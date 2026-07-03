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Este conjunto de datos contiene todos los registros de Posts, Users, Votes, Comments, Badges, PostHistory y PostLinks de Stack Overflow. Puede descargar versiones en Parquet de los datos ya preparadas, que contienen todas las publicaciones hasta abril de 2024, o descargar los datos más recientes en formato XML y cargarlos. Stack Overflow proporciona actualizaciones de estos datos periódicamente; históricamente, cada 3 meses. El siguiente diagrama muestra el esquema de las tablas disponibles asumiendo el formato Parquet. Puede encontrar una descripción del esquema de estos datos aquí.

Datos preparados de antemano

Proporcionamos una copia de estos datos en formato Parquet, actualizada a abril de 2024. Aunque, para ClickHouse, es pequeño en cuanto al número de filas (60 millones de publicaciones), este conjunto de datos contiene volúmenes significativos de texto y columnas String de gran tamaño.
Los siguientes tiempos corresponden a un clúster de ClickHouse Cloud de 96 GiB y 24 vCPU ubicado en eu-west-2. El conjunto de datos está ubicado en eu-west-3.

Posts

Posts también está disponible por año; p. ej. https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posts/2020.parquet

Votes

Votes también está disponible por año; p. ej., https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/2020.parquet

Comments

Comments también están disponibles por año; por ejemplo, https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/comments/2020.parquet

Users

Badges

PostHistory

Conjunto de datos original

El conjunto de datos original está disponible en formato XML comprimido (7zip) en https://archive.org/download/stackexchange, en archivos con el prefijo stackoverflow.com*.

Descargar

Estos archivos pueden ocupar hasta 35 GB y tardar unos 30 minutos en descargarse, según la conexión a internet; el servidor de descarga limita la velocidad a unos 20 MB/s.

Convertir a JSON

En el momento de redactar esta guía, ClickHouse no admite XML de forma nativa como formato de entrada. Para cargar los datos en ClickHouse, primero los convertimos a NDJSON. Para convertir XML a JSON, recomendamos la herramienta de Linux xq, un sencillo envoltorio de jq para documentos XML. Instala xq y jq:
Los siguientes pasos sirven para cualquiera de los archivos anteriores. Usamos el archivo stackoverflow.com-Posts.7z como ejemplo. Modifíquelo según sea necesario. Extraiga el archivo con p7zip. Esto generará un único archivo XML; en este caso, Posts.xml.
Los archivos se comprimen aproximadamente 4,5 veces. Con 22 GB comprimidos, el archivo de posts requiere alrededor de 97 GB sin comprimir.
Lo siguiente divide el archivo XML en varios archivos, cada uno con 10000 filas.
Después de ejecutar lo anterior, tendrá un conjunto de archivos, cada uno con 10000 líneas. Esto garantiza que el consumo de memoria del siguiente comando no sea excesivo (la conversión de XML a JSON se realiza en memoria).
El comando anterior generará un único archivo posts.json. Cárguelo en ClickHouse con el siguiente comando. Tenga en cuenta que el esquema se especifica para el archivo posts.json. Será necesario ajustarlo según el tipo de dato para que coincida con la tabla de destino.

Consultas de ejemplo

Algunas consultas sencillas para empezar.

Usuario con más respuestas (cuentas activas)

La cuenta debe tener un UserId.

Publicaciones más polémicas

Atribución

Agradecemos a Stack Overflow por proporcionar estos datos bajo la licencia cc-by-sa 4.0, y reconocemos sus esfuerzos y la fuente original de los datos en https://archive.org/details/stackexchange.
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026