.)