Create Source
Creates a new source.
The request body is a source object without the
id field. If an
id is sent anyway it is silently ignored (stripped before
validation — the request is never rejected because of it).
Granularity fields
(
materializedViews[].minGranularity and
metadataMaterializedViews.granularity) accept the same short format
the API returns (e.g.
5m,
15s,
1h,
1d).
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"name": "Logs",
"kind": "log",
"connection": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"from": {
"databaseName": "otel",
"tableName": "otel_logs"
},
"defaultTableSelectExpression": "Timestamp, ServiceName, SeverityText, Body",
"timestampValueExpression": "Timestamp",
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"section": "Billing",
"disabled": false,
"querySettings": [
{
"setting": "max_threads",
"value": "4"
}
],
"serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName",
"severityTextExpression": "SeverityText",
"bodyExpression": "Body",
"eventAttributesExpression": "LogAttributes",
"resourceAttributesExpression": "ResourceAttributes",
"displayedTimestampValueExpression": "TimestampTime",
"metricSourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"traceSourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439014",
"traceIdExpression": "TraceId",
"spanIdExpression": "SpanId",
"implicitColumnExpression": "Body",
"knownColumnsListExpression": "Timestamp, Body, ServiceName",
"useTextIndexForImplicitColumn": "auto",
"highlightedTraceAttributeExpressions": [
{
"sqlExpression": "SpanAttributes['http.status_code']",
"luceneExpression": "http.status_code",
"alias": "HTTP Status Code"
}
],
"highlightedRowAttributeExpressions": [
{
"sqlExpression": "SpanAttributes['http.status_code']",
"luceneExpression": "http.status_code",
"alias": "HTTP Status Code"
}
],
"materializedViews": [
{
"databaseName": "otel",
"tableName": "otel_logs_mv_5m",
"dimensionColumns": "ServiceName, SeverityText",
"minGranularity": "5m",
"timestampColumn": "Timestamp",
"aggregatedColumns": [
{
"aggFn": "sum",
"mvColumn": "sum__Duration",
"sourceColumn": "Duration"
}
],
"minDate": "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z"
}
],
"metadataMaterializedViews": {
"keyRollupTable": "otel_logs_key_rollup_15m",
"kvRollupTable": "otel_logs_kv_rollup_15m",
"granularity": "15m"
}
}
}
{
"message": "Body validation failed: name: Required"
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Autorizaciones
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Cuerpo
- Option 1
- Option 2
- Option 3
- Option 4
- Option 5
Display name for the source.
"Logs"
Source kind discriminator. Must be "log" for log sources.
log
"log"
ID of the ClickHouse connection used by this source.
"507f1f77bcf86cd799439012"
Database and table location of the source data.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Default columns selected in search results (this can be customized per search later)
"Timestamp, ServiceName, SeverityText, Body"
DateTime column or expression that is part of your table's primary key.
"Timestamp"
Optional grouping label used to organize sources in the source selector. Sources that share a section value are displayed together.
256
"Billing"
When true, the source is hidden from source selectors in the UI. Defaults to false.
false
Optional ClickHouse query settings applied when querying this source.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Expression to extract the service name from log rows.
"ServiceName"
Expression to extract the severity/log level text.
"SeverityText"
Expression to extract the log message body.
"Body"
Expression to extract event-level attributes.
"LogAttributes"
Expression to extract resource-level attributes.
"ResourceAttributes"
This DateTime column is used to display and order search results.
"TimestampTime"
HyperDX Source for metrics associated with logs. Optional
"507f1f77bcf86cd799439013"
HyperDX Source for traces associated with logs. Optional
"507f1f77bcf86cd799439014"
Expression to extract the trace ID for correlating logs with traces.
"TraceId"
Expression to extract the span ID for correlating logs with traces.
"SpanId"
Column used for full text search if no property is specified in a Lucene-based search. Typically the message body of a log.
"Body"
For Distributed table sources whose target tables have non-matching column sets. A list of columns supported across all target tables, used instead of SELECT * when fetching full row data. Leave blank to select all columns.
"Timestamp, Body, ServiceName"
Controls whether lucene rendering uses ClickHouse text indices via hasAllTokens() against the implicit column. "auto" detects a covering index at query time, "enabled" forces text index usage, "disabled" forces a LIKE/hasToken fallback.
auto,
enabled,
disabled
"auto"
Expressions defining trace-level attributes which are displayed in the trace view for the selected trace.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Expressions defining row-level attributes which are displayed in the row side panel for the selected row.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Configure materialized views for query optimization. These pre-aggregated views can significantly improve query performance on aggregation queries.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Configure materialized views for fast field discovery and value autocomplete.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Respuesta
Successfully created source
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"name": "Logs",
"kind": "log",
"connection": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"from": {
"databaseName": "otel",
"tableName": "otel_logs"
},
"defaultTableSelectExpression": "Timestamp, ServiceName, SeverityText, Body",
"timestampValueExpression": "Timestamp",
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"section": "Billing",
"disabled": false,
"querySettings": [
{
"setting": "max_threads",
"value": "4"
}
],
"serviceNameExpression": "ServiceName",
"severityTextExpression": "SeverityText",
"bodyExpression": "Body",
"eventAttributesExpression": "LogAttributes",
"resourceAttributesExpression": "ResourceAttributes",
"displayedTimestampValueExpression": "TimestampTime",
"metricSourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439013",
"traceSourceId": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439014",
"traceIdExpression": "TraceId",
"spanIdExpression": "SpanId",
"implicitColumnExpression": "Body",
"knownColumnsListExpression": "Timestamp, Body, ServiceName",
"useTextIndexForImplicitColumn": "auto",
"highlightedTraceAttributeExpressions": [
{
"sqlExpression": "SpanAttributes['http.status_code']",
"luceneExpression": "http.status_code",
"alias": "HTTP Status Code"
}
],
"highlightedRowAttributeExpressions": [
{
"sqlExpression": "SpanAttributes['http.status_code']",
"luceneExpression": "http.status_code",
"alias": "HTTP Status Code"
}
],
"materializedViews": [
{
"databaseName": "otel",
"tableName": "otel_logs_mv_5m",
"dimensionColumns": "ServiceName, SeverityText",
"minGranularity": "5m",
"timestampColumn": "Timestamp",
"aggregatedColumns": [
{
"aggFn": "sum",
"mvColumn": "sum__Duration",
"sourceColumn": "Duration"
}
],
"minDate": "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z"
}
],
"metadataMaterializedViews": {
"keyRollupTable": "otel_logs_key_rollup_15m",
"kvRollupTable": "otel_logs_kv_rollup_15m",
"granularity": "15m"
}
}
}
{
"message": "Body validation failed: name: Required"
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}