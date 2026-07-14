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GET
Error

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Respuesta

Successfully retrieved connections

data
object[]

List of connection objects.

meta
object

Present only when one or more stored connections could not be serialized and were omitted from data.

Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026