Posts,
Users,
Votes,
Comments,
Badges,
PostHistory y
PostLinks de Stack Overflow.
Puede descargar versiones en Parquet de los datos ya preparadas, que contienen todas las publicaciones hasta abril de 2024, o descargar los datos más recientes en formato XML y cargarlos. Stack Overflow proporciona actualizaciones de estos datos periódicamente; históricamente, cada 3 meses.
El siguiente diagrama muestra el esquema de las tablas disponibles asumiendo el formato Parquet.
Puede encontrar una descripción del esquema de estos datos aquí.
Proporcionamos una copia de estos datos en formato Parquet, actualizada a abril de 2024. Aunque, para ClickHouse, es pequeño en cuanto al número de filas (60 millones de publicaciones), este conjunto de datos contiene volúmenes significativos de texto y columnas String de gran tamaño.
Datos preparados de antemano
Los siguientes tiempos corresponden a un clúster de ClickHouse Cloud de 96 GiB y 24 vCPU ubicado en
CREATE DATABASE stackoverflow
eu-west-2. El conjunto de datos está ubicado en
eu-west-3.
Posts
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.posts
(
`Id` Int32 CODEC(Delta(4), ZSTD(1)),
`PostTypeId` Enum8('Question' = 1, 'Answer' = 2, 'Wiki' = 3, 'TagWikiExcerpt' = 4, 'TagWiki' = 5, 'ModeratorNomination' = 6, 'WikiPlaceholder' = 7, 'PrivilegeWiki' = 8),
`AcceptedAnswerId` UInt32,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Score` Int32,
`ViewCount` UInt32 CODEC(Delta(4), ZSTD(1)),
`Body` String,
`OwnerUserId` Int32,
`OwnerDisplayName` String,
`LastEditorUserId` Int32,
`LastEditorDisplayName` String,
`LastEditDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(Delta(8), ZSTD(1)),
`LastActivityDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Title` String,
`Tags` String,
`AnswerCount` UInt16 CODEC(Delta(2), ZSTD(1)),
`CommentCount` UInt8,
`FavoriteCount` UInt8,
`ContentLicense` LowCardinality(String),
`ParentId` String,
`CommunityOwnedDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`ClosedDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC')
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
PARTITION BY toYear(CreationDate)
ORDER BY (PostTypeId, toDate(CreationDate), CreationDate)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.posts SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posts/*.parquet')
Posts también está disponible por año; p. ej. https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posts/2020.parquet
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 265.466 sec. Processed 59.82 million rows, 38.07 GB (225.34 thousand rows/s., 143.42 MB/s.)
Votes
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.votes
(
`Id` UInt32,
`PostId` Int32,
`VoteTypeId` UInt8,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`BountyAmount` UInt8
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (VoteTypeId, CreationDate, PostId, UserId)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.votes SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/*.parquet')
Votes también está disponible por año; p. ej., https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/2020.parquet
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 21.605 sec. Processed 238.98 million rows, 2.13 GB (11.06 million rows/s., 98.46 MB/s.)
Comments
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.comments
(
`Id` UInt32,
`PostId` UInt32,
`Score` UInt16,
`Text` String,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`UserDisplayName` LowCardinality(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY CreationDate
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.comments SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/comments/*.parquet')
Comments también están disponibles por año; por ejemplo, https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/comments/2020.parquet
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 56.593 sec. Processed 90.38 million rows, 11.14 GB (1.60 million rows/s., 196.78 MB/s.)
Users
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.users
(
`Id` Int32,
`Reputation` LowCardinality(String),
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(Delta(8), ZSTD(1)),
`DisplayName` String,
`LastAccessDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`AboutMe` String,
`Views` UInt32,
`UpVotes` UInt32,
`DownVotes` UInt32,
`WebsiteUrl` String,
`Location` LowCardinality(String),
`AccountId` Int32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (Id, CreationDate)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.users SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/users.parquet')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 10.988 sec. Processed 22.48 million rows, 1.36 GB (2.05 million rows/s., 124.10 MB/s.)
Badges
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.badges
(
`Id` UInt32,
`UserId` Int32,
`Name` LowCardinality(String),
`Date` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Class` Enum8('Gold' = 1, 'Silver' = 2, 'Bronze' = 3),
`TagBased` Bool
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY UserId
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.badges SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/badges.parquet')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 6.635 sec. Processed 51.29 million rows, 797.05 MB (7.73 million rows/s., 120.13 MB/s.)
PostLinks
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.postlinks
(
`Id` UInt64,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`PostId` Int32,
`RelatedPostId` Int32,
`LinkTypeId` Enum8('Linked' = 1, 'Duplicate' = 3)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (PostId, RelatedPostId)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.postlinks SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/postlinks.parquet')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.534 sec. Processed 6.55 million rows, 129.70 MB (4.27 million rows/s., 84.57 MB/s.)
PostHistory
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.posthistory
(
`Id` UInt64,
`PostHistoryTypeId` UInt8,
`PostId` Int32,
`RevisionGUID` String,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`Text` String,
`ContentLicense` LowCardinality(String),
`Comment` String,
`UserDisplayName` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (CreationDate, PostId)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.posthistory SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posthistory/*.parquet')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 422.795 sec. Processed 160.79 million rows, 67.08 GB (380.30 thousand rows/s., 158.67 MB/s.)
El conjunto de datos original está disponible en formato XML comprimido (7zip) en https://archive.org/download/stackexchange, en archivos con el prefijo
Conjunto de datos original
stackoverflow.com*.
Descargar
Estos archivos pueden ocupar hasta 35 GB y tardar unos 30 minutos en descargarse, según la conexión a internet; el servidor de descarga limita la velocidad a unos 20 MB/s.
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Badges.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Comments.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-PostHistory.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-PostLinks.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Posts.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Users.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Votes.7z
En el momento de redactar esta guía, ClickHouse no admite XML de forma nativa como formato de entrada. Para cargar los datos en ClickHouse, primero los convertimos a NDJSON. Para convertir XML a JSON, recomendamos la herramienta de Linux
Convertir a JSON
xq, un sencillo envoltorio de
jq para documentos XML.
Instala xq y jq:
Los siguientes pasos sirven para cualquiera de los archivos anteriores. Usamos el archivo
sudo apt install jq
pip install yq
stackoverflow.com-Posts.7z como ejemplo. Modifíquelo según sea necesario.
Extraiga el archivo con p7zip. Esto generará un único archivo XML; en este caso,
Posts.xml.
Los archivos se comprimen aproximadamente 4,5 veces. Con 22 GB comprimidos, el archivo de posts requiere alrededor de 97 GB sin comprimir.
Lo siguiente divide el archivo XML en varios archivos, cada uno con 10000 filas.
p7zip -d stackoverflow.com-Posts.7z
Después de ejecutar lo anterior, tendrá un conjunto de archivos, cada uno con 10000 líneas. Esto garantiza que el consumo de memoria del siguiente comando no sea excesivo (la conversión de XML a JSON se realiza en memoria).
mkdir posts
cd posts
# lo siguiente divide el archivo xml de entrada en subarchivos de 10000 filas
tail +3 ../Posts.xml | head -n -1 | split -l 10000 --filter='{ printf "<rows>\n"; cat - ; printf "</rows>\n"; } > $FILE' -
El comando anterior generará un único archivo
find . -maxdepth 1 -type f -exec xq -c '.rows.row[]' {} \; | sed -e 's:"@:":g' > posts_v2.json
posts.json.
Cárguelo en ClickHouse con el siguiente comando. Tenga en cuenta que el esquema se especifica para el archivo
posts.json. Será necesario ajustarlo según el tipo de dato para que coincida con la tabla de destino.
clickhouse local --query "SELECT * FROM file('posts.json', JSONEachRow, 'Id Int32, PostTypeId UInt8, AcceptedAnswerId UInt32, CreationDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\'), Score Int32, ViewCount UInt32, Body String, OwnerUserId Int32, OwnerDisplayName String, LastEditorUserId Int32, LastEditorDisplayName String, LastEditDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\'), LastActivityDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\'), Title String, Tags String, AnswerCount UInt16, CommentCount UInt8, FavoriteCount UInt8, ContentLicense String, ParentId String, CommunityOwnedDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\'), ClosedDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\')') FORMAT Native" | clickhouse client --host <host> --secure --password <password> --query "INSERT INTO stackoverflow.posts_v2 FORMAT Native"
Algunas consultas sencillas para empezar.
Consultas de ejemplo
SELECT
arrayJoin(arrayFilter(t -> (t != ''), splitByChar('|', Tags))) AS Tags,
count() AS c
FROM stackoverflow.posts
GROUP BY Tags
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─Tags───────┬───────c─┐
│ javascript │ 2527130 │
│ python │ 2189638 │
│ java │ 1916156 │
│ c# │ 1614236 │
│ php │ 1463901 │
│ android │ 1416442 │
│ html │ 1186567 │
│ jquery │ 1034621 │
│ c++ │ 806202 │
│ css │ 803755 │
└────────────┴─────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.013 sec. Processed 59.82 million rows, 1.21 GB (59.07 million rows/s., 1.19 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 224.03 MiB.
La cuenta debe tener un
Usuario con más respuestas (cuentas activas)
UserId.
SELECT
any(OwnerUserId) UserId,
OwnerDisplayName,
count() AS c
FROM stackoverflow.posts WHERE OwnerDisplayName != '' AND PostTypeId='Answer' AND OwnerUserId != 0
GROUP BY OwnerDisplayName
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 5
┌─UserId─┬─OwnerDisplayName─┬────c─┐
│ 22656 │ Jon Skeet │ 2727 │
│ 23354 │ Marc Gravell │ 2150 │
│ 12950 │ tvanfosson │ 1530 │
│ 3043 │ Joel Coehoorn │ 1438 │
│ 10661 │ S.Lott │ 1087 │
└────────┴──────────────────┴──────┘
5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.154 sec. Processed 35.83 million rows, 193.39 MB (232.33 million rows/s., 1.25 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 206.45 MiB.
SELECT
Id,
Title,
ViewCount,
AnswerCount
FROM stackoverflow.posts
WHERE Title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%'
ORDER BY ViewCount DESC
LIMIT 10
┌───────Id─┬─Title────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─ViewCount─┬─AnswerCount─┐
│ 52355143 │ Is it possible to delete old records from clickhouse table? │ 41462 │ 3 │
│ 37954203 │ Clickhouse Data Import │ 38735 │ 3 │
│ 37901642 │ Updating data in Clickhouse │ 36236 │ 6 │
│ 58422110 │ Pandas: How to insert dataframe into Clickhouse │ 29731 │ 4 │
│ 63621318 │ DBeaver - Clickhouse - SQL Error [159] .. Read timed out │ 27350 │ 1 │
│ 47591813 │ How to filter clickhouse table by array column contents? │ 27078 │ 2 │
│ 58728436 │ How to search the string in query with case insensitive on Clickhouse database? │ 26567 │ 3 │
│ 65316905 │ Clickhouse: DB::Exception: Memory limit (for query) exceeded │ 24899 │ 2 │
│ 49944865 │ How to add a column in clickhouse │ 24424 │ 1 │
│ 59712399 │ How to cast date Strings to DateTime format with extended parsing in ClickHouse? │ 22620 │ 1 │
└──────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.472 sec. Processed 59.82 million rows, 1.91 GB (126.63 million rows/s., 4.03 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 240.01 MiB.
Publicaciones más polémicas
SELECT
Id,
Title,
UpVotes,
DownVotes,
abs(UpVotes - DownVotes) AS Controversial_ratio
FROM stackoverflow.posts
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
PostId,
countIf(VoteTypeId = 2) AS UpVotes,
countIf(VoteTypeId = 3) AS DownVotes
FROM stackoverflow.votes
GROUP BY PostId
HAVING (UpVotes > 10) AND (DownVotes > 10)
) AS votes ON posts.Id = votes.PostId
WHERE Title != ''
ORDER BY Controversial_ratio ASC
LIMIT 3
┌───────Id─┬─Title─────────────────────────────────────────────┬─UpVotes─┬─DownVotes─┬─Controversial_ratio─┐
│ 583177 │ VB.NET Infinite For Loop │ 12 │ 12 │ 0 │
│ 9756797 │ Read console input as enumerable - one statement? │ 16 │ 16 │ 0 │
│ 13329132 │ What's the point of ARGV in Ruby? │ 22 │ 22 │ 0 │
└──────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────┴───────────┴─────────────────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 4.779 sec. Processed 298.80 million rows, 3.16 GB (62.52 million rows/s., 661.05 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 6.05 GiB.
Agradecemos a Stack Overflow por proporcionar estos datos bajo la licencia
Atribución
cc-by-sa 4.0, y reconocemos sus esfuerzos y la fuente original de los datos en https://archive.org/details/stackexchange.