Time Series Functions

Below functions are used for time series analysis.

Finds the period of the given time series data using FFT Detect Period in time series data using FFT. FFT - Fast Fourier transform (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Fourier_transform)

Syntax

seriesPeriodDetectFFT ( series ) ;



Arguments

series - An array of numeric values

Returned value

A real value equal to the period of time series

Type: Float64.

Examples

Query:

SELECT seriesPeriodDetectFFT ( [ 1 , 4 , 6 , 1 , 4 , 6 , 1 , 4 , 6 , 1 , 4 , 6 , 1 , 4 , 6 , 1 , 4 , 6 , 1 , 4 , 6 ] ) AS print_0 ;



Result: