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Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Parámetros de ruta

id
string
requerido

Alert ID

Cuerpo

application/json
threshold
number
requerido

Threshold value for triggering the alert. For between and not_between threshold types, this is the lower bound.

Ejemplo:

100

interval
enum<string>
requerido

Evaluation interval for the alert.

Opciones disponibles:
1m,
5m,
15m,
30m,
1h,
6h,
12h,
1d
Ejemplo:

"1h"

thresholdType
enum<string>
requerido

Threshold comparison direction.

Opciones disponibles:
above,
below,
above_exclusive,
below_or_equal,
equal,
not_equal,
between,
not_between
Ejemplo:

"above"

channel
object
requerido

Alert notification channel configuration.

dashboardId
string | null

Dashboard ID for tile-based alerts.

Ejemplo:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890"

tileId
string | null

Tile ID for tile-based alerts. Must be a line, stacked bar, or number type tile.

Ejemplo:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234"

savedSearchId
string | null

Saved search ID for saved_search alerts.

Ejemplo:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678"

groupBy
string | null

Group-by key for saved search alerts.

Ejemplo:

"ServiceName"

thresholdMax
number | null

Upper bound for between and not_between threshold types. Required when thresholdType is between or not_between, must be >= threshold.

Ejemplo:

500

scheduleOffsetMinutes
integer | null

Offset from the interval boundary in minutes. For example, 2 with a 5m interval evaluates windows at :02, :07, :12, etc. (UTC).

Rango requerido: x >= 0
Ejemplo:

2

scheduleStartAt
string<date-time> | null

Absolute UTC start time anchor. Alert windows start from this timestamp and repeat every interval.

Ejemplo:

"2026-02-08T10:00:00.000Z"

source
enum<string>

Alert source type (tile-based or saved search).

Opciones disponibles:
saved_search,
tile
Ejemplo:

"tile"

name
string | null

Human-friendly alert name.

Ejemplo:

"Test Alert"

message
string | null

Alert message template.

Ejemplo:

"Test Alert Message"

note
string | null

Freeform note for the alert. Supports markdown formatting.

Required string length: 1 - 4096
Ejemplo:

"Threshold raised from 50 to 100 on 2026-01-15. See [runbook](https://wiki.example.com/runbook)."

numConsecutiveWindows
integer | null

Fire the alert only after its condition has been met for this many consecutive evaluation windows. While the condition is met but fewer than this many consecutive windows have violated, the alert is in the PENDING state.

Rango requerido: x >= 1
Ejemplo:

3

Respuesta

Successfully updated alert

data
object

The alert object.

Última modificación el 14 de julio de 2026