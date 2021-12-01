Functions for Working with Nullable Values
isNull
Checks whether the argument is NULL.
isNull(x)
Alias:
ISNULL.
Arguments
x— A value with a non-compound data type.
Returned value
1if
xis
NULL.
0if
xis not
NULL.
Example
Input table
┌─x─┬────y─┐
│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 2 │ 3 │
└───┴──────┘
Query
SELECT x FROM t_null WHERE isNull(y);
┌─x─┐
│ 1 │
└───┘
isNotNull
Checks whether the argument is NULL.
isNotNull(x)
Arguments:
x— A value with a non-compound data type.
Returned value
0if
xis
NULL.
1if
xis not
NULL.
Example
Input table
┌─x─┬────y─┐
│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 2 │ 3 │
└───┴──────┘
Query
SELECT x FROM t_null WHERE isNotNull(y);
┌─x─┐
│ 2 │
└───┘
coalesce
Checks from left to right whether
NULL arguments were passed and returns the first non-
NULL argument.
coalesce(x,...)
Arguments:
- Any number of parameters of a non-compound type. All parameters must be compatible by data type.
Returned values
- The first non-
NULLargument.
NULL, if all arguments are
NULL.
Example
Consider a list of contacts that may specify multiple ways to contact a customer.
┌─name─────┬─mail─┬─phone─────┬──icq─┐
│ client 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 123-45-67 │ 123 │
│ client 2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────────┴──────┴───────────┴──────┘
The
phone fields are of type String, but the
icq field is
UInt32, so it needs to be converted to
String.
Get the first available contact method for the customer from the contact list:
SELECT name, coalesce(mail, phone, CAST(icq,'Nullable(String)')) FROM aBook;
┌─name─────┬─coalesce(mail, phone, CAST(icq, 'Nullable(String)'))─┐
│ client 1 │ 123-45-67 │
│ client 2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
ifNull
Returns an alternative value if the main argument is
NULL.
ifNull(x,alt)
Arguments:
x— The value to check for
NULL.
alt— The value that the function returns if
xis
NULL.
Returned values
- The value
x, if
xis not
NULL.
- The value
alt, if
xis
NULL.
Example
SELECT ifNull('a', 'b');
┌─ifNull('a', 'b')─┐
│ a │
└──────────────────┘
SELECT ifNull(NULL, 'b');
┌─ifNull(NULL, 'b')─┐
│ b │
└───────────────────┘
nullIf
Returns
NULL if the arguments are equal.
nullIf(x, y)
Arguments:
x,
y — Values for comparison. They must be compatible types, or ClickHouse will generate an exception.
Returned values
NULL, if the arguments are equal.
- The
xvalue, if the arguments are not equal.
Example
SELECT nullIf(1, 1);
┌─nullIf(1, 1)─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
└──────────────┘
SELECT nullIf(1, 2);
┌─nullIf(1, 2)─┐
│ 1 │
└──────────────┘
assumeNotNull
Results in an equivalent non-
Nullable value for a Nullable type. In case the original value is
NULL the result is undetermined. See also
ifNull and
coalesce functions.
assumeNotNull(x)
Arguments:
x— The original value.
Returned values
- The original value from the non-
Nullabletype, if it is not
NULL.
- Implementation specific result if the original value was
NULL.
Example
Consider the
t_null table.
SHOW CREATE TABLE t_null;
┌─statement─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ CREATE TABLE default.t_null ( x Int8, y Nullable(Int8)) ENGINE = TinyLog │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
┌─x─┬────y─┐
│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │
│ 2 │ 3 │
└───┴──────┘
Apply the
assumeNotNull function to the
y column.
SELECT assumeNotNull(y) FROM t_null;
┌─assumeNotNull(y)─┐
│ 0 │
│ 3 │
└──────────────────┘
SELECT toTypeName(assumeNotNull(y)) FROM t_null;
┌─toTypeName(assumeNotNull(y))─┐
│ Int8 │
│ Int8 │
└──────────────────────────────┘
toNullable
Converts the argument type to
Nullable.
toNullable(x)
Arguments:
x— The value of any non-compound type.
Returned value
- The input value with a
Nullabletype.
Example
SELECT toTypeName(10);
┌─toTypeName(10)─┐
│ UInt8 │
└────────────────┘
SELECT toTypeName(toNullable(10));
┌─toTypeName(toNullable(10))─┐
│ Nullable(UInt8) │
└────────────────────────────┘