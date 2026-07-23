WITH

changes AS

(

SELECT

path ,

commit_hash,

max_time,

type ,

num_added,

num_deleted,

sum (num_added - num_deleted) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ) AS current_size,

if (current_size > 0 , num_added / current_size, 0 ) AS percent_add,

if (current_size > 0 , num_deleted / current_size, 0 ) AS percent_delete

FROM

(

SELECT

path ,

max ( time ) AS max_time,

commit_hash,

any(lines_added) AS num_added,

any(lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,

any(change_type) AS type

FROM git . file_changes

WHERE (change_type IN ( 'Add' , 'Modify' )) AND (file_extension IN ( 'h' , 'cpp' , 'sql' ))

GROUP BY

path ,

commit_hash

ORDER BY

path ASC ,

max_time ASC

)

),

rewrites AS

(

SELECT

* ,

any(max_time) OVER ( PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS previous_rewrite,

dateDiff ( 'day' , previous_rewrite, max_time) AS rewrite_days

FROM changes

WHERE ( type = 'Modify' ) AND (percent_add >= 0 . 5 ) AND (percent_delete >= 0 . 5 ) AND (current_size > 50 )

)

SELECT

avgIf(rewrite_days, rewrite_days > 0 ) AS avg_rewrite_time,

quantilesTimingIf( 0 . 5 )(rewrite_days, rewrite_days > 0 ) AS half_life