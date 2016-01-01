Time Series Functions
Below functions are used for time series analysis.
seriesPeriodDetectFFT
Finds the period of the given time series data using FFT Detect Period in time series data using FFT. FFT - Fast Fourier transform (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Fourier_transform)
Syntax
seriesPeriodDetectFFT(series);
Arguments
series- An array of numeric values
Returned value
- A real value equal to the period of time series
Type: Float64.
Examples
Query:
SELECT seriesPeriodDetectFFT([1, 4, 6, 1, 4, 6, 1, 4, 6, 1, 4, 6, 1, 4, 6, 1, 4, 6, 1, 4, 6]) AS print_0;
Result:
┌───────────print_0──────┐
│ 3 │
└────────────────────────┘