Functions for Working with Nullable Values

Checks whether the argument is NULL.

isNull ( x )



Alias: ISNULL .

Arguments

x — A value with a non-compound data type.

Returned value

1 if x is NULL .

if is . 0 if x is not NULL .

Example

Input table

┌─x─┬────y─┐

│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ 2 │ 3 │

└───┴──────┘



Query

SELECT x FROM t_null WHERE isNull ( y ) ;



┌─x─┐

│ 1 │

└───┘



Checks whether the argument is NULL.

isNotNull ( x )



Arguments:

x — A value with a non-compound data type.

Returned value

0 if x is NULL .

if is . 1 if x is not NULL .

Example

Input table

┌─x─┬────y─┐

│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ 2 │ 3 │

└───┴──────┘



Query

SELECT x FROM t_null WHERE isNotNull ( y ) ;



┌─x─┐

│ 2 │

└───┘



Checks from left to right whether NULL arguments were passed and returns the first non- NULL argument.

coalesce ( x , . . . )



Arguments:

Any number of parameters of a non-compound type. All parameters must be compatible by data type.

Returned values

The first non- NULL argument.

argument. NULL , if all arguments are NULL .

Example

Consider a list of contacts that may specify multiple ways to contact a customer.

┌─name─────┬─mail─┬─phone─────┬──icq─┐

│ client 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 123-45-67 │ 123 │

│ client 2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└──────────┴──────┴───────────┴──────┘



The mail and phone fields are of type String, but the icq field is UInt32 , so it needs to be converted to String .

Get the first available contact method for the customer from the contact list:

SELECT name , coalesce ( mail , phone , CAST ( icq , 'Nullable(String)' ) ) FROM aBook ;



┌─name─────┬─coalesce(mail, phone, CAST(icq, 'Nullable(String)'))─┐

│ client 1 │ 123-45-67 │

│ client 2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└──────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Returns an alternative value if the main argument is NULL .

ifNull ( x , alt )



Arguments:

x — The value to check for NULL .

— The value to check for . alt — The value that the function returns if x is NULL .

Returned values

The value x , if x is not NULL .

, if is not . The value alt , if x is NULL .

Example

SELECT ifNull ( 'a' , 'b' ) ;



┌─ifNull('a', 'b')─┐

│ a │

└──────────────────┘



SELECT ifNull ( NULL , 'b' ) ;



┌─ifNull(NULL, 'b')─┐

│ b │

└───────────────────┘



Returns NULL if the arguments are equal.

nullIf ( x , y )



Arguments:

x , y — Values for comparison. They must be compatible types, or ClickHouse will generate an exception.

Returned values

NULL , if the arguments are equal.

, if the arguments are equal. The x value, if the arguments are not equal.

Example

SELECT nullIf ( 1 , 1 ) ;



┌─nullIf(1, 1)─┐

│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└──────────────┘



SELECT nullIf ( 1 , 2 ) ;



┌─nullIf(1, 2)─┐

│ 1 │

└──────────────┘



Results in an equivalent non- Nullable value for a Nullable type. In case the original value is NULL the result is undetermined. See also ifNull and coalesce functions.

assumeNotNull ( x )



Arguments:

x — The original value.

Returned values

The original value from the non- Nullable type, if it is not NULL .

type, if it is not . Implementation specific result if the original value was NULL .

Example

Consider the t_null table.

SHOW CREATE TABLE t_null ;



┌─statement─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ CREATE TABLE default.t_null ( x Int8, y Nullable(Int8)) ENGINE = TinyLog │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



┌─x─┬────y─┐

│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ 2 │ 3 │

└───┴──────┘



Apply the assumeNotNull function to the y column.

SELECT assumeNotNull ( y ) FROM t_null ;



┌─assumeNotNull(y)─┐

│ 0 │

│ 3 │

└──────────────────┘



SELECT toTypeName ( assumeNotNull ( y ) ) FROM t_null ;



┌─toTypeName(assumeNotNull(y))─┐

│ Int8 │

│ Int8 │

└──────────────────────────────┘



Converts the argument type to Nullable .

toNullable ( x )



Arguments:

x — The value of any non-compound type.

Returned value

The input value with a Nullable type.

Example

SELECT toTypeName ( 10 ) ;



┌─toTypeName(10)─┐

│ UInt8 │

└────────────────┘



SELECT toTypeName ( toNullable ( 10 ) ) ;

