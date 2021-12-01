On this page

Window Functions

ClickHouse supports the standard grammar for defining windows and window functions. The following features are currently supported:

Feature Support or workaround ad hoc window specification ( count(*) over (partition by id order by time desc) ) supported expressions involving window functions, e.g. (count(*) over ()) / 2) not supported, wrap in a subquery (feature request) WINDOW clause ( select ... from table window w as (partition by id) ) supported ROWS frame supported RANGE frame supported, the default INTERVAL syntax for DateTime RANGE OFFSET frame not supported, specify the number of seconds instead GROUPS frame not supported Calculating aggregate functions over a frame ( sum(value) over (order by time) ) all aggregate functions are supported rank() , dense_rank() , row_number() supported lag/lead(value, offset) Not supported. Workarounds: 1) replace with any(value) over (.... rows between <offset> preceding and <offset> preceding) , or following for lead 2) use lagInFrame/leadInFrame , which are analogous, but respect the window frame. To get behavior identical to lag/lead , use rows between unbounded preceding and unbounded following

The roadmap for the initial support of window functions is in this issue.

All GitHub issues related to window funtions have the comp-window-functions tag.

These tests contain the examples of the currently supported grammar:

https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/tests/performance/window_functions.xml

https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/master/tests/queries/0_stateless/01591_window_functions.sql

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/sql-select.html#SQL-WINDOW

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/sql-expressions.html#SYNTAX-WINDOW-FUNCTIONS

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/functions-window.html

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/devel/tutorial-window.html

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-function-descriptions.html

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-functions-usage.html

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/window-functions-frames.html